The Obesity Epidemic: Are Roche And Bristol-Myers Sitting On A Mighty Prospect?

Obesity has become an epidemic in the U.S. It is even being described on WebMD as "astronomical". Alarmingly, more and more children are being raised obese (for more information on raising fit children see link here). Estimates are that at least 33% of adults are obese, and over 15% of children are overweight. In spite of clear evidence that obesity leads to serious health complications including diabetes, stroke, heart disease, surgical challenges, blood pressure, cholesterol, cancer, joint replacement, immune system diseases (just to name a few), very little development in obesity treatment has transpired given the capability of science. This means a lot of people are sick. This means a lot of people are going to be sick and are in denial that obesity is nothing more than a "cosmetic" problem. This means just what it says it will mean, the costs of treating these people will be ASTRONOMICAL. With obesity being the number one comorbidity factor in many diseases, and treatment of a real life-changing therapy spreading to prediabetic and overweight patients, a safe and effective obesity drug could have a co-treatment market tens or hundreds of billions higher than what is being estimated, which is only reported at approximately 15.6 billion dollars per year by 2024.

In researching the topic of obesity, there is a long line of articles that discuss difficulty and struggles of companies trying to generate pharmaceuticals for its control. Many companies are either private or trade on the OTC with tiny market caps, even with products in late stage development. Where is the financial support from drugmakers? Adding to the serious problem, physicians tend to avoid prescribing anti-obesity drugs in part because societal pressures (food advertising, availability, portion sizes, and desensitization of bodily cues of satiation) have made being unhealthy inappropriate (even defining new terms as "body shaming" and "cyberbullying", and citing that over 65% of eating disorder sufferers claim to have been bullied) for even a doctor to openly discuss ("disease mongering"). Obesity was not even recognized by the American Medical Association as its own treatable disease until 2013. One can only hope that medical school graduates are beginning to enter practice with a proper education, and that a socially appropriate way of attacking the issue can be found.

Given what we know about obesity, some obesity topic authors pose the possibility that pharma is keeping people unhealthy and fat as good business management (that reads a lot better than "conspiracy"). Some estimates of sales for obesity-treating pharmaceuticals are only 2.5 billion dollars by 2020. It's a blockbuster indication, but pales in comparison to the markets that would be lost if people were healthy. For instance, a Pharma2020 report states that the U.S. spends far more for medical treatments than any other country and that "India spends $420 per diabetic patient per year. The U.S., in comparison, spends an average of $10,844 per year per patient." With combined markets in cancer, heart disease, medical devices, blood pressure, fertilization, diabetes, cholesterol, immune diseases, gastric bypass surgeries, cosmetic surgeries (and countless others) in excess of 2 TRILLION dollars per year, is it a wonder that the Obamacare insurance experiment failed to meet its budgetary support? Would our money be better spent if we subsidized fitness center memberships and personal training? So the obesity market is really much much larger than what it appears, which is easy to imagine given that 30% of the global population are obese.

Strong Bio finds nationalized healthcare and obesity reminiscent of allowing a majority vote for legalization of marijuana. Even though it is clear that marijuana use leads to complications including increased alcohol and other drug abuse, if people want to neglect their own health as addicts, society believes that is acceptable. Proponents of the movement for legalization of marijuana cite data showing no statistical significance of detrimental effects of marijuana, without looking at comprehensive marijuana-linked data (in a similar manner to obesity, which can take a long time to catch up with those afflicted and lead to serious health complications). Would the result be any different if we allowed elementary school students to vote for an all cupcake diet, or a healthy diet? Strong Bio believes that if we are going to nationalize health care, and pay a share of each other's medical care via mandatory health insurance, we should have the financial responsibility to do all in our power to be healthy (and not overweight or obese) so as not to put an undue burden on our neighbors. This may result in social pressure to collectively get our acts together.

Like obesity, marijuana affects children more strongly than adults. Paradoxically, marijuana and body weight are strongly inversely correlated in chronic smokers, indicating that food and drug use may compete in the reward centers of the brain. Acute use of marijuana has a positive correlation of high calorie food consumption. A growing amount of evidence has supported the fact that obesity triggering events such as inactivity and high calorie foods reinforce specific brain activity as its own addiction neuropathology, similar to alcohol or other drug addiction. This fact should send off junk alarms to those who attend fitness centers that provide free doughnuts, pizza, and tootsie rolls in (deliberate or non-deliberate) attempts to reinforce obesity pathology, akin to a heroine rehabilitation center providing doses of heroine. Combined with society's movement toward judgment free zones of weight management and constant food advertisement, it's pretty obvious that our health is under financial attack. This is especially true (and unfortunate) for our impressionable children (with a remarkable ability to retain and recall details of food ads).

In spite of the potential for blockbuster weight loss drugs, product development has been lacking. However, a lot is known about mechanisms of weight loss as generated in the academic system. Major classes of weight loss drugs include:

Appetite suppressants - operate by regulating brain activity in ways that affect hunger and satiation, including catecholamines, amphetamines, anti-depressants, mood stabilizers, stimulants, and cannabinoid receptor antagonists.

Metabolic elevation - stimulants, thermogenics, muscle activators

Interference with the calorie absorption - pancreatic lipase inhibitors, fat absorption blockers, artificial sweeteners, fiber

Obesity drugs need to show long lasting benefit for at least a year to pass trials. The FDA wants to see obesity drugs (or devices) deliver an average of five percent of improved weight loss over placebo. Sounds simple enough. Still, many treatment options have failed clinical trials over the past decade or have even been pulled off the market after prior approval. Many remember when Fen-phen was pulled from the market for possible heart damaging side effects in 1997. Zafgen's beloranib, once regarded as a leading prospect for weight loss, was pulled by FDA due to patient deaths. Other drugs pulled for side effect complications include Abbott's (NYSE:ABT) Meridia and Sanofi/Aventis (NYSE:SNY) Acomplia. Arena's (NASDAQ:ARNA) Lorcaserin (Belviq) was reclassified to type IV by FDA due to hallucinogenic properties. Regeneron's (NASDAQ:REGN) Axokine failed in phase 3 as well. Vivus' (NASDAQ:VVUS) Qnexa failed FDA standards of heart related complications in 2010, but was later recommended for a more limited approval in 2012. So what do we currently have as treatment options (this link for more comprehensive list) or for clinical trial activity if we force our physician to admit it's acceptable to say that for many of us diet and exercise may not be enough?

It should be noted that AGN, Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD), and Novartis (NYSE:NVS) are all in intensive clinical trials for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). This rare form of fatty liver disease causes liver scarring and inflammation and is more common in obese patients. NASH and other liver diseases can cause fatigue, inflammation, and joint pain, so some patients treated for NASH undergo varying degrees of weight loss. It is possible that an obesity candidate could emerge from the connection of inflammation and obesity in skeletal muscle (discussed more below). Finally, treating obesity is being regarded as complicated, requiring integrative therapies combined with pharmaceutical and/or surgical approaches. Both Contrave and Sexenda are indicated with co-treatment of personalized patient care, including weight management therapy, diabetes, and lifestyle change. This certainly appears to be the future trend in providing societal reprogramming for our most vulnerable obesity-prone population. Ironically, we know that weight management therapy by itself is probably enough to achieve the end goal.

One very interesting candidate for the reader to focus on here is being developed by a partnership of Bristol-Myers (NYSE:BMY) and Roche. Under the agreement for this myostatin inhibitor compound BMS-986089, BMY receives 170 million dollars upfront with milestone payments of 205 million, plus double-digit royalties if approved and commercialized. The compound is being examined for implications in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Myostatin is a member of the transforming growth factor Beta family. There is emerging scientific evidence being gathered that myostatin inhibitors can be useful in diabetes and obesity. Not only do they improve muscle activity (myostatin inhibitors help in tendon, ligament, and muscle injury recovery) and increase metabolism, but morbidly obese people and those with high fat diets have been found to have increased myostatin expression. Myostatin inhibitors increase endurance and metabolic adaptation during exercise. Importantly, abdominal fat, the most dangerous type of fat related to health, was found to be positively correlated with myostatin level. Myostatin was also found in this study to play a potential regulatory role specific to women with polycystic ovary syndrome and sarcopenia (prevalent in people with inflammatory disorders). In mice, myostatin inhibition improves insulin sensitivity and irisin-dependent interaction of muscle and adipose tissues, which may serve a role in type-2 diabetes as well. Myostatin genetics have a direct link to obesity as well, with gene variants being predisposed to obesity in certain populations.

Strong Bio regards this partnership of BMY and Roche as an eventual winner for obesity. The preponderance of scientific evidence in favor of use of myostatin inhibitors for obesity indicates that after approval in muscular dystrophy, expansion of the label to obesity is decerebrate (i.e. a "no brainer"). In addition, implications of obesity in other related diseases such as injury repair, type 2 diabetes, and sarcopenia, circulatory disorders, and prediabetic patients (to name a few) may indicate that this keynote metabolic pathway for myostatin could unravel a long line of potential treatments. Remember obesity costs the healthcare system 2 trillion dollars per year! An obesity drug, taken long term by 30% of the world population, clearly has an ASTRONOMICAL market! This market could be quite well in excess of the entire cancer market, estimated at 150 billion dollars per year. This project has landed BMY and Roche on our watchlist. Both companies, with large market caps (90 billion for BMY and 231 billion for RHHBY) still stand to gain tremendously from the partnership with market share equivalent to proportional market caps. Both companies are well established companies with an attractive dividend (2.8% and 3% respectively). We find it fortunate that two top-tier big pharma companies with the resources to develop this technology have it in their hands, as such companies are well known to expand indications for their FDA approved therapies. Strong Bio can only hope for the sake of world healthcare that the opportunity for myostatin inhibitors is seen as greater than whatever loss of sales for indications with obesity as a comorbidity factor are incurred by the companies as global health improves and medicines related to obesity sales drop.

Risks for investment would include management deciding not to develop the myostatin inhibitor for the indication of obesity. The ability of these companies to service full pipelines and candidates to replace generic expiries will also in part determine share value. Risks of FDA approval, delays, clinical trial risks (including costs, delays, and design issues), and side-effects when dealing with obesity (historically) are specific risks that indicate caution until advanced phase 2 or pivotal trial data and contraindications become known. Scientific evidence of potency does not imply safety, and myostatin pathways could be used for abusive or dangerous purposes by exercise enthusiasts. In spite of the risk Strong Bio is confident scientists will know the role of myostatin in obesity MUST be examined for this indication. Big pharma is in need of a real blockbuster market to tap. Strong Bio sees the potential here as larger than any.