Carrizo Oil & Gas: A New Risk-Reward Profile

For almost two years now, I have been noncommittal in my coverage of Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO), most recently saying its attractive acreage and strong operating performance were joined by a "somewhat lofty valuation." However, after analyzing the changes in the company's recent production numbers, liquidity position, and valuation, the company finally appears appropriately priced to receive a Buy rating.

Before understanding the company's valuation, it is necessary to understand that, although the company's name democratically splits attention between oil and gas, the company is almost entirely an oil play.

Data Source: Company Filings

It logically follows that Carrizo's stock price would therefore be strongly correlated to the price of oil. Because as oil prices rise, Carrizo's revenues and earnings should rise accordingly. The chart below reveals that this pattern manifested itself in the past, but recently the paths of West Texas Intermediate Crude and Carrizo diverged, creating a greater than 30% gap between Carrizo's and oil's 12 month performance.

Source: Bloomberg

There exists a case to be made that perpetually low crude oil prices and OPEC's perceived inability to fully curb a global oil glut may be behind this erosion in shareholder value. But to argue that pessimistic expectations for future oil prices warrant a widened gap between Carrizo's performance relative to the price of oil misses a critical detail: comparable companies have maintained their correlation with crude. The chart below demonstrates that Carrizo is being deeply discounted against EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD), two similar companies that continue to move in lock-step with the price of crude.

Source: Bloomberg

Thus, oil price expectations cannot be blamed for Carrizo's poor performance. Nor can field service price inflation, since competitors must also cope with the increased service costs that follow from increased drilling activity. Investors must examine the firm, then, to look for a reason to support the stock's deterioration since December.

Production Dazzles

With such poor stock performance, one would suspect that Carrizo must have painfully missed earnings expectations, reported poor production figures, or dramatically lowered production guidance. Carrizo did none of these things. Instead, it was competitor Pioneer Natural Resources which missed production guidance earlier this month; Pioneer suffered only a modest share price decline as a result of the miss.

Carrizo's earnings reports since December run in direct juxtaposition to the narrative the company's stock performance puts forth: on May 9th, Carrizo beat earnings expectations and raised production guidance; earlier, on February 23rd, Q4 earnings came in ahead of forecasts, and production exceeded guidance due primarily to "better than expected" results in the Eagle Ford.

Looking closer at the May 9th report, Carrizo's earnings beat resulted from spectacular production numbers that outperformed even the company's own expectations. As a result, Carrizo hiked its full-year 2017 production guidance "to 32,400-32,700 Bbls/d from 31,400-31,900 Bbls/d" and affirmed its commitment to delivering compounded annual growth in excess of 20% over the next three years.

Source: Investor Presentation

The fact that Carrizo's future production growth is slated to come as a result of a three rig program in the Eagle Ford should inspire confidence in investors due to the area's low breakeven costs. The 84% of Carrizo's Eagle Ford Inventory classified as "Core" deliver a >100% Internal Rate of Return (IRR) at $55/Bbl NYMEX Crude and break even at $31.25/Bbl, according to a company presentation. The company's continued focus on this prime acreage suggests the potential for higher earnings as oil prices hover back around $50/Bbl; the chart below demonstrates that almost 90% of the company's drilling and completion activities this year will be allocated to the Eagle Ford.

The only other play receiving significant capital allocation is the Delaware Basin, where the company's breakeven costs are even lower at $23.75/Bbl. This is the region I highlighted in August 2015 as having the potential to be a boon to the company's long-term earnings; last quarter, Carrizo produced 2,408 Boe/d, compared to 140 Boe/D in the quarter a year earlier and credited the Delaware Basin as a primary reason for the company's better than expected total production. As investor presentations show, the gassier play has a flatter decline curve and a lower breakeven cost, enabling the Delaware Basin to continue to play a role in boosting Carrizo's earnings potential well into the future.

Data Source: Company Filings

Examining operational results and drilling tests paints an even more bullish picture: Carrizo will test its first in-fill well between two existing wells acquired in its Sanchez acquisition, which will reveal how lucrative stimulating Sanchez's understimulated acreage can be. Moreover, the company "does not currently include any infill locations from the recently-acquired acreage in its inventory count," which means a positive test could lead to many unanticipated future wells.

As Carrizo continues to deliver strong production results, better than expected earnings reports, and encouraging signs of what is to come, the company's recent stock price deterioration relative to peers seems unsubstantiated. The recent sell-off that left Carrizo valued at 19x forward earnings valuation presents a far different story than the 26x forward earnings multiple the company yielded in January, one I called lofty but potentially supported by its acreage and operating activity. So long as Carrizo continues to focus on the Eagle Ford and, to some extent, the Delaware Basin, the risk-reward profile of the stock now appears to be skewed in investors favor with the potential for lower future oil prices largely priced in by the stock's recent fall.

Testing Liquidity

In January, I wrote that Carrizo's debt was not concerning due to the company remaining well within the ratio ranges specified in its revolver's covenants, usage of equity financing in its Sanchez acquisition, and the far-off maturities of its largest bonds.

Today, these conditions are still satisfied and Carrizo's debt is not a principal concern. Most noteworthy is the fact that the company has no major payment obligations this year, which suggests the company's revolver and crude hedges (which cover approximately 30% of 2017 production) will be enough to weather any unforeseen extreme event. Still, Carrizo's financial position must be reexamined if the price of crude oil collapses and remains low into 2018.

Source: Company 10-Q

Also worth examining is the May 4th amendment to Carrizo's revolving credit facility. Overall, the amendment signals strengthening creditor confidence in Carrizo: the facility's borrowing base was increased to $900 million from $600 million and the maximum credit amount under the revolving credit facility was increased from $1.0 billion to $2.0 billion. It appears that the syndicate of banks behind the revolver is entrusting greater credit access to Carrizo, easing potential concerns over the company's financial position. The company's announced potential future sale of its Marcellus and Utica shale assets could further strengthen its financial position.

Conclusion

Carrizo's continued operational improvements, cost reductions, premier acreage, and recent discount against peers make it stand out as an investment with a risk-reward profile disproportionately skewed in the favor of investors. The prior valuation concerns that made me remain neutral in the past have dissipated. As a result, I am initiating a Buy rating on the stock for the first time since I began covering the company in August 2015 as Carrizo possesses significant upside if the stock can erase the gap recently created against competitors.