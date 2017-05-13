TheStreet's (TST) CEO David Callaway on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:TST)

Eric Lundberg

Thanks, Dana. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us to discuss TheStreet's financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2017. Joining me on the call today is David Callaway, TheStreet's President and Chie Executive Officer. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that management will be making forward-looking statements during the course of our call and our actual results may differ materially. Some of the risks and uncertainties that could impact our business are included in our 10-K.

In addition, our presentation will include non-GAAP financial measures, and we have provided reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures in our earnings release, which was released this morning and is available on our website.

Let's take a look at our operating performance for the first quarter. I will do my best to highlight the results to provide a clearer picture of our various business units' true performance as well as trends we see. Please note that due to exchange rate declines related to the depreciation of the pound our revenues were reduced by $226,000 in the quarter, or said in other way, our revenues are quarter of a million dollars higher excluding exchange rate losses.

During our fourth quarter call, we said we expect for full year 2017; one, modest revenue growth, two, a decrease in operating expenses of at least 5% and three positive cash flow. In the first quarter of 2017 our revenues totalled $15.3 million, a decrease of $800,000 or 5% compared to Q1, 2016.

As I just mentioned, $226,000 of the $789,000 drop in revenue was due to currency revaluation of our BoardEx revenues. Adjusting for the change in exchange rate, total company wide revenues were only $563,000 or 4% in the quarter. While our revenues are still down for the quarter it is an improvement over the change in Q4, 2016 versus Q4, 2015 periods by almost $200,000.

Business-to-business revenue which includes subscription, information services and events revenue for our B2B products, which are The Deal, BoardEx and RateWatch, totaled $7.4 million in Q4, up $300,000 when compared to the first quarter of 2016.

As I just mentioned, the year-over-year change in exchange rate negatively impacted BoardEx revenues by $226,000. Adjusting for the exchange rate losses total B2B revenue increased 7%. BoardEx subscription revenue was up $181,000 or 8%, adjusting for the exchange rate losses revenue was up 17% compared to Q1 of last year.

RateWatch revenues were steady, as subscription revenue decreased slightly offset by higher information services revenues. The B2B deferred revenue at the end of Q1, 2017 is up $1 million compared to Q1 last year, further evidence of our strong sales and expanding business.

Business-to-consumer revenues totaled $7.9 million in Q1, a decrease of $1 million or 12% when compared to Q1 2016. B2C subscription revenue for the first quarter of this year was $5.1 million, a decrease of $1 million or 17% from $6.1 million in the first quarter of last year and down $200,000 from Q4, 2016. This year-over-year decrease was primarily attributable to a 16% decline in the weighted-average number of subscriptions and a 1% decrease in the average revenue per subscription.

The churn in our B2C subscriptions was 4.9% in the first quarter an improvement of 64 basis points from the first fourth quarter of 2016. While deferred revenue for B2C is still down year-over-year when you compare Q4, 2015 to Q1, 2016 versus Q4, 2016 and Q1, 2017 we see improvement.

Advertising revenue within B2C for the first quarter was $2.5 million, an increase of $100,000 or 2% compared to Q1 last year, due primarily to increased mobile traffic and increased CPMs.

Operating expenses which include cost of services, sales and marketing, general and administrative, depreciation and amortization as well as restructuring other charges for the first quarter were $16.2 million a decrease of $3 million or 16% from $19.2 million in the first quarter of last year.

Included in expenses this year were planned severance charges of $200,000 as compared to severance expense recorded during the first quarter of last year of $100,000, a $1.4 million charge related to the departure of the previous CEO as well as the $1.2 million charge for accrued sales tax.

Excluding these charges in both periods, operating expenses were $16 million or 3% better than prior year. Also included in Q1, 2017 expenses were salary expenses for a month and a half of those folks terminated. We said our expenses will be down and they are.

The largest component of our expense base is headcount, which is down from 653 heads at December 31, to approximately 610 now. The company reported a net loss attributable to common stock holders of $1.1 million in Q1 compared to a net loss of $3.4 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $800,000 an increase of $24,000 or 3% compared to the same period last year, primarily driven by higher revenues in our BoardEx and RateWatch businesses as well as consumer advertising and healthy expense reductions partially offset by reduced revenues of $1 million in our premium newsletter subscription.

So in summary, revenues were down $789,000 and adjusted EBTIDA was up 3% meaning operating expenses are better than prior year by $800,000 or 5%.

Turning to the balance sheet. The Company ended their first quarter with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $24.6 million, up $1.2 million from $23.4 million at December 31, 2016. No cash dividend payments were recorded.

For the quarter, we achieved positive cash flow up $1.2 million, operating expenses down 5% and the revenue declines are narrowing. Dave will now address the good news with respect to our outlook for the business as well as our cash position for next year, so with that I like to turn the call over to our CEO, David Callaway.

David Callaway

Thank you, Eric and good morning everybody. These results today illustrate that our new management team, your new management team after several months of painful, promised restructuring gotten a hold of this company's operating issues and begun to yield results.

The B2B side of the business we’ve highlighted as our leading growth opportunity is gaining steam and we’ve taken steps to limit the continued currency impact on its performance. Indeed Eric has pointed out that without the currency impact, the B2B at BoardEx was up 17% in the quarter, which is as those of you who have been following over the last few quarters represents continued improvement.

Advertising not only topped our budget for the first quarter, but topped last year’s first quarter which was a very strong first quarter as many of you can remember, a several long dormant advertisers returned to take advantage for a vastly improved content and mobile social video distribution.

Cash is rising, costs are falling. I mentioned after fourth quarter results that 2017 is all on us now and we expect to continue showing you signs of rapid improvement every step of the way. We remain committed to our promise to show organic revenue growth this year for the first time in six years and to return to profitability.

Our BoardEx business posted a solid quarter of both new business and client renewals and we strengthened our sales force to keep seeking new revenue channels as we hit important milestones. We’ve just cashed more than 800 million level one connections in our BoardEx data base, meaning we are now offering clients a massive universe of people they know who are close to people they want to get to know. Important to this is that we’ve added the 300 largest private equity firms in the world to the database of public companies that we manage extending our influence into this growing area of deals and dealmakers.

We’ve even opened a new revenue stream and making connections for clients instead of just responding to their requests. Adding archived Deal data and the BoardEx from 20 years of mergers and acquisitions coverage by the deal is also helping strengthen the products and tie The Deal and BoardEx closer together at least in key data areas. We've also established a news and data team in the newsroom dedicated to using BoardEx data to create analysis on high profile companies like Uber, Wells Fargo and Whole Foods to better report on their Board of Directors as well as create new revenue opportunities from special reports.

Advertising was both above budget and ahead of last year’s first quarter which began as you right might remember with a huge market scare out of China and led to higher traffic last year.

New advertisers like CME Group and Vanguard added depths to bigger spend by our top clients such as TD Ameritrade, Charles Schwab and ETRADE, and we rose to the challenge of increased video demand by staging a record month in March for video streams.

We’ve got a host of new events lined up in Q2 to help boost that revenue stream highlighted by our annual corporate governance events for the Deal hosted by Jim Cramer and coming up on June 5.

This compliments a deal event we staged in London in March on Brexit and another corporate governance events scheduled in London for this fall. In the next few weeks, we expect to launch a new iOS app that unifies our media and premium offerings allowing our audience to stay on top of breaking news headlines analysis and video, their own stock watch list as well as access all our premium products. This is a big milestone in our mobile development. If desired consumers will be able to simply default their new app to open to the premium products.

We expect this app to help continue to boost our mobile traffic as well as provide a new channel to sell valuable premium subscriptions over to Apple. On premium subscriptions, we believe we’ve halted the worst and the declines we saw in 2016, as I said in our previous call and new orders and new bookings are on the rise. Jim Cramer and our Editor Tara Murphy have created a new fixed income product, income seeker which we announced just this week, just yesterday and we’ve also revamped Jim’s popular Actions Alerts PLUS website and made it a key part of our new mobile app.

I’m encouraged that our hard work has led to this point where we can show you the shareholders some new products, improved news and analysis, growing video and social new mobile and a clear roadmap to building our data business into operations that can increase market share and create new opportunities to build revenue where we haven’t before, all while cutting our costs and increasing cash. As the year moves on, we look forward to showing you this turnaround as real and create a new opportunities for all of us.

Now I’d like to open the floor to question, questions Eric and I are both here, our Chairman Larry Kramer has called in from an airport in Washington and will be available if there is any question on the board. So, Dana John, let’s open it up.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we'll go first to Mark Argento with Lake Street Capital Markets.

Mark Argento

Hey good morning guys, congrats on a solid quarter here. Wanted to drill down a little bit in some of the other B2B segments so looks like obviously the BoardEx business is really strong on a constant currency basis and now like you said 17% what are you seeing in the deal and RateWatch?

David Callaway

Well, Mark hey how are doing. You know like we said RateWatch has had steady revenue, it’s had higher subscriptions for the quarter. They have been able to pass through increased sales prices without any problems. We’ve had some new product revenue that we’ve been trying to build and continuing to build. And so that is steady growth, it’s by no means on the level of BoardEx but we are encouraged Rachelle Zorn, who runs that business for us always provides a good quarter, a steady quarter and she’s got a good outlook for the rest of the year, particularly with interest rates rising, there’s a lot more interest on the RateWatch products from a one-off revenue product potential, we’re using it a lot more in the newsroom for instance to create great news stories and we can create special reports that she can sell to her existing customers. They can use them to get on new customers as well.

On The Deal side, lot of the action is in the data integration in the BoardEx. We’re seeing some great pickup. Jeff, Davis and his team who were running BoardEx and The Deal have created a bunch of new clients. They’re starting to see overlap between Deal clients and BoardEx clients, which is interesting and significant and a great opportunity.

We've revamped all the Deal products from an editorial perspective and starting to get a little bit of traction on those. Each week Jeff and the team reports on both new clients and renewals of existing clients, I’m happy to report the renewal rate at BoardEx and The Deal continues to be in the in the mid to high 90s percentile and the new client basis is growing as well.

Particularly here in New York where we started a big sales effort, we've just hired a new sales guy over from Euromoney is it I believe who's really big in the loss space and we’re excited, I think you started last week, we’re excited to get him going and that’s going to help our strong sales team led by Greg Wood in London.

Mark Argento

When you think about the BoardEx business, how big of a business could that be? Obviously it seems like you’re getting pretty nice organic growth there. I mean, what’s really the opportunity for that business?

David Callaway

Well, I think the opportunity is in different revenue streams in many ways, Mark. We’re pretty strong in the legal side, the Am Law 100, but we haven't cracked in to 250 or 350 in any meaningful way. The banks, you know, there's – we’ve got most of the big banks as clients of BoardEx. There’s a few out there that we still would like to get. But if you look at other opportunities like data concordance that’s I referred to this in my script where we’re essentially helping the big banks and accounting firms by providing opportunities on BoardEx for them and not just be a place which reacts to their requests.

We had a couple of notable sales one in particular six-figure sale this quarter which we believe opens up a massive new revenue opportunity into the big accounting world. We also have as I thought you before about the academic opportunity where universities use it for fundraising and/or special reports on corporate governance tied in with our push on corporate governance and shareholder activism. We think that there is a whole new revenue stream just into that business that we've only begun to tap. So, you’ve seen these activism events, governance events that Jim is running, one, the big one in New York and then we’ll have one in London.

Our activist newsletter continues to get real high marks from all the clients and we’ve seem to carve out a little niche in a hot industry where our competitors aren't. So, you can be seen us through a lot of attention and focus on that in coming weeks both from an editorial and event perspective. And so between the BoardEx business originally was a corporate governance business 10 years ago, it moved into relationship management, we found opportunities in banking and law, and now we’re seeing other opportunities of both in some areas of those two big ones and in new areas like academics.

So, it's not just new types of clients but how we can service existing clients to continue to upsell products and increase revenue. You can tell I'm excited about it. It’s from the very moment I got here 10 months ago. I identified it is as one of the businesses that I thought had some real potential force and it's great to see over the last 3.5 quarters that I've been here that it's continuing to fill the potential.

Especially when you take out the currency, the exchange rate, you know the pounds been on the rise lately, so that helps. Eric has managed to transfer a lot. He has done a lot of work on exchange rate and contracts of client, so that our U.S. clients are now on dollar, dollar contracts and not sterling. We still have probably 40% of our business in the UK which is going to be on sterling as long as they have sterling. But hey, I don’t what’s going on over there, but it's -- we made a lot of push to kind of set the runway for this business to take off even further in future quarters. I’m going to bring you to note the deferred revenue on B2B particular in BoardEx is a great [Indiscernible].

Mark Argento

That’s strong. I think you said Larry is on the call. I guess I have one for Larry here and certainly from a strategy, value creation perspective. Obviously the stock is kind of trading at throwaway valuation for business. It looks like you can actually generate some cash this year. I know there are some issues in terms of you still got that kind of preferred out and you’ve got Cramer's contract to deal with later this year, but is there any thought if you’re generating excess cash flow given the fact you have bit $20 million in cash in the balance sheet, institute some type of buyback or some type of way here to take advantage of what is pretty attractive valuation at least from my perspective on the stock?

Eric Lundberg

Yes. What we actually – we can’t really do a stock buyback because of the conditions of the preferred. So I would love to be buying our stock back at this price to be honest. But we are looking at as we’re starting to grow cash again, we will be looking at other alternative uses of that cash to help the situation. We can’t really get more specifics than that.

Mark Argento

Correct. Understood. Well, keep up the good work guys. That’s it from me.

David Callaway

Thanks, Mark.

Operator

And we’ll take our next question from Kara Anderson with B. Riley & Company.

Kara Anderson

Hi. Good morning.

David Callaway

Hi, Kara.

Eric Lundberg

Hello, Kara.

Kara Anderson

Most of my questions had been asked, except I wanted to back to The Deal specifically I think you mentioned renewals were good and you're seeing new subscriptions, but it looks like it generated lower subscription income in the quarter. What is particularly behind that? And is it lower pricing? Maybe elaborate on what’s driving that?

Eric Lundberg

So, Kara, most of that is driving from last year. The new orders that were generated last year were significantly below what we needed or wanted to have. We revamped the product as Dave mentioned, the product deliveries revamped and as learning capabilities, we’ve added some salespeople and we’re starting to see results in new orders. But the reason why subscription revenue, earn revenue is down is mostly because a new orders were down last year.

David Callaway

Yes, Kara. We were disappointed in the amount of new business that the former management team of the Deal was pushing, that was more focused on renewal and not that successful in that. And so that’s why we revamped that team in October and Jeff came in. And there’s a lot more emphasis on a new business this time, and especially kind of trying to carve out the value that the Deal offers, not just in data that goes with the news, but in events that we can create around that key relationship the Deal journalists have with the industry.

Kara Anderson

Thanks. That's helpful. And then can you talk about the sequential change in B2C subscribers?

Eric Lundberg

So, what we’re seeing is we’re seeing the decline is narrowing on the B2C. We’re still having a decline and we expected to see a decline. Deferred revenue year-end was down 22% on the B2C side and its going to take time to start to see growth on the B2B side. We also moved our telesales team from Wisconsin to New York. We hired a telesales manager Timmy [ph] to oversee that.

We’re now starting to hit our stride with new sales in the telesales department. We feel like we have completely revamped that. We made it a bit more professional. And -- so that’s starting to pay dividends now. So the new sales are up. The churn is better. So we’re starting to see a narrowing if you will of the year-over-year decline.

David Callaway

Yes. Kara, its David here, I mean, you know from past calls what a challenge its been for us to get a handle on the subscription business, but we brought in the new president of that business Margaret de Luna last year. She revamps all of the reporting structures along with Eric and our marketing officer Terry Smith. We hired new directors of marketing acquisition and retention, brought the telesales team here. There’s been a lot of effort in that. Now Tara Murphy, the editor's created new products which I think you know may be the first new products for this business in years, at least five years.

And Jim has really revamped his relationship with his Action Alerts PLUS subscribers. He's doing monthly calls now with them and we’re getting upwards of 2000 people calling in and webcasting and dialing in for the webcast to see him. So we’re having events with him and subscribers specific events where they can come and meet them and stop and so were really doing a much better job of reaching out to the audience, offering them things that they say that they want, and we’ll start to see the turn in the numbers.

Like I said at the end of the fourth quarter call, we believe the business is bottoming out and bouncing along the bottom. Obviously we wanted to see a better performance this quarter, but because of the deferred revenue it was going to be tough. We expect the business to continue to kind of bounce along and start to turn upwards as the year progresses.

Eric Lundberg

Kara, the other thing about the premium businesses, we’ve actually seen a slight increase in the deferred revenue when you compared Q4 to Q1 2015 to 2016 and 2016 to 2017. So we feel like we as we’ve said in the previous calls we’re not to dropping on the on the left-hand side of the U [ph] anymore. We’re at the bottom. And we’re beginning to start to see the results of all the effort that we put in.

Kara Anderson

Great. And then the last one from me, on the new Income Seeker Product, is that based on an annual subscription and what kind of time frame do you expect for new product like this to gain traction?

David Callaway

It’s going to take a few months. We’ve just started. We just announced it a couple days ago. We’re going to begin to promote a significantly, begin to help on sales. We like the product. It’s a great. We figure its coming at exactly the right time with the equity markets topping out or close to it that there be some sort of alternative for people in the Street’s premium subscription universe that isn’t stock focused.

We’ve got another new product from small caps coming later this summer which we’re excited about and a host of the e-newsletters coming over the course of the net of the year at least one possibly two per month for the rest of the year which will help us attract attention, traffic and advertising in one sense but also attract attention to the to the subscription products. So there’s a lot going on in terms of new products and revamping Jim's products.

We had just did a massive redesign on Actions Alerts PLUS. It looks a lot better. But I can't wait to show you the new mobile app. It’s already in beta testing. It will be available in just a couple weeks really push to have it ready for today, but we just as you know when you do these apps you have to give the over to Apple in the last few weeks, and their process is hard to time. So, as soon as it's available it will be – I can’t wait to show you guys what it’s going to look like. But it’s going to heavily feature the subscription products.

Kara Anderson

Thank you.

David Callaway

Thanks, Kara. See you in a few weeks.

Operator

And at this time, I’d like to turn the conference back to our speakers for any additional or closing remarks.

David Callaway

Thanks a lot for coming folks. I can see on the screen we got a full attendance here of shareholders and analysts and interested journalists. And I'm as excited or more excited now than I was when I started in the middle of last year. It's been a huge and enormous effort. And I want to thank the management team here both new and old from past managements for stepping up and making the necessary sacrifices and being as creative and passionate as they can be. The results just starting to come in. And we’re not by any way satisfied with what we can achieve, but we’re getting there and we hope to continue to show you over the course of the year. So, thank you all for coming. We will be out and about talking to investors over the next few weeks, phone calls over the next few days and look forward to answering more of your questions. Thanks a lot.

Operator

Thank you. And that does conclude today’s conference. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

