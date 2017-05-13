Value Blend Staying Above Water In 2017, But Trailing The Benchmark - Large And Midcap 2017 YTD Update

(Credit: Gary Coyle from "Lovely Water Series", 1999-2016)

Combining several value factors simultaneously to identify value stocks in a buy and hold portfolio has been shown to outperform the market over time. The Value Blend strategy uses 8 value metrics (such as low P/E, low P/B, low P/FCF) to do just this. For a complete review of this strategy, see my Value Blend strategy profile here.

The focus of this article is the Large and Mid Cap version of this strategy (or largest 50% of universe by market cap) and its performance over 2017 to date.

For a summary on the performance of the large cap version of this strategy in 2017, read here.

Historical Performance

From Jan 1999 to Dec 2015, summary performance is listed in the table below. For a comprehensive review of all risk and return statistics please see my strategy profile.

(Source: Portfolio123.com data and Author Calculations & Table)

This strategy boasts 20%+ annual returns (arithmetic) since 1999, with marginally less drawdown than the benchmark.

2016 was a particularly good year for the strategy, with an impressive annual return of 30.8%, doubling the benchmark's return of 15.47%. The benchmark's drawdown was -10%, while the strategy experienced a maximum drawdown of -15% over the period (source: Portfolio123.com).

As with many investing strategies, what goes up, must come down (at some point). This is exactly what is happening in 2017 so far for the Large & Mid Cap version of this strategy. Let's dig a little deeper.

The Holdings

Stocks passing the strategy screen on 01 Jan of this year are as follows:

Ticker Name Price per share, 01 Jan 2017 ($) Price per share, 28 Apr 2017 ($) % Change Market Cap ($M) Industry MHLD Maiden Holdings Ltd 17.41 12.85 -26.19 1,503 Reinsurance GNC GNC Holdings Inc 10.82 8.3 -23.29 755 Specialty Stores HRTG Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc 15.72 12.47 -20.7 455 Property & Casualty Insurance KSS Kohl's Corp 49.09 39.63 -19.27 8,691 Department Stores EXPR Express Inc 10.9 8.84 -18.9 844 Apparel Retail DDS Dillard's Inc. 63.55 54.49 -14.26 2,100 Department Stores SGU Star Gas Partners LP 10.54 9.4 -10.78 601 Gas Utilities AHL Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd 55.13 51.55 -6.5 3,312 Property & Casualty Insurance DGICA Donegal Group Inc 17.43 16.58 -4.85 468 Property & Casualty Insurance MET Metlife Inc. 54.11 52.01 -3.88 59,224 Life & Health Insurance CBI Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV 32.33 31.18 -3.54 3,173 Construction & Engineering ARLP Alliance Resource Partners LP 22.23 21.55 -3.07 1,670 Coal & Consumable Fuels THG Hanover Insurance Group Inc (The) 90.81 88.83 -2.18 3,850 Property & Casualty Insurance HMY Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd 2.22 2.24 0.9 966 Gold TX Ternium SA 24.67 25.2 2.15 4,741 Steel PRU Prudential Financial Inc 104.53 107.51 2.85 44,923 Life & Health Insurance SHI Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd 54.17 56.06 3.49 5,846 Commodity Chemicals RGA Reinsurance Group of America Inc. 125.22 130.74 4.41 8,079 Reinsurance KEP Korea Electric Power Corp 18.52 19.92 7.56 23,727 Electric Utilities AFL AFLAC Inc 69.66 75.01 7.68 28,398 Life & Health Insurance GBX Greenbrier Companies Inc. (The) 40.56 44.15 8.84 1,172 Construction & Farm Machinery & Heavy Trucks XRX Xerox Corp 6.47 7.13 10.13 8,850 Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals PKX Posco 53.01 59.48 12.21 16,815 Steel FAF First American Financial Corp 36.33 41.36 13.83 4,023 Property & Casualty Insurance SNP China Petroleum & Chemical Corp Sinopec 72.16 82.21 13.93 85,985 Integrated Oil & Gas FGL Fidelity & Guaranty Life 23.84 28.15 18.07 1,397 Life & Health Insurance FCAU Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV 9.63 11.38 18.17 11,756 Automobile Manufacturers UVV Universal Corp 62.97 75.05 19.17 1,452 Tobacco WF Woori Bank 31.77 40.05 26.06 7,174 Diversified Banks ZNH China Southern Airlines Co Ltd 26.09 33.8 29.55 5,048 Airlines

(Source: Portfolio123.com data and Author Table)

Nearly half of the 30 holdings in this portfolio have lost value since 01 Jan, with insurance/re-insurance companies HRTG and MHLD with losses greater than 20%. Interestingly, 11 of the 30 positions are insurance related, with an aggregate loss of -1.6% over the period. Industry concentration is common in quant strategies, which can be both a positive and a negative; in this period, the latter unfortunately.

On a positive note, some holdings managed 20%+ returns, such as WF and ZNH.

The Performance

The graph below shows performance to date against the benchmark.

(Source: Portfolio123.com and Author Graph)

Up until mid February, the strategy fared well, almost in lockstep with the Russell 3000TR. After this time, however, the strategy suffered a sharp decline over February and the first week of March. After this period, the relative performance is similar to the benchmark, only at a lower level (note how the return plots have similar increases and decreases after the first week of March until the end of April).

The strategy managed a positive return of 0.99%, compared to the benchmark's 6.26%, with obviously more drawdown as the plot above indicates. As 2016 was such a good year for the strategy, this decline in performance while unfortunate, should not be unexpected.

To further illustrate this tendency, the graph below shows rolling 5 year CAGR out/underperformance of the strategy versus the benchmark since 1999.

(Source: Portfolio123.com data and Author Graph)

After the astronomical outperformance in periods ending late 2013, the strategy has been struggling to match the benchmark, or has lagged it over a rolling 5 year basis. As the graph above shows performance until the end of 2015 only, and recalling that 2016 was a particularly good year for the strategy, going into 2017 could be a temporary decline, or the strategy may be continuing a sustained drop in performance.

In many of the strategies I follow on SA, the large cap versions of the strategies seem to have an advantage in 2017, with mid and small cap stocks dragging down performance. See for example the 2017 performance of the large cap version of the Value Blend strategy here. Historically, it is the mid and small caps that outperform over time in these strategies; however, they also experience higher volatility.

Stay tuned for further updates throughout the year on this strategy, and all of my other strategies.

Until then, happy investing.

For more articles and insight into quantitative investing, be sure to follow me on Seeking Alpha or check out my profile page.