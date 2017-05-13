American Capital Senior Floating's (ACSF) CEO Kevin Braddish on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

American Capital Senior Floating, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACSF)

Thank you, William. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for our first quarter earnings conference call. I'm joined today by Kevin Braddish, the company's Director, President and Chief Executive officer; and Penni Roll, the company's Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, I want to remind you that comments made during the course of this conference call and webcast and the accompanying documents contain forward-looking statements, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the word such as anticipates, believes, expects, intends, will, should, may, and similar expressions. The company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements for any reason, including those listed in its SEC filings. American Capital Senior Floating assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Please also note that past performance or market information is not a guarantee of future results.

Certain information discussed in this presentation was derived from third-party sources and has not been independently verified, and accordingly, the company makes no representation or warranty in respect of this information. As a reminder, the company's first quarter ended March 31, 2017, earnings presentation is available on the company's website, at www.acsf.com by clicking on the Q1 '17 earnings presentation link on the homepage of the Investor Resources section. American Capital Senior Floating's earnings release and 10-Q are also available on the company's website.

Thank you, Carl. Good morning, and thanks to everyone for joining. Let me start today with some market commentary to put our first quarter results and near-term outlook into context. The broad-based rally in the credit markets that began last year continued and even accelerated in many respects during the first quarter of 2017. The market experienced very strong demand for floating rate loans, driven by positive investor sentiment and expectations for higher interest rates. Loan demand is evidenced by strong fund and CLO inflows, creating a technical imbalance as demand exceeds the supply of new issue loans. This imbalance led to compression of credit spreads during the first quarter on both new issue and existing loans in our portfolio. Total repricing volume for the first quarter totaled $225 billion, with an average spread reduction of 91 basis points. In addition, LCD reported that institutional first-lien spreads reached their tightest levels since they began tracking the data in 2010. Credit conditions remain stable, and the default outlook is relatively benign.

That said, loans with exposure to the oil and gas sector or brick-and-mortar retailers have experienced weakening loan prices, as investors have priced in additional risk in these sectors. Some of this impact was felt in our unrealized depreciation this quarter. Turning to the CLO market, it's also being impacted by the repricing of underlying loans, and as a result, CLO managers are finding it difficult to maintain spreads on their portfolios. First quarter CLO volumes set a quarterly record, but it was primarily due to refinancing and reset activity. This refinancing and reset activity is expected to continue, as CLO managers seek to reprice their liabilities to maintain the net spread between their assets and liabilities. We have seen a small sample of this repricing activity in our CLO portfolio to-date, but it is still to be determined if CLO managers will continue to be able to offset the net spread compression by reducing the cost of CLO liabilities in future periods. In addition, I would note the benefit from any CLO repricing typically takes a quarter or two to be realized.

We expect these dynamics to influence the company's earnings between the second quarter and potentially beyond, for as long as this trend continues. Despite the technical challenges and declining spread environment for loans, we managed to make good progress in repositioning our loan portfolio, and were able to maintain our portfolio yield at cost during the quarter, despite the repricing activity. We were very active exiting certain positions where we saw lower spreads or marginal value and reinvesting the proceeds, generally into higher spread loans, where our portfolio managers have stronger conviction in the underlying credits. As a result, we were able to offset the yield compression we experienced on our aggregate loan portfolio without a change in mix between first and second lien loans. These trades also generated modest net realized gains of $462,000 for the quarter. Included in the first quarter results is a benefit to earnings from Ivy Hill's support of the company via a cap on the company's other operating expenses.

The previous manager of ACSF had provided for an expense waiver through a cap on expenses each quarter. To the extent that other operating expenses exceeded the cap, the prior manager would reimburse the company for those expenses. As we became more familiar with ACSF during our first quarter of managing the company, we reflected on the expense impact that the company is incurring to change its investment advisor to Ivy Hill. We recognized that the company is incurring some nonroutine expenses related to the proxy and special meeting for approval of the management agreement. After considering this and the impact of expenses on ACSF's profitability more generally, Ivy Hill put into place an expense cap with the company, calculated consistently with the prior expense cap equal to an annual rate of 0.75% of the company's consolidated net assets, less net unrealized appreciation or depreciation as of the end of the first quarter of 2017. This expense waiver for the first quarter of 2017 amounted to $437,000 or $0.04 per share, which improved ACSF's profitability.

Assuming that Ivy Hill's new management agreement with the company is approved by June 3, 2017, the date ACF's - ACSF's interim management agreement with Ivy Hill is set to expire, and Ivy Hill continues to be the investment advisor for the periods covered, Ivy Hill has also agreed to an expense cap on a graduated scale for the remainder of 2017. Using the same formula, expenses would be capped at an annual rate of 1% at the end of the second and third quarters, and at an annual rate of 1.25% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2017. Assuming the ACSF shareholders approve the new management agreement, we believe that the company should incur more normalized expenses, and thus see a reduction in its other operating expenses as we progress throughout the year. We will continue to work to leverage the Ares platform to have the most efficient operating cost structure that we can achieve for the company. Turning now to the dividend. This morning, we announced that our board declared a monthly dividend of $0.097 per share for each of May, June, and July 2017, in line with the previous monthly dividend level.

Thank you, Kevin. For the first quarter of 2017, we reported net investment income of $0.31 per share, an increase of $0.03 per share from the fourth quarter of 2016, and $0.02 per share from the first quarter of 2016. The increase as compared to the fourth quarter was primarily driven by higher income from our CLO portfolio, mostly due to favorable projected earnings impact from an upward shift of the forward LIBOR curve as of December 31, 2016, compared to the previous quarter end. However, due to the amount of repricings that occurred in the loan portfolio securing our CLO equity investments during the quarter, we currently expect the yields on our CLO investments to decline from the first quarter's level, as Kevin has mentioned earlier. You can see this impact from the CLO portfolio yield moving from 14.14%, commencing at the end of the fourth quarter of 2016, which was our basis for recognizing income in the first quarter of 2017, down to 11.87%, commencing at the end of the first quarter of 2017, which is our estimate for the yield to be earned on the portfolio for the second quarter of 2017.

CLO portfolio yields have historically fluctuated quarter-to-quarter, primarily as a result of changes in underlying assumptions that impact future earnings, including assumptions for the forward LIBOR curve, default rates, and recovery rates. Moving to expenses. We saw an increase in interest expense from rising LIBOR rates, and higher operating expenses related to the transition to Ivy Hill as the company's manager in the first quarter. Net expenses after the expense waiver were relatively stable at $1.5 million for both the first quarter of 2017 and the fourth quarter of 2016. Net earnings were $0.28 per share for the first quarter of 2017 compared to $0.77 per share for the fourth quarter of 2016, and $0.22 per share for the first quarter of 2016. The decline in net earnings for the first quarter as compared to the fourth quarter was primarily due to net unrealized depreciation in the portfolio during the first quarter compared to net unrealized appreciation a quarter ago.

If you recall, the fourth quarter saw significant price appreciation on both our loan and CLO portfolios, whereas in the first quarter, even though overall market pricing remained somewhat stable to improve as compared to a quarter ago, we saw modest decline in the value of our loan portfolio of approximately $300,000 due to some credit-related write-downs on a handful of largely legacy positions. Turning to our portfolio composition. As of quarter end, we had $247 million in our portfolio at fair value comprised of $191 million or 77% in first-lien loans, $14 million or 6% in second lien loans, and $42 million or 17% in CLO equity. The weighted average yield at cost for the entire portfolio as of March 31 was 6.71%, which included a 5.4% weighted average yield on the loan portfolio, and an 11.87% weighted average yield on our CLO portfolio. As of March 31, our loan portfolio is highly diversified across 157 issuers and 34 industries, and our CLO portfolio was invested in 22 issuers across 15 different collateral managers.

Our overall average issuer concentration in the total portfolio was only 0.6%, with the highest issuer concentration at 1.5%. Overall, we feel good about the mix and diversity of our portfolio. Regarding the overall credit quality of the portfolio as of quarter end, the credit quality remained strong, with only one investment on nonaccrual status. The one investment represented 0.2% and 0.02% of the total investments at cost and fair value, respectively. Looking at the right-hand side of our balance sheet, our average debt outstanding remained fairly consistent during the year - or, sorry, during the quarter. At quarter end, our debt-to-equity ratio was 0.76:1, down slightly from 0.77:1 at December 31. Our cost of funds at the end of the first quarter was approximately 3.11%, which was up from 2.83% as of the previous quarter end, primarily as a result of the increase in LIBOR between periods.

Thank you, Penni. As we mentioned, the current market - thank you, Penni. As mentioned in my opening remarks, the current market is seeing continued strengthening in loan prices, which comes with a corresponding reduction in yield. Looking forward, it's difficult to know how long these strong technical conditions in the market will persist. Strong investor demand for floating rate loans may continue for some time based on solid investor confidence, relatively strong earnings in a fairly benign default environment. Corporate fundamentals continue to be largely positive. Our strategy will be to adhere to our rigorous investment and diligence processes, leveraging the strength of the Ares investment platform. We continue to focus on making investments in cycled, durable companies, with high free cash flow generation and defensible market positions. We will continue to look for opportunities to search for higher spreads with attractive risk return profiles, and we will look to exit loans when we achieve our valuation objectives and find better risk reward in other issues.

Our objective is to take an appropriate amount of risk to generate attractive returns and ultimately, dividends for ACSF's stockholders over the long term. Under the current competitive market conditions, we are focused on the company's net interest margin, as well as its operating expenses. We fully recognize that we could be faced with some pressure on the net interest margin if LIBOR continues to rise and spreads on the investment side continue to contract. However, we will continue to work hard to maintain the margin as much as possible by seeking to find the best risk-adjusted returns available to us. We will also work to realize efficiencies in our operating costs as we progress throughout the year, but in the meantime, the expense cap will help improve the profitability of the company for this year, as we transition to being the investment advisor, and we hope that shareholders recognize the commitment that Ivy Hill is making here.

