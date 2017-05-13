Barratt Developments' (BTDPF) CEO David Thomas Hosts Trading Update Analyst and Investor Conference Call (Transcript)

Barratt Developments PLC (OTC:BTDPF) Trading Update Analyst and Investor Conference Call May 10, 2016 3:30 AM ET

Executives

David Thomas - Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Andrew Murphy - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Christopher Millington - Numis Securities

William Jones - Redburn Partners LLP

Gavin Jago - Peel Hunt LLP

Gregor Kuglitsch - UBS

Clyde Lewis - Peel Hunt LLP

Charlie Campbell - Liberum Capital Limited

Christopher Fremantle - Morgan Stanley

Kevin Cammack - Cenkos Securities

Jon Bell - Barclays Capital

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Barratt Trading Update Analyst and Investor Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. David Thomas, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.

David Thomas

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for dialing in. Today we are announcing our trading update from the period from the 1st of January to the 7th of May. Initially just to say that we continue to see a strong performance both operationally and also financially. Market conditions have remained very good, underpinned by continued improvement in the availability and pricing of mortgages alongside the Help to Buy Scheme.

We are now expecting total completions to be around 17,350 for the year to June. The highest level that we have seen in nine years. Breaking this down, we expect around 16,650 wholly owned completions and around 700 joint venture completions. We are growing volumes, but we remain very committed to build quality and customer service. I'm very proud to say that this has been recognized by the award of our HBF 5-star status for the eighth consecutive year. We are the only major housebuilder to achieve this.

Net private reservations per average week were 299 during the period, equivalent to a sales rate of 0.8. With a supportive market backdrop, we’ve grown volumes slightly and we’ve also been able to increase profitability. We now expect profits for the full-year to be at the top of the range of analyst estimates. That range is £675 million to £733 million. We have also been able to continue to build our forward sales position with total forward sales including joint ventures at record levels as at the 7th of May, up 13% at £3.2 billion.

On net cash we now expect to have a higher year-end net cash position than previously guided at around £600 million. This is as a result of strong trading and also the timing of land and working capital payments. During the period, we launched 46 new developments and operated from an average of 384 active outlets including joint ventures.

Turning to land, we continue to find attractive opportunities, all of which at least meet or exceed our minimum hurdle rates of a 20% gross margin and 25% return on capital employed. We expect to approve the purchase of around 17,000 plots in the full-year. On strategic land we continue to make good progress and expect to continue to grow the participation of strategic land in the medium term. We continue to seek the deferred land payments where possible and expect land creditors to be in line with our target of between 30% and 35% of the owned land bank.

Finally, an outlook for the full-year, we remain on track to meet our target of a minimum 25% return on capital employed and we remain very focused on our 20% gross margin target. The Group's priority in the medium term is to drive operating margin improvements to an ongoing focus on operational efficiency. We will do this whilst remaining fully committed to maintaining our build quality and customer service.

Finally, as I mentioned earlier, given the strong trading environment, we expect to deliver completion and growth for the full-year and expect that profit before tax will be at the top end of the range.

I would now be happy to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We will now take our first question from Andy Murphy of Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Andrew Murphy

Good morning, David. I just had a couple of questions. On the land you bought, 17,000 versus a much higher figure last year, I was wondering whether you could give us a flavor of what that tells us either about the land market or Barratt's growth ambitions into the future. And secondly, I was curious to understand or have your thoughts on the rate of labor and material cost growth that you are seeing currently and what you think that might look like in say six-month to one years time? Thank you.

David Thomas

Okay. Andy, good morning. Just in terms of growth, I just framed growth initially. We referred to controlled growth. We see that growth rates going forward for the business at around 3% or 4% are achievable. In terms of land, we really had quite a long pause post the referendum. So bear in mind that for July and August, we were largely out of the land market. So we had originally guided that for the 10 months that we would be in the market we would do around 15,000 approvals, and we are now moving that to 17,000. So I think what that says is that we’ve got good momentum and probably similar momentum to the prior year where we had around 24,000 approvals.

In terms of cost, we've guided to the current year at 2% to 3% on cost and we are happy with that through to June 2017. Through to June 2018 we still see the position as we saw in February, so around 3% to 4% to June 2018. What we are seeing is some pick up in material price inflation compared to what we’ve seen over the last couple of years and a reasonably stable position in terms of labor, i.e. increasing, but not increasing by higher rates.

Andrew Murphy

Okay. Thank you very much.

David Thomas

Thanks.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Chris Millington of Numis. Please go ahead.

Christopher Millington

Good morning, David. Just a couple from me. I just would quite like a slightly deeper update on London, perhaps you can maybe give us a feel as to where the order book is, and just what do you see as kind of a lesser drag as you go into 2018 than perhaps it has been in 2017. And the second one is just really about your point about focusing on improving margins, David. And I'm just wondering kind of how big you see the prize and kind of what maybe achievable in kind of the medium term?

David Thomas

Chris. Hi, good morning. First of all, in terms of London. I think we’ve consciously taken the view that for me it's a trading update. We gave a very full update in terms of London in the regional business in February. And so my overall view would be that there's been no change of any notes in relation to London. So still a market where very, very strong demand for all of our homes at lower price points. And therefore everything that we’re building we’re clearly selling very quickly. At higher price points it's a slower market than it was 12 months ago or two years ago, but really is a largely unchanged market from what we saw at the beginning of the year.

In terms of improving margins, we are very conscious of what we are doing, and I think we’ve got to put it in the context that we are announcing that we expect profits for the full-year to be at a record level that with very strong forward order book. And we clearly are seeing that we expect record levels of cash. So I think you’ve got to put our aspirations to improve the business in that context. But when you look at margins and we looked at the margins for our peers, we recognize that there are some structural differences where some of the housebuilders have got much longer land banks and therefore they’ve got holding gains coming through the P&L which gives them an enhanced margin.

So I think the first lever that we're pulling that we see as being an opportunity is on strategic land, and we’ve grown the business from around 5% up to around 25% in terms of strategic land. And we believe we can continue to grow that. We are not setting specific targets, but we will continue to grow that going forward. I think then we just look at the conversion of revenue to profit and look at every component in that conversion process, and that particularly takes us to our house types and the costs of build.

And as everyone is aware, we have launched a new Barratt house type range and a new David Wilson house type range, and both of those ranges will be in production during calendar 2017, but will start to have a significant impact in calendar 2018. And we're just going to continue to drive to improve those margins and we'll obviously report on progress as we go.

Christopher Millington

That’s great. Thanks for that.

David Thomas

Thanks Chris.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Will Jones of Redburn. Please go ahead.

William Jones

Thanks. Good morning. Three if I could please, the first, just around the average selling price of the private business in the order book, which has been kind of staying north of around £350,000 to £360,000 for the last couple of updates now. How should we see that in the context of obviously the first half? I think through the P&L was under £300,000, and I appreciate London can distort the order book, but what can we take from that that high-looking private average selling. We definitely expect private average selling price?

The second was just around site numbers, which look like they've been about 3% higher through the second half to-date. Do you think that will be held as you exit the financial year and how do you see that faring through FY2018? And then the last one really just around the political side of things, obviously ahead of the Tory manifesto, do you expect anything particularly new on housing or do you think we got it all in the white paper early? Thanks.

David Thomas

Okay, well. Hi, good morning. I mean in terms of our average selling price, I think our reference point on average selling price tends to be the selling price that we have within the land bank. So when you look at February, the selling price in the land bank, which I appreciate is blended private and affordable, was a bit under £270,000 in terms of the overall position.

When you look at private, we closed last year at around £290,000 of private average selling. We definitely expect private average selling price will be up for the current year. So we were close the £300,000 in the first half of the year. And we will see further progression on that in the second half of the year because bear in mind that we were down on completions in London in the first half, where we've got a very strong completion profile coming through from London in the second half because of the build program.

So I think we will just go back to the average selling price in the forward order book in September and guide on that basis, but we are seeing price improvements partly from underlying. Sorry, what was the second question?

William Jones

Just about site numbers really at June and then…

David Thomas

Yes, so okay – so site numbers through to June, we see the site numbers. The average for the year is going to be fairly flat. So we’re not going to see any great difference in terms of site numbers. When you look forward for the business, if we're guiding that we can grow the business by say 3% to 5%, then the reality of that is we are expecting to see movements in site numbers.

Now our big challenge in the last couple of years has been that our rate of sale has been very fast, which is clearly positive. But that's resulting in site numbers – sites closing more quickly. So we do expect to see growth pull to drive the growth in terms of completion volumes. Okay, thanks Will.

William Jones

I’m sorry, there was just a last one about any expectations on the housing element of the manifesto if you have any insights?

David Thomas

Sorry Will, I’m not just trying to ignore your question. So yes, just in terms of the manifesto, I mean I think if you step back from it and look at all of the political parties, everyone is saying that there is a need for more housing. So we expect that all the manifesto documents will be very focused on housing. And then I think it’s a key issue in terms of the election.

So from our point of view, we would expect that the parties will put in place what they believe are the right strategies to increase the housing numbers for the UK. We're obviously very clear because of the existing government strategy that they will be focused in terms of helped by in terms of improving planning and the government land lease program. So we will need to see the other manifestos in terms of the detail. But the reality is they will all say that building more houses is a high priority.

William Jones

Great, thank you.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Gavin Jago of Peel Hunt. Please go ahead.

Gavin Jago

Good morning David. A few from me, if I could please, the first one is just a bit of a follow-up actually on that government point and around Help to Buy. I’m wondering if you kind of what noise you had heard maybe in the run-up to kind of the night of the election and any views on extension or tapering. So anything you’ve got there?

Second one is around planning and whether you’ve seen any slowdown around the run-up to the election, anything at local authorities there. And finally I appreciate it’s just a trading update, have you got any bit more detail maybe on the regional pattern of where you’ve seen pricing moving. Obviously, you said overall you’re seeing some underlying inflation, but is London and certainly the top end of that being softer it’s still where it is and what we've seen in the regions?

David Thomas

Okay, so just in terms of planning and coming up to the election, I mean we're not seeing any real impact in terms of planning. Bear in mind, clearly planning is not going to have any impact for us in the current year. So if there are any delays, if there are any delays, obviously the election period is a relatively short period. So what we may see at local level is that planning meetings are being moved from the month of May to the month of June. So it can't really be more than a one-month impact in relation to any application, so in the overall scheme of things, really a kind of limited impact.

In terms of Help to Buy, I think the reality is that there was no noise in advance of the election or the election or the election announcement. Our view was that the government were committed to the Help to Buy program through until 2021. There was sadly no suggestion to us that they were giving any consideration to tapering prior to 2021. But I think there was some discussions about what happens beyond 2021, and I'm sure after the election in June we'll go back to that discussion in terms of what happens beyond 2021. So that’s the position.

In terms of regional pattern, I think really I’d just say again that since we updated in February we've not seen any change in trading patterns. And when you look at the environment in terms of house price inflation, I would say as a generalization across the country, we've seen modest house price inflation, so low single-digit house price inflation if you looked over the last 12 months and that’s pretty consistent with what we’re seeing in terms of national stats.

The only areas that we've seen any negative pricing has been the higher-end market in London on a very limited number of sites which we talked back in January and February. And then in central Aberdeen where we have one development, I think central Aberdeen the market has come off a bit in the last 12 months, everywhere else we've seen forward momentum.

Gavin Jago

Thanks and very useful. Thanks David.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Gregor Kuglitsch if UBS. Please go ahead.

Gregor Kuglitsch

Hi, good morning David. A couple of questions, can I just ask on the net cash. So I think if I look at last year obviously there’s a delays in land purchases and I think at the time it was similar in terms of completion, I think, correct me if I'm wrong, the net cash probably was sort of impacted or favorably impacted to the tune of about £200 million. I don't know if that's a fair summary.

Would you say that's the case again this year and effectively you expect it to unwind in FY2018, or is the £600 million cash guidance – sorty of £100 million, £200 million higher than most people had, permanent improvement. I just want to understand whether we should bake in a little bit of and unwind the year after?

And the second question is just maybe on target. Obviously we don't expect you to issue them now given that you haven't in your press release, but as we look forward into your full year's into September, I mean can we actually expect you to issue a hard margin target, because obviously you talked about margin improvement and you gave us some of the building blocks. But I just want to understand whether you intend to actually communicate on where you ultimately want to end up? I'll leave it there. Thank you.

David Thomas

Hi, Greg. Good morning. I mean in terms of net cash, so if you look at the variation. I think broadly that from where we were in February, where we were seeing cash up to £400 million and we are now seeing cash around £600 million. So probably three main parts to that. I mean first of all we are going to deliver a lot more private completions to our own P&L.

So bear in mind that the change in guidance from completions is very much of our own P&L rather than joint ventures. So our joint venture guidance remains at 700 completions. So clearly those properties that we’re selling for June, we had always intended to build and we bought the land, and therefore we are seeing all of the cash benefit coming through to the balance sheet.

Secondly, some timing differences, we’ve got some significant land acquisitions where we would have originally anticipated that the payments would come through in June and we’ll now see the payments come through in July and August.

Thirdly, we recently completed the disposal of what’s effectively the final part of our share to equity portfolio which is around £20 million of cash that’s been received for that. So in overall terms, I mean compared to the 400, some of it is permanent, and some of it is temporary around the July and August position.

Just to touch on, we recognize that we can’t – it’s not our intention to run the business on a permanent basis with material amounts of cash. But you’ve got to put it in context, our average net debt in the year will still be in the order of £150 million to £200 million. The June position is always the peak position in terms of cash.

In terms of margin targets, I see the targets under discussion in September as being more direct. I don’t see at this point in time that trying to project hard margin targets forward on a two to three-year basis is where we want to be. But I think what we can do is take the components that we are looking at, for example new house types, and give some indication as to what we feel that they can do individually in terms of margin improvement.

Gregor Kuglitsch

Understood. Thank you very much.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Clyde Lewis with Peel Hunt. Please go ahead.

Clyde Lewis

Good morning, David. I think I've got a couple if I may. Just has there been any change in terms of incentive levels, I suspect not, but just wanted to double check on that? Second one on land prices. David, I think you referred to being able to find again sufficient land that are meeting the hurdle target, hurdle rates and rocky targets. But have land prices actually started to go up in the majority of markets around the country?

And the third one was on labor supply. Again just update us as to how you’re finding the availability of labor at the moment, I think you indicated the labor pressures in terms of costs haven’t changed very much, but just in terms of the supply factors what are you doing in particular to try and build a bigger workforce in particular?

David Thomas

Clyde, good morning. Thank you. Just in terms of incentive, there's no change. We clearly monitor that and there's no change in terms of the incentive levels for the business. In terms of land prices, the land prices have clearly been rising. What we’ve seen in the regional market over the last certainly 12, 18 months has been – land prices have not risen as quickly as you would expect relating to house prices. And I think that’s been played out in data from Knight Frank and from Savills.

So the regional land market has become more attractive, let’s say more of a buyers market. And I don’t think we’ve seen any change in that trend. I think that there is plenty of land available, there will always be geographic exceptions to that. But there is as a generalization plenty of land available. And we have been able to intake land in the regional market well. In terms of London, we see that Zone three to six is really our focus in London. We recognize from the stats that land prices in Zone 1 and Zone 2 have backed off substantially in the last nine months or so. But we're not really presently looking in that market. We are much more focused in terms of 3 to 6.

In terms of labor supply, again the labor supply for the industry has been a long-term challenge. So our volumes have gone off as an industry from 90,000 in 2011 to round about 160,000 new builds last year plus conversions, getting us to about 190,000. So it’s a huge increase in volumes. And clearly we had to find labor to achieve that

So for us it's about bringing in as many graduates, apprentices and trainees as the business can deal with. We recognize that if we bring in too many we end up with high lever rates. And the first year lever rate is key. So it’s very important that we manage the first year lever rate carefully.

So in terms of apprentices, graduates and trainees, we will be running with around 5% of our workforce in those categories. So I think we will be industry leading in terms of the number of people that we have in the business. And then on the other side of the equation we continue to look at alternative production methods.

So timber frame clearly is tried and tested. We've been doing a lot of work with light-gauge steel frame and also with large format block. So we're building entire sites with light-gauge steel frame and with large format block to see that we can really get it into production on a large scale basis. And that type of initiative clearly helps with regard to the skills challenge.

Clyde Lewis

Okay, great. I mean there is one other labor gap as well obviously still in existence in your business, is that one going to get closed shortly or are you going to be looking to ask the board to take two salaries for the jobs you’re doing at the moment?

David Thomas

That was a very good segue into a fourth question there, Clyde. Yes, just to say that I mean the process is ongoing. So we obviously have a [charge] form in place. They’ve been in place since February. We are looking at both internal and external candidates. And we will update the market when we’ve got something further to say.

Clyde Lewis

Okay, great. Thanks David.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Charlie Campbell of Liberum. Please go ahead.

Charlie Campbell

Good morning. Yes, so a couple of questions from me. Just wondered about your thoughts on average sites for the next financial year, obviously have been flat in the year just gone, land purchasing picking up, so whether we’re able to expect average sites to pick up next year? And then also on the same vein really just thinking about sales rates and just wondering whether you really want to see your sales rate pushing on any further than where it is in this year given the difficulties of building any faster?

David Thomas

Charlie. Hi, good morning. I mean in terms of average sites numbers, I mean I'd touched on all that, our challenge has been – we've been buying lots of land, but because the rates of sale as you touched on have picked up so quickly over the last couple of year, we’ve obviously traded through sites. So FY2016 including joint ventures, we average 378. This year we're saying that we believe we'll average 376.

Now if we're going to meet our aspirations in terms of growth we've really got to meet that through site numbers, because I think it’s unrealistic as you touched on in terms of the second question, for us to continue to grow sales rates. We really need to – we need to get more sites open. So to grow the business by 3% to 5% we got to find those 3% to 5% sites. So we got to see average site numbers start to move upwards over the next couple of years, that's key and hence why we're very focused on brining in more land and therefore more sites.

Charlie Campbell

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Christopher Fremantle of Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Christopher Fremantle

A very quick question for me. You clearly have a very confident update unlike some of your peer group. I wonder if you can just comment on the slowdown in some of the house price indices that you have seen in the last couple of months and whether you think or whether you would expect that number to slow still further?

David Thomas

Yes. We shall look at the national stats, clearly covering the second hand and also the new build market. So as we touched on earlier, we've certainly seen low single-digit house price inflation, so the house price inflation we’ve experienced has been more than house price inflation we’ve experienced perhaps in the last two or three years. So that’s the first point.

I think the second point is that we're buying sites on an assumption of no house price inflation and equally no build cost inflation. So I think a fairly flat house price environment is not a concern for us. We see that the build cost inflation is manageable and as we touched on 2% or 3% for this year, 3% or 4% for next year.

The only other point I would make is that there is clearly an absence of stock in the secondhand market, and that's well illustrated by the [RICS] survey and other commentaries. And I think that helps the housebuilder in that we have always got an availability of stock and therefore lead to some extent get an advantage where there is such an absence of stock in the secondhand market.

Christopher Fremantle

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Kevin Cammack of Cenkos. Please go ahead.

Kevin Cammack

Good morning, David.

David Thomas

Good morning, Kevin.

Kevin Cammack

I've got two really. I think I've got firstly something which I suppose in fairness isn't in the statement, but whether you want to make any comment around it at this stage, I'd be interested to hear. And that is obviously you've had the opportunity to see what TW have done in regards to their [verticommerce] owners' leases. And one or two other housebuilders have commented upon their situation in that regard as well. I wonder if there's anything you'd like to say at this stage on that subject.

And secondly, and again correct me David if I'm wrong, but it looks as if you’re going to be at the order of at least 250 completions, better than was indicated earlier this year. And I guess in view of what sort of happened elsewhere in the industry and in view of the tightness of the build programs as we know generally in the sector. I just sort of wonder what stage these additional completions would generally be at. In other words, is there absolute confidence that it doesn't stretch the build program unnecessarily, that there's going to be any sort of panic towards the last few weeks of the year end, et cetera? I was sort of just quite interested in the stage of player, those additional completions that you are anticipating for this year.

David Thomas

Kevin, I mean we – as you say we didn’t refer to it in the statement. I think our position on leasehold is relatively straightforward. We clearly have leasehold properties in terms of housings, but particularly flat. All of our leases are constructed on an RPI-only basis. We have never stopped for leases on any other bases. We see that the ground range that are charged are in line with market norms. So market norms set out recently by nationwide and we see new challenges with regard to that. And our lease durations varied up to 999 meters. Clearly a lot of them are north of 999 meters.

But again, we don't see any challenges with regard to that. So in overall terms, we felt that we just don’t really have anything to contribute on the subject and we don’t see any particular challenges around it at present. In terms of the completions, I mean clearly for us to deliver completions for June, they’ve got to be in our plan and we’ve got to be on foundations and superstructure in the ground pre-January. That's clearly got to be the case.

Kevin Cammack

Yes.

David Thomas

So we always are loaded towards the second half of the year and we typically operate 55%, 57% of our delivery in the second half of the year, and therefore we tend to be loaded into May and June. But we are very, very focused in terms of our disciplines around customer service and build quality. And we have a lot of checks and balances in place to ensure that customers are not being moved into properties until they are ready to be occupied. So whilst I have no question. Our teams have a lot of challenges in terms of delivery. We are confident, we can hit the completion numbers.

Kevin Cammack

Yes, sorry, David, I just probably – somewhat misrepresented what I was – I suppose, underlying trying to ask. If you take the additional completions, it doesn't equally strike me that there's been any noticeable impact in terms of forward sells. So it's not – in a sense, it doesn't look like it's been a case of, well, we can get 300 completions in this year that otherwise would've been in full year 2018, if you look at how the order books moved. But is it a case that this early into the year that you can – well I suppose what I'm asking is you haven't been changing at any stage what your – the point at which you're forward-selling them?

David Thomas

No, sorry I understand. No, not at all I mean when you look our private forward sales because I think with the forward sales we obviously give that every time we announce, but when you look at the forward sales composition, so we’re up by around 13%.

Kevin Cammack

Yes, it’s about [indiscernible] for the business – for you?

David Thomas

Yes, correct. But our improvement in terms of completion volumes is very much coming in terms of private wholly-owned. So private wholly-owned in value terms were up 21% in volume terms less than 21%, but we’re up by circa 400 units. So that's where the improvement is coming from. And it's really just shifting in the forward order group as at the 7 of May to be delivered through in May and June.

Kevin Cammack

Okay. Thanks so much.

David Thomas

Okay. Thank you, Kevin.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Jon Bell of Barclays. Please go ahead.

Jon Bell

Good morning David. Just one follow-up really from me on the shared equity sale that you referred to, just wonder how the proceeds compared to your carrying value, whether there is any impact on profit from that?

David Thomas

Good morning Jon. Just in terms of shared equity, so we entered into a joint venture arrangement a number of years ago on part of our shared equity portfolio. So this is the sale of our joint venture interest, i.e. 50% of the interest in the portfolio. We had already received a lot of cash proceeds on the portfolio from natural redemption and the amount of cash receipt was around £20 million. And there was a very small book loss on that cash receipt of £20 million.

Jon Bell

Thank you.

End of Q&A

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We have no further telephone questions at this time.

David Thomas

Okay, right. I would just like to thank you all for dialing in. And as you know we will back with a further trading update in July. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. This does conclude the Barratt Trading Update Analyst and Investor call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.