Stornoway Diamond's (SWYDF) CEO Matt Manson on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Matt Manson

Thanks, Jodi, and thanks, everyone, for joining us today. And I do apologize for what I sound. I've got a really heavy cold, so I'll probably sound like this the whole call. Well, this is the first operating - the first reporting quarter for Stornoway as an operating company following our declaration of commercial production in the beginning of the year, January 1.

So overall we are happy with the progress of the business. Our operating results, which was summarized at a high level on Slide 4 of the online deck of slides, reflects the company ramping up production as two years of operating experience on the ground and having adequate for the execution. Mining operations continue to progress well with a 12% beat on our quarterly targets on tonnes mined from the Renard 2-3 and Renard 65 open pits and 13% for progress on our underground mine. Tonnes processed, carats recovered and grade also out-showed modest pace on plan. Operating costs came in within budget and capital expenditures progressed as scheduled.

On Slide 5, we summarized our financial results. 459,126 carats were sold in the quarter from three tender sales and four out-of-tender contract sales for gross revenue of C$48.5 million, using C$15 million of adjusted EBITDA. All goods withheld in our first tender sale in November of 2016 were sold during the first quarter of '17 leaving no carried inventory of normal goods in progress at the quarter end.

Total sales of production began now totaled 498,000 carats and a run-of-mine achieve sales price of US$83 a carat. This is below and are inconsistent with our full-year guidance range of US$100 to US$132 per carat. And we'll discuss this result in more detail later in this call.

Our net loss of $3 million for the quarter reflects, amongst other things, the fair value of an embedded derivative in the form of convertible debentures, interest charges - sorry, interest charges relating to the company's borrowings and a significant deferred tax expense of more than C$13 million, which is primarily related to a tax refund of C$9.7 million receipt in the quarter relating to a rolling the construction of the Route 167 Extension road between 2012 and 2013.

Cash and cash equivalents at the quarter-end stood at C$72 million, with total liquidity of C$153 million, compared to C165 million at the end of the prior quarter, and our senior debt facility remains undrawn.

So I'll now pass it over to Patrick Godin, who will take you through some of the operating results in more detail.

Patrick Godin

So I'll guide you to Slide 6, health and safety. So good morning, everyone. First and most important in Slide 5 shows you our performance during the quarter in health and safety environment in communities. There was one lost time injury during this period and reported incident frequency rate of 3.5. No incident of non-compliance with our environmental premise were recorded. Total manpower at quarter-end stood at 395, with 14% of our onsite workforce from the Crees territories of the Eeyou Istchee and 25% from Chibougamau/Chapais communities.

On Slide 7, open pit operation at Renard has been underway since 2014, and once again in this quarter we saw good performance in mining. 625,000 tonnes of ore were mined from 1.25 million tonnes total tonne extract. In quarter-end, our ore stockpile stood at 2.17 million tonnes. We are now comfortably ahead of schedule in development of the underground mine with good ground conditions and no recurrence of the water inflow issue that slowed our development, the main access ramp in late 2015 and early 2016. Work is currently focused on the 160 and 290 levels, from which we will see our first underground ore production in 2018. We have been developing within ore at the 160 levels since December and conditions within the ore body have been excellent to-date.

On processing on Slide 8. 385,000 carats were recovered during the quarter from 419,000 tonnes of ore at the recovered rate of 92 cpht. Average plant throughput during the quarter was 4,279 tonnes, those following along online can see on the Slide 8, the progress of the ramp ups since processing began in July of last year. We are on schedule to achieve the 6,000 tonnes per daily nameplate capacity of the plant on a certain business by the end of second quarter as per plan. We're also continuing with our modification incident [ph] to the handling and disposal of our processed kimberlite, which we have discussed previously, and which is currently the bottleneck to expanding our processing pass nameplate capacity. [Indiscernible] strategy is expected to be on place toward the end of this year.

On Slide 9 and 10, cash operating costs were C$58 per tonne processed or C$62 per carat comfortably within our quarterly targets of C$60 and C$66, respectively. There is some other beat on operating cash is principally attributable to the higher unexpected tonnage that we're mine in process. Capital costs were C$17.1 million, in line with our full-year guidance of C$78.9 million.

I will now pass this back over to Matt to discuss the diamond sales.

Matt Manson

Thanks, Pat. So I'll refer you to Slide 11 now. And during the quarter, we completed three tender sales and four out-of-tender contract sales. And the smaller and lower quality items that we withheld from our first sales, as I said previously in November, now are being sold, giving us a total sales for the project to-date on a run-of-mine basis of 498,000 carats for gross revenue of C$54.5 million, which is US$83 per carat, and that's C$110 per carat given the favorable exchange rate environment we've been seeing.

The diamonds sold during this period were recovered between July 2016 and January 2017. During this time, we were seeing a very high level of diamond breakage in the process plants, and this has impacted the average price of the goods sold. And our pricing also reflects a higher than expected recovery of small diamonds compared to plans, which serves of course to reduce the average pricing in increasing revenue. And the recent demonetization events in India, which as have been well reported elsewhere, have impacted the pricing of certain rough diamond product categories.

On Slide 12, we go into the breakage issue in a little bit more detail. The breakage we are seeing in ore processing is impacting our sales pricing principally through its impact on our recovered size distribution. It is also of course impacting our quality profile and it has an impact on recovered grade. The principal focus of our ongoing production ramp-up is the mitigation of this breakage to acceptable levels, and that to end, we are engaged in a two quarter plan of work focused on our plant's Cone Crusher and our High Pressure Grinding Rolls and also minimizing waste content to the ore-feet and the minimizing the amount of time of recirculation within the plant. This work is ongoing. But we are cautiously optimistic by the results we've seen to-date.

Diamond breakage occurs in all diamond plants and could be measured and reduced. We talked to some length about this issue on our AGM yesterday in Montreal. And on Slide 12 of the online deck, we show examples of booking simulants in the plant and the current state of diamond breakage studies that we've been doing in Antwerp from our first mine shipments, first five mine shipments. I believe this is the first time this kind of data has been published by a diamond producer.

We expect sales pricing to increase during the course of the year as our breakage mitigation efforts proceed and the pricing for smaller and lower quality items recovers. Adjustments have also been made to the plant's bottom screen cut-off to reduce the proportion of fines recovered bringing it into compliance with the bottom size cut-off defined in the mineral resource for the project and this has been done principally to allow for higher future plant capacity. This will have the effect of reducing the proportion of small diamonds recovered, with a commensurate increase in average diamond pricing.

So the pricing we have achieved in this quarter is not inconsistent with our full-year guidance for 2017 of between US$100 per carat to US$132 per carat, and no change to this guidance will be made based on these initial results.

On Slide 13, I want to talk about our tender process. So very importantly for the future, we are very pleased with the reception of Quebec's first diamonds in the rough market. We have seen tender participation steadily increase from sale-to-sale, which we show on that slide, and feedback from clients has been very positive, with good yields reported favorable colors and good performance during manufacturing, which is very important. Market demand for the goods coming major with a steadily increasing premium to a reserve price at successive tenders, and this also reflects generally good marketing additions that we have been - that we have enjoyed this year, the currency issues in India notwithstanding.

On Slide 14, I want to put some - find out some notable recent diamond recoveries. The specials at Renard as diamonds larger than 10.8 carats in size are generally very impressive stones with 50% to 60% being white octahedral consumables [ph] or white macles with a triangular stones. The 29 carat salable illustrates within Slide 14 is not untypical and this particular stone is being sold for C$0.5 million or US$18,000 per carat. The stone in the right of the slide is of course a much lower quality with much less valuable, but represents the fragments of work with originally at the octahedral diamond over 200 carats in size. The largest fragment of this stone is 74 carat and was recovered in the large diamond recovery and we're showing you photographs of this diamond not to illustrate its breakage. We're showing it to you to illustrate its size. So both of these stones are recent recoveries, illustrates the value potential of the large diamond population at Renard.

So in summary on Slide 15, we're seeing good performance in the mining and processing. Costs are in line. The ore body continues to be on expectations. As we proceed with the production ramp-up, we are focused on forces improvements in our plant and maximizing the quality of our diamond recoveries so as to deliver the full potential of the project. Quebec's first diamonds are developing a good reputation in the market and we have no concern whatsoever about their long-term attractiveness to clients.

And finally, we continued to enjoy a very strong balance sheet with C$72 million in cash and cash equivalents at quarter end, and C$153 million of total liquidity in terms of cash, receivables and undrawn credit facilities.

And with that, I will turn over to the operator for questions.

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Edward Sterck from BMO.

Edward Sterck

Hello, thank you, gentlemen. So two questions really. The first is on diamond sales. Just wondering if you could give a bit more color on why you decided to sell the diamonds carried over from the previous quarter during the current quarter, and whether those were - those smaller diamonds were the four out-of-tender sales? And then just of course you're continuing on the diamond sales and pricing expectations, guidance is obviously maintained in terms of price expectations, so we should expect higher prices for subsequent quarters. Just wanted to confirm that with you and the kind of trajectory of those prices. And then just moving onto diamond breakage, what do you think the timeline for getting a full resolution is now, or is this still too early to say?

Matt Manson

Okay, well, thanks, Ed. So you've got three questions there, so let's hope I remember them in order. So number one, yes, so we launched our first tender sale November four days after the Modi announcement on demonetization. So as an example, goods that have been $26, $27 a carat before that announcement and which may have been $40 a carat 12 months prior to that, we were getting bids of $5 to $8 a carat for them. So we weren't prepared to take that price and we pulled them from that sale. But we also weren't prepared to build up the big inventory of those goods during the subsequent months.

I mean, our strategy here to be price-takers and not to try and hold over inventory like that. So what we did when we came into January, we began talking to some of our client base that that had successfully paid for other parcels in the first and second tenders. We entered into a contract arrangement with one of those clients for four cycles. So we sold our minus sevens essentially at a negotiated price for the first full cycle so that we weren't building up an inventory. That arrangement came to an end after the end of the fourth cycle and those goods have subsequently now been readmitted to our main tender process and that's where we're selling them.

So the pricing we got for that was higher than the bids that we had received in the first tender but lower than the reserve pricing from that first tender. So it was negotiated price reflecting the market at the time, and I think that's the strategy that we'll use going forward in that kind of situation.

Second question, I think, was about the trajectory of pricing. So yes, we do expect the average pricing to evolve during the course of the year, that's why we haven't changed the guidance. Our guidance in early February was made in expectation of that trajectory in diamond pricing, so no change there. We would expect pricing in the second half of the year to be higher than we're achieving in our first quarter and that's the background to that.

On the third question, breakage. What I say to everybody about this is that there is no magic bullet to this. It's a question of continuous improvement. We're not going to be fixed by X date. All diamond plants, as you know, break diamonds to a certain degree. We are putting out data showing a degree of breakage we've been getting. We've been getting between 25% and 35% during the first few cycles of work. Our bulk samples were down in the 10% to 15% range. That's where we're trying to go to. So we are engaged in the two quarter program of work. Basically everything that we can reasonably do to mitigate this and as a [indiscernible] as a number of different areas we're working. Everything we can reasonably to falls naturally into two quarter program of work.

We're going to work through that plan. At the end of that plan, we'll see where we are. We'll look at our KPIs. We'll look at what else can be done and we will go from there, so - sorry someone's phone is going off. Jodi, your phone is going off. She is in the center of the room.

So yes, so look, that work is ongoing and we will make more commentary on where we are with that work in our second quarter results.

Edward Sterck

Great. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Mike Parkin with Desjardins.

Mike Parkin

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my question. On Slide 12, that chart showing your diamond breakage measurement. So you are recognizing that you've gone from about 35% in February to, it looks like you're around, 27% or so for the month of April. Can you just give a little bit more color around the 5% to 25%, so that's the yellow bar, is that saying that 5% to 25% of the diamonds are breaking or was that - can you just explain that chart a bit more?

Matt Manson

Yes, so we're putting this data out and we don't intend to publish this on an ongoing basis. We're just putting it out to demonstrate that there was quantitative measurements and analysis of this issue out of breakage at a diamond level. So what the color bars represent is the degree of breakage within the stones. So 5% to 25% is how much of the diamond is missing essentially, and then the blue bar is, if you've got more than three-quarters of the stone missing, and then the consultant who does this, Mr. - Dr. Paddy Lawless, who is the former diamond breakage guru at DeBeers, he also has a reconstitution methodology that allows for an estimate of the percentage of carats that have been recovered and the percentage of revenue has been recovered, so that's the red line and the grey line.

Mike Parkin

Okay.

Matt Manson

So these - we regard whether we've got an improvement from 17-02 to 17-04. This is the numbering of our mine shipments. Each one of those bars is - it would be categorized as a high level of breakage. We are seeing trends in the right direction. Obviously the breakage in the middle parts of that period was the worst. So we are seeing some signs of improvement here and signs of optimism, but the breakages indicated for 17-04 there is still very high and we'd - reinvestigate this down to the 10% level. That's to provide you how it should be background [ph].

Mike Parkin

With the work that you've been doing, if you've been finding an improvement range of the stones, like for instance just randomly or let's say, like three carat stones had an a tendency breaking and now you've got the system sort of that enough where they are passing through better and it's still more of the problems at the upper end of the size range, or are you seeing any kind of trend like that develop yet?

Matt Manson

Yes, it's difficult to be that specific about it. I mean, we are seeing - obviously if you've got a diamond breakage issue in a production plant, it impacts your larger stones most severely because they become free diamonds within your circuit earlier and the focus of our work very much right now is on our two major crushers, our Cone Crusher and HPGR. The Cone Crushers are the front-end of the plant and sees every diamond will go through the Cone Crusher and the larger stones will be liberated. There will be free diamonds in that crusher and that's obviously where we're seeing a lot of stimulant breakage and where we think we've got a lot of our free diamond breakage happening as well.

But it affects the whole size distribution normally down, right. So we measure diamond breakage down to all the size classes. So it has a general modifying influence on the size distribution, and that's most obviously seen in the proportion of larger diamonds you have in the size distribution. But we measure it all the way down and we see broken stones in each size class all the way down.

I mean, what we're seeing down in the plus sevens and plus nines is a lot of chips, which are probably the remains of the larger stones, which we're reporting then into those size fractions. So it's - I think we've got a very good hand on though make on where it's happening and why it's happening and how it's happening and our focus is very much on the mitigation and the reduction efforts.

Mike Parkin

All right, thanks, Matt. And that's it for me.

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from the line of Richard Hatch with RBC Capital Markets.

Richard Hatch

Thanks very much. Morning, gents, and thank you very much for the call. Few questions. Firstly, I know you made some comment in the release about increasing the size of the bottom cut, which obviously should support your diamond price. But I was just interested to know why production guidance is unchanged. Is it because you assume that you would over-recover smalls and therefore those just come out of the production and your prices are concurrently increased? That's my first one.

Patrick Godin

Yes, our resource and our production guidance is based upon the 1.1 millimeter cut-off and that's what we're now using. We were using a screen that was finer than that previously. So we had a 15% beat on grade in the first few months of production. Part of that beat was due to better geology and better head-feed and part of that was due to over-recovery of smaller diamonds.

At the same time, we've probably been under-recovering grade because of the breakage issue. Breakage causes diamonds of course to granulize and polarize [ph] and then you lose that material below the bottom cut-off. So the very swings and rounds of those here mean that we are comfortable that our 1.1 millimeter screen, given the recoveries we've been seeing to-date, we should be doing our annual guidance and reconciling comfortably with the resource grades.

So that's why we haven't changed our guidance despite having changed the screen size. If we had kept the previous screen size, we would have been recovering more grades and guidance and contributing to a lower outage price and guidance. We've moved up the screens. So we moved up the screen to 1.1 millimeters because we are - is in contemplation of achieving a higher throughput in the plant, so we're trying to control the fines content we're generating in the plant and in our tailings because one of the big opportunities we see at Renard is the plant capacity. So it's with a view to that that we've made the screen change and it will have, as I said, no - should have no impact on our guidance and a reconciliation against resource because the guidance resource assumes that screen size and it should have an impact on the average price achieved.

Richard Hatch

Okay. So you're comfortable with your guidance currently. What about the life of mine guidance in terms of production. Are you comfortable with that?

Patrick Godin

We're comfortable with that. When we had that 15% beat in grade in the first four months of production, we didn't incorporate that beat into any of our future guidance, right. So the guidance remains unchanged.

Richard Hatch

All right. Second question is on fluorescence. Are you able to give a guidance on how much of a discount in that US$100 to US$132 a carat you're booking in for florescence discount?

Matt Manson

Yes, so we are seeing that like other producers. It was interesting that most of the new production that's out there has fluorescence to some degree, so it's a fact of life of new diamond production. So we are - you'll find if you go online and look at our deck of slides that we used for the AGM yesterday afternoon in Montreal, you'll see a description of our goods and you'll see 30% to 40% fluorescence light to medium or some strong. So that's what Renard is. And so we are seeing on the goods that have, say, a medium fluorescence. We're probably seeing a 10% to 15% price discount on those particular stones.

So some of our parcels - we're doing 30% to 40% on average. Some of our parcels are a bit heavier and some are a bit lighter. And so it does vary a little bit. But on average, we're seeing probably a 10% to 15% impact on the goods that are fluorescence. I think for us it's - for us, I think the fluorescence thing is not a big drama. The goods are being very well received and the models in particular are yielding some very nice yields. The colors are coming out the way everyone expects. The ground seemed to be going a little bit wider. So certainly you should take - with good comfort in the tender participation data that we're showing in the online deck of slides. I think that's demonstrating that the client base here is getting increasing comfortable with Renard production.

But I'll point out for the weight of the big stone that we show on, I don't know what slide number it is, the one - slide number - the 29 carat that was sold for C$0.05 million. That's the one didn't have any fluorescence in it. So overall we're pretty comfortable with that issue at Renard.

Richard Hatch

Okay. Just again on prices, I mean, when you published your - last year when you published your, what's it called, your updated mine plan and reserve estimate, you had a price for R2 of C$160 for March 2016, R3 C$128. How comfortable are you with those prices? Do you think that they need to be adjusted down, or are you comfortable with where they stand or what's your view there?

Matt Manson

Well, we've given guidance for 2017, which is US$100 to US$132 per carat, and that is based upon pricing that was in the market in the late fall, plus the profile of diamonds we were recovering in the first few months, with some confidence when those put on to that. So we're going to be a bit cautious on this. We are - we have been able to quantify value improvements that we should see with a reasonable amount of breakage mitigation from the impact of improving the size distribution.

We have not been able to quantify the impact that we should get when we include - we improve the quality profile of this production by mitigating breakage. So we're confident saying a guidance range of US$100 to US$132 for 2017. We want to go through this process. We want to see how the market evolves this year. We want to see how our breakage mitigation efforts involve, and then we'll go beyond that with future guidance, a longer term guidance.

But at this stage, we are being somewhat cautious about this and we are comfortable staying at US$100 to US$132 this year and then we will supplement that with additional guidance through the course of the year for next year.

Richard Hatch

Okay. Thanks. My last one is, I just noted in your results in the MD&A you talk about the senior secured loan just being required to meet certain conditions precedent to drawdown. I mean, how confident are you to that you can meet those conditions precedent and that there isn't sort of upcoming liquidity event?

Patrick Godin

Well, we're pretty comfortable. We're pretty comfortable to that. That's not a concern. I think we make the statements in our MD&A that we do expect to draw on that loan to some degree within the second quarter. There was a shorter term facility, which is coming due at the end of June and we can roll that into the senior facility by drawing the senior facility down. So there will be a measure of drawdown of that facility to allow that rollover to happen.

But listen, one of the great successes of this company is through the construction process was the balance sheet that gave us. We've got much less debt in the balance sheet than we expected to have at this stage. That senior loan of C$100 million was meant to be fully drawn at this stage of being repaid. So the fact that we haven't even touched it yet is should be seen as a sign of very strong balance sheet success and strength for this company. So we're quite comfortable about liquidity issues.

Richard Hatch

Right. And I mean, how soft do you feel managing it well, but you say you're quite comfortable that your lenders will be willing to get release those funds?

Patrick Godin

Yes, that senior loan is with Investissement Quebec, who is our biggest shareholder and we are quite comfortable with that issue.

Richard Hatch

Thank you. Thanks for your time.

And I'm showing no further questions in queue at this time. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This concludes the program, and you may now disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

