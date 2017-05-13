Value Blend Staying Above Water In 2017, But Trailing The Benchmark - Large And Midcap 2017 YTD Update

by: Ryan Telford

Summary

In 2016, the Large and Mid Cap Value Blend strategy returned an impressive 30%, doubling the return of the benchmark.

The market has changed significantly in 2017, and has impacted the performance of the strategy.

Nearly half of the 30 holdings in the portfolio have lost value in 2017, a handful losing more than 20%.

Combining several value factors simultaneously to identify value stocks in a buy and hold portfolio has been shown to outperform the market over time. The Value Blend strategy uses 8 value metrics (such as low P/E, low P/B, low P/FCF) to do just this. For a complete review of this strategy, see my Value Blend strategy profile here.

The focus of this article is the Large and Mid Cap version of this strategy (or largest 50% of universe by market cap) and its performance over 2017 to date.

For a summary on the performance of the large cap version of this strategy in 2017, read here.

Historical Performance

From Jan 1999 to Dec 2015, summary performance is listed in the table below. For a comprehensive review of all risk and return statistics please see my strategy profile.

(Source: Portfolio123.com data and Author Calculations & Table)

This strategy boasts 20%+ annual returns (arithmetic) since 1999, with marginally less drawdown than the benchmark.

2016 was a particularly good year for the strategy, with an impressive annual return of 30.8%, doubling the benchmark's return of 15.47%. The benchmark's drawdown was -10%, while the strategy experienced a maximum drawdown of -15% over the period (source: Portfolio123.com).

As with many investing strategies, what goes up, must come down (at some point). This is exactly what is happening in 2017 so far for the Large & Mid Cap version of this strategy. Let's dig a little deeper.

The Holdings

Stocks passing the strategy screen on 01 Jan of this year are as follows:

Ticker

Name

Price per share, 01 Jan 2017 ($)

Price per share, 28 Apr 2017 ($)

% Change

Market Cap ($M)

Industry

MHLD

Maiden Holdings Ltd

17.41

12.85

-26.19

1,503

Reinsurance

GNC

GNC Holdings Inc

10.82

8.3

-23.29

755

Specialty Stores

HRTG

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc

15.72

12.47

-20.7

455

Property & Casualty Insurance

KSS

Kohl's Corp

49.09

39.63

-19.27

8,691

Department Stores

EXPR

Express Inc

10.9

8.84

-18.9

844

Apparel Retail

DDS

Dillard's Inc.

63.55

54.49

-14.26

2,100

Department Stores

SGU

Star Gas Partners LP

10.54

9.4

-10.78

601

Gas Utilities

AHL

Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd

55.13

51.55

-6.5

3,312

Property & Casualty Insurance

DGICA

Donegal Group Inc

17.43

16.58

-4.85

468

Property & Casualty Insurance

MET

Metlife Inc.

54.11

52.01

-3.88

59,224

Life & Health Insurance

CBI

Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

32.33

31.18

-3.54

3,173

Construction & Engineering

ARLP

Alliance Resource Partners LP

22.23

21.55

-3.07

1,670

Coal & Consumable Fuels

THG

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (The)

90.81

88.83

-2.18

3,850

Property & Casualty Insurance

HMY

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd

2.22

2.24

0.9

966

Gold

TX

Ternium SA

24.67

25.2

2.15

4,741

Steel

PRU

Prudential Financial Inc

104.53

107.51

2.85

44,923

Life & Health Insurance

SHI

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd

54.17

56.06

3.49

5,846

Commodity Chemicals

RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Inc.

125.22

130.74

4.41

8,079

Reinsurance

KEP

Korea Electric Power Corp

18.52

19.92

7.56

23,727

Electric Utilities

AFL

AFLAC Inc

69.66

75.01

7.68

28,398

Life & Health Insurance

GBX

Greenbrier Companies Inc. (The)

40.56

44.15

8.84

1,172

Construction & Farm Machinery & Heavy Trucks

XRX

Xerox Corp

6.47

7.13

10.13

8,850

Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals

PKX

Posco

53.01

59.48

12.21

16,815

Steel

FAF

First American Financial Corp

36.33

41.36

13.83

4,023

Property & Casualty Insurance

SNP

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp Sinopec

72.16

82.21

13.93

85,985

Integrated Oil & Gas

FGL

Fidelity & Guaranty Life

23.84

28.15

18.07

1,397

Life & Health Insurance

FCAU

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV

9.63

11.38

18.17

11,756

Automobile Manufacturers

UVV

Universal Corp

62.97

75.05

19.17

1,452

Tobacco

WF

Woori Bank

31.77

40.05

26.06

7,174

Diversified Banks

ZNH

China Southern Airlines Co Ltd

26.09

33.8

29.55

5,048

Airlines

(Source: Portfolio123.com data and Author Table)

Nearly half of the 30 holdings in this portfolio have lost value since 01 Jan, with insurance/re-insurance companies HRTG and MHLD with losses greater than 20%. Interestingly, 11 of the 30 positions are insurance related, with an aggregate loss of -1.6% over the period. Industry concentration is common in quant strategies, which can be both a positive and a negative; in this period, the latter unfortunately.

On a positive note, some holdings managed 20%+ returns, such as WF and ZNH.

The Performance

The graph below shows performance to date against the benchmark.

(Source: Portfolio123.com and Author Graph)

Up until mid February, the strategy fared well, almost in lockstep with the Russell 3000TR. After this time, however, the strategy suffered a sharp decline over February and the first week of March. After this period, the relative performance is similar to the benchmark, only at a lower level (note how the return plots have similar increases and decreases after the first week of March until the end of April).

The strategy managed a positive return of 0.99%, compared to the benchmark's 6.26%, with obviously more drawdown as the plot above indicates. As 2016 was such a good year for the strategy, this decline in performance while unfortunate, should not be unexpected.

To further illustrate this tendency, the graph below shows rolling 5 year CAGR out/underperformance of the strategy versus the benchmark since 1999.

(Source: Portfolio123.com data and Author Graph)

After the astronomical outperformance in periods ending late 2013, the strategy has been struggling to match the benchmark, or has lagged it over a rolling 5 year basis. As the graph above shows performance until the end of 2015 only, and recalling that 2016 was a particularly good year for the strategy, going into 2017 could be a temporary decline, or the strategy may be continuing a sustained drop in performance.

In many of the strategies I follow on SA, the large cap versions of the strategies seem to have an advantage in 2017, with mid and small cap stocks dragging down performance. See for example the 2017 performance of the large cap version of the Value Blend strategy here. Historically, it is the mid and small caps that outperform over time in these strategies; however, they also experience higher volatility.

Stay tuned for further updates throughout the year on this strategy, and all of my other strategies.

Until then, happy investing.

For more articles and insight into quantitative investing, be sure to follow me on Seeking Alpha or check out my profile page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am a user of Portfolio123.com, and have included affiliate links in the article. Should investors use my link to sign up for a paid membership of P123, I will receive a nominal commission from P123, with no additional fee to the new subscriber. Thank you in advance.

