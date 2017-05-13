Semiconductor Manufacturing International's (SMI) CEO Haijun Zhao on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (NYSE:SMI)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 10, 2017 8:30 PM ET

Executives

En-Ling Feng – Vice President-Investor Relations

TY Chiu – Vice Chairman

Haijun Zhao – Chief Executive Officer

Yonggang Gao – Chief Financial Officer

Gareth Kung – Executive Vice President-Strategic Business Development and Finance and Company Secretary

Analysts

Randy Abrams – Credit Suisse

Steven Pelayo – HSBC

Gokul Hariharan – JPMorgan

Charlie Chan – Morgan Stanley

Rick Hsu – Daiwa Securities

Ken Hui – Huatai

Sebastian Hou – CLSA

Stefan Chang – Kim Eng Maybank

Bill Lu – UBS

Michael Chou – Deutsche bank

Donald Lu – Goldman Sachs

Leping Huang – CICC

Maurice Chow – Pinpoint Asset Management

Welcome to Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation's First Quarter 2017 Webcast Conference Call. Today's conference call is hosted by Dr. TY Chiu, Vice Chairman; Dr. Haijun Zhao, Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Yonggang Gao, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Gareth Kung, Executive Vice President of Strategic Business Development and Finance and Company Secretary; and Mr. En-Ling Feng, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Without further ado, I would like to introduce to you Mr. En-Ling Feng, Vice President of Investor Relations for the cautionary statement.

En-Ling Feng

Thank you. Good morning and good evening. Welcome to SMIC’s First Quarter 2017 Earnings Webcast Conference Call. For today's call, our Vice Chairman, Dr. TY Chiu, will make a few comments first; then our CEO, Dr. Haijun Zhao will provide some business remarks. Afterwards, our CFO, Dr. Gao Yonggang will highlight our financial performance and give guidance on the next quarter. Then, our Executive VP of Strategic Business Development, Finance, and Company Secretary, Mr. Gareth Kung, will give the detailed financial commentary. This will then be followed by our Q&A session. As usual, our call will be approximately 60 minutes in length. The earnings press release and the quarterly financial presentation are available for you to download at our website under Investor Relations in the Events and Presentations section.

Let me also remind you that the presentation we'll be making today includes forward-looking statements. These statements and other comments are not guarantees of future performance but represent the company's estimates and are subject to risk and uncertainty. Our actual results may differ significantly from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements. For a more complete discussion of risks and uncertainties that could impact our future operating results and financial condition, please see our filings and submissions with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Limited, including our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 27, 2017.

During the call, we will make reference to financial measures that do not conform to generally accepted accounting principles, GAAP. These measures may be calculated differently than similar non-GAAP data presented by other companies. Please refer to the tables in our press release for a reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP numbers we will be discussing. Please note that all currency figures are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated.

I would now turn the call over to our Vice Chairman, Dr. TY Chiu, for some opening comments.

TY Chiu

Thank you, En-Ling. Greetings to everyone. As most of you are aware, SMIC yesterday announced that I have stepped down as CEO. Dr. Haijun Zhao, as nominated by me, was appointed by the board as the new CEO to take the company forward. This is a tough personal decision for me, but my family commitments have called for me to devote more time to them. Although I no longer serve in an executive capacity with SMIC, I continue to serve on the board as Vice Chairman and a Non-Executive Director, and I will continue to contribute to SMIC's future growth and success.

It was an honor to lead the SMIC team in transforming the company these last 6 years. Challenges were many, but as a team, we have overcome those challenges. We improved our product portfolio, tightened factory operations, raised the fab utilization, strengthening our financial position and earning the respect from our stakeholders. SMIC is now well positioned as a leading player in the global foundry market. I'm extremely proud of our team's achievement as well as thankful to their dedication.

Now as we move on to our next chapter of growth, the opportunities and challenges in front of us are still many, but both the board and I are highly confident that under Haijun's leadership the SMIC team can continue to deliver outstanding results for the benefit of all stakeholders. Since joining SMIC 7 years ago, Haijun has been an invaluable leader and is critical part of the team which brought about transformation in these past few years.

Haijun joined SMIC in October 2010 and has moved quickly through the company's rank. In April 2013, he became of the Executive VP and Chief Operating Officer. And in July 2013, he also assumed the role of General Manager of SMNC, our joint venture in Beijing, which has been the most significant investment made by SMIC in recent years. I believe in Haijun and his energetic leadership that he will continue to lead the company as a global, professionally managed and independent company. In the meantime, I'll stay full time to support Haijun and ensure a smooth and seamless transition.

Over the last 6 years, we have strived to improve our management system and have come to cultivate very strong teamwork. Now we benefit from outstanding management team with a diverse range of experienced leaders and thousands of dedicated employees. This is a perfect time to make the handover and transition.

I will now have the call over to Haijun for Q1 results and business remarks.

Haijun Zhao

Thank you, TY. Greetings to all listeners, and thank you for joining us. I'm increasingly honored to have this opportunity to lead the SMIC team at this exciting moment in our history. I would like to thank TY for his guidance and mentorship. I look forward to continuing working with SMIC team as we continue to enhance our competitive position in the foundry market. As a global and independent foundry player, we are committed to delivering results, benefiting our shareholders, customers and employees.

Now to address SMIC's business, I will highlight our quarterly performance, the challenges we are facing, how we are confronting these challenges, our long-term opportunities, the preparation for continued long-term sustainable growth. In the face of seasonal weakness and our customers' transitions, our team delivered a good quarter with decent year-on-year growth, improved operating income and a record-high EBITDA in Q1 2017. Revenue grew 25% year-on-year, representing a sequential decline of 2.7%. Gross margin was 27.8% compared with 24.2% in Q1 last year and 32 – 30.2% Q4 last year. Operating profit grew 17% year-on-year and 57.9% quarter-over-quarter.

Consolidated net profit was $64.2 million [ph], an increase of 24.1% year-on-year and 10.6% quarter-over-quarter. Net profit attributable to SMIC was at $69.8 million compared to $61.4 million in Q1 last year and $104 million in Q4 last year. EBITDA was a record high of $312.4 million, an increase of 42.8% year-on-year and 13.9% quarter-on-quarter and representing an EBITDA margin of 39.4%.

In the first half of 2017, we are confronting the challenges of customer undergoing changes in the market positioning, seasonal inventory adjustment and overall muted handset market in China. As such, we have guided Q2 to decline 3% to 6% quarter-on-quarter, which, however, represents an increase of 17.5% to 21.3% year-on-year. We have actively pursued new incremental revenue from a variety of customers in the market to mitigate the impact of such headwinds.

In the first quarter of 2017, from a technology node perspective, 28-nanometer and 55-nanometer wafer revenue sequentially grew 39% and 9.1%, respectively. By application, smartphone weakness was countered by growth in feature phones, tablets and other consumer applications. We continue to ramp up 28 nanometer, 55 nanometer and additional products on 8-inch wafers.

From a device perspective, we are pursuing growth in areas where we are seeing meaningful demand, such as NOR Flash, RF/connectivity, Power IC and others. We acknowledge this year is challenging but remain confident in SMIC's long-term potential and opportunities. We believe we are in a great position, both strategically and financially, to weather this cyclical downturn and benefit from some exciting future trends.

We strongly believe SMIC is in a great position to benefit from an array of long-term trends, and today, I'd like to highlight the market opportunities in automotive and the Internet of Things.

LFoundry serves us a platform for SMIC, providing a more significant presence in the auto and industrial sector and has opened opportunities for collaboration in the future, both in Europe and in China. Since the aquisition of LFoundry, SMIC has become the market leader in auto-related CIS. In addition, situated in China, the largest market for auto, IC design companies have the incentive to explore ways to break into the supply chain, and SMIC may benefit from this in the long term.

IoT is another exciting area. As an example, one of our domestic customers recently reported 1 billion shipments of IoT-related chips, for which SMIC is their primary supplier. Some IoT chips manufactured by SMIC are being utilized in everyday items such as shared bicycles. There are reportedly millions of shared bikes in China, and they are growing exponentially and branching into international markets. Shared bikes are just one example of IoT chips applied in China, and we believe this is only the beginning. We are excited to be part of this trend.

In the last 2 years, utilization was running close to 100%, which, inadvertently, made juggling production and R&D requirements a challenge. We are currently taking advantage of the low fab utilizations to accelerate the R&D program for both advanced and mature nodes. The turnaround time for R&D project has accelerated. R&D-related wafer moves more than tripled in Q1 this year compared to Q1 this last year. We believe these activities are vital to the company's long-term sustainable profitability and growth.

Our 28 nanometer is ramping up and reached 5% of the wafer revenue in Q1, representing a growth of 39% Q-on-Q. We continue to work with our customers on 28-nanometer new tape-outs for a diverse set of applications. Going forward, we believe we will see an increasing variety of applications requiring this line-width. The R&D activities on 14 nanometer also well underway and on track.

On larger nodes, we continue our efforts in diversification and the differentiation of technology. In addition to new technologies, we are working hard on the next generation for a range of existing technologies, such as PMIC, CMOS image sensors and the nonvolatile memory. We are also well positioned financially. We have more than $2.1 billion cash on hand, when including financial assets as of the end of Q1. In addition to stronger liquidity, we completed the conversion of our convertible bonds in March this year. We believe that the company has adequate funding to finance our near-term capacity expansion.

To conclude my remarks, SMIC is well-positioned to meet the challenges of this year. We are optimistic about the long-term prospects and continue to work hard in preparing the right technologies and a strategic path to grow the company profitably. Thank you to our loyal customers, supporting investors, hard-working employees and other dedicated stakeholders.

I now hand the call over to Yonggang for the financial highlights and the next quarter guidance.

Yonggang Gao

Okay. Thank you, Haijun. Greetings to all our listeners. First, I will highlight our first quarter 2017 results and then will give our second quarter 2017 guidance. Now I will highlight our first quarter 2017 results. Our revenue was $793 million. Gross profit was $221 million. Gross margin was 27.8%. Profits for the period attributable to SMIC were $70 million.

Now looking ahead into the second quarter of 2017. Our revenue is expected to decline by 3% to 6% quarter-on-quarter. Gross margin is expected to range from 25% to 27%. Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to range from $178 million to $184 million. Non-controlling interests of our majority-owned subsidiaries are expected to range from positive $6 million to positive $8 million, which are losses be borne by non-controlling interest.

I will now hand the call over to Gareth for more detailed financial commentary.

Gareth Kung

Thank you, GaoZong. And thank you, everyone, for joining us today. I will now comment on the details of our last quarter financial results. On the income statement, revenue decreased by 2.7% Q-on-Q to $793 million, mainly due to decreased shipments and change in the product mix. On a year-on-year basis, our revenue in Q1 2017 still increased 25%. Gross profit was $221 million. Gross margin was 27.8%, at the high end of our guidance range.

Operating expenses decreased to $143 million in Q1 2017. R&D expenses decreased by $10.5 million Q-on-Q to $108 million. The change was mainly due to high level of R&D activities in Q4 2016. Funding of R&D contracts from the government was $14 million in Q1 2017. G&A expenses decreased by $22 million to $39 million in Q1 2017. The change was mainly due to a decrease of accrued employee bonus. Excluding the effect of employee bonus accrual, government funding and gain from disposal of living quarters, non-GAAP operating expenses were $165 million in Q1 2017.

Profit from operations was $77 million. Operating margin was $9.8 million. Profit for the period attributable to SMIC was $70 million, while noncontrolling interests were $6 million of credit to SMIC's attributable profit. If excluding the impact of the finance cost, depreciation and amortization and income tax benefits and expenses, our EBITDA was a record high of $312 million, and EBITDA margin was 39.4% in Q1 2017.

Moving to the balance sheet at the end of the first quarter 2017. Cash and cash equivalents plus other financial assets were $2.1 billion. Our net debt decreased to $663 million at the end of Q1 2017 because of the conversion of $404 million CB into common equity during the quarter. At the end of Q1 2017, our gross debt-to-equity decreased to 47%. Our net debt-to-equity decreased to 11%.

In terms of cash flow, we generated $147 million of cash from operating activities. Cash used in investing activities was $849 million. Cash from financing activities was $126 million. To examine our revenue by application. Communication, consumer and computing segments contributed 46%, 37% and 6% of our revenue, respectively. From Q1 onwards, we split – we also highlight our auto industrial segment to increase – to improve our transparency. The auto industrial segment contributed 6.6% of revenue in Q1 2017.

Geographically, revenue from China, North America and Eurasia contributed 47%, 38% and 15% of revenue, respectively. In terms of technology. Revenue from 20% [ph] contributed 5%; revenue from 40/45 nanometers contributed 20%, and revenue from 55/65 nanometers and 90 nanometers contributed 22% and 1.3%, respectively. Meanwhile, 0.11 micron and above line widths contributed 51.7% of wafer revenue. In terms of our overall capacity, total monthly capacity at the end of first quarter increased to 422,000 8-inch equivalent wafers per month. The increase was primarily due to the capacity expansion in our Beijing 300-millimeter fab and the majority-owned Beijing 300-millimeter fab.

We reiterate our planned 2017 CapEx for foundry to be approximately $2.3 billion, of which about $900 million is expected to be spent for the expansion of our joint venture fab in Beijing. The planned 2017 CapEx for non-foundry operations are approximately $70 million, mainly for the construction of employee living quarters. Our planned 2017 depreciation and amortization is approximately $1 billion. So it's down from the previous forecast of $1.1 billion due to some delays in the move-in scheduled for some equipments.

En-Ling Feng

Thank you, Gareth. We would now like to open up the call for Q&A. As usual, please be reminded to limit your questions to two per person. Operator, please assist.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Randy Abrams from Credit Suisse.

Randy Abrams

Thank you. First, I want to congratulate Dr. Chiu on the work you've done, and best of luck. And also look forward to working with Dr. Zhao. I wanted to ask the first question on the growth outlook. I think you've targeted over the long term 20% year-over-year growth, maybe in light of the headwinds from mobile and inventory, your updated view for this year. And if you could give an initial view on second half, just your outlook if you see visibility that mobile – maybe it starts to reaccelerate? And then also from the other areas what you're seeing from consumer, both from existing and also new applications to drive some additional growth in the second half?

Gareth Kung

Thanks, Randy. In terms of the growth outlook for this year, we have recognized – we recognized actually this year turned out to be more challenging than what we expect. And it would seem that actually achieving the 20% growth target to be extremely challenging, okay. But obviously, we are still trying our best. But I think right now we still think that likely the growth will be in the double digit, but we cannot give a precise number at this point in time because of the lack of visibility in the second half of 2017.

Randy Abrams

Okay. And if you could talk then about – for second half, I guess, just your initial view on the communications business, if you still expect say, the slower trend to persist? And then maybe for the other parts of the business what your – where you kind of see the growth coming from in consumer, like new or existing applications.

Gareth Kung

Yes. I think it's – I mean, as quite well known in the market, I think the entry to supply chain turned out to be quite weak this year. And right now, we don't have much visibility in terms of this business in the second half. But we do see pockets of growth in our business. For example, we're engaging new customers in the LED driver area. We're also tapping your customers in the image processors area. And we do see very steady growth in our business for our smartcards, our NOR Flash business, our BCD business as well as in our auto CIS business.

Randy Abrams

Okay. Great. The second question I wanted to ask, it's probably 2 part, but it's – the 28 nanometer, if you could give an updated outlook for ramp-up. It's making some more progress, 5%, so progression in second half, both percent of revenue and broadening out customers second half into next year. And the second part is more – based on that, depreciation's a bit lower, so I'm curious if any potential CapEx. I guess, this year is fixed, but if you think maybe CapEx could – that you could slow the expansion down a bit, and so maybe a bit of a change in terms of the CapEx if we're looking out in the next year.

Gareth Kung

Yes, I'll let Haijun address the question on 28 nanometer and I will comment the CapEx.

Haijun Zhao

Randy. Here, Haijun, and thank you for the question. For 28 nanometer, SMIC has been running and trying production since the early of last year. And just now from the reports, you saw that we have 5% of the revenue from 28 nanometer. The true production running in the fab is much more than this. You know that the revenue formed in the first quarter mainly come from the very jammed production over last year. And we'll – we expect to see the increasing amount of data percentage in the next quarter. And for the 28-nanometer technology point of view, we already have 1 fully matured product platform running in full production, almost – used up most of the capacity at this moment for 28 nanometer.

And the CapEx, we are spending at this moment mainly to pull in the equipment to build up the additional capacity for another – more than advanced technology. And for that technology, currently, we have an – very key customers, and they're running their pilot products, and the results already demonstrate that we can ramp up the production in the second half of this year. And so, at this moment, we are very happy to say that, and we see the promising results of the technology development after the – we've allocated so much capacity and efforts to expedite the move of R&D wafers, and we'll really benefit the results in the second half year.

Randy Abrams

Okay. And one quick – if there was a fab that delayed the equipment move-in, like maybe one fab that's ramping up less, I guess, with the lower depreciation, was there one area you slowed down?

Gareth Kung

We are still keeping the CapEx guidance for this year, $2.3 billion, but I think there's some changes in the timing for some moving of some equipment. So that have slightly impacted our depreciation schedule, yes.

Randy Abrams

Okay. Great. Thanks a lot.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Steven Pelayo from HSBC. Please ask the question.

Steven Pelayo

Yes, I was reviewing the annual report for last year that came out a few weeks ago, and it showed 2 of your top customers represented roughly 2/3 of the incremental dollar growth, and I think if you excluded the LFoundry acquisition maybe more than 75% of the incremental dollar growth last year, so it was a very concentrated growth year. I guess as you look out to 2017, what's your outlook for kind of these top customers? And do you see a much more expanding breadth that's going to allow to drive this double-digit growth you're looking at this year?

Gareth Kung

Steve, actually, if you tracked our performance in the last few years, our top 5 customers consistently contribute about 55%, 60% of revenue. Of course, among the top 5 there's some changes in the ranking for different customers, okay? So what I'm trying to say is that our major customer all have been having engagement with us for a long, long time, okay, but their own performance will vary from year-to-year, okay? So I don't think our customer concentration is a big issue, I mean, if you look at our performance historically. Although, note individual customer performance may vary, but overall, I think our overall customer concentration remains more or less the same.

Steven Pelayo

Okay. And then, maybe just a longer-term question maybe for Dr. Zhao. Are things changing, I guess, with the management change in terms of strategy longer term? Are you looking to maybe accelerate maybe some development and move to 14-nanometer and beyond as well? I'm curious just kind of the longer-term strategy, does it change with management shifts as well?

Haijun Zhao

Thanks, Steve, and thank you for the question. Basically, we should say this way, just now Dr. Chiu addressed the transition. And I have been one of the key members of this team under the leadership of Dr. Chiu, and I really believe that the strategy in the past 6 years we formed, and we already verified proof that the strategy works very well for SMIC. And I will continue to focus on the careful expansion of existing facilities and everything; more likely that we'll stick to the successful strategy. I won't make drastic change.

And with the new challenges like 14-nanometer and moving to even smaller dimensions, that's the area we like to enhance. From the introduction by Dr. Chiu, we also mentioned that SMIC will go for a smooth transition. And in the meantime, we'll go for very steady technology we already in practice in the past few years. So in other words, we'll stick to the existing strategy. We will not make a change, at least we do not make a drastic change in the near term.

And in the meantime, we have to cope with the new challenges, both in-line and on the technology front end. So we have to make sure that we have stronger technology competition and we have a lot of scale of capacity to serve our customers. And that's the balance, and we already tried this balance very well in the past many years, and we will continue that.

Steven Pelayo

Okay. Maybe I can just follow up and related to Randy's question and that question. Do you have some targets for your 28-nanometer? How much do you think it contributes to the fourth quarter this year? And then maybe as you look to maybe end of next year, what does 28-nanometer or even 14-nanometer start to contribute?

Haijun Zhao

I think our target is still the same. We're still looking at high single-digit contribution by Q4 this year.

Steven Pelayo

And do you have 14-nanometer revenue next year? Or is that more 2019?

Haijun Zhao

Right now for 14 nanometers, we are looking to start risk production in the 2019 time frame. Yes.

Steven Pelayo

Okay. Thanks very much, guys.

Gareth Kung

Thank you, Steve.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Gokul Hariharan from JPMorgan. Please ask the question.

Gokul Hariharan

Hi. Good morning. A couple of questions that I had. And first of all, congrats, Dr. Chiu, and welcome, Zhao. I wanted to ask, when you reiterate your long-term growth outlook of 20%, could you now attach some kind of a profitability metric also to that? Are we expecting the EBITDA margins also to stay in this high-30s kind of levels when you kind of go towards that kind of 20% growth target? And how do we manage that growth between your very successful investments that we have seen and in the older nodes versus your recently ramped-up efforts in terms of growing a little bit more faster towards the advanced nodes?

Gareth Kung

Yes. With the challenges that we face this year in terms of growth, right now we're looking at our gross margin guidance average for the whole year. We'll target about mid-20s. In terms of our EBITDA margin, we still target a high 30 EBITDA margin. Because at the same time, we're also managing this downturn with very strict – tight control over our cost. So actually, we also review all the expenses in the – both in the fab and also in the back office to make sure that our cost structure's in line with the new growth scenario.

Gokul Hariharan

Okay. And on the near-term stuff, could you talk a little bit about – I think you've talked previously about 8 inch potentially having a pretty long backlog of customers. How does the backlog look like right now given that the in-demand environment seems to have changed quite a bit? And could you also talk about what is your outlook in terms of requalifying some of these fabs for new customers, your accommodated backlog and when do we kind of expect to get back to near full utilizations on 8 inch?

Gareth Kung

Yes, obviously – no, the overall business environment is sort of more challenging now. So that was also impact 8-inch business as well. Backlog is obviously not as long as last year. But we still qualified a lot of new products in 8-inch business, and we are hopeful that some of this new product will start ramping in the second half. At the same time, as you know, through our foundry, we have entered into the auto CIS business, and that business growing very strong.

Gokul Hariharan

Okay. Understood, understood. Just one last question. Just to give – get more granularity on your 28 comments. Is there any change in terms of the 28 capacity addition plans through the end of the year? And could you also talk a little bit about how many 28-nanometer tape-outs that you are – that you currently have on hand?

Haijun Zhao

Yes, Gokul, thank you. For 28-nanometer capacity expansion, more or less we stick to the original forecast. And we do see the demands are still very strong for this long technology nodes, so called. And we do have both the overseas and the domestic customers are working on this technology nodes with SMIC. We see mainly 2 parts. One part comes from the 40 nanometer and the transition for the year – existing product transit to 28 nanometer, so the capacity for 28 nanometer keep getting higher. And the second thing that we do see and the new applications for 28 nanometer, they use this technology from other parts. For example, RF, SOC and this kind of showing up for the 28-nanometer capacity. So my comment is that for 28-nanometer capacity expansion, we’ll more likely stick to the original forecast. We still have strong expectation on these technology nodes for growth.

Gokul Hariharan

Do you have any details on the number of tape-outs that you have? Or is it too few to kind of disclose at this point?

Haijun Zhao

I’m afraid I can’t disclose.

Gareth Kung

Yes, we don’t usually disclose such a detailed information.

Gokul Hariharan

Okay, okay, thank you.

Haijun Zhao

Thank you.

Gareth Kung

Yes, thanks, Gokul.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Charlie Chan from Morgan Stanley. Please ask a question.

Charlie Chan

Hi, good morning. So first of all, I want to thank for contribution from Dr. Chiu over the past 6 years. And we look forward to the new leadership from Dr. Zhao, and we hope all the transition will be very smooth. So my first question is regarding your 8’ business because you mentioned that this year demand is a little bit weak. So my question is that whether you consider to filled up the 8’ fab with some commodity products, for example, the NOR Flash because as you can see the NOR Flash market price continue to go up? So this is my first question.

Gareth Kung

Yes, well, first of all, our NOR Flash run on the 12-inch fabs. It’s not an 8-inch fab, okay? But you make a good point that we’re also increasing wafer start on some of what we call filler products like the NOR Flash and the NAND Flash to keep our fab at a relatively reasonable utilization. But we do have – on the 8-inch side, we do have some new product tape-outs, as I said, and that we hope to start ramping in the second half. I mean, we have new products in the BCD area. We have new products in the LED drivers area. These are all exciting large-volume business. So we are hopeful that we can transition this downturn quite successfully.

Charlie Chan

Okay, thanks. So just a quick follow-up on this one. For the driver IC offering, when do you think there will be some small production?

Gareth Kung

I think actually we should start shipping in Q3, my understanding. Yes.

Charlie Chan

Okay. And my second question is regarding your depreciation guidance. Because you mentioned that some change of tool moving schedule and some impact to the depreciation. So can you give us some numbers? And also I noticed that actually your gross margin holds up quite well in 1Q. And even for 2Q the revenue scale is smaller, gross margin still maintained okay, right? So why do you think the full year gross margin guidance will be only 25%?

Gareth Kung

Yes, as mentioned in my script, we have lowered the full year depreciation to about $1 billion. So I think that is our current estimate for the depreciation. In terms of the gross margin, as I mentioned, we are also looking at our cost structure very carefully, both inside the fabs and also outside the fabs, means our OpEx. So basically we are trying to control our cost in line with this new growth scenario in our business. So we do intend to maintain our profitability, disregarding the slower growth.

Charlie Chan

Okay, understood. Thank you very much.

Gareth Kung

Thank you, Charlie.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Rick Hsu from Daiwa Securities. Please ask a question.

Rick Hsu

Yes. Hi, good morning, guys. I think one quick follow-up to the previous question about the 28 nanometer. I think Haijun mentioned about a new product ramp up in commercialization sometime in second half this year for a new customer. Can I know more about this? What kind of application products this ramp-up is going to be about?

Haijun Zhao

Hi Rick.

Rick Hsu

Hi.

Haijun Zhao

I cannot mention the specific type of product applications, but mainly I have to tell you that on the new technology platform for this 28-nanometer technology currently we’re working on 3 fronts: the wireless terminal phase, wireless and consumer. And the first ramp-up, we’re – currently, we are working on the ramp-up it will consumer products, relatively medium size of volume type of a consumer product. But in the meantime, we do working on a phase of wireless that we have multiple tape-outs at this moment to ramp up this consumer products and the phase wireless. [indiscernible] classified the applications to wireless terminal, fixed wireless and consumer, and we have both the consumer and the fixed wireless. Yes.

Rick Hsu

Yes, let me just make sure to get this right. So you mentioned about 3 product platforms for 28 nanometer. One’s wireless; the second one is a consumer, which is going ramp up and it’s going to happen. And what’s the third one?

Haijun Zhao

Consumer. The wireless terminal and fixed wireless and consumer. More likely we classify it this way. That’s the things I can share with you.

Rick Hsu

Okay. Thank you so much. One more question is in the fingerprint space – the fingerprint foundry space. Can you talk about your diversification? Are you diversifying into new customers in this platform? And if so, when are we going to see the real benefit from this diversification?

Gareth Kung

Yes, we are diversifying. We have new customer engagement in the fingerprint areas, and we plan to start to ramp up in the second half.

Rick Hsu

Okay. All right, thank you so much.

Gareth Kung

Thank you, Rick.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Ken Hui from Huatai. Please ask a question.

Ken Hui

Thank you for taking my questions. So in terms of the full year outlook, you talked about the revenue, you talked about the gross margin. Can you also give us some guidance in terms of the expenses? Because it seems like the first half it is actually growing faster than the revenue. That’s my first question. Thank you.

Gareth Kung

Yes. That’s right. If you look at our normalized CapEx – normalized OpEx, Q1 is about 21%. So we try to target to keep control of this normalized OpEx in the low 20s for the rest of this year.

Ken Hui

So can I get more details regarding the reason for the increasing OpEx? Is it because of the 28-nanometer new tape-outs or the 14-nanometer or even the new 8-inch order that you need to develop in order to fill the fabs? Or other…

Gareth Kung

Yes, in general we’re still increasing our R&D spending. Obviously, we are looking at many version of 28 right now. At the same time, 14-nanos R&D is well on the way. And as a matter of fact, given the fact that right now our fabs are actually – the loading has come down. And we also take advantage of this opportunity to accelerate the R&D activities so that we’ll be better positioned for growth in the near-term. Yes.

Ken Hui

Okay. Then my second question is actually related to the loading. I think you reported about 92% utilization in the first quarter. Can you give us some color regarding the utilization, respectively, for 12-inch and 8-inch? Which part is doing relatively better?

Gareth Kung

We don’t – actually we don’t break out utilization by fab or by 12 or 8 inch. But overall, we are looking at probably mid to high 80s utilization in Q2. Yes.

Ken Hui

I see. And then the fourth question is so if you are loading up your 8-inch with new porters in the second half, should we assume the wafer prices to be competitive as well in the second half?

Gareth Kung

First of all, let me correct myself. We also have new product in our 12-inch fab as well. Okay. I think we mentioned that we have a – we have new tape-outs in 28. At the same time, we also have some new products on a mature 12-inch as well. For example, we have new customers in the smartcard areas and also we have new customers in the image processors area. And obviously we also increasing our loading for some of the fab filler product. Okay.

I’m sorry, what’s the second question? On ASP, yes. ASP I think is a function of the industry conditions. I mean, when there’s over – when overall the industry the loading is down, obviously there’s more pressure from our customer on ASP. And I think we are not insulated from this trend. Yes.

Ken Hui

Okay. Thank you very much.

Gareth Kung

Thank you, Ken.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Sebastian Hou from CLSA. Please ask your question.

Sebastian Hou

Hi, thanks for taking my question. So I wanted to ask about you 40-nanometer’s revenue. So that has been a major driver for the past few quarters but notice a drop in this quarter. When we compare that to TSMC and UMC major foundry, they relatively show still stable 40-nanometers revenue stream even if the – despite the weak seasonality in Q1. So I wonder is there anything changed on your 40 nanometers like customer commitment? And how do you see this 40-nanometer’s outlook for this year and next year?

Gareth Kung

I think our 40-nano revenues is basically impacted by the – what we’re seeing in the China smartphone supply chain. I think the reason is quite well known in the market. And obviously some of our 40-nano customers’ product all transitioning to the 28 nanometers. Yes.

Sebastian Hou

Okay. All right. But if you look at your communication revenues, it seems not as weak as you indicated in terms of the mobile weakness. If you compare that to TSMC, UMC, there’s a clear drop in their communication applications. But look at your application breakdown is pretty stable. And more of the drivers seems to come from like other’s applications. So what’s the mix? And how do you really categorize this product into these applications?

Gareth Kung

Yes, look I think our communications is also in part – we – the weakness in our 40 is followed also by the growth in our 28,. Okay? So you don’t really see the drop in the communication segment. Yes.

Sebastian Hou

Okay. The last two to follow-up on the NOR Flash. You mentioned about – I think this is the first time in the past few years you mentioned about I think you’re excited about NOR Flash. So I just wondered whether this is just – this market right now is good so – and your utilization rate is low, so you’re desperate for the new business? Or you’re getting – you see this as good opportunity so you getting to there? So what’s the long-term strategy of your – I mean the product commitment? And who’s your customer here? And how do you see the NOR Flash business to grow for the second half of this year into next year?

Gareth Kung

Okay. I think this is not a hot strategy. It’s not that hot because – things like that, so we started to do NOR. I think this is a well-planned strategy that we have. This node – we know that industry go through cycles. So actually under Dr. Chiu’s leadership, we have replanned for some of what we call filler products to include the NOR Flash and some of the NAND Flash products. Okay? So as we enter into a downturn in industry, I think we are able to have some product we can actually fill the fabs to maintain a stability in the loading for the fabs. So I think this is well-planned and well-executed strategy.

TY Chiu

Let me add a little bit. This strategy was also employed in the previous – when we had some – deal with weakness inventory adjustment in the market, this exact strategy was used to really ensure good continuous business and good loading in the fab.

Sebastian Hou

Okay. Understood, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Stefan Chang from Kim Eng Maybank.

Stefan Chang

Hi, good morning and thank you for taking my questions. Most of the questions are already answered, but I just have one follow-up regarding the operating expense. You just previously indicated the normalized operational target for this year is low 20s. But may I follow up with more details about what is your expectation of the R&D subsidy? And also, if possible, can you provide an expectation on this for both Q2 and full year? And also for the full year NCI can you also advise us if you have any preliminary expectation at the current time?

Gareth Kung

Yes, in terms of the government funding for R&D contracts, right now, we are targeting about $75 million to $80 million for this year. And in terms of the – I think the NCI we are looking at – will continue to be a credit to our income statement in the next three quarters.

Stefan Chang

Okay. Understood. So just to clarify, so when you indicate about low 20s of operating expense ratio for this year target, that’s already after you consider government R&D funding. Is this the case?

Gareth Kung

No. No. Our normalized OpEx excludes the R&D funding. Yes.

Stefan Chang

Okay, got it. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Bill Lu from UBS.

Bill Lu

Yes, hi. Good morning. First of all, I also want to congratulate Dr. Chiu for a job well done over the last six years I think. We can all see the changes the company has made in terms of technology, financials, et cetera. So thank you very much. And also I want to congratulate Dr. Zhao. Looking forward toward to working more with in the future. A couple of follow-up questions. One is on 28 nanometers. Can you tell us – can you give us an update on when you are going to ramp High-K Metal Gate?

Haijun Zhao

Okay, Bill. You mentioned a specific name for the 28-nanometer High-K Metal Gate, and actually, for this technology, we have been running – this High-K Metal Gate 28 nanometer actually has developed into generally three versions. And we have been running the first high-performance metal gate called CPM type of standard platforms since last year in low volume, mainly for the learning curve. Another thing is last year and the I5C5 for the 12 inch has been fully jammed.

And so we do not have that much free capacity to give to this new learning. And this year, we continued the ramp-up of this 28-nanometer first version, but we also start to diversification and run of the second version. And in the third quarter of this year, we will ramping into the production. Currently, we are on a running on a pilot line case with very small volume for the second version.

And to answer your question, 28-nanometer High-K Metal Gate. We’ll start to increase the capacity and volume from the third quarter this year. And for the running, we have been running the small volume since last year.

Bill Lu

Okay. So when you mentioned the 3 new products in the second half of this year, those are in fact High-K Metal Gate?

Haijun Zhao

I note three products, three platforms High-K Metal Gate. Yes, actually the High-K Metal Gate has been divided at a different stage into three – or more than three platforms. So they come interchangeable in a certain sense. So what I mean is we have been running in a small volume for the first technology platform since last year. And this year, we’re running both that platform on the new platform.

Bill Lu

So how should we think about margins as you ramp up these new platforms? Because I think ASP should be better for High-K Metal Gate. At the same time, there might be some yield improvement initially and a bit of a learning curve. So how do we think about margins in the second half for 28?

Gareth Kung

Yes, I think that – as you rightly pointed out, I think the margin is tied to yield as well as to volume. Okay? So we don’t disclose the margin by technology node, but we – in general, as we increase the volume and production scale, the margins improve.

Bill Lu

Okay. Second follow-up is on what, I guess, we’re calling fab fillers in terms of NAND and NOR Flash. Can you give me an idea of how much of total revenues this could be, let’s say, by the second half of the year?

Gareth Kung

Actually, I will say that I don’t have this number on hand, but we will try to get back to you later on. But we are actually increasing the capacity for our NOR Flash and also some of our NAND products right now.

Bill Lu

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Gareth Kung

Thank you, Bill.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Michael Chou from Deutsche bank.

Michael Chou

Hi, good morning. I have several follow-up questions. Regarding your High-K Metal Gate, you mentioned Q3 to see ramped up business. Revenue contribution in Q3 or Q4 this year. This is my first question.

Haijun Zhao

Hi Michael. Just now mentioned that 28-nanometer High-K Metal Gate we have small volume since last year, and we’ll ramp up the second version in the third quarter this year and – because just now we mentioned that we have another version of high-volume mature keep running already committed the capacity to one of the long-term customer there. And we are in the ramp-up in the meantime putting the machines for 28-nanometer High-K. So the High-K for this year I do not expect a very high volume, but they will continue to increase.

Michael Chou

So you mean – maybe you have very limited revenue contribution in the second of this year. Am I right?

Haijun Zhao

Yes, limited by the existing capacity for the High-K Metal Gate loop. And – yes, High-K Metal Gate does share most of the common tools with another mature, high-volume production. For the High-K Metal Gate loop, we are putting the machines in.

Michael Chou

Okay. Could you give some updates for your 28-nanometer capacity this year? If the maturity of the – your 28 nanometer should be fully sound this year, could we assume that it could be – nearly 100% of your capacity will be fully found this year? Or you’ll have maybe 5% capacity for High-K Metal Gate this year?

Haijun Zhao

I do not have that number exactly on hand because the sharing of the High-K Metal Gate Loop capacity we also use it for the new platform development for the R&D process. And I do not know that exactly the assurance of how much go to the R&D and how much go to the new products ramp-up.

Gareth Kung

Yes, I think, as what Haijun said, we are trying to pull in the capacity for High-K right now. But some of the – I think some of the moving schedules is not confirmed, so we cannot have the precise number at this stage. But as you know, originally, most of the capacities will be – were PolySiON, and right now we are increasing the capacity on High-K. Yes.

Michael Chou

Thank you so much.

Gareth Kung

Thank you, Michael.

Michael Chou

The other thing is you mentioned before you will use 28 nanometer to do some 40 nanometer. Is that still the planning for this year?

Gareth Kung

As I said, our 40 nanometers – of course, we are still running 40 nanometers right now, but do – we are seeing increasingly some of this product will be transitioned to 28.

Michael Chou

Okay, okay. Thank you so much.

Haijun Zhao

Thank you, Michael.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Donald Lu from Goldman Sachs. Please ask your the question.

Donald Lu

Thank you. First, thank you, TY, for successfully turning around SMIC. And also congrats to Dr. Zhao for becoming the CEO of SMIC in the new era. I think this new era, actually there’s both good and bad. The more challenging part is UMC will start 28 production in Xiamen this year, and TSMC will start 16 nanometer in Nanjing.

So my question is how – what is the board and you Dr. Zhao will do differently next year? And how would you compete with those guys? And also, I mean, comparing your comments 6 months ago and today, clearly the demand is a lot worse, which is actually very natural for SMIC. You have very high customer concentration for 28 and 40. And going forward, if you want to grow fast, you – or you will suffer. Would you or board has a bottom line for ROE in the next few years? Thank you.

Haijun Zhao

Hi, Donald. I just now already mentioned that, like Dr. Chiu addressed this at the beginning, that we won’t change strategy drastically. We will continue our strategy, go for very careful expansion of our capacity. And – but we do have more freedom this year and from now on, we’ll continue to do this that we will allocate more capacity to get faster moves for our TD activities. By doing so, I can expect that our R&D progress will be better than before.

And just now from so many questions and answers that – and we will go for 28-nanometer High-K Metal Gate ramp-up third quarter this year, and we are putting machines to expand the capacity for that. So we really want to see a successful smooth ramping up of 28-nanometer High-K Metal Gate. And in the meantime, for the future technology development, since our strategy has been geared that and we will allocate more capacity and get a faster move for 14 nanometer. We can also see a solid growth on 14-nanometer development.

Gareth Kung

I think in terms of the competition, as we said time and time again, we welcome competition into China. I mean, if you look at our 8-inch business. I mean, UMC and TSMC have built 8-inch fab in China, almost the same time as we ramped the fab – SMIC ramped up the 8-inch fab in China. But history have proven to us that SMIC can compete very effectively. We do believe that the China market is still growing nicely. It’s big enough to accommodate all this competition. So we are still very confident that we are able – we will be able to compete very effectively with our competitors.

Donald Lu

Okay. Great. Can you give us guidance for free operating cash flow this year and CapEx? And also recently, I think SMIC increased their number of shares, which will give you more flexibility to raise money. Is that something TSMC – SMIC expects to do in the next 12 months?

Gareth Kung

In terms of the operating cash flow, we are still targeting high 30s EBITDA margin this year. So we will still be generating a lot of cash from operations, which ties to the question that we don’t have any plan for any equity or equity-linked financing because we are actually very well funded. We have $2.1 billion cash on hand, and our net debt-to-EBITDA – net debt-to-equity is only in 11%. So I think that again highlight the point that SMIC has always been very prepared in terms of withstanding business cycles. I mean, we have been in the business long enough to know that the business is always in cycles, and we always run our business in such a way that at some point in time industry goes through cycles, and SMIC will be able to go through the cycle smoothly.

Donald Lu

Great, thank you.

Gareth Kung

Thank you, Donald.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Leping Huang from CICC. Please ask your question.

Leping Huang

Thank you for taking my question. I have 2 questions. One is also into the competitive landscape. So you delivered very good growth profile in last 2 years, but we see the – a lot of foundry built in China supported by either the local government or in the mature [indiscernible] and also TSMC and KT also come to China. So how you look the competition landscape in China’s supply-demand or whether the foundry market in China? And do you think that the way you develop a business, Dr. Zhao, in the next 2 years, how we should – SMIC sort of look your growth profile in terms of – and the profitability? And a very general question.

Haijun Zhao

Hi, Leping, basically, we will do this way. We believe that the new technology development and the competition will come from the market side. That means SMIC will focus on the market-driven type of technologies. In the meantime, we also set up the baseline. Just now Gareth answered the last question that and – actually it doesn’t make a very, very big difference to set up the wafer fab locations in China and overseas because SMIC is an international company. We’ve always been working with international customers and domestic customers. So our [indiscernible] competition, if there’s any, has been there.

And we will continue our customer-oriented type of strategy to develop the diversified and the differentiation type of technologies to ramp our wafer fab and go for very careful expansion of our capacities. And this is mainly for the capacity and the technology part. We do not see a very big difference in the scenario after the new foundries are set up in Mainland China. And but we do improved our side, but like probably we have very high utilization. And we do have insufficient allocation to the technology development wafer mode, but we already modified it so that we can deliver things on time and faster. And for the probability type of things, we will continue the successful strategy for the past 6 years, and we will maintain a very careful and solid move for the CapEx spending for the ramp-up speed and for the customer diversifications.

Leping Huang

So and the follow-up. I think you – so for – similar to other questions before, so people – as our investor, we are still a little bit concerned about the – your progress in 28 nanometers. So do you think that your 28-nanometer product offering, do you have any timetable what your product offering will be competitive enough with the other fabs in the market? So – and do you have any timetable for the – for either the High-K Metal Gate or the metal gate or the other product lines? Yes.

Haijun Zhao

We should say that for 28 nanometers just now mentioned that after a couple of years already developed into different platforms, and we already have 1 platform running full capacity, full production, very high volume and definitely ready to take in other customers. And for the High-K Metal Gate part, we also have 1 platform already started the production last year, and we are start running – starting ramp-up the second phase, the second platform the third quarter this year. And we should say that we are a few market-driven type, and we know our existing customer and the potential customers need and timetable. We just make sure that we allocate more capacity and supporting to R&D timetable to meet our customer’s requirements. And for 28 nanometer, it’s tough. It’s a long node. Everybody mention states where, we believe so, and it’s also a mature node. Currently, we are putting the capacity to make sure that we meet a customer’s request on these nodes.

Leping Huang

Thank you.

Haijun Zhao

Thank you, Leping.

Operator

Thank you. Your last question comes from the line of Maurice Chow from Pinpoint Asset Management. Please ask your question.

Maurice Chow

Hi, good morning and congratulations to Dr. Zhao for the new role. So my question is really about your utilization and EBITDA margin relationship. So I noticed in Q1, obviously, your wafer capacity increased by a few percentage the 421,000. But your utilization came down from 96.5 to 91.8. So when I calculate the wafer shipment in the quarter, it was actually down 1.2% – sorry, it was actually – yes, it was down 1.2% based on the capacity and utilization. And yet somehow your EBITDA margin went up by almost 6 points. Can you help us to understand a little bit more the dynamic of why is that your utilization’s down, your wafer shipment’s down, and somehow your EBITDA margin way up?

Gareth Kung

Yes, just because our OpEx had come down a lot in Q1. Because EBITDA margin take in count of not just the gross margin but also the OpEx spending.

Maurice Chow

Yes. So is it – so, let’s say, if you’re able to maintain your OpEx at a relatively lower level, I mean, does that imply, let’s say, second half when your utilization, when your shipment of wafer go up, you will see a pretty dramatic bounce back on EBITDA margin?

Gareth Kung

No, no. Because as I said, we intend to control our OpEx at the low 20s level, which I’ve said already. And it’s also tying to our – right now, we are imposing very strict control on our spending to make sure that we have a cost structure that will be in line with changes in the growth scenario.

Maurice Chow

Okay. So in other words, you sort of artificially depressed the OpEx in near term, but it would normalize in the latter part of this year. And therefore even when your utilization go back up, you don’t see a very dramatic go back in EBITDA margin. That’s fine. But how should we think about – based on your current forecast for the second half, how should we think about a range of EBITDA margin in the second half of this year?

Gareth Kung

As I mentioned, we’re still targeting EBITDA margin to be high 30s.

Maurice Chow

High 30s. Just in the second half or for the full year?

Haijun Zhao

For the whole year. Yes.

Maurice Chow

For the full year. Okay. Okay, that’s great. Thank you so much.

Gareth Kung

Thank you.

Haijun Zhao

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. I will now like to hand the call back to CEO, Dr. Zhao, for closing remarks.

Haijun Zhao

In closing, I’d like to thank everyone who participated in today’s telephone conference call. And again, thank all of our shareholders, customers and employees and the suppliers for their trust and support. Thank you.

Operator

This is the end of SMIC first quarter earnings conference call. We thank you for joining us today.

