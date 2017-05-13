Adesto Technologies Corp's (IOTS) CEO Narbeh Derhacobian on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 10, 2017, 17:00 ET

Executives

Narbeh Derhacobian - President and CEO

Leanne Sievers - President

Ron Shelton - CFO

Analysts

Suji Desilva - ROTH Capital Partners

Rajvindra Gill - Needham & Company

Rick Schafer - Oppenheimer

Gary Mobley - Benchmark

Orin Hirschman - AIGH Investment Partners

Operator

Welcome to the Adesto Technologies First Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode.

At the conclusion of today's conference call, instructions will be given for the question and answer session. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded today, May 10, 2017. I would now like to turn the call over to Leanne Sievers of Shelton Group Investor Relations. Leanne, please go ahead.

Leanne Sievers

Good afternoon and welcome to Adesto Technologies First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Leanne Sievers, President of Shelton Group, Adesto's Investor Relations Firm.

Joining me today are Narbeh Derhacobian, Adesto's President and CEO and Ron Shelton, Chief Financial Officer.

Before I turn the call over to Narbeh, I would like to remind our listeners that during the course of this conference call, the company will provide financial guidance, projections, comments and other forward-looking statements regarding feature market developments, the feature financial performance of the company, new products or other matters.

These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that we discuss in detail in our documents filed with the SEC, specifically, the final perspectives related to our initial public offering and our most recent 10Q which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Also, the company's press release and management statements during this conference call will include discussions of certain non-GAAP financial measures.

These financial measures and related GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are provided in the company's press release and related current report on form 8-K which can be found at the investor relation section of Adesto's website at www.adestotech.com.

For those of you unable to listen to the entire call at this time, a recording will be available via webcast on the company's website. And now, I'll turn the call over to Adesto's President and CEO, Narbeh Derhacobian. Narbeh, please go ahead.

Narbeh Derhacobian

Thank you, Leanne. Welcome to everyone joining us today. As highlighted in our press release today, I am pleased with our execution in the first quarter.

With the revenue at high end upper guidance, operating expenses below guidance where it was below guidance enabling us to be well on track to achieve our target at EBITDA breakeven and by middle of the year.

Entering the second quarter, we're excited to see a strong backlog and bookings in our business driven by design wins that are ramping into production across our customer base.

Additionally, we had another strong quarter of new design wins, in which we secured over 90 design wins totaling an annual revenue runway potential of $5 million. Of course, assuming design wins reaching full production and it's always subject to market conditions. This continued momentum of new opportunities should help to secure our expected growth in the second half of 2017 and into 2018.

From an end market perspective, approximately 40% of the design wins were secured in the industrial market, while consumer markets represented approximately 20% of the wins.

Notable design wins included a high volume smart lighting application as well as wins for communication modules in personal computing devices and a high-volume smartphone application.

I had also indicated previously that we started an initiative to focus on large tier 1 ODMs to secure high-volume revenue opportunities for our products. And I'm happy to indicate that in Q1 2017, we secured design wins with several such customers in computing and communication end markets.

These customers are utilizing multiple Adesto products across different applications demonstrating the increasing content and the breath of opportunities we have across our client base.

As a direct result of our focus on diversifying and expanding our customer base over two-thirds of the design wins in the first quarter with new customers.

Another key initiative for us has been to further diversify our business beyond our stronghold in the industrial market into markets where the duration from design win to production shorter and represents higher volume opportunities.

In the first quarter, we had success along these lines as well. Of the top 10 design wins secured in the first quarter ranked by annual dollar value, approximately half are in consumer market and the other half in computing.

One of our biggest assets is our large and top tier customer base. We supply our customers in a variety of ways including direct, through distribution, fulfillment houses and through contract manufacturers.

Hence, as I indicated previously, it's not a trivial task to trace accurately design win conversion wins into production. The last several quarters, we have put forth efforts to identify cases where we can clearly track design wins through the channel and into mass production with the end customers. And I'd like to share this data with you.

Looking at the design wins in 2016 that could be traced clearly in the channel and into production, we can say that approximately two-thirds of them have started to ramp into production. Some are early in their production and some have ramped as expected.

As we progress through the year, additional design wins was also beginning ramping into production, layering onto this growing pipeline of revenue generating designs. This is encouraging as it validates our investment and focus on expanding our base to support our growth profile as evidenced by our expectations for the second quarter.

In terms of our top 20 revenue customers in the first quarter, the revenue breakdown by end market consisted of 42% from industrial market, 39% from consumer market and the remaining 19% is spread across communication, medical, automotive and computing. Examples of applications that are currently in volume production at these customers includes, smart meters as our largest customer, universal remotes, personal tracking devices, streaming TV and media player and many others.

With that, let me take a few minutes to talk about some of our product families in more detail. In the first quarter, we taped out our 65nm version of our 32Mb DataFlash family. This is a follow up tape out at 65-nanometer, as we taped out at 64Mb DataFlash last year as we communicated to you. This is a cost reduction initiative for our DataFlash family.

We will be sampling these products with our leading industrial customers for the rest of the year and into 2018. Also, during the quarter, we continue to make progress sampling our AT35 DataFlash products that are designed specifically for the Asia smart meter market. As I've mentioned previously, this is product family that offers limited feature set, alternative targeting China smart meter customers and is more suitable for the cost-conscious metering and industrial markets, such as the ones in China.

We continue to monitor market demand for DataFlash to see the need for densities beyond 32 and 64Mb at advance notes and will roll out those efforts into our planning when appropriate. We have close working relationships with our metering and industrial customers and always align our development efforts with our partners' product roadmaps. Turning to our Fusion family, we continue to generate increasing revenue and interest for this product. As I mentioned last quarter, this product family had experienced a rapid ramping shipments becoming one of our fasted growing lines.

As many of you know, our existing portfolio are Fusion Flash products range from 256Kb to 4Mb. In order to expand these offerings, we have focused our development efforts on additional densities starting with 8Mb, 16Mb and 32Mb. which we expect to tape out in the fourth quarter. We expect to sample these additional densities in mid-2018. Looking at our EcoXip product family, we also continue to make solid progress on our development and sampling activities. Engineering samples of our 32Mb device have been provided to our early customers and partners.

The broader rollup of this product will occur in the fourth quarter and in 2018. We have started design activity of 128Mb EcoXip and expect to tape out this product this quarter. The 64Mb version of the EcoXip will be taped out later this year.

By mid-2018, we believe we should have 32Mb, 64Mb and 128Mb versions of the EcoXip in various levels of silicon sampling and hopefully in production with some of our early partners. Our EcoXip products can be deployed in many types of IoT and embedded devices, including wearables, medical monitors, POS controllers, sensors and beacons.

Leading MCU and system-on-chip customers such as NXP/Qualcomm are among the early designing customers. Industry leaders believe that as Soc and MCUs move to 28nm and below, embedding non-volatile memory functionality becomes extremely expensive.

EcoXip offers an ideal solution for such cases where performance, cost and power characteristics of an EcoXip device, as a System-in-Package becomes an attractive alternative to today's solutions.

Last quarter, we also taped-out a version of our Mavriq family designed for the camera module per plan. This is 128Kb serial non-volatile memory device, that's ideally suited for this growing market.

We believe this is a very large market opportunity for Adesto and we'll be actively engaged with customers and contract manufacturers to assess their specific needs, while also furthering seeding the market.

This opportunity becomes even more attractive as the density requirements increase in the coming years because the Mavriq platform-base devices are more cost effective than alternative EEProm which are used today. We continue to work toward securing design wins for this application and expect to make notable progress into this market over the coming quarters. Lastly, in terms of Standard Serial Flash product family, we continue to gain significant traction with this product in terms of sampling and getting qualified in various high-volume opportunities for notebooks and tablets as well as consumer end markets.

During the first quarter, we secured notable design wins for high-volume smart lighting applications with a leading SoC company. This particular design win is ramping into production this year. We have also secured design wins in a wearables application with a global navigation and variable technology company.

As many of you recall, we began increasing our investment activity around this product group in the third quarter of 2016, as an extension of our strategy to pursue higher unit volumes and faster ramping opportunities, to further diversify our customer base and revenue.

Since that time, we have made notable progress with customers as well as expansion of our product offerings across densities. These products have helped drive additional revenue opportunities near term, as the result of the shorter design cycles, by also broadening our footprint with customers.

As I mentioned last quarter, we anticipate revenue contribution from these products to approach approximately 15% exiting the year which will represents a significant underlying growth rate for this time.

In summary, we look to the second quarter, the combination of design wins ramping into production and continued traction with new products is driving our expectation for strong growth, with revenue projected to grow 25% year-over-year.

Entering Q2, we have record bookings and backlogs and we're seeing this trend continue as we progress through the quarter. This sets the stage for continued momentum across our end markets and product families in the second half of this year.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Ron to review the first quarter financial results in more detail as well as more details on our second quarter outlook. Ron?

Ron Shelton

Thanks, Narbeh and thanks, everyone, for joining today. Revenue in the first quarter, ended March 31, 2017, was 11.3 million and that was at the high end of our guidance and representing an increase of approximately 11.1% from the 10.2 million in the first quarter of last year and it was down seasonally 8.3% from $12.3 million last quarter.

Gross margin in the first quarter was 49.1% as compared to 49.1% in the first quarter of 2016 and 50.6% last quarter. Gross margins continue to remain at the high end of our long term model and reflect the fact that the market continues to embrace the value added differentiated solutions we provide. The slight decline sequentially in gross margin was due to primary to product mix and the impacted of fixed costs on a lower revenue base.

We continue to expect gross margins to remain near 50%, but, on a quarter to quarter basis, they may fluctuate approximately 100 to 200 basis points. Longer term gross margins will continue to be supported by new products with higher value added content, continued cost reduction initiatives and migration to lower process notes. In addition, we continue to experience a favorable pricing and competitive environment and anticipated pricing pressure in 2017 will remain subdued.

GAAP operating expenses in the first quarter were $8.1 million as compared to $6.3 million in the prior year quarter and that quarter included a gain of $2 million from a settlement with the former foundry supplier.

GAAP operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2016 were $7.8 million. On a non-GAAP basis operating expenses in the first quarter were $7.0 million as compared to $7.1 million in the first quarter of 2016 and $6.7 million in the prior quarter. For the full year 2017, we expect non-GAAP OPEX to remain relatively flat when compared to 2016.

Now, looking at first quarter non-GAAP OPEX in more detail, R&D expenses were $3 million as compared to $3.6 million in the first quarter of 2016 and $3 million in the prior quarter.

We continue to focus our resources on several market opportunities that we believe can have a more near term revenue contribution and that's resulted in lower R&D expenditures.

Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses were $2.2 million as compared to $2.2 million in the year ago period and $2.3 million last quarter. Non-GAAP G&A expenses were $1.8 million as compared to $1.3 million in the year ago quarter and $1.3 million last quarter. Stock base comp in the first quarter was $824,000, amortization of intangible assets was $309,000 and depreciation in amortization was $304,000.

Accounting for these items, adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2017 was a loss of $1.1 million, as compared to a loss of 1.9 million in the first quarter of 2016 and a loss of $111,000 last quarter.

GAAP net loss for the first quarter was $2.8 million or $0.18 per share, as compared to a net loss of $1.5 million or $0.10 per share in the first quarter of 2016 and a net loss of $1.7 million or $0.11 per share in the fourth quarter of 2016.

First quarter non-GAAP net loss was $1.6 million, so $0.10 per share, as compared to net loss of $2.4 million or $0.16 per share in the first quarter of 2016 and a net loss of $0.6 million or $0.04 per share in the fourth quarter of 2016. Share count used to compute the fourth quarter GAAP and non-GAAP net loss was 15.6 million shares.

In terms of balance sheet, we ended the quarter with $17.5 million in cash. Inventory at the end of the quarter was $4.3 million, that's down from $5.2 million last quarter. Our inventory metrics have continued to improve over last year and this quarter exceeded our targeted turns of 4X. Accounts receivable was $6.1 million, that represents a DSO of approximately every 48 days.

Now, with respect to guidance for the second quarter of 2017, we currently expect to achieve a record revenue level ranging between $12.8 million to $13.1 million.

At the midpoint, this implies year over year revenue growth of 25%. Gross margin for the second quarter is expected to range between 48% and 50%. GAAP operating expenses are expected to range between $8.3 million and $8.5 million and non-GAAP operating expenses between $7.1 million and $7.3 million.

Stock base comp in the second quarter will be approximately $900,000, amortization of intangible assets will be approximately $300,000 and depreciation and amortization will be approximately $400,000. Weighted average shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 15.8 million shares in the second quarter.

So, before opening the call of questions, I'd like to summarize my comments and operating objectives. First, we continue to control operating expenses and demonstrate leverage in our operating model. Second, we expect to grow revenue in the second quarter by 25% over the prior year period and set a new quarterly record. Third, we're on track to achieve our target of EBITDA breakeven by the middle of the year. Fourth, we have direct access to additional working capital exceeded with our recently filed shelf offering which has been declared effective by the SEC. And lastly, we remain focus on winning more designs and new customers in the months ahead.

With that, we'll open the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Gary Mobley of Benchmark. Your line is open.

Gary Mobley

Good afternoon, gentlemen. Congrats on a strong quarter and a strong guide. A question about the pricing environment, I think it's been pretty well documented that some of your more commodity or competitors or comparables over in Taiwan had been raising prices and experiencing tight supply. And it's also my understanding that you guys have preterm and pricing schedules with customers. So, how has this overall pricing environment impacted you? Is it a situation where your ASPs are falling slower than expected or is it helping your design win traction as an alternative to these commodity memories since it might be more price comparable?

Narbeh Derhacobian

Hi, Gary. It's Narbeh. It's more -- the effect for us is more of the latter. So, as I mentioned previously, when we do engage with our customer on applications with specific solutions. The alternative for the customer is always to go the commodity route. And of course, we have to offer enough value with our solutions and ask a premium over the commodity that is just enough so the economics make sense for the customer.

So, when prices are firming up on commodity devices with the types of more in securing design wins which is good for us because as you know, this become more sticky design wins. The effect we're seeing today in terms of more immediate guides on where we ended up the quarter, like you said, is in part negotiating with the customers in the past and this recent price stability with the commodity supplier is not really affecting us that much.

Gary Mobley

Okay. As it relates to the supply environment or tight supply environment or Flash, are you affected at all by perhaps some extremely utilization rates with some of your foundry partners?

Narbeh Derhacobian

That's always a concern. Obviously, when you have supply tightening the market and you know, we've seen this before and we work very closely with our suppliers at various level and just to ensure that, you know, we can deliver to the customers. So, we're aware of it and just like any of the other memory suppliers are and we're on top of it. And right now, we're not seeing any major concerns from that part.

Gary Mobley

Okay. That's it for me. Thanks for taking my question, guys.

Narbeh Derhacobian

Sure.

Operator

Our next question comes from Suji Desilva of ROTH Capital. Your line is open.

Suji Desilva

Hi, Narbeh, hi, Ron. Congratulations on the strong results and guidance here. So, as we look at 2017's growth, we would be expecting, do you think it comes more from the consumer side, more from the industrial side or is it fairly balanced out or is there seasonality there?

Narbeh Derhacobian

You mean for the rest of the year?

Suji Desilva

Correct.

Narbeh Derhacobian

Well, I tell you, it's broad-based for us. I think we've seen -- you know, for example, we've seen some of our leading returning customers basically ramping into productions. Again, these are all the design wins that we piled up and we've been talking about on different conference calls and conferences, you know, they are beginning to ramp into production and you know, the industrial always has a longer lead time on consumer. So, I think that's the effects we're seeing. We don't see any particular market segment standing out either in a positive or a negative way.

Suji Desilva

Okay. Good. That's helpful. And then, the new products that are coming online to help you grow with EcoXip and others, are they on schedule to track to production versus where you expect it three months ago, are any coming in sooner or any perhaps getting put out a little bit? That color would be helpful.

Narbeh Derhacobian

Well, everything is on schedule. You know, we're aware. You know, the products that we taped out in the first quarter and are sampling with the early customers and I shed some color as what to expect for the rest of the year from new products tape-outs today in the call. So far, everything is on schedule.

Suji Desilva

Okay. And then a quick question for Ron. Ron, the headcount kind of expectation the end of year versus now, are you expecting to grow that count much or is that something that's relatively in place now?

Ron Shelton

You know, for the most part in place, there might be one or two ads here or there but it's effectively in place.

Suji Desilva

Okay. Two last questions. One on the China meter market. Is that one that you think has a good kind of ramp opportunity in the second half because of the potential volumes there? Is that something that comes in slowly? Any thoughts there would be helpful.

Narbeh Derhacobian

No, I wouldn't -- I -- yes. I think it's like any industrial market, it will be a slow ramp. And if we have a key milestone outside what I just talked about, we will basically communicate that. But right now, we're just seeing an increased level of sampling activity for the various industrial markets, metering being just one of them in Asia.

Suji Desilva

Okay. And then just one last clarification. Lighting, is that going to be an industrial category or a consumer category or a mix of both?

Narbeh Derhacobian

We put that in the consumer space.

Suji Desilva

Okay. Great. Thanks, guys. Once again, congratulations.

Ron Shelton

Thanks, Suji.

Operator

Our next question comes from Rick Schafer of Oppenheimer. Your line is open.

Rick Schafer

Yes. Thanks, guys. And I'll add my congratulation as well. Maybe a follow up first to an earlier question. Would you be able to compare the revenue contribution from Fusion Flash, you know you have CBRam today and then maybe where you expect that kind of mix to look or what you expect it to look like exiting this year? Just to kind of give us an idea of the relative -- maybe what relative growth rates are.

Ron Shelton

Yes. Hey, Rick. This is Ron. You know, today and historically DataFlash has been about 80% of the revenue and I guess as we go through the year, you know, Narbeh talked about in his earlier comments that the standard Flash products may exit the year at 15 or around 15% of overall revenue. And Fusion will come up as we go through the year. So, I would expect DataFlash to probably come down closer to 80% and with the balance split between standard serial Flash and Fusion.

This year, CBRam or -- and EcoXip aren't a material contributor to revenue and those will start to ramp sometime in 2018.

Rick Schafer

Okay. Thanks. And then, speaking of CBRam, I mean, when we would look out toward earlier '18 or when you expect it to start ramping, where do you see initial traction being the strongest there, you know, if you're talking about and end market, like industrial or consumer PC elsewhere?

Narbeh Derhacobian

Yes. So, again, I would focus more on the product families, right. So, if I look the Mavriq which is I think what you're referring to, the Mavriq family, our main focus especially with this new camera module specific product that we taped-out is the camera module market. Obviously, we've been getting qualified sampling with some contract manufacturers, as I mentioned in that area, just to seed the market. And right now, we're engaged with all the top tier camera module manufacturers, showcasing what we have today and also letting them know what's the new camera module specific product which is about to -- we should have samples of that late in the year.

So, once we have a design win, I would be able to shed more color on that but our focus is going to be there in terms of the camera module market in 2018.

Rick Schafer

Got it. Thanks, guys. That's it for me.

Operator

Our next question comes from Rajvindra Gill of Needham & Company. Your line is open.

Rajvindra Gill

Yes. Thanks for taking my questions and I echo the congratulations. So, a question on the EcoXip product. Can you talk a little bit about the -- you know, the ASP for the product and the density for the product, you know, relative to the Fusion family? I would assume it would have higher ASPs potentially, maybe if you could elaborate on that, that would be helpful.

Narbeh Derhacobian

Sure. So, first, in terms of density, there is the first EcoXip product that we produced, we have samples again, either a 32Mb. And you're right, typically, the EcoXip products are targeting higher density applications. So -- and I mentioned, we're taping out the 128-megabyte version of the EcoXip this quarter. And really, the way we decide what to tape out when is really the engagement with lead high volume customers to understand timing of when they are releasing their SoCs of MCUs to intercept with that.

In terms of ASPs, naturally, they are higher than the Fusion because, first of all, just with the memory. So, it's a bigger die, a discrete higher density, higher ASP. But also, more importantly, the business model of EcoXip is slightly different than the Fusion. The Fusion typically is sold as component package device. We some opportunities that we sell Fusion as a Known Good Die. But in the case of EcoXip, the equation is reverse. So, we'd be selling that more in terms of Known Good Dies as a system in package applications.

And so, as such, the cost of the package and the -- you know, the final test is not a part of the product. So, average ASPs, I would say, you know, it's -- you're looking above $0.50, $0.60. Again, it depends on the customers and volumes and so forth. Whereas, Fusion family on the average ASPs, you're looking at, you know, less than -- you know, close to half or less than that.

Rajvindra Gill

All right. That's helpful. And we talk a little bit about -- you know, on the Fusion Flash business. In the last quarter, you said that you had shipped about 20 million Fusion Flash units and you expect that to double in 2017. Are we still on track there and can you maybe talk a little bit about some of the specific demand drivers for the Fusion Flash product this year? Has the design mix been changing for you?

Narbeh Derhacobian

Yes. So, the main driver again is vastly operated connected devices like Bluetooth and so forth. In terms of being on track for the half year, the answer is yes. If I look at volume shipment quarter Q1 of '17 versus '16, we're up significantly over last year for this quarter. So, we're on track for -- to hit the numbers that we talked about in 2017.

Rajvindra Gill

And the last question for me, Ron, in terms of the balance sheet, how do we think about deleveraging? I think in the past you had said that you were -- you know, there's a goal to pay down the debt. How do we think about debt repayment and going forward? Thank you.

Ron Shelton

Sure. So, the terms that's amotizing right now is amortizing about a million seven a quarter. So, you know, from -- we talked about getting EBITDA positive in the middle of this year you take that combined with, you know, growing revenues, growing profitability, you know, managing working capital well, we have enough capital today to service debt and run the business.

Rajvindra Gill

Thank you.

Narbeh Derhacobian

Yes.

Operator

Our next question comes from Orin Hirschman of AIGH Investment Partners. Your line is open.

Orin Hirschman

Hi. How are you?

Narbeh Derhacobian

Hi, Orin. How are you?

Orin Hirschman

Good. Okay. I'm good. I'll ask you two question for now. One is, you had mentioned in the passing of the NXP, what you are working on with NXP, with Qualcomm. Is that -- were you referring to reference designs or were you referring to actually the first early design wins? Sorry, I wasn't clear on that.

Narbeh Derhacobian

So, we talked about this. In fact, there was a press release on this as well, the joint press release with NXP. So, it's a design win for EcoXip product. And again, this one, because it's -- really the product is being sold two ways to the customer. In one case, it's going to be as a Known Good Die to be attached within the package with MCUs and the second case, it would be a part of reference designs. So, it's a combination of what you just mentioned.

Orin Hirschman

Okay. But that first design was what you were -- design win was what you were referring to?

Narbeh Derhacobian

No. So, what -- in case of the EcoXip, the customer has to incorporate basically the interface to be able to take full advantage of the EcoXip inside their SOC or MCUs.

Orin Hirschman

Okay.

Narbeh Derhacobian

So, in the case of several customers and actually being one of them, they have done that.

Orin Hirschman

Okay.

Narbeh Derhacobian

In fact, we designed the part in collaboration with several competing customers like NXP.

Orin Hirschman

Okay. And just going back to the camera modules, were you actually in - even if its very small volumes today or are you actually in the commercial module?

Narbeh Derhacobian

No, we're not. So, what we did is we were able to showcase the benefits of the Mavriq platform with a large contract manufacturer in the camera module. And together, we went to bid on a camera module business of a large Chinese camera module maker. What happened is the camera module marker decided to go with a different contract manufacturer. So, we, Adesto, lost that opportunity. But what it ended up happening is we realized it's a huge opportunity and the Mavriq platform is ideally suited for this application today and where it's going two, three, four years down the road. So, we put a concerted effort to design solutions specific for that end market.

And since then, this was about a year ago, we've been engaged with other contract manufacturers as well as module makers to kind of prepare them for this new product that we'll be releasing end of the year.

Orin Hirschman

And is the driver there the module maker or is the driver the actual end customer that makes what's in the handset?

Narbeh Derhacobian

For -- the first one is the module maker. Benefits is -- can't come to the module maker, the contract manufacturer or the end camera user because end of today, we're using the cost of embedding camera modules in gadgets.

Orin Hirschman

Okay. Great. Okay. Thanks very much.

Operator

There are no further questions. I'd like to turn the call back over to Narbeh for any closing remarks.

Narbeh Derhacobian

Thank you. Thanks for joining us today. Before I conclude today's call, I'd like to let everyone know that we will be hosting meetings in New York around the Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference and Needham Emerging Tech Conference May 16th and 17th. If you would like to request a meeting, please contact the Shelton Group at sheltonir@sheltongroup.com.

We appreciate your time and look forward to providing updates on our next earnings call. Have a good evening, everyone. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude the program and you may all disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.