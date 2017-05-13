Perceptron's (PRCP) CEO David Watza on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

May 09, 2017, 10:00 AM ET

Executives

David Watza - President and Chief Executive Officer

Michelle Wright - Corporate Controller

Analysts

Greg Palm - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Michelle Wright

Thank you very much, Anita. Good morning and welcome to our third quarter 2017 conference call. We truly value your attention and continued interest in our business. Late yesterday, we issued our release with our third quarter results, which is available on our website at investors.perceptron.com. We also filed our Form 10-Q with the SEC yesterday afternoon.

On the call with me today, from Perceptron is David Watza, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Before we begin, I need to inform you that some of the material that we will be discussing today constitutes forward-looking information under the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Any forward-looking statements that we make are based upon information we believe to be true as of today.

Please see the release and our SEC filings for information on the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information provided. Perceptron is not responsible for transcripts of this call made by independent third-parties. Finally, in yesterday’s press release we provided a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures that we will be discussing in this call.

I will now turn the call over to Dave for his comments after which I will come back to discuss our financial results in more detail and then we will open for Q&A.

David Watza

Thank you, Michelle and thank you to everyone who has joined us for today’s call. We appreciate your interest in our business. I am excited to update you on our business, the markets we serve, our customers, products and employees.

Our third quarter represented continued progress in the process of turning Perceptron around. There were lots of encouraging rays of light as we move through the quarter. First, I would like to tell you about the status of our turnaround and how far we have come from where we were one year ago.

Our year-to-date March quarter intake is obviously quite strong as it up $17.8 million or 37% compared to the same period last year. Next our year-to-date operating income is $0.8 million. On a recurring basis, operating income excluding our severance impairment and other charges is up $8.1 million compared to the same period in the prior year.

Also our revenue is up $5.2 million or 10.3% compared to the prior year. Finally, it is very clear and looking at our gross profit and gross profit percent that we have significantly reduced our fixed cost and our breakeven revenue. We have line of sight ability to further reduce fixed cost which as you know will lower our breakeven revenue.

Although we continue to carefully weigh investment to this a healthy business. Now I want to talk a little bit more in detail about indicators of our markets and customer demand. As you can see from the press release our key customer metrics, bookings, backlog and revenue continued their strength from the most recent quarters. You know that we view $20 million for quarterly bookings as a positive threshold for our business. We also view $40 million threshold for backlog similarly. For our third quarter we surpassed both of these markets.

Bookings continue at a steady climb. We are very pleased to report that for the first time in our company history we had four straight quarters of order intake in excess of $20 million. In fact our third quarter bookings of $23.2 million was a quarterly record for our company. This is an indication of our customers continuing desire and need for our products around the world. In addition, we continue to see additional opportunities to serve existing customers and new ways and to potentially serve new customers.

In the third quarter bookings were 57% above the prior year’s third quarter led by strong growth in customer demand in the Americas, where our bookings were $11.3 million, 122% above the same quarter in the prior year.

In Asia, our bookings were $4.9 million, 188% above the prior year. If you look at Asia on a year-to-date basis, bookings in that region are up 71% from the same period in the prior year, while demand in China has been sporadic the economy there appears to be stabilizing.

In Europe, our bookings were $7 million which is $1 million below the third quarter of the prior year of $8 million. I recently met with our teams in Germany and Italy to thank them for their efforts and to give our teams in each region the opportunity to discuss the company and to talk to them about the vision and strategy of Perceptron. I came away from each visit very pleased with the teams we have in place.

Currency had an unfavourable impact of $0.01 million on bookings when compared to the prior year’s third quarter, primarily due to changes in the Chinese Yuan, U.S. dollar and euro U.S. dollar exchange rates. These were partially offset by a positive impact from Brazilian real to the U.S. dollar.

Backlog is still a very healthy pipeline at $48.6 million, which is the second highest backlog level in the company history and if you adjusted for exchange rates it would be our highest. This is another indicator of our customer’s desire for our products and clearly will help sustain revenue growth in the next few quarters.

The next metric is revenue. Revenue for the three month period of $16.3 million was down versus last year’s third quarter by $1.8 million or 9.9%. This was within our previously discussed range of $16 million to $19 million. It is worth noting that year-to-date revenue is $5.2 million versus the prior year and we head into our fourth quarter with very high backlog levels.

Here are few details on the quarterly revenue. Sales in Asia were up slightly at $3.8 million on a year-to-date basis sales in this region were $11.1 million, down slightly from last year’s nine month period mainly due to unfavourable currency fluctuations.

Sales in the America region were down about $0.7 million to $6.0 million for the quarter. Our Europe region led the way with sales of $6.5 million although this was down 18% from the same quarter last year primarily due to In-Line and Near-Line Measurement Solutions.

In the quarter, FX had a slightly unfavourable impact on sales when compared to the prior year’s third quarter. The U.S. dollar euro exchange rate fluctuation resulted in a $200,000 unfavorable impact on a top line while Asia was negatively impacted by $100,000 mainly due to fluctuations in the U.S. dollar to Chinese Yuan.

As I mentioned earlier, for the first nine months revenue was up $5.2 million or 10.3% compared to the same period in fiscal 2016. In our press release, we offered revenue guidance for our fourth quarter at $18.5 million to $21.5 million as well as updated our full year guidance of high single digit to low double digit growth.

Of course our topline is dependent on customer timing and the complex revenue recognition role that we are subject to. The executive team and the global sales teams continue to be focussed on profitable top line growth.

Now let’s talk about changes that we continue to make about to the business. The savings from the March 2016 financial improvement plan are clearly and positively impacting our financial import performance. Gross profit in the quarter of 31.9% and year-to-date gross profit of 34.5%, both are up significantly when compared to the prior year periods, and our illustrations of the cost reduction efforts we have taken. We believe that these measures of profitability were impacted by continued cost reduction efforts, favourable product customer mix in the quarter and favourable timing of some of our cost due to the revenue recognition rules we were required to follow. Clearly this has been a team effort across the entire organization.

As I have mentioned before, we will continue to remain lean as an organization, continuous improvement of the business and driving up gross profit and operating income as essential. We continue to work on reducing fixed cost, improving our material margin, driving improved sales efforts and improving our ERP. All of these things have dramatically changed our business.

The next phase of our turnaround is to take a renewed look at our industry leading products. We are looking at all of them and have plans to update each product family. These efforts include improving accuracy of our measurement solutions. Improved point cloud data scanning, designing for simplified production and supporting slow manufacturing. Ergonomic designs support our field engineers, easier to use software and value engineering to reduce our cost, we believe taken together these actions will improve our competitiveness in the market and accelerate adaption of our solutions and customers that currently do not measure.

As you know, this is a collective effort across engineering, technical marketing, sales, procurement production and our field engineering teams. I am proud of the progress they are making.

Now I would like to give you a brief update on our strategy. We discussed our company strategy frequently as an executive team. We continue to execute the foundation of the strategy established a few years ago and we redirect as needed. We understand the urgency for us to maintain and extend our leadership in our core markets and we know we have the right people to do that. We also plan to continue to pursue opportunities outside of automotive but as we have commented before, we know these opportunities can take some time to realize.

Finally, we constantly see and hear about opportunities both in our market space and near our market space. We hear about these from current customers, from potential new customers and from some of our partner companies. While we will continue to pursue the most promising, we are very deliberate and disciplined in our pursuit of these opportunities.

Now a few comments about our most important assets our people. As I spend time with various functions and regions of the organization, I continue to be impressed by the level of intelligence and dedication of our team members. They know our business and customers well and are committed to improving our company on a daily basis. I’ve also been impressed by the results of some of our cross functional team work as we continue to work on the base of the business.

A few examples of excellent team work are, we improved our production capacity as a result of collaboration between manufacturing and engineering. We continue to improve our ERP as we apply best practises from our regional teams and clearly our sales teams are working together to drive higher bookings and revenue. All of this is accomplished through the efforts and teamwork of our people.

While we are very proud of the turnaround of the company, we all understand that there are many more improvement opportunities. As Thomas Edison once said, "Opportunity is missed by most people because it dressed in overalls and looks like hard work". Our team is not afraid of hardwork and does not want to miss opportunities.

Michelle, now to you.

Michelle Wright

Thanks, Dave. Given that our third quarter has traditionally been weaker than our second and fourth quarters, we are pleased with the results of this third quarter even as have seen more work that needs to be done.

As I stated in our last call, we understand that we have to be profitable every quarter and we continue to work on delivering that goal. We’ve already discussed our revenue and bookings for the quarter.

So I’ll turn my comments to our operating results by walking through the rest of the income statement and then highlight a few items on our balance sheet. Unless otherwise noted my comments are in U.S. dollars, plus reference to years will be for our fiscal years which end on June 30.

Let’s start with gross profits. As Dave mentioned, gross margin was 31.9% this third quarter compared with 28.8% in the third quarter of last year. For the nine months of fiscal 2017, our gross margin was 34.5% compared to 29.2% for the same time frame of our fiscal 2016.

Dave detailed most of the items that drove this quarter’s improvement, so all that I will add here is that our lower sales volumes did impact our gross margin this quarter as many of our costs are fixed in the short term.

We continue to identify improvements that we can make to reduce our costs and utilize our resources more efficiently. Furthermore, the revenue recognition roles that we are required to follow under U.S. GAAP can cause some timing disconnects between sales and cost of goods sold. Improving the item we can control is an ongoing goal.

Now, on the engineering and G&A expenses. Engineering expenses which include their R&D were flat year-over-year at approximately $1.7 million for both third quarters. As we have previously said, this is one of the critical areas of our business and our future success. Therefore, we are investing a bit here, but we remained disciplined.

Sales and marketing expenses were $1.9 million for the quarter, a decrease of $400,000 when compared to last year's third quarter. We recognize savings of approximately $300,000 from the financial improvement plan this quarter. Other savings were realized in direct marketing and advertising costs.

G&A expenses were $2.1 million for the third of 2017, a decrease of about $300,000 when compared to prior year’s third quarter. As a reminder, we are a small public company with the footprint that covers 13 countries which means that we have cost that are largely fixed in this area.

The decrease is primarily due to reduction of bad debt expense and as a result of the financial improvement plan we recognize savings of approximately $100,000 in a quarter.

We had an operating loss for the quarter of $500,000 this quarter with an immaterial amount of severance, impairment and other charges. This compares to an operating loss of $3.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2016 and a recurring operating loss of $1.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2016.

While we are very glad to see this progress, we know it’s not enough. We continue to lower our fixed cost and our breakeven revenue level and we are committed to being profitable each and every quarter.

While the severance impairment and other charges with immaterial this quarter, we do want to confirm our previously announced guidelines that these one-time costs related financial improvement plan will be up to about $4 million.

To date we have recorded just over $3.5 billion and there are still couple of items we need to finalize related to the originally contemplated plan. Furthermore, we are very comfortable with our previously disclosed guidance of $4.5 million in annual pretax cash and non-cash dating related to the plan.

Now, I will discuss the items below our operating income. Net interest expense was flat at $100,000 for both the third quarter of fiscal 2017 as well as the third quarter of fiscal 2016.

Foreign currency was a gain this quarter of $100,000 primarily due to the U.S. dollar Japanese Yen exposure we have. Tax expense for the quarter was $100,000. As we have previously discussed, we've established full valuation allowances against the net deferred tax assets in several of our tax jurisdictions.

This impacts our effective tax rate each period, especially when we have a pretax loss as we’re not able to book a tax benefit against the loss. However, these valuation allowances do not affect our ability to use the underlining NOLs which generally expire between 2021 and 2030 [ph].

Before I open the question for questions, I want to touch on a couple of items on the balance sheet. Cash and investments were $5.1 million at March 31, down from $6.3 million at December 31 and down from June 30, 2016 balance of $8.3 million.

This decrease in cash was primarily due to an increase in inventory as we prepare for a strong fourth quarter as well as paying down debt and other payables. We had $.8 million outstandings on a U.S. line of credit at the end of March down from the December 31 balance of $1.4 million.

As of today we don’t have anything outstanding on our U.S. credit line. We were in violation of our tangible net worth covenant under our bank credit line in the United States at the end of the quarter.

We’ve received a waiver of that covenant from our bank. The 8-K we filed yesterday included a ninth amendment to a credit agreement. This agreement lowered our line from $10 million to $6 million and cap the formula for eligible inventory at $2.5 million down from the previous level of $4 million.

In addition, the bank has encumbered a building in Michigan. Frankly, these changes for the credit agreement wouldn’t have impact our business, borrowing capacity or actual liquidity level over the past year nor do we believe they will impact us going forward.

We've had a long and successful relationship with Comerica and they continue to be very supportive of us. We believe that we are in a much better financial position today compared to 12 months ago as evidenced by our financial metrics including booking, revenue, backlog and profitability. We are very different company than we were a year ago.

Cash generation continues to be a primary focus of ours and although our current liquidity is sufficient we continue to explore ways to further increase our liquidity.

With that, I will turn the call back for the operator who will open the call for your question. Anita?

We now begin the question and answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Greg Palm with Craig-Hallum Capital Group. Please go ahead.

Greg Palm

Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions.

David Watza

Good morning, Greg.

Michelle Wright

Good morning, Greg.

Greg Palm

Congrats on the moment. I mean, we’ll start on the bookings and the strength there. Anything changing as it relates to sort of overall demand environment, specifically in Asia, wondering what the strength you can attribute that to, I think you said, maybe a more stable macro but wondering if the competitive landscape is maybe lessening over there as well?

David Watza

Yes. Greg, great question. I don't know that I would say the competitive landscape is lessening. I would say last year the same was -- a lot of delaying of the orders and we’re not seeing that as much. So think that’s helping us. And I just think last year was pretty flat for Asia and we’re seeing a lot of return from customers.

Greg Palm

Any new customers over in Asia or is mostly existing?

David Watza

I would say, it’s mostly existing. I don't know that I will point out any big new customers.

Greg Palm

Got it. Shifting gears to non-auto you briefly mentioned sort of the update there, but what’s the outlook for potential orders in aerospace and white goods which I believe those are two sort of non-auto verticals that you’ve seen some early success and any update there?

David Watza

Yes. I would just tell you as I mentioned, it’s a slow process. It’s hard to get them to adapt our new technology and it's different for their industry. We think long-term that's a good place to be, but in the short term that’s a much harder area to go. Our focus right now really is in the auto as we see a lot of bright spots for us and a huge industry. Remember, they make 100 million vehicles a year and there's a lot of parts to measure. They are sure not all using our stuff, and that's where we’re going after.

Greg Palm

And can you just confirm that of the bookings in the quarter specifically was that almost entirely auto? Or was there anything in there to note that was not auto related?

David Watza

We always have a little bit about non-auto. I wouldn’t say it’s a lot.

Greg Palm

Got it. Okay. I guess finally on the overall financial improvement plan, curious if you been able to identify any potential areas of additional cost improvements either on the cost of goods sold line or OpEx and maybe any color on the timing of some of those wandering one time cost that you had also mentioned.

David Watza

Right. I would tell you a year ago and since then we’ve focused a lot on people costs. There's a lot of opportunity for us in the gross profit area around material, around process and around efficiency. So I feel pretty confident around that. I think when you look at our last 12 months gross profit percent we just keep trying to drive this up, and I think we can leverage higher sales on our existing people and employee base.

Greg Palm

Do you still feel like gross margin target you think good to that sort of 40% level over the near or medium-term?

David Watza

Yes. I think when you look at our Q2 you really see the drop-through of incremental volume and efficiencies we have. Naturally we’re going to balance that with investing in areas Michelle mentioned engineering. That's an important area for us, because that’s a competitive advantage and frankly we need to update our products and we think that will help extend our leadership in the market.

Greg Palm

Great. I’ll hop back in queue. Good luck going forward. Thanks.

David Watza

Thanks, Greg.

[Operator Instructions] This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to David Watza for any closing comments.

David Watza

Well, thank you again for your time and attention to our business. We are very excited about our future and we think you should be too. We look forward to updating on our progress in a few months when our fourth quarter results are issue.

The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

