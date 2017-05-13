EnSync's (ESNC) CEO Bradley Hansen on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

EnSync Inc. (NYSEMKT:ESNC)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 11, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Robert Blum - Lytham Partners

Bradley Hansen - President and Chief Executive Officer

Frederick Vaske - Principal Financial Officer, Chief Administrative Officer and Secretary

Analysts

Amit Dayal - Rodman & Renshaw

Aaron Spychalla - Craig-Hallum

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the EnSync energy reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn the conference call over to Mr. Robert Blum, with Lytham Partners. Mr. Blum, the floor is yours, sir.

Robert Blum

Thank you, Mike. Good afternoon, and welcome to the EnSync Energy Systems Quarterly Conference call. On the call with me today are Brad Hansen, CEO of EnSync energy systems; and Fred Vaske, Chief Administrative Officer.

The EnSync Energy Systems press release and 10-Q containing the third quarter fiscal year 2017 results and commentary was sent out earlier this afternoon and may also be found on the company's website at www.ensync.com.

Please also take note of the safe harbor paragraph that appears at the end of the press release covering the company's financial results and that any forward-looking statements that we make only apply as of the date made and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and should not be unduly relied upon. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, the company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Brad Hansen, CEO of EnSync Energy Systems. Brad, please proceed.

Bradley Hansen

Thank you, Robert, and good afternoon. Today, I'd like to begin the call by announcing the latest addition to our product portfolio - our project portfolio, rather. This week, we signed a PPA for the Kalaeloa Makai project in West Oahu, Hawaii. We'll be installing a system that will benefit the more than 200 residential units in the development. This accomplishment increases the value of our project backlog to approximately $13.4 million, an increase of more than $9 million from the beginning of the calendar year. The signing of the PPA comes the week following our sale of the Oceanic Time Warner project PPA, which is also currently in our backlog. We are bullish on the increasing number of opportunities we are seeing and the momentum we have for moving them from opportunity to contract to sale. This reinforces our confidence in our commercialization strategy and business model. Fred will describe a bit later how this backlog flows through the financials from a cash flow and revenue standpoint.

I'll continue the call today with a brief recap of our commercialization strategy that I alluded to, followed by a discussion of the current operating and market environment, and then Fred will cover our Q3 financial results. Following that, I'll detail some of our recent accomplishments as well as provide a business outlook for the balance of the year. Finally, I'll provide some comments on the announced termination of the supply agreement with Solar Power, Inc.

Our commercialization strategy of selling custom designed distributed energy resource systems, or DERs, is fundamentally solid. We now have all components of this strategy in place. We have outstanding project development and sales capabilities, innovative and differentiated products like the Matrix Energy Management System and DER Flex, our Internet of Energy platform, and an assortment of storage alternatives that meet virtually any combination of applications you would ever need to perform. These are key competitive advantages for us in the marketplace.

Our products are modular in design, enabling low-cost manufacturing and rapid site construction and commissioning.

Finally, our finance team continues to broaden our investor mix with project sales that meet investor return requirements and EnSync margin targets. Our current fiscal year has been a year gaining execution efficiency with the expected ups and downs. Revenues, for example, have been lumpy with some quarters exceeding expectations and some below expectations. However, our pipeline and backlog continues to build, which will begin to smooth out to lumpiness in our financials in the months and quarters to come.

Looking more closely at operations, we continue to see an expanding market for our distributed energy resource systems for C&I and microgrid installations, whether financed, owned and operated through power purchase agreements or directly sold through an end customer. The recently announced signing of the solar-plus-storage PPA at a major Hawaiian meat processing facility as well as the sale of our Oceanic Time Warner data center project to a leading U.S. infrastructure investor is further validation of our commercialization strategy.

In addition to the development, design and deployment of distributed energy resource systems, we also have a growing components business driven by our Matrix Energy Management system. The Matrix technology continues to build market momentum as the most simple, cost-effective and efficient solution to integrate multiple sources of electricity behind the meter.

Several state and local incentives and regulatory policies have only influenced our business. In general, these are moving in the direction that positively favors the company. I'll provide a few examples of these that are key for driving our solar-plus-storage DER solution.

First, utilities across the United States routinely used demand charges for commercial and industrial customers. Second, time of use electricity rates are beginning to be deployed with at least 3 states being in some stage of adoption. Third, reductions in net metering are also becoming more common and are a very strong driver of solar-plus-storage DER systems versus systems having only solar generation. Since January of 2015, 4 states have reduced or eliminated net metering and another 4 considering changes that could result in reduction.

The use of the term DERs in and of itself is now becoming more commonplace, reflecting the realization that energy generation distributed throughout a grid network has great potential value to the optimization of the grid with generation sources being located closer to the customer and that delivered electricity being at greater efficiency and higher reliability. We're in the early stages of a massive disruption in how electricity will be generated and distributed that will last for the next 10 to 20 years. The generation of the future will be a hybrid model using centralized generation and distributed generation, integrated together into the grid. Most, if not all of the ISOs or Independent System Operators covering the majority of the population in North America, have roadmaps for integration of DER's into their territory for the betterment of the overall grid network. For example, the New York ISO published a far-reaching roadmap for DER incorporation at the beginning of the year. EnSync's roadmap over the last 2 years correlates to the New York ISO roadmap almost perfectly.

In March, we introduced our DER Flex Internet of Energy platform that enables the owner of distributed energy resources to participate in programs and grid services that are anticipated in some fashion throughout all the North American ISOs. DER Flex enables the owner of the DER assets to monetize them in new ways that reach outside of the C&I or microgrid installation. Another key feature of DER Flex is that it enables a utility or grid operator to aggregate DER's into a virtual power plant.

In March, at the Maui Energy Conference, we demonstrated the ability to aggregate 3 C&I sites into 1 virtual power plant with all simultaneously discharging energy storage on command through a utility grid hardware and communication protocol. DER Flex was designed with scalability using cloud computing to enable aggregation of tens of thousands of DER nodes within the utility or ISO territory. In addition to DER-to-grid connectivity being a driver of our business, the requirement for highly reliable power and power security will be growing drivers of the business in the coming years. Our acquisition of DCfusion helps us target this segment.

Besides being driven by state, local and the federal policies, our business also relies on getting utility approval for electrical interconnection as well as the requisite construction permits. Our operations team has learned a great deal this past year about how to accelerate this process. Nevertheless, there remain some uncertainty into the timing of cash flows and revenues. While our revenue has been lumpy this year and was small this quarter, our backlog continues to significantly increase. We expect that as our backlog of projects grows, the more predictable our cash flows and revenues will be as permitting delays on any single project, will have less of an impact to us financially.

I'll now turn the call over to Fred to discuss the Q3 financials.

Frederick Vaske

Thank you, Brad, and I would like to add my welcome to those on the call. Today, I will go through an overview of the financial results for the third quarter and provide some added color on the timing of cash flows and revenue recognition through projects and backlog.

For the third quarter, we recorded total revenue of $50,500 compared to $1.74 million in the prior quarter and $160,000 in the year-ago period. Year-to-date, we have $9.44 million total revenue compared to $815,000 in the year-ago period.

Total costs and expenses for the third quarter were $4.46 million compared to $6.05 million in the prior quarter and $4.13 million in the year-ago period. Year-to-date, we have $22.9 million in costs and expenses, which includes the cost of goods sold for the Tranche 1 projects.

For operating expenses, the advanced engineering and development costs for the third quarter totaled $1.41 million compared to $1.08 million in the second quarter and $1.40 million in the year-ago period.

SG&A cost totaled $2.74 million in the third quarter compared to $3.04 million in the second quarter and $2.2 million in the year-ago period. Nonrecurring expenses in the third quarter were approximately $170,000 and included approximately $65,000 in legal nonrecurring expenses.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders in the third quarter was negative $4.53 million compared to negative $4 million in the year-ago period. This represents negative $0.09 per basic and diluted share for the quarter.

In terms of our balance sheet, our cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2017, was $12.4 million compared to $17.2 million at the fiscal year end on June 30, 2016.

As Brad noted, we have added materially to our backlog this quarter, which will create demands on our working capital both now and in future quarters as this growth continues. We are evaluating our options for addressing working capital needs, so we can execute these projects as well as the many additional pipeline projects that are coming in the short to midterm.

I'd like to take a moment today to talk about the life cycle of the PPA project, how the company plans to fund project construction and how we will account for the revenue from the PPA projects we are selling, both now and in the future.

PPA projects have 3 distinct phases. The first phase is development and is a period of time during which the opportunity is identified, contracts are negotiated with the PPA customer and it culminates with securing the necessary construction permits in utility interconnection agreement. Many opportunities initially identified never progressed to a signed PPA for one reason or another. The second phase is construction, and it begins once development has completed with an emphasis on the interconnection agreement being completed. During this phase, the project is physically built, commissioned in the construction permits and the utility interconnection agreement are closed out. The third phase is operation, and begins once construction is completed.

As we just did with the Oceanic Time Warner project, the company will normally work to sell PPA projects to an investor at the end of the development phase and ahead of the start of construction. Along with the investor purchase agreement, we will also enter into a separate service agreement for EnSync to manage and execute the project construction. The benefit to the company in this approach is it enables us to continue on with the installation of our systems and technology while the investor will fund the acquisition through a series of payments, which occur upfront at closing and then over the construction period at key milestones. While the timing of the inflows and outflows of cash will not normally be perfectly aligned, this approach will take cash use pressure off of our balance sheet as we execute to build the projects. The timing of key events during the development and construction phases is important to keep in mind considering when new backlog will show up its revenue. Projects enter our backlog total when the PPA contract is signed with the customer.

From the time of signing until the key interconnection agreement is obtained, it can take from 1 to 4 months, depending upon the engineering design and response time at the local utility.

During this time, our finance group will also be negotiating the sale with the investor. Construction starts after the interconnection agreement is obtained and the project has been sold. And this phase can last between 6 and 9 months for solar-plus-storage projects and 4 to 6 months for solar-only projects. The point being that nearly all construction phases will span multiple quarters. And as I am about to describe, revenue will also be recognized over those multiple quarters of construction. The company will recognize the revenue and associated costs for the sale of its PPA projects in measured amounts over the duration of the multi-quarter construction period. Through the end of our fiscal year 2018, the accounting methodology employed will be in the percentage of completion method under ASC 605, which recognizes revenue over time based on costs incurred in the reporting period over total cost to be incurred for the project.

The FASB has issued a new revenue recognition standard, ASC 606, which goes into effect for EnSync and at the start of our fiscal year 2019. ASC 606 utilizes the cost-to-cost method over the construction period.

During our fiscal year 2018, EnSync will continue to employ ASC 605 to recognize revenue, but we will also calculate and comment on the impact to revenue recognition under ASC 606.

Starting in fiscal 2019, EnSync will move to ASC 606, utilizing the full retrospective approach and is required at that time to restate fiscal 2018 revenues under ASC 606. We believe the impact of the restatement will be minimal, but our analysis of this is ongoing at this time and it is too soon to offer guidance. We will plan to provide further comments on this topic on a future earnings call.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to Bradley.

Bradley Hansen

Thanks, Fred. I'd like to highlight a few of our noteworthy accomplishments since the February conference call. First, following conclusion of the third quarter of fiscal 2017, we recognize sale of the Oceanic Time Warner data center project to a leading U.S. infrastructure investor.

Second, we closed a large solar-plus-storage PPA with a meat processing operation in Hawaii. We are currently working to execute this project, and the sale of it should occur in the coming weeks.

Third, we acquired a majority share of DCfusion, a direct-current system consulting, engineering design and policy company.

Fourth, we announced our DER Flex Internet of Energy, or IoE platform, and demonstrated capability to do real-time aggregation of DER's at the Maui Energy Conference in March.

Fifth, we signed 3 additional power purchase agreements with an estimated value of more than $6 million.

Sixth, we successfully completed all testing for 50, 100, 150 and 250 kilowatt Matrix DC-AC modules, 50 kilowatt Matrix DC-DC models and their respective racks according to UL 1741 and UL 9540.

Seventh, we closed contracts for DER systems to be installed at the alliance for sustainable Colorado and Denver and the Chemehuevi Native American tribe's community center in San Bernardino County, California. Both DER systems utilize the Matrix Energy Management system to control and optimize grid, renewables and storage electricity for the building load.

Finally, we shift in our commissioning, our solar-plus-storage system at end maps. This is our first Canadian market penetration and first utility solar-plus-storage project. It will also utilize our DER Flex, IoE platform.

Besides the sale of our Oceanic Time Warner project, we have several additional projects now being packaged for sale. Our Hawaii pipeline still dominates our project intake, but we are also getting traction on projects in California and in the northeastern United States. We expect to add to our project backlog from those regions in the near future.

Brad mentioned the development phase of the PPA, which culminates in the securing of interconnect and construction permits. 35% of our $13.4 million backlog by value is at the end of this phase today.

Our EnSync super modules, which include the Matrix Energy Management system and energy storage system in the DER flex in a 20-foot prefabricated seat container, is a DER in a box that merely needs to be connected to the PV and the load to be fully functional. It reduces the cost of our product by more than 30% and is designed and configured by EnSync based upon the individual load characteristics and the application set for each opportunity.

Assembling and tests takes place at Meineng Energy, our subsidiary company in China, and then the super module has shipped directly to the installation. The cost reductions enabled by the super modules lowers our effective PPA price per kilowatt hour, where we can achieve our target gross margins and enables faster time to cash through cycle time reduction. The super modules are now our standard product from medium to large solar-plus-storage installations.

I'd now like to spend some time discussing our relationship and status with SPI. On May 9, we announced the termination of the supply agreement with SPI due to SPI's failure to meet its purchase obligations. This was a decision taken after we have granted multiple cured deadline extensions and worked in good faith to get SPI every reasonable chance to meet their obligations. The immediate effect of this termination is that it will no longer be possible for SPI to satisfy the conditions that would have enabled it to convert its shares of the company's Series C convertible preferred stock into common stock. The net impact of which would have been an increase of just over 42 million shares of additional common and slightly less than $0.67 per share. It will also no longer be possible for the warrant to purchase 50 million shares of common stock at approximately $0.735 per share to become exercisable.

An additional immediate effect of this termination is that shareholder equity will increase by $13,290,000. This amount have been recorded as deferred revenue per GAAP when the initial transaction was done in July 2015, and it will now be reversed. We encourage you to read the company's 10-Q filing for additional information. There's no impact to our project backlog from the termination as we have never recorded a purchase order from SPI. There's also no impact to our sales commit as we haven't included SPI in our company sales commit for multiple quarters.

In summary, we continue to build a healthy project backlog, our pipeline is robust with continuing growth in Hawaii and now in California and the northeastern United States. Our product offerings and PPA business model for distributed energy resources featuring solar and energy storage are differentiated in the market, and our ability to seamlessly interconnect these with the utilities and ISOs through our DER Flex will help accelerate the move to the hybrid, centralized and distributed grid network.

We appreciate you calling in today, and I'm happy to now take your questions. Mike?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, sir. [Operator Instructions] The first question we have comes from Amit Dayal of Rodman & Renshaw. Please go ahead.

Amit Dayal

Thank you. Good evening, guys. Thank you for taking my question first. Is today's announcement - just to clarify, today's announcement, is that part of the backlog that you've given, $13.4 million number?

Frederick Vaske

Yes. The project, the Makai project is in that $13.4 million.

Amit Dayal

Understood. And it looks like this is your second residential opportunity. Can you talk about how your pipeline is shaping up between residential and C&I in Hawaii or even in the mainland?

Bradley Hansen

Sure. I think as I articulated last call, our strategy in residential is really to go after big developments, not necessarily house by house. And this is a good example of that. There's about 210 3- and 4-bedroom units in this development that are targeted for the installation. This type of development is pretty commonplace across Hawaii and I think other parts of the country. So this is how we really want to go after residential, and it's not like individual houses per se. The bulk of our business going forward though is going to be C&I. The residential product will have the same capability to interconnect with our DER Flex and participate in whatever grant services are available for individual residential units or use the cloud-based computing and information that is available on our DER Flex platform. But again, I think going forward, you can look for the vast majority of our business to be in the C&I space for the coming years.

Amit Dayal

Understood. And maybe just one last question for me. Are you seeing a more supportive environment in terms of the Hawaii electricity rates? I know that has been a little bit of a factor in the past in terms of execution. Any color on that front would be really helpful.

Bradley Hansen

Yes. It's always going to be something that we have to deal with, and it's stabilized to a degree relative to what it was at the end of last year and early this calendar year. Our job is to drive the cost of the product down to the point where that doesn't do too much for us - do too much against us. I think moving to the super modules and being able to effectively reduce the PPA price where solar-plus-storage is still economically viable and makes good sense for everybody is a good start with that, and we'll keep going as we move forward with driving the cost down. But at this point, rates are fairly stable at least as far as being able to facilitate our business in the coming quarters.

Amit Dayal

Understood. That's all I have. Congrats on the healthy build in the backlog and I will take my another question offline. Thank you so much.

Bradley Hansen

Thanks for that.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Next, we have Eric Stine with Craig-Hallum.

Aaron Spychalla

This is Aaron Spychalla on for Eric. Thanks for the color on the PPA process and kind of going through the accounting on that. I guess, first question for me kind of on those tranches. In the past, you've talked about $10 million to $20 million per tranche and targeting 10% to 20% gross margins on that. Is that still the view? And $13.4 million in backlog, how is that split, I guess, between those 2 tranches? And then I did miss, Brad, your splits that you gave on where it is - where the pipeline is for phases. Can you just kind of walk through that again quickly, please?

Bradley Hansen

Yes. So I think, we're focused mainly, Aaron, on building the backlog, and the tranche is really kind of dictated around 2 things. The timing of readiness of the project itself because it's during the permitting process as well as just the aspects of the individual project. In some cases, if it makes sense to move individual projects, we're going to do that. And we'll just - we'll sell them one at a time if that makes more sense, either from a timing standpoint or because we have a buyer that really wants that project. So it can be project by project. I think on the - what amounted to the $20 million based upon the 2 $10 million at the bottom end tranches, I think at the $13.4 million, we would say, were on our way to getting to that at a macro level. But those projects could be sold project by project. I don't know if that makes sense, and please let me know if that's understandable.

Aaron Spychalla

Yes. No, that does. And then, I mean, with the super module, you kind of talked about it. Are you still targeting that 10% to 20% gross margin on most of that?

Bradley Hansen

Yes. That is our margin target. We obviously want to be closer to the 20%. But if it's opportunistic, not in our plan and it comes in and we can grab an opportunity, we may go lower than that. Or if it's a strategic customer or buyer, we may go lower than the 20%. Obviously, we'd like to be closer to the 20% than the 10%. But that's a good range from a planning standpoint.

Aaron Spychalla

Right. Okay. And then maybe second for me, I guess, on OATI. Can you just kind of talk about next steps there and give us an update on progress as they get closer to opening the data center?

Bradley Hansen

Yes. So we're - as far as the commissioning of that unit and operation of that unit, we're about done and ready for them to go with our piece. There are still some other issues that I think are more on the facility side that were getting cleaned up, but we're pretty much ready to go from the standpoint of the system there. From the marketing point of view, we're engaged with them. There's activity going on in Hawaii that they're a part of, and we're tightly working together on the marketing activities that are out there that are going on.

Aaron Spychalla

All right, maybe next for me. With ENMAX, can you just give us an update on what the testing has been like to date and whether it's generated any interest from others in the space?

Bradley Hansen

Yes, it's - that system is still in commissioning, although it's getting close to being complete. But it's still being commissioned, and I would say, we're probably 85% to 90% through that process. They're - I think they're very excited about the activity, and there are some follow-on discussions going with them on investigating other opportunities in their territory. So I think it will become a reference site that - well, have made it really rewarding for us to be engaged with them. But at the same time, it is still in the commissioning process.

Operator

I'm sorry, Mr. Stine, any - Mr. Stine's location, any new further questions, sir?

Aaron Spychalla

Yes. And then I guess, last for me. On that global energy management systems company that you ship the unit to last quarter, you've mentioned kind of a broader collaboration there going forward and potential for follow-on orders here later in the calendar year. Can you just give an update on that as well?

Bradley Hansen

Sure. That project has been very successful. The demonstration phase at their facility has, I think met or exceeded our expectations as well as theirs, and we're in discussions now about where we go next.

Aaron Spychalla

Right, thanks for taking my question.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] At this time, it appears that we have no further questions. We'll go ahead and conclude our question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the conference call back over to Mr. Brad Hansen for any closing remarks. Sir?

Bradley Hansen

Thank you, and thanks to everyone for participating on the call today. We believe the market environment for our products and services continues to be positive, driven by a shifting of the energy production mix from carbon-emitting sources to renewable sources and by increasingly favorable economics for solar energy, energy storage and combined solar-plus-storage systems. We're pleased with our progress since the last conference call and with our ongoing market penetration for Matrix in our PPA business model. Local renewable energy policies and cost reductions for solar modules are continuing to create an inflection point for distributed energy resources in our products, services, business models, and intellectual property provide us with a great position to take advantage of and drive this inflection point. We look forward to speaking with you again after the current quarter.

Thank you again, and thank you for your interest in EnSync Energy Systems.

Operator

And we thank you, sir, and to the rest of the management team for your time also today. The conference call is now concluded. Again, we thank you all for participating. At this time, you may now disconnect your lines. Thank you, take care, and have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.