Marketplace Roundtable: Car Talk

And other trends like electrification or autonomous driving come with their own risks, as Wahlman discusses.

While it's hard to tell if auto companies are able to manage a downturn, the way Uber has revolutionized the taxi industry is easier to understand.

The auto industry is on the cusp of a cyclical turn and dealing with secular change; Anton Wahlman joins us to explain what's new and what's business as usual.

Auto industries have served as a bellwether and source of national pride for the US and other countries for the past 115 or so years. When concerns about free trade are raised whether now or in the past, autos are an oft-cited example. On the other end, concerns about government overreach often point to regulation or "Government Motors". Cars have mattered over that time.

We seem to be at an interesting point in the auto industry, however. Auto sales have recovered from the 2008/09 pit to the point where they may start dropping. And more fundamentally, self-driving cars could revolutionize our relationship to 4 wheels, so could electrification, and maybe millennials don't care to drive either way.

With that in mind, we invited Anton Wahlman to the Roundtable. Anton is one of our newest Marketplace contributors and runs a service - Automotive Insight for Wall Street - dedicated to the auto industry. With over a decade of sell-side experience and nearly a decade on Seeking Alpha, he has established himself as someone not shy of sharing an opinion. So it's no surprise plenty of insight to share on these topics.

Seeking Alpha: The auto industry has plateaued at all-time highs, and many expect the cycle to turn with serious effect for the whole industry (perhaps why GM trades at a 5x TTM PE, for example). What is your view on where the cycle goes from here, and how are auto companies talking about this?

Anton Wahlman, author of Automotive Insight for Wall Street: Let’s start with the fact that the situation in the U.S. is not the same as outside the U.S. It may come as an amazing shock to you, but the U.S. does not equal the entire world. Less than 5% of the world lives in the U.S. Yes, the U.S. automobile market is disproportionately large, but China alone sells more cars than the U.S., even if their average selling price is much lower.

With that in mind, I fully subscribe to the cyclical challenges in the U.S. car market. It’s all about supply and demand, and in this case we have a combination of too high new car inventories, and too many lease cars coming back over the next two years. This has started putting pressure on sales and the overall health of the business. These factors will get worse over the next two years, before things turn around.

Take Cadillac, for example. Cadillac’s sales were up 41% in April on a global basis, and 32% year to date. However, the U.S. is down 1% year to date. So how come the average is 32%? Well, China is up 92%, and for Cadillac China is now larger than the U.S.

SA: Is there a sense from the companies you talked to that auto firms have learned from the last downturn? There's a lot of concern (for example) about reliance on leases, as well as built-up inventory, both of which could exacerbate the next turn in the cycle. Are companies prepared?

AW: It’s not clear to me that there is an option to “learn” as every automaker either can take advantage of a cyclical upturn, or it can choose to stay home and not play. If you take advantage of a cyclical upturn, you will suffer from the cyclical downturn. It sounds so smart to say that “If you just had learned, you wouldn’t be in a cyclical decline.” I’m sorry, but it doesn’t work that way. It’s like saying that you should *never* buy a house, because in some years or decades, housing prices decline.

One might say that some automakers were cautious in the last two years in terms of resisting the temptation of building new factories, as they anticipated this downturn. And that now looks like a wise move. Better run a little short on capacity if you are close to the edge.

SA: How much of leading firms' profitability comes from the US as compared to other areas, generally?

AW: This is a great question, and also the source of a great problem. The numbers obviously vary greatly, but among some of the other automakers China stands out. How does it stand out? Some automakers could have 30% or more of its global unit volume coming from China, but 10% or less of its profitability from there.

One of the reasons for this low profitability resides in the 50/50 joint venture status of what they are doing in China. One also can’t shake the feeling that in such a 50/50 JV, the other party and its host government may just be finding ways to squeeze its foreign JV partners.

SA: To the casual observer, it seems like the auto industry is going through a time of significant change, whether it be due to ride-sharing services and their effect on demand, the 'connected car', self-driving cars, or electric cars and hybrids. What's your perspective on how radical the current climate is as compared to the past few decades, and what should investors focus on?

AW: Let’s take just one of these: ride-sharing, ride-hailing, whatever you want to call it. I mean LYFT (LYFT), Uber (UBER), and the like. Realize that these are “just” a taxi, which has been around for 100 years. They simply made taxi service cheaper, by increasing the supply of taxis multi-fold.

And how did they do that? Two ways. First, they -- and I really mean Uber -- somehow managed to simply ignore laws and say “So sue me.” Has that ever happened before, in any other industry? For example, let’s say I want to make food cheaper. I start ignoring minimum wage laws and tell the government “So sue me” and in the end I get away with effectively putting an end to minimum wage legislation.

Don’t get me wrong -- I think taxi laws were horribly bad laws. I’m thankful for Uber for it having smashed these laws. But with that now in the rearview window, what is Uber really, in the eyes of the consumer? It’s a taxi. It does exactly what a taxi has done in every city in the world for 100 years -- only at a lower price.

The other part about the lower price is simply this: A lower price. If reports are accurate, Uber lost $2.8 billion last year, and LYFT in the neighborhood of $1 billion. This does not happen because of overhead expense, aka lack of scale. It’s because of these companies operating with negative gross margin, by any reasonable definition of gross margin.

Translation: They’re in a price war in which they are buying business. What happens to the demand for these services when prices have to increase in order to at least yield a positive gross margin?

SA: What is the most important new technology or technological trend you are following in the auto industry, and what is its import?

AW: Electrification is genuine technology whose only obstacle is cost. Its adoption is mostly dependent on subsidies and mandates. It will happen to some degree even without any subsidies and mandates, and there is even a path to 100% electric cars without any subsidies or mandates at all. However, there remains a world of difference between the adoption curve with and without huge subsidies and mandates.

Autonomous cars is a far more complex issue, not suitable for a few paragraphs. Suffice it to say that all automakers are heavily engaged here, whereas the tech-focused media think that only companies in Silicon Valley are working on it.

I think public acceptance will take a lot longer, and will be interrupted -- perhaps forever -- but various classes of very nasty events, from hacking to people blocking traffic. We could see outright public calamity resulting from the impact of autonomous cars.

All that said, in the meantime all automakers are embedding more sensors and more computing power in cars, and in this area Nvidia (NVDA) is the main beneficiary, with Intel (INTC) coming up closely behind, within the next year or so. Almost all automakers are increasing their engagement with Nvidia and Intel -- and by Intel I include the MobilEye (MBLY) acquisition, of course.

I am looking for a blowback to this trend, where consumers start boycotting cars that contain autonomous and connected features. I think many people will want their cars to be devoid of all of this stuff. Imagine if you’re a regime critic in many countries around the world -- would you want your car to be addressable by your worst enemies? This is not going to end well. We have not yet seen this blowback, but we will within the decade.

SA: In your positioning piece for 2017, you mentioned regulatory relief and trade policy as two opportunities or concerns for investors to watch for in the Trump administration. What are your thoughts 4 months in?

AW: It’s a mixed bag. On the one hand, we have seen some regulatory relief, and there are no imminent trade barriers seriously at risk. That’s the good stuff.

But we need more. We need an abolition of the entire CAFE regime. We need to end once and forever the 5-year Stalinist central planning that dictates every automaker’s fleet sales mix. The government should have no say in what kind of vehicles an automaker should produce and sell. One would think that this is something the new regime in Washington DC should be able to abolish in a nanosecond. But they haven’t -- yet.

The other festering cancer on the automotive business is the $7,500 tax credit for buying an electric car. Shouldn’t this be the first thing the new regime in Washington DC must abolish immediately? There is currently an unlimited number of subsidies available once hit the first 200,000 units. The only limitation is in terms of time -- six quarters following that 200,000 unit maker. As such, the exposure to the U.S. Treasury is unlimited. It skews the auto industry, and destroys the ability to lower general tax rates.

Finally, something must be done about California being able to mandate that automakers sell a certain percentage of electric cars, rising to 15.4% of the total, by 2025. This is a huge cost on the automakers, and people outside the ZEV (zero emissions vehicle) mandate area are currently bearing the cost of this “Sell this product, or else” policy.

Either the Feds find a way to strike down on this California separatism via the courts or the military -- just like they struck down on the South’s separatism in 1861 -- or the automakers must raise the prices on the cars sold in California, so that people living elsewhere don’t have to subsidize this madness.

SA: Is there a major risk or risks that you are focused on for the sector, or something that stands out as a key item to watch?

AW: The major risk to the industry is regulation. If you mandate certain kinds of cars, with a certain amount of (too much) safety, and so forth, then they become too expensive. If they are too expensive, then too few people buy them, and then the roads will be filled with too many old cars. It is the “Cubanization” of the fleet.

SA: Automotive Insight for Wall Street focuses on car reviews as well as more micro-level review of monthly sales numbers. It's a bit unusual for the Marketplace, with more services focused on idea generation or portfolio management. How would you describe the value proposition for auto investors?

AW: Insight comes in many forms. The auto industry is so large, and has so many levels of data and impact, that it is possible to add value in diverse ways. I am tying together the product with statistical, market and financial analysis -- including the macro/political impact. Right now, I don’t think there is any other industry that has such an even blend of all the various levels of impact to the stock outcome. My analysis touches all of these levels, not just some. That’s what makes it unique.

SA: Could you provide some examples of how your analysis adds value?

AW: As of May 11, I had 41 articles on the SA Marketplace subscription. The service launched on April 10, so that means almost two articles every weekday, on average. Recently, I have dug deeply into the market share shifts in the U.S. pickup trucks market -- 15% of the overall U.S. light vehicle market, and one of the most profitable ones at that: Market Share Analysis Of The Pickup Truck Market: GM Vs Ford Vs FCA Vs Toyota Vs Nissan Vs Honda (all links in this section are behind a paywall, with a free trial to sign up).

In addition, I did the same for the U.S. minivan market, which now constitutes barely 3% of the U.S. market: U.S. Minivan Market Collapsed 18% Year To Date; However FCA Gained Market Share.

In my recent sales review of Land Rover, I showed what percentage of their U.S. sales is now diesel, in the relevant model categories. This will be an important indicator to the diesel success of Ford (F) and General Motors (GM) as they proceed with the early stages of their U.S. diesel offensive in 2017 and 2018: April 2017 Sales For Land Rover: Flat.

Speaking of diesel, this article previews an interview with a very Senior General Motors executive who will tell us on May 18 about GM’s plan to dramatically increase U.S. diesel sales: General Motors Appears To Agree With Me On Diesel Doubling In The U.S. Car Market.

This article on Volkswagen -- no diesel here anymore! -- details the launch of the made-for-US large 3-row SUV that will compete with class leaders such as Ford Explorer, Honda Pilot, Chevrolet Traverse and Nissan Pathfinder, starting within the next 30 days: Review Notes: Volkswagen Atlas.

This article about Cadillac’s autonomous car effort discusses the prospect that later this year, Cadillac may be the first automaker in the U.S. market with a car actually selling in dealerships that will allow the driver to legally take his hands off the steering wheel: Cadillac To Tesla: Smile, You're On Camera!

SA: As long as we're on that theme, what's your current favorite car?

AW: Like a good lawyer, I can make a case for almost anything on four wheels. The verdict is so dependent on individual needs, preferences and budget. There is clearly no objective answer here, and almost all the new cars are now not just good, but very good, as a baseline.

That said, I think a good answer is that one general recommendation is to wait, and stick with your old current car as long as you can stand it. The market favors the patient mind, especially right now with some many new good products coming onto the market in the next year or two.

For many people who don’t drive more than 15,000 miles, leasing can be the attractive path with lower total cost of ownership. That gives you the ability to have a cap on your cost over the 2-3 year horizon, at which point you can get a much better car.

I tend to like minivans, SUVs and pickup trucks -- vehicles where you sit higher up. I also tend to like electrified powertrains -- hybrids, plug-in hybrids and pure electric cars, but would probably only buy a pure electric car if it was heavily subsidized.

SA: What's a current favorite investing idea or theme in the industry, and what's the story?

AW: I’m looking for the optimal time to short Tesla (TSLA). There have been many good times to short Tesla in the past, and there will be opportunities in the future. Competition will ensure low or nonexistent margins for a long time, and Tesla’s balance sheet is bad and getting worse. If the company isn’t worth more than its debt, the equity downside risk is 100%.

One risk to Tesla is that the 373,000 Model 3 deposits (as of last count, May 2016) could go away if the government puts a more rapid end to the Federal electric car tax credit. Right now, I think that many of the Model 3 deposit holders are viewing it as a $1,000 refundable option to capture a $7,500 gift from their taxpaying neighbors. Basically, why not put $1,000 down? If you win, you get $7,500. If you lose, you get your $1,000 back. This is a massive abuse of the U.S. Federal treasury that I hope the U.S. Congress takes this time to abolish immediately.

The trick is to time the “Big Tesla short.” It is not obvious when it will happen, or what will be the catalyst that overpowers all the positive sentiment around the name. However, I do think there will be a good opportunity to short it at some point within the next 1-2 years.

