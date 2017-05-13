Extendicare's (EXETF) CEO Timothy Lukenda on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Extendicare, Inc. (OTCPK:EXETF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2017 10:30 AM ET

Thank you, Patrick. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Extendicare's 2017 First Quarter Results Conference Call. With me today are Tim Lukenda, Extendicare's President and CEO; and Elaine Everson, your VP and CFO.

The quarterly results were disseminated yesterday and are available on our website along with the supplemental information package. The audio webcast of today's call is also available on our website along with an accompanying slide presentation, which viewers may advance themselves. A replay of the call will be available from noon today until midnight on May 26. The replay numbers and passcode have been provided in our press release and an archived recording of this call will be also available on our website.

Before we get started, please be reminded that today's call may include forward-looking statements regarding our future operations. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied today. We have identified such factors in our public filings with the Securities Commission and suggest that you refer to those filings.

As we discuss our performance, please bear in mind that all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Tim.

Timothy Lukenda

Thanks, Jillian, and good morning, everyone. Extendicare is pleased to report strong results for the first quarter of 2017 reflecting progress in our - the execution of our strategy. We operate across the spectrum of seniors' care and across the country to meet the needs of a growing seniors' population in Canada. Our services range from long-term care to retirement communities and home health care as well as management and consulting and group purchasing services. Our mission is helping people live better, and we accomplish this by promoting quality of life, creating remarkable moments through highly-engaged team members and continuously measuring, improving and publicly sharing our performance.

In Q1 2017, we saw increases quarter over prior year quarter in all financial measures. Revenue was up 6%, NOI was up 19%, adjusted EBITDA was up 30%, AFFO was up 3% and overall, our NOI margin improved to 11.8% from 10.5% a year ago.

Turning to our long-term care operations on Slide 5. We saw improvement in revenue of $1.8 million or 1.2% and NOI of $1 million or 6.1% to $16.9 million, which resulted in an NOI margin of 11.2%. Operations benefited from funding enhancements, of which $800,000 related to prior periods and increased preferred accommodation revenue partially offset by an increase in utility cost of $100,000. Our average occupancy was 97.2% this quarter, down from 98% in the first quarter of 2016 largely due to a higher number of outbreaks this winter.

Looking forward, we have received funding increase announcements for Ontario and Alberta, which will be effective April 1, 2017. The Ontario flow-through envelopes increased by 2%, which together with our CMI adjustments, translate to an increase in our annual revenue of $3.4 million, which will be offset by additional cost of care within the nursing and program envelopes. The Alberta funding enhancement is estimated to increase our annual revenue by $900,000.

We are aggressively pursuing the redevelopment of our Ontario C bed homes and have submitted applications to the MOH for 16 projects to date. In addition to our previously announced Stittsville-Ottawa project, we are in the process of securing land in Sudbury and Orleans, also Ottawa for our next 2 highest priority new LTC centers. In the next 5 years, we plan to spend approximately $400 million on redevelopment.

Turning to our Esprit Lifestyle division on Page 7. These operations continue to grow with revenue for Q1 2017 reported at $4.6 million compared to $3.4 million for Q1 2016. The retirement platform includes 7 communities in operation, which were all in lease-up during 2016. Two of the communities that were acquired in 2015 achieved occupancy of 95% at the end of 2016 and have been reflected as mature communities.

This past winter, we experienced a higher than normal attrition and the occupancy of the mature communities dropped to 88.9% during the quarter and was at 88.9% at March 31, 2017.

Other communities categorized as in lease-up range in occupancy from low of 29% to a high of 93% at March 31, with an average occupancy - with an average as - at occupancy of 55%.

Our average monthly revenue for occupied suite for the quarter was $4,337 down from Q1 2016 due to move in incentives in the first quarter of 2017 and lower volume of ancillary care and services.

NOI contribution for the mature communities was $600,000 compared to $300,000 in Q1 2016. The negative impact on NOI from lease-up communities this quarter included the opening of a newly developed community at the end of 2016 and preopening marketing expenses of the new Uxbridge community under development to open this fall. We are pleased with the early level of interest being exhibited for Douglas Crossing in Uxbridge, with deposits having been received for 63 of 102 suites to date. New communities in Bolton and Barrie are also under development with expected openings in Q4 of 2018 and Q2 of 2019, respectively.

Turning to our home health care business on Slide 8. We achieved growth in revenue of $10.2 million or 10.4% and increased NOI of $2.9 million. Revenue growth reflected an 8.5% increase in daily hours of service provided and additional funding for PSW wage increases of about $2.1 million, partially offset by one last day this quarter. This translated to growth in reported NOI and NOI margins, which were further positively impacted by 1 less statutory holiday this quarter for an estimated $900,000 savings in labor cost quarter-over-quarter.

A number of initiatives are underway to improve efficiency and reduce costs in our home health care operations. We expect margins to continue to improve over the course of 2017 and into 2018.

Our other Canadian operations consisting of our Extendicare Assist Management and Consulting Services division and SGP Purchasing Partner Network are also strategic business units. In our Extendicare Assist division, our beds under management took a dip in Q1 due to the expiration of the contract for certain centers that had a transfer of ownership at the start of this year. Through the efforts of our management team, we have added 5 new locations with almost 500 residents to the portfolio in May of 2017.

As for SGP, the volume growth continues with the number of residents served in buildings owned by third parties increasing in quarter-over-quarter to 40,700 in Q1, and in May 2017 saw further growth to 43,800, with the addition of a few significant clients. Combined, our management and group purchasing operations delivered a consistent level of NOI and margin in the first quarter.

With that, I will turn things over to Elaine to review our consolidated quarterly results. Elaine?

Elaine Everson

Thanks, Tim, and good morning, everyone. Now turning to Slide 11. I'll review our consolidated results for the quarter. We had strong results. Revenue grew quarter-over-quarter by 5.7% to $268.9 million, driven primarily by the home health care operations with growth in volume and funding for mandatory PSW wage increases in addition to long-term care funding announcements and contributions from the retirement living operation. Our LTC funding improvements also included retroactive funding adjustments of $800,000. Consolidated NOI of $31.6 million was up $5 million or 18.8%, reflecting an NOI margin of 11.8% with Canadian operations contributing $3.8 million growth quarter-over-quarter and investment income from the Captive contributing the $1.2 million balance. Growth in NOI of our Canadian operations stemmed primarily from home health care operations volume increases, the LTC's funding enhancements just discussed and operations that were also favorably impacted by 1 less statutory holiday this quarter compared to 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA improved by $4.9 million or 29.7% to $21.4 million this quarter, representing 8% and 6.5% of revenue, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA from Canadian operations improved by $3.3 million to $20.4 million, reflecting the growth in NOI partially offset by higher G&A costs that included an increase in share-based compensation, wages and included consulting fees in respect to the home health care operations improvement initiatives.

Turning to Slide 12. AFFO from continuing operations for the first quarter is $12.7 million, representing $0.143 per basic share compared to $0.14 per basic share in the same period of 2016. AFFO from continuing operations this quarter was derived from our Canadian operations, whereas the AFFO of $12.3 million for the first quarter of 2016 also included $1.1 million from the U.S. continuing operations. The $1.6 million improvement in AFFO from Canadian operations resulted from the increase in adjusted EBITDA of $2.8 million after adjusting AFFO for the income support, noncash share-based compensation and of the elimination of the earnings of the Captive and also reflected lower maintenance CapEx of $100,000. Those improvements were partially offset by a decrease in government capital funding of $900,000 due to our retroactive funding amount of $1 million received in Q1 of 2016 and a higher income tax. AFFO from the U.S. continuing operations declined by $1.2 million, reflecting lower interest revenue as a result of the deferral of consideration in connection with the U.S. sale transaction that we discussed last quarter, offset partially by lower administrative costs relating to these continuing operations.

Our maintenance CapEx spend was $900,000 this quarter, and we expect to spend in the range of $9 million to $11 million in aggregate over 2017.

Our payout ratio for the past quarter at 84% of total AFFO compared to 86% in 2016. And our payout ratio based on AFFO from just the Canadian operations was at 84% for 2017 compared to 95% in 2016.

Now turning to our financial position in Slide 13. Our total long-term debt at March 31 was $510 million, and cash on hand was at $99 million. The change in debt levels reflects a small increase in construction financing related to our retirement communities under development and normal paydowns of existing debt. At March 31, cash remains relatively unchanged from December. In April, we repatriated USD 10 million of cash from our Captive as the claims runoff has allowed release of reserves over the period post sale of the U.S. operations. At March 31, our weighted average interest rate was 5.1% and the weighted average term to maturity on our debt is at 8 years. Our debt to GBV was 43% and interest coverage was at 5.1x on a net interest basis and 3.5x when calculating based on gross interest expense.

With that, I'll turn it back to Tim for his concluding remarks.

Timothy Lukenda

Thanks, Elaine. Our vision is to be the best senior care and services company in Canada. We believe our national platform and range of services across the spectrum of care make us uniquely positioned to meet the needs of Canadian seniors where and when they need us. This is both an opportunity and a responsibility that we take very seriously.

In conclusion, we have the strategy, we have the platform in place, we are in execution mode and we are committed to quality customer-centered care and services. Without that, success is not possible. We are going to meet the needs of a growing demographic. And as a leader, we will innovate to adapt to the changing expectations of the healthcare consumer and funder.

With that, we would be happy to answer any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. The first question is from Lorne Kalmar from TD Securities.

Lorne Kalmar

On acquisition, I was wondering, you guys seen much of a pipeline?

Timothy Lukenda

To be honest, we haven't seen a ton of deals lately. We've been seeing one-offs and they are properties that we feel do not add to our portfolio significantly and that they have been some older properties or in some more rural locations in a couple of cases. So we are looking, we're actively in the market, it's been a little bit slower than it was maybe the prior quarter on packages of homes or newer homes and that's sort of emphasizes the importance of us developing our own pipeline with the development projects that we have underway in Uxbridge, Bolton and Barrie. So we're trying to complement and make sure that we have a pipeline whether it's through acquisition or organic.

Lorne Kalmar

Okay. And then on the home health care segment. The margins were - they were up about 200 bps this quarter but there's still sub 10%. What is your guide long-term goal for margins?

Timothy Lukenda

They haven't changed. As we indicated last quarter, we expect to be able to return to the levels of - in the order of 12% over time. We believe that we have a number of activities currently underway that we think will get us back to those level of margins over the balance of this year, maybe into next year by the time we completed doing the implementation of a new IT system and some other things that are underway. But that's the - that's our target and that's what we're shooting for.

