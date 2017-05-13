Ingevity Corporation: High Risk, High Reward

Thesis

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) may be suited for your portfolio if you want to take substantial risk. The company is one of many that may benefit from the alleged 'trillion dollar infrastructure plan'. Some may attack different sectors of their business but I believe the company to be a good investment. I believe they carry substantial risk but they may bring solid returns given the right circumstances.

About The Company

Ingevity manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials globally. It operates in two segments which are Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals.

Performance Materials engineers, makes, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems. This segment also produces other activated carbon products for the food, water, beverage, and chemical purification industries.

The Performance Chemicals segment develops, makes, and sells various specialty chemicals derived from co-products of the Kraft pulping process. These products are used in asphalt paving, adhesives, agrochemical dispersants, ink, lubricants, oilfield exploration, and other industries. A segment breakdown is shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Ingevity Segment Breakdown

Ingevity is safely mid cap with a market cap of $2.5B. The company trades in low volume, around 300,000 shares per day. It was spun off of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) around one year ago. WestRock is a relative newborn itself. It was formed in July of 2015 as the result of a merger between Rock-Tenn Co and MeadWestvaco Corp. Back to Ingevity, I believe the company is underfollowed due to its low share volume and 95% institutional ownership with most of the rest belonging to insiders.

Things I Like

Well, mainly I like the company's growth and opportunity. It is not a value play with a P/E of 72. However, forward P/E is a much more comfortable 22. PEG is 2.33 which bakes in this anticipated growth. It is worth mentioning that the company trades at 2.72x sales.

So this growth I was talking about, well, year over year quarterly revenue is up 9.5% and quarterly earnings are up 106.5%. Earnings are expected to keep growing as well. Keep in mind, only two analysts cover Ingevity but their consensus is shown in Figure 2. The 2019 estimate represents a 217% increase.

Figure 2: Ingevity Earnings Estimates

Over the next two years, profit is expected to increase by more than 50%. Current ROE is 16.1% and just under the average for the materials industry. However, in three years, Return on Equity is expected to be 72% which is outstanding. Return on Assets is currently 12.4% and way ahead of the competition. Return on Capital is 20% and also miles ahead of the rest of the materials industry. Performance metrics are shown in Figure 3.

Figure 3: Ingevity Performance Metrics

Opportunities And Drivers

So if we check back with Figure 1 we will see that the industrial specialties division is largest in terms of revenue. However, carbon technologies is a close second and outdoes the entire performance chemicals segment in terms of EBITDA.

I will talk about performance materials first. Whether you realize it or not, gasoline powered vehicles have something on them called a carbon canister. The purpose of these canisters is to control emissions. Ingevity is the leading manufacturer of activated carbon used in automotive applications. The EPA has increased regulations of emissions more and more since the 1970's and the rest of the world is catching up. I will talk about electric car risk later. For now, the rest of the world is starting to catch up with these regulations resulting in increased demand for Ingevity. Figure 4 shows regulatory phase in estimates.

Figure 4: Regulatory Estimates

As you can see, the future is bright for the company's performance materials segment. When it comes to performance chemicals I see tremendous opportunity there as well. Although the oilfield technologies division is the smallest, I think it may see an uptick due to recovery in oil prices. However, if prices stay at their current levels or decline, Ingevity is not dependent on this division.

The industrial specialties division a very diverse range of end markets. These include construction, assembly, packaging, agrochemicals, metalwork, paper chemicals, cleaners, rubber, mining and others. For the most part, it depends on global GDP for growth. If 'things' are good in general, there is demand for the industrial specialty products.

Now on to what I believe is a potential home run. Pavement technologies is the second smallest segment based on sales, but, what if we (the United States) spent, oh, a trillion dollars or so on infrastructure? I have to imagine that would result in a whole lot of demand for pavement technologies and in turn Ingevity. Here is a link to those unfamiliar with the plan.

In summary, carbon canisters are being introduced globally, mainly China. This is the growth driver for the performance materials segment. If the infrastructure spending plan goes through, I see serious demand for pavement technologies. If the economy does well, the industrial specialties follows suit. And, a grand slam would be an increase in oil prices.

Risks

Before I get too excited, let's discus some risks. First off, Ingevity has an incredibly high standard to live up to given the current P/E. It also has considerable growth baked in given the high PEG as well. Next, yes there is opportunity for all of its segments, but the future of this stock price is dependent on a whole lot of somewhat independent events all turning out well. It is up to you to decide the likelihood of macro events occurring that benefit Ingevity. You may also think that gasoline powered automobiles are going the way of the dodo. Well, for the time being, the vast majority of cars sold have carbon canisters. China is finally cracking down on emissions. And, any car with a gas tank has a canister, this includes hybrid vehicles.

Final Thoughts

I believe Ingevity has a whole lot going for it. I love the growth the company has displayed and I expect it to continue. However, I could be wrong. The company's valuation depends on a whole lot of things going right. If Ingevity fails to continue its current growth rate, the multiple contraction could be devastating. If you have a high risk tolerance, think the infrastructure plan will go through, and don't see mass acceptance of fully electric vehicles happening for a little while, Ingevity may have a place in your portfolio.