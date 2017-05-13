The GRAVY At Fidelity National Financial Is Real

In 2017, Fidelity National will offer investors an opportunity to boost their dividend income by as much as 30% - even without raising its dividend rate.

The company initiated a dividend in 2005. But because of market pressures, it did not consistently raise the rate. In fact, it cut the rate twice in its short history.

Dividend growth investors are, typically, not going to be keen on a company with a vacillating dividend payment. They want growing income with a high level of predictability. In its short thirteen-year history of paying a dividend, Fidelity National Financial (FNF) would, by a strict definition, be considered a vacillator.

The compelling thing in 2017 is the potential for DGI investors to reap as much as a 30% increase in an FNF investment without the company increasing its dividend.

Fidelity National Financial hit my investment club's radar due to a comment from a Seeking Alpha reader on an article about Old Republic (ORI), Aflac (AFL) and Donegal Group (DGICA) (DGICB). After applying our GRAVY model of DGI investing to the trio, the article documented a recommendation for our upcoming May meeting. The SA reader commented that his own analysis between Old Republic and Fidelity National resulted in him choosing Fidelity National.

My curiosity was kindled. The initial application of our model to Fidelity National revealed it did, indeed, have whiffs of GRAVY - "GR"owth "A"bility, "V"aluation and "Y"ield. It "smelled" enough to warrant further research before the meeting.

At first glance, Fidelity National yields less than 3%. My investment club would normally pass on the opportunity based on that factor alone. This is a prime example of why sniffing for GRAVY is but a first filter. Further research and analysis is essential.

Title Insurance, Escrow Services and Ventures

Fidelity National Financial, like Old Republic, Aflac and Donegal Group, is an insurer. Fidelity National operates throughout the United States and Canada. Its primary product is title insurance as it lays claim to the distinction of being the "nation's leading provider" with a 33% market share. But its sights are set much higher.

"Frankly, we see no reason if we have a 42% national market share in direct operations that we shouldn't have a 42% national market share in agency. And that's a goal that we're going to have over the next five years or six years to get to that point."

In a kindred line of business, Fidelity National provides technology solutions and transaction services to the real estate mortgage industry. It holds investment stakes in several entities including 55% of Black Knight Financial Services (BKFS) and 79% of ServiceLink. Black Knight provides loan servicing and mortgage data and analytics. ServiceLink provides centralized settlement services.

In the summer of 2014, Fidelity National granted shareholders one share of a tracking stock, Fidelity National Financial Ventures (FNFV), for every three shares owned. Ventures was founded with a $100 million investment from Fidelity National and a debt facility of equal value. Ventures tracks investments in industries outside Fidelity National's real estate and mortgage core. Ventures is both a majority-holder and minority-holder in its investments. It is governed by Fidelity National's board of directors.

Dividend Payer & Dividend Grower

Fidelity National initiated its dividend payments in December 2005. It is, obviously, impacted by the domestic real estate market. When the market struggled in 2008 and 2011, the company responded accordingly and cut its dividend. But, by 2014, when the market dipped, Fidelity National no longer stumbled.

At this point, Fidelity National only has a five-year track record of dividend growth from 2012 to its last increase in November 2016. But, in that time frame, the dividend has more than doubled for a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 13%. Double-digit dividend growth is hard to ignore.

Revenue & Earnings

In 2016, Fidelity National generated revenue of $8.2 billion and net income of $691 million. Unlike its dividend growth since 2011, Fidelity National's revenue and net income did fluctuate in correlation with mortgage origination.

However, when taking a closer look at the fluctuations, it's clear the impact is not as strong beginning in 2014.

In early 2014, Fidelity National completed its acquisition of Lender Processing Services (LPS). The company initially expected LPS to be more than 10% accretive to earnings and to garner more than $100 million in cost synergies. By second quarter reporting in July, Fidelity National had achieved cost synergies with a run rate equivalence of $275 million and bumped its target to $315 million. At year-end, the company's synergies were very near the updated target.

With the closing of LPS, Black Knight Financial Services was formed. By December, Fidelity National had filed an IPO registration statement for the new subsidiary. In 2014, Black Knight contributed $852 million or 13% of Fidelity National's total revenue.

The commercial real estate market improved in 2014. Fidelity National's commercial revenue in 2014 of $520 million outpaced 2013 by 12%, resulting in a new company record. Commercial policies "generally involve higher coverage amounts and yield higher premiums" than residential business. In 2014, 53% of the company's premiums were generated at the agency level. However, Fidelity National's commercial activity is almost exclusive to its direct operations which deliver higher margins than agency operations.

Yet another reason credited for the softening in the fluctuation is the improvement in real estate purchase activity. Fidelity National's margins also improve when purchase activity improves.

In a nutshell, despite a sluggish market in 2014, Fidelity National improved its overall revenue performance by nearly 8%. And, the improvements continued through 2016 at a compound annual growth rate of 11.4% from 2013 year-end. By the third quarter of 2016, Fidelity National had captured one-third of the United States title insurance market.

The most evident source of improvement is the fees revenue derived from escrow, title-related and other transactions. In 2014, this segment represented 35% of total revenue. It grew to over 37% in 2016. The run rate for 2017 places the representation at 39%.

Black Knight and ServiceLink generate the fees revenue. Black Knight's revenue has increased at a CAGR of 6.6% since its inception. ServiceLink's revenue is reported through the Title segment of the FNF Group. The combination of all sources of fee revenue has increased at a compound annual growth rate of 11.9% since 2014.

The Flow of Cash

Top line growth is worthy. But some cash has to flow below the line to support dividend growth. In 2016, Fidelity National's pre-tax title margin improved to 14.7% from 12.5% in 2014. Its profit margin broke through the 7% mark. In 2016, the company generated nearly $1.2 billion in operating cash.

The dividend distribution in 2014 was $203 million. In the 2014 fourth-quarter earnings call, Fidelity National targeted its outstanding share count.

"With all the shares that we issued in conjunction with the LPS acquisition and just other shares that were issued over the last several years, is that, we just have too many shares outstanding."

The weighted average shares outstanding on a basic basis was 138 million for the old FNF and 138 million for the FNF Group. Fidelity National's board approved a 25 million share repurchase authorization in July 2015. By year-end 2016, the outstanding total was 272 million as the company had repurchased over 10.5 million shares for $372 million. The authorization is effective through July 2018 and has nearly 14.5 million shares remaining. Between the share count and the growing dividend rate, the dividend distribution grew to $239 million in 2016.

Net earnings attributable to common shareholders in 2016 was $650 million or $2.34 per diluted share. With a dividend of $0.88 per share, the payout ratio equates to 37.6%. In four of the past five years, the payout ratio has been less than 45%.

As of the 2017 first quarter, Fidelity National has $4.66 billion in cash and its investment portfolio. On the other hand, it only has $2.46 billion in outstanding notes. Its debt-to-equity ratio is 48.7%. The majority of the maturity dates fall in 2020 and beyond.

Between its cash balance and the cash it is generating, Fidelity National has enough to pay down its debt obligation, repurchase shares and grow its dividend.

"GR"owth "A"bility

In the 2014 fourth-quarter earnings call, Fidelity National CEO Mr. Raymond Quirk noted the company needed a purchase market and a larger market.

"What we need is a purchase market... We just need a larger market. MBAs, they were at $1.2 trillion last year. They're looking for $1.1 trillion this year. We can use a little help there in the overall volume."

MBA is the Mortgage Banker's Association. Each year, the group estimates the size of the mortgage origination market. Though it had estimated the market at $1.2 trillion for 2015 and 2016, the industry delivered originations of $1.7 trillion and $1.9 trillion, respectively. The improvement was a result of recovering home prices and continued lower interest rates.

Projections for 2017 through 2019 are $1.6 trillion each year. The threat of an increase in interest rates impacts refinancing activity. MBA expects refinancing activity to dramatically decrease by approximately 45% in 2017.

Just hours before the company reported 2017 first-quarter results on May 3, CNBC summarized a housing report by Trulia, a real estate listing company. It noted home values will not fully recover until 2025. Only one-third of the nation's market has seen enough growth to reach or top its previous, pre-recession peak.

Due to a tightened supply, homebuying in 2017 has been "weaker than expected". A few hours later, the Federal Reserve hinted about the year's second rate hike. Nevertheless, analysts believe the real estate market is signaling strength for the remainder of 2017.

On the commercial side, Fidelity National set another record in 2015 after starting the trend in 2014. However, in 2016, commercial revenue slipped to $973 million, an 87% improvement since 2014 but a 5% decline from 2015. First-quarter commercial revenue in 2017 improved 6.2% over the same quarter in 2016.

Fidelity National is also open to acquisitions, specifically to real estate brokerages.

"We're very interested in the business of controlling the real estate transaction from the point of time that the listing is opened with the realtor and then managing that transaction on behalf of the realtors and lenders all the way through the title, all the way through the close."

The company's acquisition of Commissions, Inc. in July 2016 played into the strategy. Commissions provides lead generation and lead management software. Because Fidelity National had not yet fully integrated Commissions in February, there's still room for synergies and growth.

Fidelity National recorded a company record of $175 million in the 2017 first quarter for adjusted pre-tax title earnings. The feat was a 23% improvement over the same quarter in 2016. The company saw its adjusted pre-tax title margin improve 130 basis points in the 2017 first quarter compared to the 2016 first quarter. The operating margin improved from 7.6% in 2016 to 8.5% in 2017 reflecting a better handle on expenses.

On both the top line and bottom line, Fidelity National can see room for growth and improvement whether it is capturing more market share or driving out additional synergies.

Beyond Market Conditions & Organic Growth

In December 2016, Fidelity National forged strategic decisions for itself, Black Knight Financial and Fidelity National Financial Ventures.

Fidelity National plans to redeem its tracking shares of Fidelity National Financial Ventures for shares of common stock of FNFV. When the exchange is complete, FNF Ventures will be a stand-alone company. Fidelity National has submitted a private letter ruling with the IRS for a tax-free plan for the exchange. The transaction should create another benefit for Fidelity National as it will allow FNF to be index-eligible. Such eligibility should broaden the demand for FNF common stock.

The company holds its Black Knight Financial Services shares in a subsidiary dubbed Black Knight Holdings. It plans to distribute all of its shares (approximately 83.3 million) of Black Knight Holdings to Fidelity National shareholders. The private letter ruling submitted to the IRS referenced above includes a tax-free plan for this distribution as well. After the distribution of shares in Black Knight Holdings to FNF shareholders, a merger with Black Knight Financial Services will follow. Like Ventures, Black Knight will end up a stand-alone company. Like Fidelity National, Black Knight will be index-eligible.

A significant benefit to Fidelity National, when the Black Knight distribution and merger transpires, will be a drastic change to the company's debt levels. At 2016 year-end, approximately $1.6 billion of Fidelity National's outstanding notes belonged to Black Knight. Fidelity National's debt obligation will decrease to less than $1 billion and its debt-to-equity ratio will fall to less than 17%.

In the 2017 first quarter, Black Knight reworked its loan facilities and repaid the senior notes in April.

"We enhanced our financial profile through the successful repricing of our term loan B facility. Further in April, we redeemed our senior notes and refinanced our existing revolver and term loan A."

Based on the interest savings, the company adjusted its full-year EPS guidance upward by $0.02 to a range of $1.34 to $1.38.

"Y"ield

Prior to announcing its intentions for Black Knight and Ventures, Fidelity National froze its share repurchase activity in early December. It's fair to assume Fidelity National's share price will fall after the transaction. Therefore, a $1 million repurchase could buy approximately 40% more shares after the distribution. At $40 per share, the repurchase would buy back 25,000 shares. But, at $28 per share, $1 million could buy back over 35,000 shares.

Fidelity National knows just what it will do with the cash when Black Knight repays its debt.

"So, once the spin happens, if the FNF share price goes – is reduced by $11 a share, we're going to be more aggressive in terms of our buyback and it may be in block trades... We're going to have a significant amount of cash at the end of this transaction." (emphasis added)

Further, because the dividend is sourced from non-BKFS funds, Fidelity National's dividend rate looks protected.

"FNF would plan to maintain its current annual dividend payment of $1.00 per share."

At $40.00 per share, a $1.00 dividend rate equates to a 2.5% dividend yield. At $27.84, the yield improves to 3.59%.

In 2016, Fidelity National allocated about $206 million to repurchase approximately 6 million shares. The same $206 million should repurchase approximately 7.5 million shares after the Black Knight spin-off. Should the company redeem the remaining 14 million shares on the authorization after the spin-off, it will reduce its outstanding share count approximately 5%. The full buyback, based on an adjusted share price, would require approximately $387 million.

"V"aluation

Fidelity National expects the plans to be approved, most likely, in the third quarter. The two plans are standalone and share no dependency. As each completes, Fidelity National's revenue and earnings will no longer consolidate the two (Black Knight and Ventures).

To distribute 83.3 million shares across approximately 274 million shares, the distribution ratio will likely fall near 304 shares of BKFS for every 1,000 shares of FNF owned.

In a standalone mode, Fidelity National's basic earnings per share for 2016 would decrease to approximately $2.14 per share. Assuming an adjusted share price of $27.84, the P/E ratio shrinks below 15. Considering the decreased debt obligation and a potentially smaller outstanding share count, Fidelity National's book value should improve. These factors support the potential for share price appreciation with FNF.

DGI Scenario

In theory, DGI investors may not care if Fidelity National's share price adjusts downward after the Black Knight distribution. After all, their share count remains stable as does the dividend rate.

The "GRAVY" aroma intensifies though. The share price will likely fall to an undervalued range. The yield will likely jump over 100 basis to above 3.5%. The ability to grow the dividend ramps higher as the company continues to grow while aggressively decreasing the outstanding share count.

However, DGI investors may certainly care that they now own shares in non-payer Black Knight Financial Services. Yet, before the plans are frowned upon, recognize there's opportunity here for significant income growth. Alert DGI shareholders could take advantage of the opportunity to convert Black Knight shares back to Fidelity National shares.

In the scenario above, 1,000 shares of Fidelity National will likely result in 304 shares of Black Knight. Of late, the two share prices have traded in line with the other. Like the Fidelity National share price, the price of Black Knight shares are expected to adjust after distribution.

"...we anticipate there is some potential dislocation in the stock price when the spinout happens."

But Black Knight management is readying its cash to support the share price.

"...we want to be in a position to step in and make some major repurchases." (emphasis added) "I wouldn't view it as a change to the capital allocation strategy that we've talked about. But with this pending spin, there could be a dislocation at the time but then also more opportunity than there had been in the past."

After the distribution, should Black Knight shares trade at or above the price of Fidelity National shares, DGI investors can take advantage of the opportunity to sell and repurchase. The DGI investor will, of course, be out the transaction costs. But the resulting FNF share count may ultimately total 30% greater.

In this trading scenario, the DGI investor could miss out on further share price appreciation in Black Knight (the growth potential at Black Knight warrants further analysis). But, based strictly on a DGI discussion, dividend income in the Fidelity National investment could ultimately increase at least 30%.

For my investment club and other potential investors, the better decision would be to wait until after the distribution to invest in Fidelity National. The share prices will adjust and potentially 30% more shares can be purchased. Investment value will be protected. Sell and repurchase transaction costs will be avoided.

It is pertinent to note both companies will be able to aggressively protect their share prices with share repurchases. Therefore, the price adjustments may not be exactly proportionate to the distribution count. But the opportunity will exist, nonetheless, regardless of exact percentages.

With all that is scheduled to occur in 2017, Fidelity National may or may not announce a dividend increase in October. An increase was still on the table just days ago in the first-quarter earnings call.

"...we'll have the opportunity once the convertible notes are taken care of, of either increasing the dividend or engaging in a pretty aggressive stock buyback program."

If Fidelity National doesn't bump the rate up, yes, it will disrupt its five-year track record of growth. But that's hardly a reason to cry foul considering the growth potential in the opportunity. As well, executing its 2017 plans will ultimately better position Fidelity National as a standalone company which makes restarting that counter a trivial price to pay.

