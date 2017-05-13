Aeterna Zentaris' (AEZS) CEO David Dodd on Results of ZoptEC Phase 3 Clinical Study of Zoptrex Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AEterna Zentaris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Update Conference Call

May 09, 2017, 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Philip Theodore - Senior Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

David Dodd - President and Chief Executive Officer

Richard Sachse - Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer & Chief Medical Officer

Analysts

Jason Kolbert - Maxim Group.

Jason McCarthy - Maxim Group

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Aeterna Zentaris Conference Call announcing top line results of ZoptEC Phase 3 clinical study of Zoptrex.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Philip Theodore. Thank you, Mr. Theodore. Please go ahead.

Philip Theodore

Good morning. I am Philip Theodore, Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Aeterna Zentaris. I'm the leader of today's call. With me are David Dodd, President and CEO; and Dr. Richard Sachse, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer & Chief Medical Officer.

During this call, we will be making forward-looking statements regarding future events and the performance of Aeterna Zentaris. The forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from the forward looking statements. These risks are described in further detail in the Company’s press releases and reports filed with the U.S. and Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

These forward-looking statements represent the Company’s judgment as of today, Monday, May 01, 2017 and the company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements unless we are required to do so by applicable law or by a securities regulatory authority. However, we may choose to update the statements. If we do so, we will disseminate the updates to the investing public.

It is now my pleasure to introduce the President, and CEO of Aeterna Zentaris, David Dodd.

David Dodd

Good morning. Earlier today we announced that the ZoptEC Phase 3 clinical study of Zoptrex in women with locally advanced recurrent or metastatic endometrial cancer did not achieve its primary endpoint of demonstrating a statistically significant increase in the median period of overall survival of patients treated with Zoptrex as compared to patients treated with doxorubicin. We are very disappointed with this outcome and therefore we do not anticipate conducting clinical trials of Zoptrex with respect to any other indications.

Here is some information about the results of the trial. The median overall survival period for patients treated with Zoptrex was 10.9 months compared to 10.8 months for patients treated with doxorubicin. This is not a statistically significance clinically meaningful increase in overall survival and thus the Zoptrex Phase 3 clinical study did not meet its primary endpoint.

In addition, Zoptrex generally performed no better than the competitor drug with respect to the secondary efficacy endpoints. For example, the median period of progression free survival of the patients in the Zoptrex arm of the study was identical to that for patients of the doxorubicin arm. Finally, there was no meaningful difference between the two arms with respect to safety. The number of patients with cardiac disorders were similar, 8 in the Zoptrex arm and 9 in the doxorubicin arm.

In summary, the results of the study were not supported to peruse regulatory approval. I would like to thank my colleagues within Aeterna Zentaris and our external team of clinical investigators for their dedication to [Audio Gap] this project. Our focus has now shifted entirely to filing our new drug application for Macrilen and if the product is approved to its commercial launch as soon as possible. We will also optimize our resources to be consistent with our focus on Macrilen related efforts.

We strongly believe in the potential that Macrilen provides for us to become a successful specialty pharmaceutical company. Our intention is to submit the Macrilen NDA in the third quarter of 2017 and if the product receives FDA approval to commercially launch the product in the first quarter of 2018.

Dr. Sachse and I will now answer your questions. I am therefore turning the call over to the operator for instructions on the question-and-answer session period.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Out first question is coming from Jason Kolbert from Maxim. Please proceed with your question.

Jason Kolbert

Hi, Good morning guys. Help me understand why you think there was no impact in terms of safety particularly the cardiotoxicity? What do you have that explains mechanistically why no difference was seen? Thank you.

David Dodd

Okay, thank you. I’m going to ask Richard to weigh in on this. Richard?

Richard Sachse

Yes, thanks Jason for this question. As David stated, what we've seen in the topline data is eventually no meaningful difference in the adverse events so far between both treatment arms. At this stage as of today I don’t have any explanation. We need to dig into the data to get our own conclusions. The only thing that I can tell you at this stage is we did not observe any meaningful difference in the adverse events so far and this includes also the cardiotoxicity events.

Jason Kolbert

And I assume that you saw no imbalances in the patient population, if you could explain this either?

Richard Sachse

No, the patient population was very similar and this really holds true to all parameters you could think of, its age, height, sex. It is the stage of the disease though the patients in both treatment arms were very comparable, actually making ourselves to come to a conclusion that this study was a meaningful study because the populations were very well balanced over both treatment arms, so the results in this context should be concluded.

Jason Kolbert

Okay, thank you. And David I’m sure you’ll be giving us some guidance as to what the rationalization of expenses might look like as you start to focus on the Macrilen launch and taking Zoptrex out of your projections. Thank you.

David Dodd

We will and we will provide an update on that information at our earnings call which will be next week.

Jason Kolbert

Thank you, guys.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is coming from Jason McCarthy of Maxim. Please go ahead Sir.

Jason McCarthy

Hi, Good morning guys. Could you just, could you take us a little bit deeper into the other treatments that the patients were receiving in both arms, I know there is immunotherapies available, you know is there anything that you could think of that might have contributed to that delta not being as wide as we expected?

David Dodd

Certainly, Richard, I’m going to ask you to respond to Jason on this. Thank you.

Richard Sachse

Yes, Again Jason, we don’t have these details yet. What we have at this stage is really the top line data summarizing the overall, besides I don’t have the individual patient listings available yet allowing us to analyze these. However, what I would conclude at this stage that I do not expect a meaningful difference given what I just stated on Jason Kolbert's question that the populations were really very similar, the treatment duration was similar in both arms. So I would not expect at this stage dissimilarity in concomitant medication at this stage. However, as I stated I don’t have the individual data yet available. I just have the summary tables.

Jason McCarthy

Okay, and just a quick followup. What was the expected overall survival on the trial statistical design?

Richard Sachse

The sample size calculation was based on an assumption that we would see a difference of 3 months between both treatment arms with 12 months overall survival of Zoptrex and nine months for doxorubicin, but in fact keep in mind that this is just the basis for a sample size calculation. So obviously, the real values were not known upfront, but to some extent you need to come to a hypothesis for the sample size calculation.

Jason McCarthy

Great, thanks for taking the questions.

Richard Sachse

Thank you.

Operator



David Dodd

Thank you. I want to thank those of you who have been listening for your continued and supportive interest and our continuation of transforming Aeterna Zentaris. I look forward to updating you regarding further developments when we discuses first quarter 2017 results on May 09th. Again, thank you for your continued interest in support of our company.

Operator



