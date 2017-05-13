Oil Market Fundamentals Confirm Price Will Remain Lower For Longer

Source: Stock Photo

Maybe the most disappointing and important factor in the weak response of the price of oil to the production cut deal of OPEC and other producers has been the slower than expected pace of demand growth.

The robust increase in U.S. oil production, along with Canada, Brazil and Libya, has largely offset the majority of the oil taken off the market per the deal.

OPEC also recently upwardly revised its outlook for Canadian and Brazilian output, which will put further pressure on oil as it tries to break out as the busy summer driving season in the U.S. approaches.

I see the extension of the output deal as a given and already priced into the market. Only a surprise cut in production below the existing quota would give oil a sustainable boost when the extension is confirmed. The market has already priced in the deal being extended, which is why it'll have minimum impact on the price of oil outside of a temporary boost.

For those looking for some temporary gains as a result of U.S. stockpiles dropping in response to an upturn in gasoline consumption, there are some things to consider that could make it more risky this year than in the past.

Global oil demand

Outside of production increases from producers outside of the OPEC deal, the other major negative catalyst has been the pace of global oil demand in 2017. About a year ago, the range was estimated to be from about 1.2 million barrels to as high as 1.6 million barrels growth in demand. Many analysts believed it would be closer to the ceiling than the floor of the projections.

So far in 2017, it hasn't come close to that as it has only moved up by about 800,000 barrels per day, according to Vitol Group, cited by MSN. That isn't as bad as it looks on the surface because peak seasonal demand has yet to arrive. Demand is going to jump much higher over the next three months before settling back down.

Even so, the International Energy Agency has cut its forecast for oil demand growth by 100,000 barrels per day to 1.3 million. That downward revision comes from the drop in consumption from a number of nations, including Russia and India, where economic growth is slowing. India itself had demand growth cut by 11 percent by the IEA.

OPEC's outlook is oil demand will grow a little lower than the IEA forecast; about the same as the pace of growth in 2016.

The significance of oil growth demand isn't only for the temporary situation we're in now, but more importantly, demand needs to increase to a level that those cutting production now won't crush the price of oil when the oil is returned to the market after the deal is concluded.

Production growth

Many oil producers operating in the U.S. gave strong guidance concerning raising production going forward and that is confirmed by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) and OPEC.

Year-over-year growth for U.S. shale is expected to be about 1 million barrels per day, according to Robert McNally, founder and president of The Rapidan Group. OPEC sees it growing at a more modest 600,000 barrels per day. OPEC is, without a doubt, wrong. It sees all non-OPEC growth for 2017 at about 950,000 barrels per day, with the U.S. accounting for about 820,000 barrels per day. It's not going to be that low.

Further out, the EIA sees U.S. oil production soaring in 2018 to 9.96 million barrels per day. It won't be too long afterwards that the U.S. will become the permanent oil production leader in the world.

In regard to Canada and Brazil, OPEC upwardly revised its production outlook to 220,000 barrels per day for Canada and 210,000 barrels per day for Brazil. That's still in line with the prior estimates of combined production from the two oil giants growing by over 400,000 barrels per day for the year.

Libya's production has recovered to over 800,000 barrels per day and has a goal of reaching at least 1.1 million barrels per day by the end of 2017, and as high as 1.2 million barrels per day. It's not clear at this time if it has the capability of reaching those levels or not. Either way, it's going to increase production above where it stands today unless internal strife cuts into production once again.

The summer play and some precautions

Usually oil traders start to look at taking a position in oil before the busy summer season takes hold, and that's even more enticing this year after the price of oil plunged and OPEC and others are talking of extending the deal through at least the end of 2017, and possibly longer.

This is usually a guaranteed positive play that generates some decent short-term returns, but this year I see it involving more risk than in the past.

The same thing that makes it appear to be a solid play because of a lower entry point is the same thing that increases risk. By that I mean when the next earnings reports come from those with exposure to oil, they'll be released in the middle of the busy U.S. summer driving season.

With the price of oil down in comparison to the prior quarter, it's almost certain the results won't be as strong as they were in the first quarter. Even if oil jumps nicely from falling stockpiles and increased gasoline consumption, it could put downward pressure on the price of oil if the reports are disappointing and the market isn't factoring in weaker performances.

Since I don't believe most investors are pricing this weak quarter in for upstream companies, it could catch many by surprise and not bring the desired results.

There is no doubt the headlines will shout out mostly optimistic stories within that environment until the returns from producers confirm they had revenue and earnings drop in response to the low-price environment sure to take a toll on their results.

That isn't a surety because it could be offset by strong demand for gasoline if it exceeds expectations. But overall, there needs to be more caution and tighter stops as the earnings season approaches. This may be a shorter play than in the past and may not yield quite the returns expected. And if U.S. production ends up exceeding expectations once again, it could result in not much of an upward move in price at all, even with gasoline demand climbing and inventories falling.

Even so, money should be able to be made if traders don't get too greedy or invest based upon assumptions of past performance.

Conclusion

The fundamentals of the oil market show that the price of oil, even though it should enjoy an upward move in the summer months, is going to remain lower for longer. There should be the usual opportunity for gains through the end of July and early August, but that could be tempered by the earnings coming out of producers if WTI oil remains under $50 per barrel.

With global oil demand pointing to coming in on the lower end of estimates - probably in a range of 1.2 to 1.3 million barrels per day by the end of the year - and production growth far above past estimates, it's hard to see what catalysts remain that could justify assuming the price of oil has sustainable tailwinds.

The OPEC extension is already priced in and only long-term, significant declines in stockpiles will drive oil above $50 per barrel going forward. We really won't know how that will play out until after the summer season is over in the U.S.

If inventory levels were to continue to drop afterwards, it could be a decent catalyst to push oil closer to $55 per barrel on average; possibly even $60 by the end of the year. But with low global demand and soaring production growth, I see this as being an unlikely scenario.

