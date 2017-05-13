Dinner At 7-Eleven. Any Takers?

Just a month ago, I wrote about 7-Eleven's (OTCPK:SVNDY, OTCPK:SVNDF) 1,100 Sunoco C-store acquisition, emphasizing 7-Eleven's drive to shift American convenience store food. Since then, there have been developments both in the US and in Japan that reinforces my beliefs.

In the company's latest IR presentation, 7-Eleven announced its plans to change the standard store layout.

Here is what the old store layout looks like:

Source: 7 & i Holdings IR presentation, English added by author

To give you an idea, there are typically floor-to-ceiling windows across the whole entrance side of the store. The first thing all customers see when walking by a Japanese 7-Eleven is the magazine section. In Japan, it is common for people to hang out in this section and read the new magazines before deciding to purchase (called "Tachi-Yomi" in Japanese, literally translated as "stand and read"). Often times, you'll see students coming by and reading some of the weekly comics. More or less, this section gave customers a reason to walk in and spend time in the store. The idea being that people would want to grab a little snack or drink on their way out.

In recent history, every major convenience chain placed the magazine section alongside the entrance as part of their standard layout. However, with much of everyday reading moving to the internet and mobile devices, magazines have lost their attraction recently. As a result, 7-Eleven Japan's magazine sales have dropped to less than half of what it was in 2006, both on a volume and sales basis. In comparison, frozen food sales have gone up by 473% and volume by 562% from 2006 to 2016.

7-Eleven recognized the need to shift strategies, proposing to roll out a new store layout across 10,000 stores by 2021. The new store layout further strengthened the food-centric 7-Eleven Japan strategy:

Source: 7 & i Holdings IR presentation, English added by author

The IR presentation highlighted the expansion of the counter, fresh food section, and frozen section. Oddly, what was most interesting to me was the addition of the dining booth. Where I live (in the Philippines), just about every 7-Eleven has a place to sit down and eat. This has not been the case in Japan, and that is clearly changing.

Another interesting point, but less important is that customers now need to walk by the dining booth as they enter the store. Presumably, other customers would be eating at the dining booth as new customers are walking in. Surely it is no coincidence that the strategy here is to entice customers by walking them into the smell of food. Restaurants and supermarkets call this "Scent Marketing".

It's curious to note that 7-Eleven is actually a late mover when it comes to the dining booth additions. According to Nikkei (Japanese source), 7-Eleven's largest domestic competitor, FamilyMart (OTCPK:FYRTY, OTC:FYRTF), already has 6,000 of its 18,000 stores equipped with dining booths. Similarly, 3rd largest Japan C-store operator Lawson (OTC:LWSOF) already has 4,000 of its 13,000 stores equipped with dining booths. In the meantime, 7-Eleven is expected to have 5,000 of its 19,000 stores equipped with dining booths by February 2018.

Let's expand the conversation beyond Japan. 7-Eleven Inc (all non-Japan 7-Elevens) is increasingly strengthening - now generating $704M of gross profits (2016) compared to $269M just 10 years ago (2007). The runway for growth through food is particularly interesting:

Source: 7 & i Holdings, 100-day plan (English by author)

According to 7 & i Holdings (Japanese source), the Japanese C-store market consists of approximately 54,000 stores. In comparison, the US C-store market has roughly 154,000 stores. The difference? Top 3 C-store chains in Japan account for 87% of total store count vs. 12% in the US.

7-Eleven Japan leads the Japan C-store market with 34% of total Japanese store count. While 7-Eleven Inc still leads the US market, the share is 5% of total US C-store count. In fact, approximately 63% of C-stores are operated independently. This is where 7-Eleven's drive for the US market originates.

I had made a calculated guess in my last 7-Eleven related article, mentioning that fresh food centers would likely pop up (most likely in Texas), and that 7-Eleven's Japanese food partner Warabeya Nichiyo (TYO: 2918) would likely expand its US operations to support 7-Eleven. This guess was followed up by tangible moves: In mid-April, Warabeya Nichiyo acquired a 19.3% stake in Lewisville, Texas-based Prime Deli Corporation. The company currently provides sandwiches and salads to 7-Elevens in Texas.

Key cautionary note to interested investors though: 7 & i's convenience business accounts for 43% of total revenues and the stock currently trades at a 44x TTM P/E and a 1.82x P/B. At the very least, this tells me that some of the growth is already priced in. For investors that are unafraid of Japan and still want exposure to 7-Eleven's food-focused strategy, Warabeya Nichiyo may be a more compelling investment opportunity at 22x TTM P/E and 1.17x P/B. As a reference, ¾ of Warabeya's 2016 revenues were 7-Eleven related.

