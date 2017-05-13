Ocera Therapeutics' (OCRX) CEO Linda Grais on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ocera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCRX)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 9, 2017 4:30 P.M. ET

Executives

Susan Sharpe - Director of Corporate Communications

Linda Grais - Chief Executive Officer

Michael Byrnes - Chief Financial Officer

Stan Bukofzer - Chief Medical Officer

Analysts

Matt McLaughlin - Aegis Capital Corp.

Yasmeen Rahimi - H.C. Wainwright & Co.

Operator

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Susan Sharpe, Director of Corporate Communications at Ocera Therapeutics. Ms. Sharpe, please go ahead.

Susan Sharpe

Thank you Britney and thank you all for participating in today’s conference call. Earlier today Ocera Therapeutics issued a press release announcing the company’s financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, and provided updates on its clinical development programs of OCR-002 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy. A press release and an accompanying slide deck being webcast during this call are both available on our website at www.ocerainc.com .

This call is being recorded and a replay will be available on our website for 60 days following the call. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that any statements contained in the slides and on this conference call that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "believe," "expected," "hope," "plan," "potential," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Ocera's current expectations.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and Ocera's actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, including those risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Ocera's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and subsequent filings with the SEC. All information provided in the slides and during this conference call is as of the date of this call, and Ocera undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Participating in today’s call are Linda Grais, Ocera’s Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Michael Byrnes, our Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Stan Bukofzer, our Chief Medical Officer.

With that I would like to turn the call over to Linda.

Linda Grais

Thank you, Susan. Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining our call today. It is our pleasure to present our Q1 2017 financials, and to share with you some exciting new data from the ongoing analysis of our recently completed Phase 2b study STOP-HE, evaluating the safety and efficacy of Ornithine Phenylacetate or OCR-002 in patients suffering with an acute episode of overt hepatic encephalopathy.

Our agenda today is shown on Slide 3. Mike will begin by taking us through the numbers. I will follow with a review of the goals and key findings from STOP-HE. Stan will then provide more detail around the results, and will tell you about our next steps for both the I.V. and oral formulations of OCR-002. I will wrap up with a brief discussion around the commercial opportunity, and then we'll be happy to take your questions.

I'll turn the call over to Mike now, for a review of the financials.

Michael Byrnes

Thank you, Linda. The details of our financial results were reported earlier today, so let me just note the highlights for you. For the first quarter of 2017, we reported R&D expense of $3.9 million, versus $4.7 million in the first quarter of 2016. This 22% decrease was primarily attributable to a reduction in clinical development costs associated with the completion of the STOP-HE study earlier this year.

G&A expense for the quarter totaled $2.5 million, which was relatively flat, compared to $2.6 million in Q1 of 2016. Turning to the balance sheet, our cash position which includes cash and marketable securities at March 31, 2017 was $25.2 million. This compares to $28.4 million at December 31, 2016 reflecting a $3.2 million net decrease in cash during the period.

Net decrease in cash for the quarter consists of $6.4 million cash used in operating activities and about $300,000 repayment of principle on our notes payable, partially offset by approximately $3.5 million and net proceeds generated from our after-market equity, or ATM facility. There is approximately $10.1 million available for future sale under this facility, and we continue to consider using this facility selectively and opportunistically.

As an example, during the first quarter, the $2.3 million shares sold represented approximately 1.3% of the total stock traded in this period. At March 31, 2017, approximately 26 million shares of our common stock were outstanding, and we reported $9.1 million in notes payable.

Today, we are setting guidance with respect to net use of cash for 2017, of between $24 million and $27 million, which include $3.1 million in scheduled principal repayments on our notes payable. We believe that existing cash resources will fund operations into the second quarter of 2018.

And with that as a summary of our financial results for the quarter, I would like to turn the call back over to Linda.

Linda Grais

Thank you, Mike. Hepatic encephalopathy is the second most common major complication of liver cirrhosis, second only to [indiscernible]. The condition occurs when the diseased liver is no longer able to metabolize toxins normally particularly ammonia which is a natural byproduct of protein digestion in the gut. Ammonia builds up in the bloodstream and crosses the blood-brain barrier, where it can cause swelling and inflammation, and leads to the neurocognitive impairments seen in HE.

It often begins insidiously in the form of personality changes and confusion which maybe misdiagnosed as depression or dementia. As the mental changes progress to a stage 2 on the four stage [indiscernible] patients become more disoriented, have low energy and impaired mode of skill. This is typically when family members bring their loved once to the hospitals.

Current standard of care for these patients consists mainly of Lactulose, hydration and other supportive tier measures. If the patients aren’t adequately treated they may become stuporous, lapse into a coma, and if left unresolved, ultimately succumb to the condition. There is a 10% to 15% mortality rate associated with acute episodes of HE. Even when a patient does improve, and is discharged from the hospital there is a high rate of relapse and rehospitalization.

Throughout the various stages of HE, studies have shown that elevated ammonia is correlated with the severity of HE and we found that in our study as well. The primary goal of STOP-HE was to see if our drug could help patients improve faster compared to current standard of care. In the course of the trial, we believe that we addressed a number of key questions as shown on Slide 7.

Thus elevated ammonia correlate with HE severity and there is ammonia reduction released to clinical improvement. The OCR-002 with standard of care reduced ammonia faster than placebo with standard of care. This rapid ammonia reduction by OCR-002 lead to faster clinical improvement? And lastly, why is faster improvement better?

First, Slide 8 outlines the study design. STOP-HE enrolled patients admitted to the hospital with an acute episode of HE; they had to have a West Haven grade of two or greater, and elevated ammonia. They were treated with standard of care for a minimum of 12 hours, and a maximum of 72 hours, in order to exclude those patients who would respond quickly to standard of care.

If they were still encephalopathic, and still had an elevated ammonia at the end of the pre-screen window, they could then be screened and randomized into the study. The randomization was one to one with both arms hitting background standard of care while one arm received the drug and the other arm received placebo. We used three different doses in the study, 20, 15 and 10 in order to normalize drug exposure. Since patients with more serious liver impairment metabolized less of the drug, they were assigned the 10 gram dose while those with less impairment were assigned either 15 or 20 grams based on their severity levels.

The drug was administered as a continuous infusion for up to five days, and assessed by a trained clinician twice a day, roughly every 12 hours. As soon as they showed a meaningful clinical improvement on our modified [indiscernible] sale, which was confirmed at the next 12 hour assessment that was considered a response for the purpose of our primary end point. The primary endpoint was timed to meaningful clinical improvement in HE symptoms and we were powered 80% to detect the difference.

Our goal was to show that OCR-002 could rapidly lower the patients' ammonia levels, enabling them to show clinical improvement more rapidly. On Slide 9, the first key question addresses the underlying hypothesis about the role of ammonia in HE. Does elevated ammonia correlate with HE severity and does ammonia reduction lead to clinical improvement.

We found the answers to both parts of the questions to be yes, and both with statistical significance. The graph on the left shows that patients ammonia levels at [indiscernible] as measured at the central lab where the upper limited normal was 47 micromoles per liter clearly correlated with their severity of HE has scored by the test or HE staging tool with a p-value of 0.032.

Further, you can see from the chart on the right, patients who did not improve clinically had a mean ammonia reduction level of only 9.0 micromoles per liter, whereas the patients who did improve had a mean reduction level of 28.2 micromoles per liter, with a p-value of 0.0006.

Slide 10 asks whether OCR-002 validated ammonia scavenger reduces ammonia faster and to a greater extent than standard of care. Again, the answer is clearly yes, and again, with statistical significance. The Kaplan-Meier curves on the left show that OCR-002 normalized ammonia levels faster than standard of care.

And the graph on the right shows the median levels of ammonia at different time points in patients on the drug versus placebo plus standard of care. As you can see, both sets of patients start at an elevated value of approximately 85 micromoles per liter, but the ammonia levels of the treatment arm fall rapidly and stay lower throughout the treatment period.

Slide 11 brings us to the heart of the study. This rapid ammonia reduction by OCR-002 leads to faster clinical improvement? The answer to this question again is, yes. And this brings us to some new data from a recent post hoc analysis of the study's primary endpoint. In patients with confirmed hyperammonemia at baseline, OCR-002 lowers ammonia more rapidly, and leads to faster clinical improvement compared to placebo plus standard of care with statistical significance, a p-value of 0.034.

Some background here will help explain why this finding differs somewhat from what we observed in the intent-to-treat, or ITT population. In the study, patients were initially screened for inclusion using their plasma ammonia levels as measured at a local lab. After successfully screening and randomizing patients, their baseline ammonia levels were then sent to a central lab for standardized measurement.

However, in some cases, several hours or more elapsed between screening and baseline, and some patients' ammonia levels may have normalized between screening and baseline, due to receiving standard of care treatment. In a few other cases, the patients were randomized in error. In the post hoc analysis, we saw that 30 of the 231 total patients, in fact, did not have elevated ammonia at baseline as measured by the central lab.

Slide 12 illustrates the primary endpoint, excluding those 30 patients who did not have elevated ammonia. As you can see, when we look just at the 200 patients with confirmed hyperammonemia, we do achieve the primary endpoint, time to meaningful clinical improvement symptoms with statistical significance. This finding is consistent with the drug's mechanism of action as an ammonia scavenger, and affirms its efficacy in patients with elevated ammonia. It also informs our Phase 3 study design in order to ensure that only patients with confirmed hyperammonemia at baseline are included in the analysis.

On Slide 13, we ask why does this matter? Why is faster improvement better? One important reason clearly is that if a patient improves faster, they can be discharged from the hospital earlier and obvious benefits to patients, caregivers, hospitals and payers. STOP-HE showed that patients who receive drug had a higher response rate at 48 hours compared to placebo and those patients who responded at 48 hours less the hospital on average 1.5 days earlier.

In addition to reduced length of hospital stay, there are other significant reasons why faster improvement is better as shown on Slide on 14. While it was once thought that overt HE was reversible, there is now increasing evidence that neurocognitive impairment persists even after the HE episode has resolved, and that the longer a patient is in HE, the more residual impairment that patient will have. In other words, just as it has been said about stroke, time is brain. It is critical to treat the patient as quickly as possible in order to preserve neurocognitive function.

Moreover, there may be an even more fundamental reason to treat the patient's HE as quickly as possible. A recent study presented at EASL this year showed that patients who have an episode of HE lasting longer than 48 hours have a much worse survival rate at one, three, and 12 months, compared to those whose HE resolved within 48 hours. And this was independent of the severity of liver disease, with a p-value of less than 0.0001.

So in conclusion, we believe that rapid improvement in HE leads to shorter hospitalizations, better neurocognitive outcomes and improved patient survival. Now I'd like to ask Stan to provide some additional details about the study findings, how we're thinking about Phase 3, and our next development steps for OCR-002. Stan?

Stan Bukofzer

Thank you, Linda. Good afternoon, everyone. STOP-HE provides a wealth of data to support the premise of OCR-002. As you have just heard from Linda, the study answered several key questions about the role of ammonia in HE, and the efficacy of OCR-002 in lowering ammonia and shortening the time to clinical improvement in patients with an acute episode of overt HE. STOP-HE also, however, showed that OCR-002 benefits patients in other ways.

For example, the patients receiving the drug showed an improvement in their MELD scores. MELD stands for model for end-stage liver disease, and is often used as a predictor of life expectancy. The patients who received the drug also had an improvement in their blood urea nitrogen, compared to those who received placebo and standard of care. It is important to know that an improvement in blood urea nitrogen correlates with an improvement in renal function and or muscle swelling, both of which are important in the treatment of HE.

The patients in the treatment arm scored typically significantly better than placebo in the physicians overall evaluation, and even showed a lower frequency of death and severe life-threatening HE.s in the 15 and 20 gram groups. These observations lead us to believe that OCR-002 may benefit patients beyond the rapid resolution of HE.

Turning now to Slide 17, these data, particularly the post hoc analyses confirming efficacy in patients with hyperammonemia, are critical in designing the next study and shown here are some of the key considerations in that design.

First, STOP-HE showed a strong correlation between ammonia reduction and clinical improvement. We therefore believe that ammonia should be considered as part of the primary endpoint in the next phase 3 study. Next, we would also plan to administer the drug and assess efficacy earlier in the patient's course. Both of these practices are consistent with clinical practice in acute care, and would evaluate the drug more fairly against the standard of care, which has started immediately.

We would also adjust the dosing regimen, since we believe that there - we under-dosed some patients in the STOP-HE, and the safety profile observed, we believe we should be able to do so in those patients.

Finally, we are evaluating the possible exclusion of rifaximin in the next study. Rifaximin is not indicated in the acute care of overt HE patients and in fact, its label cautions against its use in the very patients who entered the STOP-HE study, i.e., above 70% of the patients in the STOP-HE study had severe liver impairment.

Slide 18 shows that in addition to the I.V. program, we are also advancing the oral formulation. Our Phase 1 study in cirrhotic patients showed that the drug, taken orally, had excellent bioavailability, in fact, greater than 95%, and a very favorable PK and a beneficial food-effect. We now have a clinic-ready tablet, and will soon initiate a Phase 2a dose-ranging study, using multiple doses in cirrhotic patients.

Turning to Slide 19, Slide 19 illustrates how we are thinking about the potential for the drug. We believe the I.V. formulation is optimal for treating patients having an acute episode of HE, who need rapid normalization of their ammonia levels. However, even after their overt HE symptoms improve, these patients are not, as we say, "out of the woods," as is evidenced by the very high relapse rate and rehospitalization within a two to three-month period.

We plan to develop the oral formulation as a step-down therapy to administer to patients, and just prior to or on discharge from hospital, in order to allow them to stabilize, and prevent - and hopefully prevent rehospitalization.

As next steps, we plan to engage the FDA later this year to review the I.V. program, and to consider Phase 3 considerations that I have reviewed in the previous slide. And as I just mentioned, we're looking forward to initiate enrollment in the next oral Phase 2a study, for which we expect to have data toward the year end. As I mentioned before, we believe that OCR-002 may benefit patients beyond just the treatment of HE. Ammonia is also a well-known neurotoxin, but there is also growing evidence that it may be toxic to other organs as well, including the liver and kidneys.

Slide 22 shows data that was just presented at EASL earlier this month, or late last month. This shows an animal model with NAFLD. These animals, or rats, were given OCR-002, and showed high levels of PAGN, the end product of ammonia excretion, along with a marked decrease in the progression of fibrosis, and reduction in inflammatory markers, particularly when OCR-002 was co-administered with a noxious stimulus, the stimulus of a high-fat, high caloric diet.

Elevated ammonia has also been implicated in other disease models, including portal hypertension, muscle wasting, and neuronal cell death. In each of these studies, the administration of OCR-002 alleviated the severity of the condition. We believe that some or all of these could be potential development opportunities for OCR-002.

And with that, I would like to return the call back to Linda to talk about the commercial opportunity of OCR-002, and provide some closing remarks.

Linda Grais

Thanks, Stan. On Slide 25, you can see that the prevalence of HE is driven by the growing number of patients with chronic liver disease, with NASH and NAFLD as the fastest growing component of patients with chronic liver disease. Studies estimate approximately 5 million patients with cirrhosis, of which 1.5 to 2 million are advanced enough to be at risk for developing OHE.

We know that there were 156,000 hospitalizations in 2014 using the ICD-9 code for HE. We believe there were additional hospitalizations that have not been recorded and captured through the HCUP database, but we used the 156,000 number to provide us with a base case for estimating the size of the market for the acute treatment.

Both the literature and our own market research, as well as discussions with many clinicians, support the fact that this is an area of unmet need. The overall HE burden continues to increase. In 2009, one researcher estimated a $7 billion burden to the healthcare system due to HE, and that has certainly grown since then.

The inpatient charges are steadily increasing, and the average reported length of stay for HE is still 8.5 days, which was actually very close to our own experience with the patients in STOP-HE. Importantly, there is a very high early readmission rate due to HE. Estimates range between 20% to 35% of patients are rehospitalized with recurrent HE within two to three months of their initial hospitalization.

In our market research, clinicians reported that they would value a drug that has both I.V. and oral formulations, in order to provide continuity of care between the acute setting and the outpatient setting. They want a drug that works quickly to reduce HE severity, is safe and well-tolerated, and they indicated a very high likelihood of using such a product.

On Slide 27, we used this market research along with pricing studies and what we believe are realistic estimates of penetration, to size the market for both the I.V. and the oral. We believe the I.V. market opportunity is in the $600 million to $800 million range at peak sales, and the oral is potentially even larger, given the larger number of patients that would be eligible for treatment. Together, it represents a $1.5 billion to $2 billion market opportunity.

On the next slide, you can see we have orphan status in the U.S., as well as patents, including composition of matter patents that have been issued, and extend to 2030, as well as worldwide rights.

In summary, we are addressing an unmet need for rapid treatment of patients with hyperammonemia and HE. OCR-002 is a validated ammonia scavenger, which has now been shown to reduce ammonia rapidly. Faster improvement clearly leads to better patient outcomes. And with the I.V. and oral formulations, allowing for continuity of care, as well as allowing the potential opportunity for use in other chronic conditions, such as portal hypertension, NASH, and sarcopenia.

With that, we will open up the lines to your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Difei Yang. Your line is open.

Matt McLaughlin

Hello. Good evening. This is Matt McLaughlin on for Difei, and thank you for taking our questions. We were hoping you could, from your perspective, give us a feel for the range of possible outcomes from the upcoming FDA meeting.

Stan Bukofzer

Yes. This is Stan Bukofzer speaking. You know, obviously, we are very hopeful that by going in to the FDA meeting very well prepared, that it's going to be a positive outcome. Of course, you can postulate, as well as we can that the outcome can be from a very positive outcome where they agree to moving into the Phase 3 study, agree to most of our suggestions in terms of the design of the Phase 3 study, all the way to saying, you need to do additional work before we can move it into Phase 3. We are trying to minimize an outcome where, you know, there's disagreement about the next course of action by preparing very diligently, thinking about all our proposals. And we believe we're going to go forward with a very strong package to the FDA.

Matt McLaughlin

Great. Yes, there certainly has been a lot of additional data coming forth from the - since the Phase 2 was initially read out. We were also wondering, on that sense, in terms of the data, have you had the opportunity to share it with any of the key opinion leaders?

Linda Grais

Yes. We've shared it with many KOLs, both our own investigators from our study, as well as several others that we had the opportunity to meet with at EASL last month. They are uniformly very excited about it. And as we've continued to mine the data, I think the excitement grows, that we feel very happy with the reception that we've gotten from KOLs.

Matt McLaughlin

Great. Thank you. I do have another one, but I'll jump in the queue. Thanks.

Linda Grais

Okay.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Yasmeen Rahimi, your line is open.

Yasmeen Rahimi

Great, thank you. This is Yasmeen on for Ed Arce. A number of questions, the first one is more tailored on, can you provide us onsite on the upcoming Phase 2 study for the oral dose of 002 in cirrhotic patients, how big is the trial, what would be the primary endpoint, and maybe the cost that's associated with the trial?

Stan Bukofzer

So the study is being planned for approximately 20 patients. These 20 patients will be given three different - it'll be an open label study, and it will basically allow us to compare three different doses across the dose range of, a dose range of well, different doses. We're planning to - this will be the first time that we're using our oral tablet, which is now available for testing in patients.

We're looking to understand, not only the PK of the tablet in a single dose, but also in multiple doses. The study is not designed to be comparative, other than for comparing the different doses to each other. In terms of the crust of the study, it's well within the budget that we have disclosed. And yes, I'm not sure that, if there's anything else to add in that regard.

Michael Byrnes

Yes. This is Mike, just to add on to Stan's point. The study costs, we haven't disclosed specifically, but it's well within our budget, as Stan alluded to. And our current, our available resources basically covers the duration of the study, including the read-out later this year.

Yasmeen Rahimi

Great. Thank you. That was very helpful. And then the second question is, given the positive data coming out of EASL and the animal models of NAFLD, do you have any plans to develop 002 for a NASH indication? And then maybe you could discuss with us, maybe what the mechanism is, like which an ammonia scavenger could result in reduction in fibrosis and collagen.

Linda Grais

Yes. Thanks for the question, Yasmeen. We were also very excited about the data that was shown at EASL. As far as our plans to develop it, the next step is really to do another animal study. This was one study, one model and, as I'm sure you know, it's important to make sure that the model is accurate, and reproducible. We plan to work with Dr. Jalan and his team to do one more animal study. If that is also positive, we would then consider taking it into humans. It is definitely still quite early. So, I would say that while exciting, we're taking it one step at a time.

As far as the mechanism, the hypothesis is that ammonia is a toxic molecule that causes an inflammatory cascade. It's been shown in a number of different models that inflammatory cytokines are elevated when ammonia is high. After administration of our drug, the ammonia and the cytokines drop. We believe that it's involved in the fibrosis of NAFLD, and that the decreasing the ammonia levels with our drug helps to reduce the progression of fibrosis. But again, I would just caution that it is still early in this program.

Yasmeen Rahimi

Great. Thank you. Thank you for taking our questions, and congrats on the update.

Linda Grais

Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from Difei Yang. Your line is open.

Matt McLaughlin

Hello. Thanks again for taking a follow-up. Just from the perspective of the I.V. and oral programs, from your point of view, how would you prioritize either program, going forward, as we get into 2018?

Stan Bukofzer

Yes. I think, moving in - the program that is furthest ahead, and one which we're going to progress very rapidly, or as rapidly as we can, is the I.V. program. Of course, as I have mentioned earlier, we are going to do the oral Phase 2a study, which means we are progressing the oral program as well. I think we'll stay in tandem, but obviously, the one program is further ahead than the other, and it's - you know, I think we're going to try and progress both as fast as possible.

Matt McLaughlin

Great. Thank you so much, and congratulations.

Stan Bukofzer

Thank you.

Linda Grais

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And I'm showing no further questions. I'd now like to turn the call over to Ms. Grais for closing remarks.

Linda Grais

Well thank you all for listening to the call today, and asking good questions. I'll just reiterate that we are very excited about the data, and about the program going forward, and we look forward to giving you future updates as the program evolves. Thanks very much.

Operator

This does conclude the program. You may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

