Value Blend Staying Above Water In 2017, But Trailing The Benchmark - Large And Midcap 2017 YTD Update

Combining several value factors simultaneously to identify value stocks in a buy and hold portfolio has been shown to outperform the market over time. The Value Blend strategy uses 8 value metrics (such as low P/E, low P/B, low P/FCF) to do just this. For a complete review of this strategy, see my Value Blend strategy profile here.
The focus of this article is the Large and Mid Cap version of this strategy (or largest 50% of universe by market cap) and its performance over 2017 to date.
Historical Performance
From Jan 1999 to Dec 2015, summary performance is listed in the table below. For a comprehensive review of all risk and return statistics please see my strategy profile.
(Source: Portfolio123.com data and Author Calculations & Table)
This strategy boasts 20%+ annual returns (arithmetic) since 1999, with marginally less drawdown than the benchmark.
2016 was a particularly good year for the strategy, with an impressive annual return of 30.8%, doubling the benchmark's return of 15.47%. The benchmark's drawdown was -10%, while the strategy experienced a maximum drawdown of -15% over the period (source: Portfolio123.com).
As with many investing strategies, what goes up, must come down (at some point). This is exactly what is happening in 2017 so far for the Large & Mid Cap version of this strategy. Let's dig a little deeper.
The Holdings
Stocks passing the strategy screen on 01 Jan of this year are as follows:
|
Ticker
|
Name
|
Price per share, 01 Jan 2017 ($)
|
Price per share, 28 Apr 2017 ($)
|
% Change
|
Market Cap ($M)
|
Industry
|
Maiden Holdings Ltd
|
17.41
|
12.85
|
-26.19
|
1,503
|
Reinsurance
|
GNC Holdings Inc
|
10.82
|
8.3
|
-23.29
|
755
|
Specialty Stores
|
Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc
|
15.72
|
12.47
|
-20.7
|
455
|
Property & Casualty Insurance
|
Kohl's Corp
|
49.09
|
39.63
|
-19.27
|
8,691
|
Department Stores
|
Express Inc
|
10.9
|
8.84
|
-18.9
|
844
|
Apparel Retail
|
Dillard's Inc.
|
63.55
|
54.49
|
-14.26
|
2,100
|
Department Stores
|
Star Gas Partners LP
|
10.54
|
9.4
|
-10.78
|
601
|
Gas Utilities
|
Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd
|
55.13
|
51.55
|
-6.5
|
3,312
|
Property & Casualty Insurance
|
Donegal Group Inc
|
17.43
|
16.58
|
-4.85
|
468
|
Property & Casualty Insurance
|
Metlife Inc.
|
54.11
|
52.01
|
-3.88
|
59,224
|
Life & Health Insurance
|
Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV
|
32.33
|
31.18
|
-3.54
|
3,173
|
Construction & Engineering
|
Alliance Resource Partners LP
|
22.23
|
21.55
|
-3.07
|
1,670
|
Coal & Consumable Fuels
|
Hanover Insurance Group Inc (The)
|
90.81
|
88.83
|
-2.18
|
3,850
|
Property & Casualty Insurance
|
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd
|
2.22
|
2.24
|
0.9
|
966
|
Gold
|
Ternium SA
|
24.67
|
25.2
|
2.15
|
4,741
|
Steel
|
Prudential Financial Inc
|
104.53
|
107.51
|
2.85
|
44,923
|
Life & Health Insurance
|
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd
|
54.17
|
56.06
|
3.49
|
5,846
|
Commodity Chemicals
|
Reinsurance Group of America Inc.
|
125.22
|
130.74
|
4.41
|
8,079
|
Reinsurance
|
Korea Electric Power Corp
|
18.52
|
19.92
|
7.56
|
23,727
|
Electric Utilities
|
AFLAC Inc
|
69.66
|
75.01
|
7.68
|
28,398
|
Life & Health Insurance
|
Greenbrier Companies Inc. (The)
|
40.56
|
44.15
|
8.84
|
1,172
|
Construction & Farm Machinery & Heavy Trucks
|
Xerox Corp
|
6.47
|
7.13
|
10.13
|
8,850
|
Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
|
Posco
|
53.01
|
59.48
|
12.21
|
16,815
|
Steel
|
First American Financial Corp
|
36.33
|
41.36
|
13.83
|
4,023
|
Property & Casualty Insurance
|
China Petroleum & Chemical Corp Sinopec
|
72.16
|
82.21
|
13.93
|
85,985
|
Integrated Oil & Gas
|
Fidelity & Guaranty Life
|
23.84
|
28.15
|
18.07
|
1,397
|
Life & Health Insurance
|
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
|
9.63
|
11.38
|
18.17
|
11,756
|
Automobile Manufacturers
|
Universal Corp
|
62.97
|
75.05
|
19.17
|
1,452
|
Tobacco
|
Woori Bank
|
31.77
|
40.05
|
26.06
|
7,174
|
Diversified Banks
|
China Southern Airlines Co Ltd
|
26.09
|
33.8
|
29.55
|
5,048
|
Airlines
(Source: Portfolio123.com data and Author Table)
Nearly half of the 30 holdings in this portfolio have lost value since 01 Jan, with insurance/re-insurance companies HRTG and MHLD with losses greater than 20%. Interestingly, 11 of the 30 positions are insurance related, with an aggregate loss of -1.6% over the period. Industry concentration is common in quant strategies, which can be both a positive and a negative; in this period, the latter unfortunately.
On a positive note, some holdings managed 20%+ returns, such as WF and ZNH.
The Performance
The graph below shows performance to date against the benchmark.
(Source: Portfolio123.com and Author Graph)
Up until mid February, the strategy fared well, almost in lockstep with the Russell 3000TR. After this time, however, the strategy suffered a sharp decline over February and the first week of March. After this period, the relative performance is similar to the benchmark, only at a lower level (note how the return plots have similar increases and decreases after the first week of March until the end of April).
The strategy managed a positive return of 0.99%, compared to the benchmark's 6.26%, with obviously more drawdown as the plot above indicates. As 2016 was such a good year for the strategy, this decline in performance while unfortunate, should not be unexpected.
To further illustrate this tendency, the graph below shows rolling 5 year CAGR out/underperformance of the strategy versus the benchmark since 1999.
(Source: Portfolio123.com data and Author Graph)
After the astronomical outperformance in periods ending late 2013, the strategy has been struggling to match the benchmark, or has lagged it over a rolling 5 year basis. As the graph above shows performance until the end of 2015 only, and recalling that 2016 was a particularly good year for the strategy, going into 2017 could be a temporary decline, or the strategy may be continuing a sustained drop in performance.
In many of the strategies I follow on SA, the large cap versions of the strategies seem to have an advantage in 2017, with mid and small cap stocks dragging down performance. See for example the 2017 performance of the large cap version of the Value Blend strategy here. Historically, it is the mid and small caps that outperform over time in these strategies; however, they also experience higher volatility.
Stay tuned for further updates throughout the year on this strategy, and all of my other strategies.
Until then, happy investing.
