DHX Media's (DHXM) CEO Dana Landry on Acquisition of Peanuts & Strawberry Shortcake (Transcript)

DHX Media Ltd (NYSE:USA) (NASDAQ:DHXM)

Acquisition of Peanuts & Strawberry Shortcake

May 10, 2017 08:00 AM ET

Executives

Nancy Chan-Palmateer - IR

Dana Landry - CEO

Michael Donovan - Executive Chairman

David Reagan - EVP, Corporate Development

Keith Abriel - CFO

Analysts

Aravinda Galappatthige - Canaccord Genuity

Rob Goff - Echelon

Deepak Kaushal - GMP Securities

Adam Shine - National Bank

Drew McReynolds - RBC

Jeff Fan - Scotiabank

Nancy Chan-Palmateer

Thank you, operator. Thank you everyone for joining us today. On the call with us today are Michael Donovan, our Executive Chairman; Dana Landry, our Chief Executive Officer; Keith Abriel, our Chief Financial Officer; and David Reagan, our Executive Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development.

Before we proceed, we have some standard cautionary statements. The matters discussed on this call include forward-looking statements under applicable securities law with respect to DHX, including, but not limited to the statements regarding the Company’s expectations with respect to the acquisition on Peanuts and Strawberry Shortcake and financing thereof. The business strategies and operational activities of DHX Media and results there from and those additional statements, which are specifically set up in the Disclaimer sections of the webcast presentation and the earnings and acquisition and financing press releases issued by the company today.

Such statements are based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results or events in the future could differ materially and adversely from those described in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including risks associated with completing and integrating the acquisition. Those additional factors described in the webcast presentation and press releases issued by the company today and the Risk Factors set out in the company’s MD&A and the Company’s Annual Information Form, which also form part of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 40-F.

During the call, the Company’s remarks will be accompanied by presentation slides, which are available in the Investor Relations section of our website at dhxmedia.com/investors/. For the question-and- answer session that will follow the presentation, we ask that each analyst keep to one question with one follow-up so that everyone has an opportunity to ask a question. If you would like to ask an additional question, please rejoin the queue.

Turning to Slide 3. I’ll now turn the call over to Dana.

Dana Landry

Good morning everyone and thank you so much for joining us today. Obviously, we’re tremendously excited to be talking with you all this morning, not only on our Q3 results, but also on this tremendously accretive acquisition of Peanuts and the Strawberry Shortcake brands announced earlier this morning. This is an important step forward for DHX Media, and before I take you through the significantly accretive transaction, I would like to turn it over to our executive chair for a few words off the top.

Michael Donovan

Thank you, Dana. We are beyond excited here with this acquisition, this transformational acquisition; because Peanuts is not only one of the great brands of the world, it’s also a truly exceptional work of art, an iconic work of art, and not only in America, but actually recognized even to greater degree throughout the world, particularly in Asia. The headline here and key to this acquisition is that it’s a game changer for us, taking our platform to a new level. But the most important thing is that it's accretive on day one. But once we plug it into our platform, the accretion necessarily grows, as we unlock the synergies. And that's the headline here. Not only that it is an exceptional work, not only that is a game changer for us, and we're very excited; but also, that it is accretive day one. Now Dana.

Dana Landry

Thank you very much Michael. We're going to look forward now to Slide 4 in the presentation. For over a decade, DHX Media has been the forefront of restoring global demand for children's and family content. We have a built a scalable platform as Michael mentioned, to drive our strategic priorities of production, distribution and consumer products, all designed to benefit from the new global on-demand market. Today, we are a global power house of children's content with a platform that has been expressly built to layer on Markey children's brands. We did this with the Teletubbies beginning in the 2014 and now we are tremendously excited to do the same and much, much more with the Peanuts & Strawberry Shortcake brands.

Let's have a look at what we'll be acquiring with this deal. Please turn to Slide 5 at this moment. Peanuts is one of the world's greatest children's and family property with a legacy reaching back almost seven years and an enduring global appeal. It is one of those rare forever brands, and we feel it's appropriate fit for DHX Media. Peanuts offers us a rich set of characters and storylines to introduce our development and production pipeline, and we look forward to being able to announce exciting new Peanut's content in due course.

For our distribution business, this deal will add a catalog of 195 half-hours to our library, including such classic titles as the Charlie-Brown Christmas, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown and the recent Peanuts movie from 2015. In all, the deal includes 45 specials, 5 feature films, 2 TV series and more than 600 animated shorts. For our consumer products business, this deal would bring us more than 1100 Peanut's licensees around the world. Indeed, the consumer products opportunity with Peanuts is enormous. And I'll dive into that a little bit more in just a minute.

First, I'd also like to provide a brief overview of Strawberry Shortcake. Moving forward to Slide 6, Strawberry Shortcake is another amazing evergreen property with a rich history and a strong global footprint of content and consumer products. There are 148 half-hours of existing Strawberry content and our animation studio is currently hard at work on the New Strawberry Shortcake series. We believe this new series will drive fresh awareness of the brand to a whole new generation of kids.

Moving forward to Slide 7 now. As Michael mentioned, this is a transformational transaction for us. As announced, we have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the entertainment division of iconic brands group, which includes both an 80% controlling interest in Peanuts and 100% interest of Strawberry Shortcake. The remaining 20% in Peanuts will continue to be held by the family of the Peanuts' creator, Charles M. Schulz. The total purchase price for this acquisition is $345 million, to be paid through a combination of cash on hand and new financing. The deal has been approved by the board of directors by both companies, and is expected to close on or about June 30, 2017, subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.

Moving on to Slide 8, here are the strategic rationale for this acquisition and as well as how we intend to create huge value from these brands. On the left, as Michael mentioned, this is core to our DNA at DHX, core to our strategy of creating content, then distributing that content throughout the globe and ultimately then realizing it through consumer products. Number two, Peanuts will be an absolute driver to be able to drive our consumer products business and will pull all of our other properties forward materially accelerating the cash flow generation from all assets. It also obviously expands our library considerably.

From a value creation perspective, we are hugely looking for to, not only the platform advantages that Michael mentioned and that’s of course through our studios, but more specifically through WildBrain, which we’ll get into in a moment, but also our operating leverage and really that’s the key to us achieving these operational synergies that we see right off the bat, which when I get into this, in the cost synergy slide, I’ll turn it to David Regan. But essentially, this will be leveraging our operating leverage of our 80-people and more than 12 offices covering 27 countries for brand management and licensing alignment.

Moving forward into Slide 9, this transaction is significantly accretive to both cash earnings per share and free cash flow per share. The range of earnings per share accretion is 6% to 10%, free cash flow is north of 25% per share. It is also very important to point out that this is accretive on a leverage neutral basis.

Moving into Slide 10 on why is this so accretive, the answer is the synergy is available. It’s one, two, three. We believe there are tremendous synergy opportunities with these acquisitions, the lion’s share of which comes from Peanuts. These synergies will allow us to drive significant growth from our integrated platform of production, distribution and consumer products.

First, let’s dive into the cost synergies on Slide 11, where when I get to near the bottom, I’ll invite David Regan, who was integral in the diligence and assessing this transaction to comment as well. Our current first year target synergies is $5 million, within the first year and that’s increasing to up to $25 million within the first five years, the vast majority of which is in these agency repatriations. One of the truly unique things about us is the fact that we own our global licensing agency, CPLG, which gives us the operating leverage as I mentioned earlier.

Where most of the other brand owners must hire agency arrangements to represent the brands in the territories around the world, we own those agency arrangements, and we’re then able to reach every major territory. Through our CPLG, 80 individuals in more than -- covering more than 27 territories as well as our alliance announced earlier this year with Tycoon, one of the leading agencies in Latin America will be able to realize those synergies.

I’m going to turn it to David now, maybe comment a little bit further on what makes up those agency synergies.

David Reagan

Sure. Thank you, Dana. And as you saying, at present, there are numerous agencies handling Peanuts licensing work around the world. Of course, one of those agencies is CPLG, which is owned by DHX. CPLG is the designated agent in Spain and Portugal, where they've been hitting it out of park. We intend to extend that expertise to other territories. Now what's important to know, is the arrangements of each of the agents is that they have terms ranging from one to five years. And currently they're laddered nicely and there is a natural roll off period. Now in each case, we'll have to earn that work at CPLG, but we're confident that on the basis of the great work that’s been done in Spain, we'll be able to do just that.

So, now let's turn to the revenue synergies. The first significant synergy here is obviously in consumer products. On the consumer product side of the business, we believe there is an excellent opportunity to drive incremental licensing revenue by reenergizing the brand and introducing new products as we leverage CPLG to grow the brand into new territories and increase overall brand awareness. We see Peanuts becoming a driver for our entire portfolio of brands worldwide. And it's very important to note, that these revenue synergies are incremental to the synergy targets that we had before. These are all purely upside. The first one is cost will allow us to bring the multiple down immediately. These ones will allow us to really make these assets sing.

Next, we'll look at the revenue synergies related to content. On the content side, we see also excellent opportunities in the market. Not that -- our first priority will be to deliver daily doses of Peanuts into new audiences via our WildBrain Network on YouTube, and we think there's just tremendous potential to be able to unlock, see not only in our existing library by adding such an iconic piece of work, but also by further penetrating Peanuts into the digital environment. Also, we're going to leverage our strong relationships with major streaming platforms and broadcasters globally to appeal to broader audiences.

Next, we'll look at synergies of scale. Now to us, the scale synergy is something where you truly look at it and say 1 plus 1 equals 3. And if you think about when we did Cookie Jar transaction, when we started prior to this, we'll show you a slide in a few slides here. Our distribution revenue was just under $10 million prior to that acquisition. But by adding the critical mass of the library, it brought everything forward. Now our library from a distribution category, when you add WildBrains will generate more than $100 million this year. That's a factor of 10 times. That's a scale synergies that could be provided here from distribution. This will obviously drive incremental revenue by mining an existing library, which we feel is very underexploited when it comes to Peanuts. We also intend to take new content to new territories, reintroducing the classics specials and leveraging our WildBrain Network, our ad-brought network, one of the world's largest network of children's content on YouTube to drive new revenues as we deliver content into today's kids via the on-demand platforms in the services that they allow.

Dana Landry

Now, we're going to turn to consumer products and the growth of our consumer products business. And in terms of the overall pie chart, you'll see that there is a tremendous increase in consumer products. The increase is more than 250% increase, moving our overall pie from 19% consumer products to more than 44%. Critical here is the consumer products business is one of the best areas of conversion of cash from EBITDA to free cash flow. And obviously, so this will have a tremendous upside on cash flow for us going forward. This will also increase our annual revenues by 52%.

Next, we’ll turn to revenue and geographic diversification. As Michael mentioned off the top, Peanuts is truly a global consumer products brand, generating revenues across the complete licensing spectrum. In the U.S. alone, Peanuts generated $1.3 billion in retail sales in 2015. For DHX Media, the consumer products opportunity with Peanuts would significantly expand our scale and global diversification with particular emphasis on North America and Asia where Peanuts has a massive penetration.

With that, I’ll now turn the call over to David Reagan to look at the accretion, the pro forma capitalization and our track record of capturing synergies.

David Reagan

Thanks Dana. So we’re on page 17, everyone. And this slide really highlights how transformative this business and this acquisition is to DHX Media. On a pro forma basis, you see the DHX Media revenue would grow 52% approximately CAD$443 million, and you see adjusted EBITDA is expected to rise on a pro forma basis. It would rise by 40% up to approximately CAD$134 million. The bottom of the chart, you see the pro forma free cash flow and that’s really the telling metric here, where you see on a pro forma basis, a 280% increase in the free cash flow nature of the new business. It’s this highly generative nature of the combined entity that gives us the ability to rapidly de-lever while still permitting investment in the Company.

Moving to Slide 18. And so how are we going to pay for this? The total purchase price we paid through a combination of a new debt facility, a convertible debenture and cash on hand. Commensurate with the signing the agreement, the Company entered into a commitment agreement with a syndicate of banks to provide fully underwritten debt financing facility comprised of $30 million revolver and up to $585 million in term facilities, approximately $510 million drawn on closing of the acquisition, that is.

Additionally, and also commensurate with signing of the agreements, the Company entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters to issue, on a bought deal private placement basis up to 100,000 subscription receipts for aggregate proceeds of up to CAD$100 million to be used to reduce the amount of the Committed Term Facilities immediately prior to closing the acquisition. As noted, the proceeds of the convertible offerings, this is for convertible notes, will reduce the amount of the Committed Term Facilities immediately prior to closing.

The closing of the acquisition, the debt facility and the convertible offering, will refinance substantially all of the company’s current indebtedness, except the Company’s interim production financing and finance leases. If we flick forward to Page 19, we’ve got a bit of a case study here, that emphasizes our track record in integration. This is the transformative Cookie Jar acquisition made 4-5 years ago. And if you could see that chart, you see that's where we have not -- we didn't have much debt going into it. We levered up significantly, because there was an opportunity and there was an opportunity we were certain we'd be able to capture the benefits from. In fact, we significantly increased the scale of our library and added great brands to that acquisition. While we levered up to 2.1 times, within two quarters, we brought that back down 1.5 times. And in the midst of that, instituted a dividend as a signal to the market as to the comfort with which we have to achieve those synergies and benefits. And let's be clear, Cookie Jar was a much larger organization in terms of the complexity of putting the businesses together.

If you turn to Page 20, the next page here, you see we instituted a concerted post-merger integration program that targeted $8 million in synergies in the first year. And in fact, we captured $10 million in less than 1 year. So its on that basis we like to emphasis our credibility in terms of having been through this type of exercise before. You also see the distribution revenue that Dana mentions, grew from $7 million to $87 million in two years. There was a massive benefit from the scale that was achieved through the combination of those two companies.

We'll look now to Page 21, and hear from our CFO, Keith Abriel.

Keith Abriel

Thanks David and thank you everybody for dialing in today. Revenues for Q3, 2017 were $78.3 million, down 7% from $84.1 million for Q3, 2016, but slightly ahead of management's quarterly expectations. The decrease in Q3, 2017 revenues was due largely to expected declines, in line with quarterly targets in DHX Television, consumer products represented, consumer products owned, proprietary production and producer and service fee revenues, offset by increases in total distribution revenues including WildBrain. For Q3, 2017, adjusted EBITDA was $24.9 million, down $7.9 million over $32.7 million for Q3, 2016.

Gross margin for Q3, 2017 was $42.2 million, a decrease of $8.3 million, compared to $50.5 million for Q3, 2016. The overall gross margin for Q3, 2017 at 54% of revenue was within management's previously reported quarterly expectations, albeit towards the low end of the expected range.

SG&A cost for Q3, 2017 decreased 2% to $18.8 million compared to $19.3 million for Q3,2016. SG&A includes $1.5 million in non-cash share-based compensation. When adjusted, cash SG&A at $17.3 million was ever so slightly above the high end of management's previously reported quarterly expectations, driven by both increased SG&A cost at WildBrain and increased corporate development activities as management continue to pursue acquisitions as evidenced by today's announcement.

For Q3, 2017, net income was $7.5 million or $0.06 basic and diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $10.2 million or, sorry $0.08 basic and diluted earnings per share for Q3 2016. Management is also pleased to provide an update on its outlook for fiscal 2017 and to reaffirm its overall annual revenue targets. Approximately 90% of management’s Q4 2017 targeted revenues are either already completed and recorded, contracted and scheduled and/or presently under negotiation, and management has visibility on the remaining 10% of the Q4 2017 targeted revenues.

For further specifics on the Q3 2017 results, as well as additional information on management’s fiscal 2017 outlook and various other information including a reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, I would refer you to the MD&A and the financial statements for Q3 fiscal 2017, which were posted on SEDAR and EDGAR today.

With that, I will turn it back to Dana. Dana?

Dana Landry

Thank you, Keith. And the final slide before we turn it over to questions, is just a sum up, obviously to reiterate Peanuts is one of those rare brands that has risen above to become popular around the world. Even people, who have never seen a Peanuts show, know who Charlie Brown and Snoopy are. Both Peanuts and Strawberry Shortcake are exactly the kind of powerhouse childrens and family properties we have been built to receive. We are immensely thrilled and excited to take this huge step forward.

That concludes the formal presentation. We’ll open the line for questions from analysts.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Aravinda Galappatthige with Canaccord Genuity.

Aravinda Galappatthige

Good morning. Thanks for taking my question and congrats on the deal. I have the financial question and I have a follow-up on the synergies. On the financial side maybe for Dana, I know that you are kind of targeting to get to around three times leverage by 2019. If you look at sort of the numbers on my sort of the back of the envelope, once this deal closes and with all the make-whole payments and the transaction cost you probably -- in my back around number, you’ll probably end up around CAD$750 million in net debt. It’s about maybe 150 ish EBITDA. To get down to three times, when you kind of backup sort of the growth that you would see in ’18 and ’19, you probably seem to be pointing towards over $200 million in free cash flow in ’17 and ’18, sorry in ’18 and ’19 fiscal on a combined basis. Can you just take us through that sort of assumption and what you think the drivers are there?

Dana Landry

Okay, excellent. Thank you very much. Maybe I’ll do, I’ll comment at a high level, and let Keith do -- perhaps dig in as well. So the question really is that when you look at the current trailing EBITDA for the pro forma basis, it’s approximately about CAN$135 million, roughly about $100 million. And so we obviously are anticipating some significant growth within the core DHX business, not only from an earnings perspective, but also from a cash flow generation perspective. One of the key things that you’ll see in the quarter is we feel that we've sort of hit that inflection of kind a leveling off in terms of production. And we think that on a balance going forward, that will be much, much more balanced and the use of cash that we've been seeing over the last call it 18 months or so have leveled off when it comes to production.

And in particular, now that we have Peanuts & Strawberry Shortcake, we'll be focusing those production efforts on very specific core assets. So we're very much expecting that growth, that we're continuing to see obviously in the SVOD business. And what's interesting here is that we had a nice pick back up this current quarter for all of our digital businesses outside of WildBrain. And if you look at our annual guidance, you'll see that we actually are guiding -- reaffirming our guidance for the rest of the distribution to be slightly up from last year. That obviously represents a very strong fourth quarter. And that's a lot of deals that we're seeing picking back up both in terms of average share price, but also in terms of quantity. So we're quite optimistic about growth continuing forward.

Also, WildBrain of course is on fire. Its exploded growth has -- is now over 100% over the last quarter. And going forward, I think our annual guidance is around about 100% from year-over-year. So we are continuing to see a tremendous amount of growth going forward there, and both of those categories we feel very strongly that the conversion from EBITDA to cash flow is very strong.

In addition, we have the kid synergy cost synergies. And really, it's important to kind of dissect in this transaction is there are sort of three synergies. The ones that we've quoted are just pure synergies to be able to just simply repatriate the agency agreements. Right now, the current ownership group did not have an agency business. And so really 30% of their revenue was going outside the doors. And so we've already been able to secure, through our conversation with the family, a transition to the few of those territories. And over the next five years, we'll look to convert the vast majority of them.

The entire, the vast majority, 90% plus of that $25 million of cost synergy target for five-year period is in that category. So, it's really simply a matter of us executing on maintaining and also growing the revenue, but there is no constraint for those contracts to come inhouse. That then obviously gives us a tremendous amount of confidence in that the scale synergy, that we also are anticipating in terms of the pulling of revenue from both sides, not only from the existing business, on the consumer products and really massively being able to accelerate that, and we think that that is the additional piece of growth here.

So those sort of three buckets are what is giving us the confidence that we're going to have kind of the two-pronged effect, obviously, a leverage calculation is as you said, the total debt divided by the EBITDA. We're going to obviously contribute as we've said in our press release, I believe 50% of the free cash flow to paying down that debt. So that's one lever that we're pulling. In addition, the growth will also provide, a naturally de-levering effect. And so from all that perspective, we’re very confident we'll get to the three times in 2019.

Aravinda Galappatthige

Thanks. And just follow up on your revenue synergies, obviously, the size of the revenue synergies, I mean it's apparent that the magnitude is very large, even the YouTube component alone, it's you can imagine it been substantial. But you say, you're looking at about $150 million in revenue from the incoming assets. On a kind of a three-year basis, and I know it’s difficult to do, when you kind of add-up the -- the optimization of the digital rights, now then the YouTube and maybe some of expanding on your merch opportunities, how substantial can that 150 -- how substantially can that 150 be expanded? I’m not asking for a specific number. But is sort of a potential doubling or maybe 50% to 100% kind of growth from there on, just the back component possible? And it's sort of if that's what you’re paying for it, I was wondering any kind of, sort of directional financial color you can give?

Dana Landry

So maybe what I’ll do is I'll give an overall comment on how we kind of looked at it when we were assessing the asset, and then I’ll invite Michael to comment as well. You’re right, we see tremendous amount of opportunity when it comes to WildBrain, and the scalability to pull that forward. I’ll allow Michael to comment about it, in a moment. I look specifically to really at the territories. And when we look at it, Japan is performing at an extraordinary level, in access of $40 million, I believe David, if I’m not mistaken, but 40%. And so in a normal situation, Japan, the region of Japan might be as little as 10% of the overall, maximum maybe 20%. And so that territory is performing at its peak, but if you do the reverse engineering on that, we think that the potential for the rest of the brand is add probably a double what it is right now.

Now we will take some time to grow that and reconnect the brand within those regions. But we feel, we have the team and we will make sure the team is, whatever we don’t have, we’ll make sure the resources are staffed up to do so. Also, there hasn’t really been a lot of fresh content, that's been add here in quite some time. So even by introducing the digital daily doses, we think can really invigorate the brand. And we are seeing this play out in real time in our WildBrain business, and we’ve done many, many case studies, which we can go through, and perhaps maybe I’ll just invite Michael to make some comments there.

Michael Donovan

We basically feel it will double in three years. That’s our financial number. And there is number of reasons for that. One is plugging into our system, our platform. But another sort of inevitable charge, supercharged, WildBrain. We feel nailed it’s leadership position to become the Peanuts channel in YouTube. And we’ve reintroduced a younger generation to the brand through our YouTube channel, because to remind listeners that’s a preschool focused channel and we’ve come leverage into the preschool demographics. But at the same time, the consumer brand of the universal recognition and the go forward for WildBrain is that it becomes over time a consumer brand. And this is the way to leapfrog that process, and we feel that, that’s a tremendous growth generator. As WildBrain grows, so will this brand.

But also, the current owner is an apparel focused brand management company and have done a truly excellent job of expanding one category apparel, brilliant. Apparel has grown to represent a higher percentage of the revenues. And we feel that, that is a solid thing going forward. What we can do is grow the brand in all the other categories. And in many regrow in plush, in apps, in toys, in books and in different kinds of modern applications. And so we see a great deal of room. As Dana pointed out, it's strong in, remember, it's also really strong in almost all the Asian countries. And yet, it's only being materially monetized in Japan. And we think there is a huge opportunity for focus, and the current owners have been focused on expanding in Asia, particularly China, where it's one of the most recognized American brand there. So we think what we think that going forward, as well as certain European countries are underrepresented. For example, the UK, France and Germany are underrepresented and that's areas where our CPLG subsidiary has amongst its best footprint. So also our ability to create new shows by pointing into our existing studios is we think, is another growth driver.

Aravinda Galappatthige

Great color, thank you Michael. Just to sort of pass the line. Just wondering whether Keith can kind of remind us of the confidence on the new term loan. Thank you.

Keith Abriel

We actually have not set those as if yet, but obviously when we finalize all of the agreements, we'll communicate this.

Operator

Our next question comes from Rob Goff from Echelon.

Rob Goff

My first would be on the WildBrain perspective, to what extent would this potentially shift this strategy or fast-forward that strategy?

Dana Landry

Well I think, I wouldn't call it a shift in strategy. I would call it a doubling down and focusing on what it is that's working. What's interesting is -- I alluded to earlier, is that we are seeing in real-time the power of this virtual network that we've created to take brands that really people don't know much about like Sunny Bunnies and few of our own brands like Space Ranger Roger in the United States, which going in have really no brand awareness, and really accelerate that meaningfully. And so if you take a brand like Peanut, that is already known by many, many, many people in the world and you apply that to the same infrastructure, we are extremely excited about the possibility of what that can create. So it's sort of a focused scale pulling both sides both ways. Michael?

Michael Donovan

No, that's okay. Because it's one of the leading I think number age in the world, leading consumer brands. Because going forward, as I said earlier, for WildBrain is because it's kind of enterprise brand, takes us towards the last one, which is due to the goal going forward has to be that that becomes a consumer facing brand. We're getting the information from consumers. Now we need to build that, I think we have a multi-year plan and that's a very important part. We've been talking about it for lot. But this brand we feel fast-forward that consumer interface because of its existing legacy. We bring the old legacy to the brand.

Rob Goff

Thank you. And on one follow-up. With respect to your big or significant expansion into consumer products. Could you perhaps go a little bit deeper into the EBITDA to free cash flow transference, and the working capital cycle associated with these new products?

Dana Landry

So, thank you. Great question. There is really very -- first of all, there is virtually no working capital drag when it comes to consumer products. The vast majority of these licensees, and there are more than 1,000 of them, are actually royalty type situation. So we’ll be just receiving our royalty based on the licensing. And obviously we are considering, and will do so selectively, more selectively I would say on the Peanut side than we will on the Strawberry Shortcake side, where we’re kind of looking at Strawberry Shortcake more like a Teletubbies-type brand that we had the ability to kind of meaningfully being into today, present by introducing new content. The Peanuts will be much, much more selective. We'll have digital doses, but the investment in content, will be predicated a large order from as SVOD or our broadcaster. And we will do so obviously with consultation and collaboration with the family, and do so very carefully. But the harvesting of the existing royalty business is a 90% EBITDA to free cash flow conversion and really the only variable there is. The pure cost of sales of having the licensees, the sales agents on hand, our staff to be able to monetize that.

Operator

Our next question comes from Deepak Kaushal with GMP Securities.

Deepak Kaushal

Just want to talk about the EBITDA profile for the Peanuts brand in particular. What’s the breakdown of EBITDA between consumer products versus content licensing, SVOD or broadcast? And what’s the situation with MetLife, and then that royalty agreement and the timeframe for renewal on that?

Dana Landry

Yes. So what I’ll do is I'll speak generally about MetLife and the overall make up, and there I’ll turn it to David, who’s done the vast majority of the diligence around the brand, so key comment specifically. I think 95% plus right now is a non-content licensing arrangements. That’s obviously hugely important for us, because we think that there is a tremendous amount that we can leverage going forward. There's a lot that’s working well, the 95%. Although we think we can grow it subject to our comments earlier. But we do believe there is that ability to leverage that. So I think it’s less than 5%. And the second part of your question was impact?

Deepak Kaushal

The MetLife.

Dana Landry

Yes. So MetLife was a contract that we, during our negotiation, was publicly announced that it had been was sort of ending in three years. So it does roll off. We are very, very optimistic based on early indications that we’re seeing in our own diligence and our sales team, that we think that from -- by dividing the world up into a category-by-category, when it comes due, that sort of this category, what they, David, financial services, we think that there are some really regional opportunities not only in Asia, but around the world, to not only replace it, but actually grow it.

Deepak Kaushal

Okay, great. And then just a follow-up. On the agency synergies, you guys have about 80 people in CPLG. How many people are you looking to replace and how many people can, and including the third-party leverage that Peanuts has been getting, how many would you be replacing? What kind of operating leverage are you getting out of that? It's a relationship driven business?

Dana Landry

Yes, so let me be clear on when I mean operating leverage. What we're defining operating leverage are in this instance is that, what's critical to be able to sell in the local region is boots on the ground and infrastructure, and we have those boots on the ground. So it's not that the 80 will become less, but what's happening is the 80 does not have to grow, if you're adding obviously incremental dollars and contracts to that. Now, when it comes the brand business, we'll be consolidating and integrating them with the DHX side, and there is probably some workforce amortization that would come out of that. But really, really we're looking at it much, much more from the cost side of the synergies is purely on the agency side for the most part, 90% plus. The rest of the synergies really around the revenue side.

Operator

Our next question comes from Adam Shine with National Bank.

Adam Shine

Thanks a lot. And obviously, congratulations special transaction. Dana, can you walk us through maybe some of the process deal? Was this an auction? Were you basically there from the get-go. Because obviously, there have been rumors out there for a while now regarding this deal?

Dana Landry

Yes, it's been 18 months of hard work for me, a good portion of my time. We -- I think Michael and I have built a pretty interesting relationship with Iconics. We've started this a while back through our Strawberry Shortcake relationship. And Michael and I have approached some a while back about the possibility of them divesting that to us, with the idea being that they're an apparel business. They own 35 brands. This one is really not core. We're a content business. It's perfect core for us. And so they did go through a process, because they felt like they needed to see where the fair value was. And we're happy to report that we came out with flying colors throughout all aspects of that. And I think that from all parties, the sense was that we were a perfect fit. We were large enough to be able to leverage what has been built and grow it, but not too large that Peanuts would be lost in a studio.

Michael Donovan

Adam, we were the unique buyer because of our CPLG, as Dana said, boots on the ground around the world. Because we were able to -- a certain multiple and really almost immediately start to drop that multiple by plugging into our vertical. And so as that have on the top, the current owners have no vertical. In the entertainment business, the vertical is the key. And so because we have the right size and we uniquely have our consumer products business, agency business in many many target business from Europe, Eastern Europe, in Asia, South America now, that give us a unique advantage. So we were always the unique buyer. We were the first person to approach Iconics knowing that these assets was not being optimized inside their particular model and their apparel focus. And they understand like we then how to process. However, the key was probably WildBrain, because WildBrain is preschool. And the key to the future is to engage the preschool audience with this brand. And so that’s what we had to uniquely offer with that new age asset that’s on fire, that’s engaging the 4-year olds and 5-year olds and 6-year olds with this brand. That was the differentiator at the end of the day.

Adam Shine

I totally agree that you are an appropriate home for these two iconic brands. Let me pivot for a second maybe one just for Keith just in regards to a little bit of color regarding EBITDA. When I look at the pro forma capitalization sheet in your presentation deck, and I look at the footnote at the bottom, it talks to sort of the F '18 calculated using pro forma, June 30, 2017 adjusted EBITDA expected to be about $105 million. So that’s about, let's slip it up to $139 million, you're adding $38 million in this transaction. So that’s down to 101 million of EBITDA. You’ve certainly reiterated your guidance with respect to revenue reduces for F ’17. Can you give us any color, Keith, as to what missing pieces in the disclosures are maybe not there that maybe gets me down from, I don’t know $110 million, $150 million EBITDA level, down to potentially $100 million for your core EBITDA business?

Dana Landry

So Adam, I’m just, just so that I clarify the question here, because I’m not sure that we quite understood. So what you’re saying is why is it not the entire amount. Is that what you’re asking?

Adam Shine

Not at all. Let me start over. So you’ve reiterated your guidance for F ’17 regarding revenues. We don’t have the full moving pieces necessarily for EBITDA, but previously, I thought a midpoint for the EBITDA range might be somewhere $110 million, $115 million range, right?

Dana Landry

Right.

Adam Shine

So I’m just curious are we still in that vicinity or do we drop down closer to about $100 million mark, overall?

Dana Landry

Well, no. We’re in the vicinity. I think the only -- I'll Keith to a high-level, the only sort of tweak, that we made was on the product mix when it comes due. Some of the capacity we utilized towards service for the fourth quarter. So there there’s slight, maybe margin change there. But really, you got to be careful in looking at these, because for the debt deal, the certain portion of the EBITDA that doesn’t qualify, as a consolidated basis, because the interim production financing piece is covered off by the production EBITDA, which is roughly approximately $110 million. And so that’s the delta between that plus the 105 or the number that we quoted.

Adam Shine

That’s perfect. I think that’s the GAAP right there. Excellent. Thanks.

Operator

Our last question comes from Drew McReynolds with RBC.

Drew McReynolds

Yes. Thanks very much. Just with respect to free cash flow and EBITDA growth being the two key components of deleveraging after this transaction, can you just comment Michael, Dana or Keith, just how this transaction impacts your investments in the other properties and parts of your business, obviously just given that de-levering is now a greater focus than it was prior to the transaction?

Michael Donovan

Yes. I’ll just start that, yes, this is a transformation. And so the focus going forward of this Company is mandated of the board is the integration of this assets -- these two assets. So we haven’t yet -- although we've been working on it on a high-level basis for a couple of months, we haven't yet locked in at the board level the plan in terms of capital allocation going forward. Although we will be able to offer much more color and detail on that at our year-end. Dana?

Dana Landry

Yes, I would say as Drew overall, you're going to see, and we've been sort of transitioning from an EBITDA growth story to obviously a trend to have a better cash flow profile and growing into a more level base from a protection perspective. So we are pulling that back a little bit anyway, because we felt like we had grown the book to a level that was satisfactory. Going forward, obviously because of the leverage and other integration that Michael mentioned, the focus will be on cash generation. This gives us a big boost when it comes to this, because not only is what we're buying tremendously generative from a cash flow perspective, but we really sincerely believe it will pull the rest of the consumer products business forward as well. So this is really all we've been part of the plan. It's just allowed us to accelerate that plan to a degree that's very, very important to communicate.

And so, we also think now that we have a very large library with a lot of really classic tiles. We probably have enough in terms of content to selectively from time-to-time refresh a brand. What's interesting is that really what's working now in these platforms, and probably many on the call are seeing this from their own lives is brands are in this world of millions and billions of choices, brands are what kids and families and moms and dads go to. And so there is a huge interest in refreshing brands. You see it all over the place as many examples I'm sure you're living in your own life.

And so we really believe that the quality of these particular assets will allow us, not only to lever the pipeline that we have been building, but also get an average sale price from our new content viz-a-viz the Strawberry & Peanuts considerably up from where we're at. And so on a balance from you're leveling, our overall pipeline and we're getting a higher average sales price, we feel very confident that the investments which we're already seeing as I said off the top I believe are starting to turn and pivot to a positive trend. This will accelerate that.

Drew McReynolds

Okay, just thanks David. As a follow up, can you just qualitatively talk to just where the Peanuts franchise is in terms of a refresh? How stale is it quote unquote or what's the plan to refresh that? And as a part of that, do you have full artistic license to do so? Maybe can you comment on the dynamic with the Schulz family and their retaining of that 20% stake. Thank you.

Michael Donovan

I will start by answering Dana, if you want to follow. So yes, the -- so the brand is as strong today as it ever has been. So for example, the key holiday specials, which are a core heart of the brands, win their ratings weeks each year and in fact, they're increasing their audience share. So that's holding or and it's a very good indicator that these 45 plus years old specials do, are as an important part of American Thanksgiving and American Christmas and world events. And to say that the brand, because you see, as Dana said, in a world of multiple choice, which is what we’re increasingly seeing, what counts and what’s growing in value are those brands with deep roots. And in particularly, in family, where legacy is critical, as Disney, I think evidences. And so that’s, -- so the importance of such brands as Peanuts grows disproportionately in this current frictionless environment. So that’s one question. What was the other question?

Dana Landry

It was, what was our thoughts vis-à-vis. So it’s an interesting question, because when we actually had our conversations with the family, we found they were beyond open to the possibilities of new content. Always we’ll have to do, so carefully and collaboratively, but to Michael’s point, the early wins that we’re seeing, really are in just really reconnecting the brand to where kids are today in the digital. And that’s really where we think WildBrain can really be turned on its head. So we really don’t need to invest a ton early on, other than obviously making sure that we have the resources to expand the brand around the world. But once you reconnect the digital to, sorry, the kids to digital, and Peanuts to digital, we will get those daily doses, in a way kind of recreating what was once the common script, except now on YouTube, and really by utilizing the existing content, and then selectively, in very careful way going into new content.

Keith Abriel

If I could just add, because every medium has its correct format. And what we now know in the YouTube world and the AVOD world, the right length is about 5 minutes, whereas on television in children it was 15 minutes or 30 minutes. But the YouTube world sped up, it’s 5 minutes. The interesting thing is that the original sketches, the thousands and thousands of original works that this was based on are also short form. So it actually, the old is new, the short form is back and in the ideal medium for it is maybe YouTube. Of course, we have to reimagine, because it is different and that’s about where we are in the performance.

Drew McReynolds

Thank you.

Dana Landry

I think we maybe we have maybe just time for one more call, operator, just because we want to be respectful of people’s time and it’s getting close to market open.

Operator

Our last question comes from Jeff Fan with Scotiabank.

Jeff Fan

Thanks. Good morning. Congrats on the transaction. On the background of this transaction, can you just help us understand as you negotiated a deal, whether there was any consideration from the buyer side of perhaps taking some equity in this transaction to reduce the risk for you? I recognize the track record of integrating deals, but this did take your leverage to a pretty high level that’s unprecedented. So I was wondering, if there was an opportunity to perhaps structure a little bit differently to give the buyers or sellers a little bit of the upside opportunity that you guys have been talking about?

The second part is just on the core business, with Iconics onboard as you look out to '18 and perhaps probably '19, how does this shift change your production plans on your proprietary side? Does this focus you more on some of the new brands that you're going bring on with Iconics or are you still continuing to do what you're doing based on the plans that you had in place for the last couple of years.

And sorry, final quick question, you talking about free cash flow per share accretion for fiscal 2018. Just to avoid confusion for the markets, maybe you can just, you've obviously done the math. Can you kind a help us where you think that actually number ends up given that we’re all probably starting from a slightly different base on our fiscal '18 estimates?

Dana Landry

Okay. So, maybe what I'll do is get David and Keith to talk us on the last one, outside to make sure what we can say. And I'll focus on the second one, and then we'll come back to your first question. So the second I believe was how does this impact the slate going forward? So obviously with such a large transaction, we have to rethink the current slate. We believe these brands obviously present a tremendous opportunity to expand. One of the things that we've try to lot of diversification over the last sort of while, viz-a-vis, live action et cetera, I think what you'll see is we're going to focus on the core strategy that we've started to articulate over the last few months, which is key brands that we think have -- international huge international potential from a distribution perspective, and therefore can drive meaningful library sales and or an increase in average sales price, and or number two, consumer product potential. And really, that will be kind of our new focus.

When it comes to -- I mean Iconics is a public company. their market cap is not much larger than us. So taking equity in a public company would not be interesting to them, obviously not in a competitive bid process. Also, we strongly believe that they convert, that we also announced on this is very much equity like. And then we're looking at this as a permanent piece of capital. It's equity like because it's payable in shares, both yield and also at maturity. And so, from our perspective there is a lot of elements that are like that.

Now, we were able to do that at a premium to what the current stock price was. So dilutive but not as dilutive. And yes, we've got a yield component and some will view that as debt, but we view that mainly as equity. So we kind of were looking at this as kind of a almost three quarters debt, one quarter equity. And so -- and you hit the nail on the head, because really the cost synergies are really there clear and present. and we're able to meaningfully start them with the three to five years, it's really a matter of just executing, which we very confident we have the team to do. And so therefore that gave us, the management the confidence to lever up a little bit, and, but really, it does lever very quickly as we mentioned off in our script down in around three times by '19, which is really only a couple of years away or less even. And so we're very, very focused on that and I don't know is there anything you guys focused on.

Keith Abriel

No, I think on the free cash flow per share, I have the calls with all the analysts on a one-on-one basis. I think it’s better to handle in that form.

Nancy Chan-Palmateer

All right. Thank you very much for joining us on this very exciting day. And we look forward to speaking to you soon. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today’s presentation. You may now disconnect and have a wonderful day.

