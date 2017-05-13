Sturm, Ruger & Company's (RGR) CEO Christopher J. Killoy Hosts 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference Call

May 09, 2017 09:00 AM ET

Mike Jacobi

Good morning. Will the meeting come to order? I am Mike Jacobi, the Chairman of the Board of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. And it is my pleasure on behalf of the directors and officers of Sturm, Ruger and Company, Inc. to welcome those present, including those attending the meeting through our webcast, to the 2017 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. As a reminder, please silence your cell phones during the meeting.

At this time, I would like to introduce the Company’s other directors and ask them to stand: John A. Cosentino, Jr., who is our Lead Director and Vice Chairman; Michael O. Fifer; Sandra S. Froman; Christopher J. Killoy, who as of this morning is President and CEO; Terrence G. O'Connor; Amir P. Rosenthal; Ronald C. Whitaker; and Phillip C. Widman. Our company officers, if they’ll also stand: Thomas A. Dineen, Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer; Mark T. Lang, Group Vice President; Thomas P. Sullivan, Vice President of New Hampshire and North Carolina Operations; Kevin B. Reid Sr., Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; Shawn C. Leska, Vice President of Sales.

I would also like to introduce Jeffrey LaGueux and Craig Dent, outside Counsel from Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler. Andy Warren and Brian Depala are independent auditors from RSM U.S. LLP who are available after the meeting to answer any appropriate questions you may have; and Philip Meyer, our stock transfer agent from Computershare investor services. In fairness to all stockholders attending the meeting or listening to the webcast and in the interest of having a fair, informative orderly and constructive meeting, the following rules of conduct and procedure will apply. All stockholders, proxy holders or other authorized representatives must register the reception desk before entering the room for the meeting.

The use of cameras, sound recording equipment, communication devices and any other similar equipment is prohibited without the express written permission of the company. Only stockholders of record of the Company’s common stock on March 15, 2017, or their proxy holders, are entitled to vote at the meeting. Similarly, only stockholders of record or the proxy holders may address the floor during the question-and-answer period when the Chairman indicates the floor is open for discussion or questions, which will be at the end of the meeting. Stockholder questions or remarks must be relevant to the meeting, pertinent to matters properly before the meeting, and briefly stated within the maximum time limit of two minutes.

The meeting is not to be used as a forum to present general economic, political or other views that are now directly related to the business of the company. Views and comments of all stockholders are welcome. However, the purpose of the meeting will be observing and the Chairman will stop discussions that are irrelevant to the business of the company or the conduct of this operations related to pending or threatened litigation, derogatory references that are not in good taste, unduly prolonged along within 2 minute presentations and/or questions, substantially repetitious statements made by other stockholders or related to general -- to personal agreements. If there is any matter that as individual concern to a stockholder and it is not an appropriate subject matter for general discussion, please refer the discussion such matter until after the meeting.

At that time, our some other mutually convenient time and also the company will be available to meet with stockholders to discuss such matters. You may also contact the company following the stockholder meeting full-year calling 203-259-7843 and selecting the investor relations option. The chairman of the meeting shall have the authority and necessary to preside over the meeting and may take any and all of the determination with respect to the conduct of the meeting and procedures to be followed during the meeting.

The chairman will consider the violation of these rules cause for explosion from the meeting. In the event of this order the chairman may immediately adjourn the meeting and declare the polls open for such period of time as he may determine to receive votes by proxy or ballots on items of business popularly before the meeting.

Thank you for your co-operation.

We will now conduct the regular business of the meeting followed by Chris Killoy's, presentation to the stockholders, and a question-and-answer period. Our agenda for the formal matters to be brought before the stockholders today will be as follows: One, to take care of the necessary appointments and documentations for the meeting; Two, to establish a quorum; and Three, to take votes on the items of business properly brought before the meeting.

These items of business are: One, to elect nine directors to serve on the board of directors for the ensuing year; Two, to ratify the appointment of RSM U.S. LLP as the company’s independent auditors for the 2017 fiscal year; Three, to approve the Sturm, Ruger & Company Inc 2017 stock incentive plan; Four, to hold an advisory vote on the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers; Five, to hold an advisory goal on the frequency of future advisory votes on the compensation of the company’s named executive officers; and Sixth, any other business as may properly come before the annual meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

As the company’s bylaws provide, I will act as chairman and conduct the meeting. Corporate Secretary, Kevin B. Reid, Sr. will act as secretary of the meeting and was appointed as Inspector of Elections before the meeting. As inspector, Mr. Reid will determine the presence of a quorum and serve as judge on all matters requiring a stockholder vote at this meeting.

Let the minutes of today’s meeting show all of the documents concerning the call and notice of this meeting are available here for inspection by any stockholder and will be filed with the records of the company, including a copy of the notice of availability of proxy materials, affidavit of mailing certifying that the proxy materials were mail to the stockholders of record of the company, the signed oath and report of the inspectors of elections and a list of registered stockholders entitled devoted this meeting. We've previously supplied each stockholder of record with a notice regarding availability of proxy materials that contained instructions on how to access the company's proxy statement and Form 10-K, extra copies of these documents are available in the back of the room. Additional proxy forms are available for anyone here who has noted submitted a proxy and would like to do or for anyone who has submitted a proxy that he or she would like to change. If so please see Philip Meyer of Computershare at this time.

If you're voting in person today you may give your proxy form to Mr. Meyer at any time during this meeting up until the vote is closed on the voting matter. In the interest of time we encourage you to do so as soon as possible. We would ask that all those present at the meeting sign the attendance book after the meeting is adjourned if they have not already done so. The Bylaws of the company provide that a majority of the voting stock shall constitute a quorum for the transaction for the transaction of business this meeting based on proxies and stockholders present.

Mr. Reid, may we have the report of the Inspector of Elections whether or not a quorum is present.

Kevin B. Reid Sr

Mr. Chairman the proxies received by the company in connection with the 2017 annual meeting of the stockholders of the company has been examined and have been found to be proper form and are present at the meeting in personal or by proxy at least 15,564,144 shares or 88.1% of the share outstanding of the company which earned [ph] has the vote. And such share constitutes a quorum for the transaction of business at the meeting.

Mike Jacobi

Thank you. Because a quorum is present, this meeting will proceed. Mr. Reid were there any additional stockholder nominations or proposals for business for this meeting properly filed with you as corporate secretary and accordance with the advance notice requirements of the Company's Bylaws other than those already mentioned?

Kevin B. Reid Sr

No, Mr. Chairman they were not.

Mike Jacobi

As a result, the business of this meeting is limited to the matters set forth on the agenda. Detailed information on each of the proposals is included in the proxy statement, copies of which are available in the back of the room. The first order of business is to elect directors for the ensuing year, as indicated in the company's proxy state, nine directors will be elected at today's meeting. Those directors receiving the highest number of votes or a plurality of votes of shares present in person or by proxy at this meeting will be elected as Directors of the company to serve until the 2018 annual meeting of stockholders or until their successors are duly elected and qualified.

As indicated in the Company’s proxy statement, the Board of Directors has nominated the following persons to serve as Directors: myself, C. Michael Jacboi; John A. Cosentino, Jr.; Michael O. Fifer; Sandra S. Froman; Christopher J. Killoy Terrence G. O'Connor; Amir P. Rosenthal; Ronald C. Whitaker; and Phillip C. Widman.

The Company’s Bylaws require that stockholders give advanced notice to the company in order to nominate any person as a Director. Because no such notice was received, I hereby declare the nominations for Directors closed.

The second order of business on the agenda is the ratification of the board’s appointment of RSM U.S. LLP as the Company’s independent auditors for the 2017 fiscal year. The affirmative vote of at least a majority of the shares entitled to vote and represented in person or by proxy at this meeting is required to ratify the appointment of RSM U.S. LLP as our independent auditors for the 2017 fiscal year.

At this time, I call upon John A. Cosentino, Jr., a number of our audit committee for the audit committee’s recommendation.

John A. Cosentino, Jr

Mr. Chairman and both of the action that the Board of Directors in selecting RSM U.S. LLP at the end of registered public accounting firm for the company for the 2017 fiscal year be ratify and approved.

Mike Jacobi

May I have a second?

Unidentified Company Representative

I second the motion.

Mike Jacobi

Are there any remarks on the selection of the independent auditors? The third order of business and the agenda is an approval of the Sturm, Ruger & Company Inc. 2017 stock incentive plan. The affirmative vote of at least a majority of the shares entitled to vote and represented in person or by proxy at this meeting as required to approve the Sturm, Ruger & Company In. 2017 stock incentive plan. At this time, I call upon Ronald C. Whitaker, the Chairman of the Compensation Committee, for the Compensation Committee’s recommendation.

Ronald C. Whitaker

Mr. Chairman, I move to the Sturm, Ruger & Company Incorporated 2017 stock incentive plan be approved.

Mike Jacobi

My I have a second.

Sandra S. Froman

I second the motion.

Mike Jacobi

Are there any remarks on the 2017 stock incentive plan?

The fourth order of business on the agenda is an advisory vote to approved the compensation of the company’s named, executive officers as described in the 2017 Proxy Statement, otherwise known as the say-on-pay vote. While the vote is not binding on the Board or the Company, we will review the voting results and take them into consideration when making future decisions regarding the compensation of our named executive officers. The affirmative vote of at least a majority of the shares entitled to vote and represented in person or by proxy at this meeting is required to approve on an advisory basis the say-on-pay vote.

At this time, I call upon Sandra S. Froman, a member of the Compensation Committee, for the Compensation Committee recommendation.

Sandra S. Froman

Mr. Chairman, I moved that the compensation of the Company’s named executive offers as described in the 2017 proxy statement to be approved by advisory vote of the stockholders of record of the Company as of March 14, 2017.

Mike Jacobi

May I have second?

Unidentified Company Representative

I second the motion.

Mike Jacobi

Are there any remarks on the motion to approve the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers by advisory vote?

The fifth order of business on the agenda is an advisory vote on the frequency of the future advisory votes on compensation of the company’s named executive officers. While the vote is not binding on the vote of the company, we will review the voting results and take them into consideration, when making future decisions regarding the frequency of advisory votes regarding the compensation of our named executive officers.

Voting shares are entitled to vote on frequency options of one year, two years or three years or abstain from voting.

At this time I call upon John A. Cosentino, Jr. a member of the compensation committee for the compensation committee's recommendation.

John A. Cosentino, Jr

Mr. Chairman I move that future advisory votes on compensation of the Company's named executive offers be held every year.

Mike Jacobi

May I have a second?

Unidentified Company Representative

I second the motion.

Mike Jacobi

Are there any remarks on the frequency of advisory votes to approve the compensation of the company's named executive officers?

This concludes discussion of all formal matters to be brought before the shareholders and we will commence the vote on these matters. The polls are open at 9:16am --.

Kevin B. Reid Sr

The polls are open as of 9:16am on May 9th 2017 for each matter to be voted on.

Mike Jacobi

The time has come to vote on the matters properly before the meeting. Ballots will be passed out to any stockholder who desires to vote by ballot. There's no need for anyone to vote by ballot if he or she has already voted by proxy.

Kevin B. Reid Sr

Is there anyone here wishes to vote by ballot who's not already done so? The polls for all voting matters are now closed as of 9:17am on May 9th 2017.

Mike Jacobi

The voting is complete; accordingly, I will now ask the inspector of elections for a report on each vote.

Kevin B. Reid Sr

Mr. Chairman we've completed the tabulation of votes with the following results. On the first proposal, the election directors report that the following nominees have been elected as directors of the company to serve until the next annual meeting of stockholders by a majority of the shares present and voting. These are C. Michael Jacobi, John A. Consentino Jr., Michael O. Fifer, Sandra S. Froman, Christopher J. Killoy, Terrence G. O'Connor, Amir P. Rosenthal, Ronald C. Whitaker and Phillip C. Widman.

On the second proposal, the ratification of the independent auditors for 2017 I report that a majority of the votes present and voting were cast for the approval of RSM U.S. LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2017 and their selection is therefore ratified.

On the third proposal, the approval of the Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 2017 stock incentive plan I report that a majority of the votes present and voting was cast for the approval of the 2017 stock incentive plan and the plan is therefore approved.

On the fourth proposal, the advisory vote on the compensation of the named executive officers as presented in the proxy statement. I report that a majority of the advisory votes present and voting was cast for the approval of a compensation of the company’s named executive officers.

On the fifth proposal, the advisory vote on the frequency of votes on the compensation named executive officers, I report that a majority of the advisory votes present and voting was cast for a voting frequency of one year.

Mike Jacobi

Thank you, Mr. Reed. The Chair declares that all proposals have passed by a majority of votes cast. I'll now direct that Mr. Reed prepare a written report of the results of the election to be incorporated into the minutes of this meeting and included in a Form 8-K. This concludes the formal business of the meeting.

Before turning the meeting over to Chris Killoy, I would like to make remarks about two individuals who were very important to the success of the company. As you heard earlier Chris Killoy has assumed the role of President and Chief Executive Officer this morning and Mike Fifer retired this morning.

But we're very happy to report that Mike is remaining on the Board of Directors. He has been a key driver of not only many aspects of the company but new product development and Mike is going to have a special role with the company to continue those efforts. I just wanted to mention a couple of Mike's accomplishment during the almost 11 years that he served as the CEO. The market capitalization of this company has increased 10 times since Mike became CEO from approximately a 100 million to about a $1 billion, with considerably fewer shares outstanding at this time.

The number of firearms manufactured during that period were almost 14 million, revenues increased from better $150 million a year to where we are today. Total revenues during that 10-year period is $4.1 billion. The cash return to shareholders has been $362 million during that period and another point that Mike and the Board are very proud of is that our all of our employees participate in our incentive plans and our profit sharing plan, every employee in the company, and we have paid out $119 million to those employees during that time.

So I think with all owe Mike a deep debt of gratitude for his leadership. He would think it remiss if I didn’t mention that his leadership, that all of these accomplishments were really the results of a team effort by Mike and his senior management team which by the way is the same team that he started with almost 11 years ago. This is not a company that churns a lot of people and there are few people in that team that have developed during the time and have promoted up into their current position. But Mike is also a firm believer that every employee in this company is a contributor. Right down to the newest and lowest employee that we have in the company. So Mike we congratulate you and we want to thank you for your contribution.

I might mention that one other contribution, that -- an important contribution of Mike's was the nurturing and development of Chris to succeed him as the CEO. Chris is a very important subject for the board and we are very happy to have Chris as our new CEO.

The other person I wanted to mention was Admiral James Service. He was a Chairman before me and he was irreplaceable. His shoes are too big for any of us to fill I think. But Admiral Service passed away in February. He had a noted career as a he would like to be called a naval aviator, he was in fact a three star admiral and I'll just mention a few of his accomplishments he flew over 120 combat missions during Korea and Vietnam, and was a Commander of the -- I think was the battle force during Vietnam, it was a highly accomplish Naval officer, he was President of the Naval War College. He was qualified on 63 types of aircraft, he was the most senior pilot on the navy that was still flying as a Three Star Admiral.

But he was not just a fine Naval officer, he was also a very astute businessman. And he was the key individual transitioning this company from a family run company to what it is today with a highly talented group of independent directors and management team and very much instrumental in bringing Mike Fifer to the company. And he was an astute businessman, but also he was an outstanding judge of people. So we also own him a great debt of gratitude, we miss him and he was -- well I guess the best way put it is that he was just a nice person. So if we could also express our gratitude to Admiral Service.

So with that I will pass meeting on to Chris Killoy for his presentation.

Christopher J. Killoy

Good morning, my name is Chris Killoy and I would like to welcome you again at the annual meeting of shareholders. The objective of our investor communications is to provide information to help you determine the intrinsic value of the company so that you can decided whether to buy, sale or hold and continue to enjoy your investment in the company. This presentation a review of 2016 and first quarter of 2017 is intended to supplement the more detailed information regularly provided in the 10-Q and 10-K fillings, which I strongly encourage you to read thoroughly.

Kevin if you would read our cautionary statement.

Kevin B. Reid Sr

Sure, we just want to remind everyone that statements made in the course of this meeting that state the company’s or management’s intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, or predictions of future are forward-looking statements. It is important to note that the company’s actual results could differ materially in those projected in such forward-looking statements.

Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the company’s SEC filings, included but not limited to the company’s report on Form 10-Q for the year ended December 31, 2016 and Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended April 1, 2017. Copies of these documents may be obtained by contacting the company or the SEC or in the Company’s website at www.ruger.com/corporate or, of course, at the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

We do reference non-GAAP EBITDA. Please note that the reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP EBITDA can be found in our Form-10K for the year ended December 31, 2016, and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 1, 2017, which are also provided on our website. Furthermore, the company disclaims all responsibility to update forward-looking statements.

Christopher J. Killoy

Alright before we get rolling, I'd just like to thank the board for expressing confidence in me to be named as your new CEO and specially to Mike Fifer for his leadership, mentorship and guidance over the many years he been at Ruger and been my friend and mentor through that period. So thank you again Mike.

All right. A little bit of background on the company, where we are today and some of things going on. Just a little bit about my background. And Kevin, I know, I should have proper eyes and ears, but this is 1964, my grandfather who taught me to shoot long time ago, probably wasn’t aware of those safety regulations. But I’ve enjoyed firearms, I’ve enjoyed shooting, I’ve enjoyed the sport for a number of years. Like Mike, I’m a Military Academy graduate. Mike was in Naval Academy, I was from West Point, served in a verity of armor and infantry assignments on active duty and then another 15 years in the Army Reserve.

I’ve got about 28 years currently in the firearm industry, I've had experience at Smith & Wesson, in sales and marketing positions there, as well as Savage Arms running their Range Systems divisions. Since joining Ruger in 2006, actually, this is my second tour duty, the first time I came to Ruger was for about 13 months under the previous administration and then in 2006, when Mike joined the company, I think possibly with Admiral Service and Mike together, they asked me to come back to the company as very pleased to do so. It’s been a great experience for me and hopefully for the company.

Our company as most of you know, was founded in 1949 by William B. Ruger, Sr. We make -- we’re very proud of what we do. We make great firearms. We make a lot of them, and we have great customers. And again, we always consider our corporate motto: Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens.

The thing we’re most proud of, however, is our employees and how we go to market. We’ve got 600 American firearms models that we make in over 10 different product categories. We sell through the two step distribution model, I’ll talk about that a little bit later. We sell to approximately 18 domestic distributors, those are the names you’re most familiar with. People like Davidson’s, Lipsey’s things of that nature. We also have 24 law enforcement distributors and 42 different export distributors around the world.

We’re manufactured in American factories right here in the U.S., Newport, New Hampshire; Mayodan, North Carolina; Prescott, Arizona, and just outside St. Louis, Missouri, where we have a metal injection molding facility. And most importantly our employees, we have over 2,000 great non-union employees. Shown here at a recent NRA event, representing all our factories, folks in New Hampshire, Mayodan and Arizona and again very, very proud of our folks, and this is what makes a little bit different, and this is what I think sets us apart from so many of our competitors.

We’ve got a consistent game plan. The firearms market as we'll look at in a moment is, has its ups and downs. So this is a volatile industry, we’ve got a consistent game plan in good times and bad. We’d like to think we’ve demonstrated constancy of purpose in both growing and contracting markets. A little bit on where the market is today and where we’ve been. A little bit of history lesson, if you will.

As I noted, I’ve been around this business since 1989, when I joined Smith & Wesson. So I’ve seen lots of business come, lots of business go, a lot of people come and go. If we look at the firearms sales in the U.S. over this time period, this is actually ’91 to 2015, lots of ups and downs. Generally, the slope of the line is going up. But I would tell you that line is not, that’s not a mathematically drives perfect line, that’s a general trend line. It’s units of firearms available, so this is you're produce in the U.S. plus exports, excuse me plus imports, minus exports.

The other way we have of measuring market size and shape in the U.S. is federal excise tax collected. As some of you know excise tax is collected on every firearm sold as well as ammunition, 10% on handguns, 11% on long guns being rifles and shotguns. So over time that's what those, the collections look like. That's the dollars going into this market and you see 2016 we closed the year at slightly over a $5 billion market. Now [indiscernible] that I point out to you on this chart. While that line may be sloping up over time it's about 25 data points in there if you go back year-over-year, 15 of those are year over year increases, 10 of those are year over year decreases.

So we have a lot of up and down that we're seeing. Frankly, from a percentage standpoint we're seeing -- people have talked about the change in the firearms market since the November election. I would -- I think I'd be fair in saying that the demise of the firearms industry was likely greatly exaggerated. The firearms industry remains strong, our customer base remains strong, the face of the firearms industry compared to today versus '94 when we saw a big decline, '94, '95 and '96 is dramatically different. Lot more new shooters, fresher faces, younger faces, more diverse faces and people get out and enjoy our firearms sports and our shooting and hunt traditions.

And now a little bit of history was the number of FFLs over time, FFLs are Federally Licensed Firearms dealers that support our industry and that's where all firearms transactions take place going from a licensed retailer to the consumer. If you go back to again, that steep decline there when you look at what was going on in '94. You had the September, you had the assault weapons ban enacted, that was in place for 10 years. You had a dramatic reduction in the FFLs and that was under the Clinton and Reno administration. Big increase in licensing fees, big increases in regulations from the ATS standpoint. All of that contributed to some of that fall off you saw from '94, '95 and '96.

So the message there is we're seeing ups and downs before. This is not the first time the firearms industry has gone through a change, be it up, be it down, we've seen this before and over time we'll likely see it again. The good news is over the last 10 years we've seen about a 30% increase in the FFLs over time. Now a lot of those are not retailers, those are smaller manufacturers. So we haven't seen a lot of new manufacturers enter the space.

Now one of the things we talk about a lot is mix checks, or adjusted mix checks as reported by NSSF, the NSSF is our industry trade association, the National Shooting Sports Foundation. So adjusted mix takes out things like permit checks and things like that to try to make things as rational as possible when you look at year over year or month over month comparison.

The thing about this is, this is actually monthly mix checks over this time period from 2010 to 2016, again generally sloping -- generally increasing, but what you see is a very, very repeatable pattern. The seasonality of our industry is very well defined, very well predicted and pretty much understood by those of us in the business. That's why we always scratch our head a little bit when somebody is surprised that for example May is softer than April or April is softer than March and vice versa. As you can tell from these graphs it always is. And this a normal seasonality we face on our business, we plan our business around it and were use to it. However, you've seen some severe spike in December 2012, December 2015 and those are that again we also deal with those spikes those are the ups and downs we see overtime and I think we've seen this before the good news is overtime we see that slope generally moving upwards and moving in the right direction, we see our customer base moving in the right direction.

Remember that time period, in this case 2006 to the present, we take that adjusted mix line and we compare Ruger's growth as defined by distributor sell through, distributor sell through is where our distributor are selling product to retailers. So that measurement there over the course of that time period, adjusted mix were going great, up 198%, Ruger's grow 415%. So we are very proud of that, but once again, what we are most proud of is the people that contribute to that effort.

The way we do this is really three key things. Our new product, development focus, our lien business focus and our discipline capital management. In terms of new product development, it all starts with the customer. It really isn’t that complicated, if you listen to what the customer is wanting, we've seen what the customer is looking for, but you have to go out and spend time with the customer you have to spend time getting your engineers plugged in at retail, your engineers plugged in with the distributors, understanding what they are looking for what makes our end users tick, what makes our channel partners click.

Our engineers I think that they are the best in the business like I said I've been doing this for almost 30 years, I've never seen a more talented group of engineers. We have great ideas, not all of them make their way into production, but they're all always thinking, always trying to come up with the best solution for our customers, best solution for Ruger. There is a team working up at our New Hampshire facilitate and we like that team environment, we get the creative juices flowing, we get more than one engineer together as Mike used to say, they work best in teams of three or more and sometimes a room like this, it literally ism these guys working here round the clock sometimes, throw them a couple of pizzas and you'll be amazed at we will come out at the end of the day.

We've invested not only in equipment to make our products but in the R&D tools to help us develop it. So for example shown here, a lot of you've heard about 3D printing. We actually have a 3D printer that we use for user of wax, investment casting using the loss-wax process. We'll use a 3D printer to print some of these wax prototypes, as we cast we have mirror finished product to be able to test in our fire arms and rapidly speed up the prototyping process. We do the same thing with our metal injection molding facility out in St. Louis, they've also been very aggressive in moving forward in some really state-of-the-art ways to help us with the prototype stage.

And here we got in test, this is fun part of the business. We all -- all of us in this business, it's always easier if you enjoy the products you are building, products you are designing. This is some folks doing product testing with a precision rifle. You can tell by the fellow in the middle there with a smile on his face, that's what makes it great about this company.

One of the things we get to do with all our new products is we jury test, we call it every new product coming down the line. So that means we take out -- after the engineers are done shooting then we have people in the office, whether from the accounting department, whether they are clerical people, whether they are from sales and marketing experienced shooters, less experienced shooters, go and try the product, go through the instruction manual, go through and see if it's clear, go through and see if you can disassemble and reassemble and clean the firearm as we think you should because we've been doing it for 30 years. We find all the time that we can always do it better. So and I don’t think we've gone out to a single jury test we haven’t either approved the product or improve the process.

I mentioned before, we use two-step distribution. Two-step distribution means a majority of our products are sold for 18 federally license wholesalers. They do a great job for us, we know them personally, we know what they can tick, they know what makes us tick, it’s a two-way street. It's not a one-size-fits-all, even though our orders may be not cancelable, we don’t want our business in that [indiscernible]. We look at the health of our distributors, we understand what they need, where their priorities are, because those 18 distributors are serving all the independent retailers in the country. Not just a small amount of top shops, but the big box stores Cabela's, Bass Pro, Academy, Gander Mountain, et cetera, all of those are severed to our distributors.

Those distributors have a network of sales people, mostly they're telemarketing sales people, they are augmented by our in-the-field sales staff, they do a great job working with them to connect with the retail and again that’s at the very sophisticated retailers like Bass Pro and Cabela's, all the way down in the mom and pop shops that you may be used to buying from in your hometown. We do a product launch to our distributors, it's really a multi-media, multi-disciplined attack on all fronts. We like to go to work with our distributors, our retailers, our consumers, the writers, the bloggers. The world has changed so dramatically, when I first got into the business, you were content with sending out a press release via fax to bunch of writers and publishers. Then you'd wait to see the articles.

In our case, the things we do fundamentally different are, we wait number one, to make sure the guns are ready to be shipped. We ideally want to have guns in inventory to start the shipments to our distributors before we launch the product, then we tell our distributors about it, then we tell our retails about it, then we let consumers know. Again, because the last thing you want to do is having a consumer show up at a retailer store and be excited about the gun that he just read about or saw online and he can’t buy it.

But print in our industry is still alive and well, and print still drivers a lot of sales, is not dead as we seen a lot of other industries. Again, we love to get the covers of magazine with great new products and we get a lot of them and we work hard to do that. And a lot of that is most importantly having exciting new things for writers to write about. The only thing is, working closing with the writers and we have a great team that does that, in our sales and marketing group. But again, number one, first and foremost you got to have something cool to write about. So this is just the sample of some of the great -- the great guns, great covers we've seen in 2016 and first quarter of 2017.

The other part of a product launch and running our business is working with the retailers. Our filed sales staff as well as our distributor's work very closely with retailers to support them when they are doing a promotion. A lot of times you'll see advertising for Ruger Days. If you go on our website, you will see what's going on in terms of local and regional events, you will see where those promotions are. If you get a chance, if you're interested in the company, stop by one of those promotions, talk to the retailers, talk to our sales folks who are there, they will give you an impression of what's going well, what's not going well, you will see it firsthand.

I always love sometimes when analyst talk about channel checks. Channel checks sounds good, sounds very mathematical, sounds very refined. There is really no better way to check on how things are going in our channel or in our business, to go to retail. The three most important feet of the entire distribution chain is across that glass counter. And so we do those retail promotions, take it -- if you get a chance, go out and see what’s going on at retail. I’m going to one this Thursday at Larry’s Pistol and Pawn in Huntsville, Alabama. So if anybody's from Huntsville, I’ll be down there through the weekend.

And then we back it up, whether it’s a new product launch or existing products, we back it up, with what we consider best-in-class customer service. Again, I’ve been in the business for many, many years, our customer service staff is superb, I can’t say enough about it. Whether it’s an irate customer who just didn’t understand maybe how to disassemble a gun or reassemble it, they can talk them off the edge, calm down, make it right. Our goal is to always make it right for the customer. And again, this is our best tool. The salesman at Ruger will tell you one of their best resources is there customer service team.

And again, new products. Over the past, it’s actually five quarters, all 2016 and 2017. We like to think of our new products platforms, new product line extensions and then distributor exclusive, all of which are very important parts of our business. New product platforms this year are the Mark IV pistols and the silencer and suppressors. Mark IV pistol dramatic change, any of you have experienced our Mark I, II or III pistol and try to put one back together. That has for years been our number one customer service issue, is reassembling that pistol. They're not that hard to get apart, but pulling back together could be a bear.

The new Mark IV pistol changes that, quick push button disassembly, reassembly, totally revamping the line of semiautomatic pistols, it really started the company. Remember that slide early on, that was the Mr. Ruger standard pistol in 22-caliber. That evolved into what’s been known as the Mark I, then the Mark II, Mark III and now on the Mark IV. Again, this pistol here traces roots to 1949 in the red barn in Southport. So any of these took the training or out, if you go by the Southport train station and look behind it, you’ll see the red barn and that’s where the company started.

Also in the Mark IV line of 22.45 product line, this is polymer frames, we have the other version that you saw before the Mark IV in both steel and aluminum. We have some very cool looks, we have threaded barrels, we have the venting on the barrel shroud. And people say, what’s -- why did you that, what’s the technical reason for that, does that help cool barrel? I say no, it's just the -- the technical term for that is, that is just a high coefficient of cool. That is -- it makes it fun, draws attention in the glass counter and it’s a great feeling and shooting gun. The silencer world, suppressors. Silent-SR, Sturm Ruger, everybody get that? So that’s where that came from. We started this up in our factory at Newport, New Hampshire.

This is not something we bought or acquire, this is something that we did. Our engineers developed this line of suppressors, very sophisticated modeling and acoustical modeling software that they used to develop it. Initially out in the one you just saw, the 22-caliber suppressor, now the Silent-SR ISB, or Integrally Suppressed Barrel. This fits up with any of your 10/22 Takedown. So the 10/22 Takedown is a very, very cool product, took a gun that has been around for many, many years over 50 years, we now have the Takedown version and now we have a integrally suppressed silencer that can clock on to it.

Now this particular market, as many of you may or may not know, there's bills in Congress to look at the what's called the Hearing Protection Act. Right now that market is a little depressed just because a lot of people waiting on sidelines deciding whether they should jump in to buy one of these products or wait until they could save their $200 tax there. We'd much prefer they go out and spend the money and buy one now because once they see how much fun they'll have with this gun that $200 is a small price to pay.

Line extensions, again one of Ruger's strengths, when you look at our ability to rapidly produce different models that are not significant giant engineering changes, but line extensions. Things like on our Ruger American pistol, adding a duty model with a manual safety. Our duty models and we got the manual safety versions, we also got compact models, we got calibers in .9 and .45. In the 1911 family which has been around for a while at Ruger, a target model with great adjustable sights, a lightweight commander model in 9 millimeters. So again fleshing out that product line, going for what started as a single SKU, the 1945 government model to a full line in the 1911 family. LC9S been one of our real champions out in Tucson, Arizona they make a lot of these guns over the years, it’s a great gun. Adding things like this high viz fiber optic front and rear sights.

LCP, LCP probably the most carried gun, for conceal carry purposes, law enforcement backup throughout the country. The LCP is available now as a standard model that we've had for a number of years as well as laser equipped model and the LCP 2 which we launched this year in a standard model, and also with a laser, with some requirements and enhancements at a slightly higher price point. Both continue to do extremely well for us. Our .22 Charger with a polymer stalk and Takedown our standard model, again, just a very cool gun. Go to the range, but it on a bench, put it out there it’s a .22 caliber product, it's all your 10/22 magazine. The BX25, another gun you can have a lot of fun with.

And on the AR platform in state complaint model. Things like in Maryland and Colorado we have different laws that require different magazine capacity, et cetera. As well as one in California, we have very kind of obscure and obtuse regulations relating to certain stock configuration. This one here produced with the Harris stock, designed to make it legal and compliant in the state of California.

And this year we also ventured down the road in November offering AR lowers. These are the bottom portions, this is the receiver, if you will, of an AR rifle that many of our customers like to build from the ground up, so that's made in our made in North Carolina factory that we took that went one step further and added what we called a loaded lower, where it's got the stock, it's got our elite trigger and again for people who like to build and modify firearms these are great, great platforms. Think of this as -- it's like the 1022 it's like you're talking a small black Chevy, you can do a lot with this and our customers like to start with the chassis and build it out.

And then we have a lot of things that are more mix and match things like the Mini-14s been around for a long time. Mixed and matched with the hardwood talk with Sellus. Same with here in the Mini-30. Again different combinations, where you might have had that in a blue configuration with a different stock. It's just mixing and matching giving the customer something to get excited about. The gun sights [indiscernible] rifle. In a very popular and a .450 Bushmaster. Very cool looking very popular new caliber in Midwestern states that have laws relating to straight wall cartridges for their deer hunting season. So this the .450 Bushmaster cartridge really caught us by surprise -- pleasant surprise and we've got that not only in scout rifle, but several of our other more traditional hunting rifles in the American rifle family.

And Ruger Precision rifle continues to be lock star for us. Bolt action rifle again continued by our engineers up in New Port, New Hampshire very, very cool, we did it -- we came up with an enhanced version with the fore end, new muzzle break, now we've added some new calibers, a 6 millimeter Creedmoor, as well as a 5.56 NATO. Now the 6.5 Creedmoor and 3.08 continue to be the main stays, the 6.5 in particular continues to do extremely well for us with this product.

Couple of our American rifle platforms made now both in New Port, New Hampshire and Maryland where we've got some new calibers, some new configurations, you got a Predator model, Ranch and .450 Bushmaster again with a very cool muzzle break and then the Predator with the vortex rifle scope combination. A lot of these again mix and match combinations, calibers, scopes, stocks; things that can give a retailer or distributor a little bit of extra margin and get the consumer excited to get off the couch, come in to the gun store and look at his next Ruger purchase.

Ruger American Rimfire target, again made down in Maryland very cool using a laminate wood stock, a threaded barrel and I think we've got one in the back if anyone wants to take a look at that. A lot of these guns are here today if you'd like to take a look at it, in the back, on the tables, a couple of our folks are here and they'll be glad to go through them with you.

On the Hawkeye line, the Hawkeye FTW Hunter again a little higher end gun, not to forget the Hawkeye line which has been with the company for many years, then again line extensions, a camel dips stock in a particular pattern that again to get the customer excited.

10/22 Takedown light, another gun with the high coefficient of cool. You got the vetted barrel, you got to Takedown configuration and the threaded muzzle, again lots of fun. New twist on an old gun, the 10/22 has been around for a long time, I think we've sold over 7 million of them over the years, but just a great, great product and continue to think of ways to innovate.

On the revolver side LTRs, the X configuration designation, the external hammer, different calibers, we've gotten .22 long rifle and a 3-inch kind of a kit gun configuration. .357 magnum with the external hammer. In our traditional double action revolvers GP100 in a five shot .44 special. Again, very popular, people have asked for that caliber over a number of years. The Red Hawk also one of our traditional double action products, 8 shot .357 magnum proved to be extremely popular with many of our customers.

And as I mentioned distributor exclusives. This is real area where, Ruger, I think is best-in-class. We make distributor exclusives, we work with our customers to find out what's going to give them an edge when you are just down to 18 distributors, how do they differentiate from the next guy. They can't do it on price, so how do they come up with something just a little bit different, hopefully, something that has a little bit extra margin in it for them and for their retailers.

Last year we did the Mark IV Bill-Ruger commutative model celebrate 100 years since Mr. Ruger's birth in 1916. This was on our brand new Mark IV Competition model. We did one of our AR556s laid down a [indiscernible], we call it FDE is Flat Dark Earth, that just a color, very popular with the military, very popular with the consumers. And Magpul is a brand of -- we talk about AR's furniture is the add-on features. Things like the magazines, things like the site, what makes it cool, how do you trick that gun out to make it more exciting, more profitable and more appealing to the consumers. One of Mike's favorite, the SR22 kind of in Contractor Yellow we call that.

So again, the Takedown light in different colors, Ruger Vaquero and Fast Draws one of our single action lines. We do a great job with single action revolvers as well. A commemorative model we worked with Davidson's on, our 19/11 NRA Special Edition where we used it as -- also as a fund raising tool to generate funds for the NRA ILA. That was the fun stuff. So I get a little excited about that the firearms and the things we make and the people at Ruger. Now we are going to cover a little bit on the financial side.

first quarter, I think everybody got the press release, it came last night, had our first quarter results. 10-Q is out all the details in there. Q1 I think was a solid quarter for us slightly up from Q4, slightly down from Q1 of last year, but again still operating profit in the neighborhood of 28% and earnings per share of $21.

Now we're off to a good start, sales were increased slightly as I said from Q4, EPS up slightly, cash generate from operations about 19 million, distributor inventory actually decreased a little. So that first quarter however was not without it's struggles. It a very promotionally charged environment. First quarter is always where we have promotions for distributors and our retailers, this year was no exception. Coming out of the election we saw a lot of inventory, we'll look at that in a moment, so we had to be aggressive on our promotions, we had to make sure we’re first and foremost with our distributors and our retailers.

We're also, during the Q4 and Q1 we repurchased 1.4 million share of our stock, 72.2% of the outstanding shares. Average cost of $49.67, I will show you a few slides at the end, talking about our history of share repurchase.

But through that period of time $67 million returned to shareholders in the formula share buybacks. And we ended the quarter with cash of about $35 million currently as of the end of the last week, we got cash on hand of about $50 million and no debt. The other key point and this is where Tom Dineen does an especially great job for us, we're 99% current with all our accounts. Our terms are tight, our normal distributor terms are 30% payment, 2% cash discount, if you work with Ruger, you don't miss your discount, if you do we've got you on watch, we're monitoring it very closely. Tom works very closely with Shawn Leska, our VP of Sales, and it’s very much a tight nit organization. We collect cash, Tom likes to collect cash, he likes big checks, we like to see that cash balance grow, we like to maintain that stable and disciplined capital allocation approach to our business.

Considering balance sheet, I mentioned disciplined capital allocation. In terms of production planning, just a little bit on this, I think a lot of you know, we don’t use incoming orders to run our business, we say that before and every time we get lot of questions, are you concerned about what happen with your incoming orders, the average selling prices incoming orders. We always look at it, but usually there is an underlying reason. It maybe we wrote a lot of order for LCPs that quarter, and LCPs are relatively low dollar firearms sale compared to precision rifles. So all of a sudden, our average selling price goes down. Next quarter, we introduce a new variant of the precision rifle, and the average selling price goes up.

So again it’s usually, it’s always math based. It’s not always something that is a big takeaway, that something radically happens with the direction of the company. But one of our key tools that we use, this looks a little choppy, our SIOP graph, Sales, Inventory & Operations Planning, we take every single product line and we plan every two weeks, what’s going on and how we want to run our factors.

So we look at first and foremost, what our distributors are selling. Now this isn’t a real product line. This is a notional one, but we have a lot of data on our hands. We have distributor inventory, distributor sales, our inventory, our production, our daily -- average production for the day, our SIOP, which is are targeted production number and then on 90-day planning SIOP. This is where we try to give factories a forecast of what’s coming down the pipe. Is it going to change up, change down, get the supply chain ready and get tuned up for those changes coming down the pipe. We set a production level. In this case, we have 90 to 110 a day now the factory is challenged to try to bring production up to try to catch up.

Now in this case, distributor sales only 47 a day. However, we may have something coming, this maybe a gun, that’s going on a promotion a month from now, and that’s why we want to build that inventory up. So this is a very interactive, again, the best I’ve ever seen in my time in the industry, coordination between sales and our folks in production, in the factories.

Quarterly sell-through, we talk about that before sell-through is distributor selling to retails. Again, that trend line moving up in a positive direction, not mathematical to be sure, but obviously going in the right direction. And first quarter 2017, that sell-through was about 8,500 units a day.

Now inventory. Inventory, we spend a lot of time, we do watch inventory. We watch our inventory because the quickest way to turn to pull that cash down in a bad way is sometime throwing cash in inventory. And so we watch our inventory very closely. We also watch our distributor inventory and you see over the last couple of periods, distributor inventory has actually come down, our Ruger inventory has come up. We do watch that. We take that into consideration. We try to make sure we're building good inventory that’s sellable in the coming period.

And we also watch what’s a healthy number turns for our distributors. We like to thank our distributors, because again we’ve only got 18 distributors. The only way that we go to market is through those distributors. We don’t sell Bass Pro or Cabela’s direct. So if we want to get that business, it's got to go through one of our distributors. It’s okay for them to hold inventory. We think six turns is reasonable. And so even at six turns, we’re comfortable with our distributor inventories.

Capital allocation. As again, I mentioned disciplined capital allocation, only past five years over $191 million investment back in capital expenditures in our business. We spend a lot of money, however we think, we’ve had good pay back for that. We have rigorous screenings that go through all levels before we buy capital equipment. We look to see first and foremost, can we repurpose existing equipment?

Secondly, is the payback there? If the payback is not there, sometimes something breaks, sometimes you have to replace a roof, those things happen. But you also, mainly for new products, that’s the exciting part of our business. [Indiscernible] stock repurchases. In 2006 over $157 million returned in share repurchases, that’s a history of our share repurchase overtime. Now, going all the way back to ’06, that’s the $157 million at a price per share of $14.71. The most recent share buyback that we did in Q4 and Q1 was at that 49.67 number. So again, we spent a lot of time. Sometime ago our board put together a capital allocation committee, we spent a lot of time looking at disciplined approach to how/whether we should buy back shares and if so at what price.

And that's our history over time during that 2006 period, if you look at the share price and where our purchase where. You look at back -- going back in 2006 to the most recent share repurchase here in Q4 and then Q1. And we've got our cash picture. Obviously, some of those big dips are when we either had a stock repurchase or in the case of special dividend back in 2012 again returning cash to our shareholders.

Our goal is to obviously invest that cash wisely, be it in Ruger for organic growth, be it in an acquisition if one should present itself, and if not, we're going to return that cash to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and stock buybacks. And you know since '09 about a 179 million in regular quarterly dividend. Now important to note is our dividend policy. Often times misunderstood, we pay a percent of our earnings per share as our dividend. So I am always amused when I read the computer-generated headline that say Ruger raised dividend or Ruger cut dividend, while really we just pay the 40% dividend, 40% of earnings per share that we've been paying, but business might have been stronger or weaker in that particular quarter.

So back in 2012 up to that time we'd been paying 25% of our earnings per share, in 2012 we changed to 40%. And so we continue with that model we think that's a good model, we think it's a disciplined model; when the company's making more money, we're returning more to shareholders. When things are tightening up we need to maintain that cash position, it's self-regulated, that's the beauty of it.

And again since '07, over 398 million when you count those repurchase, you count the dividends, as Mike mentioned market cap has grown from 220 million in '07 to over a billion today, cash balance, we entered the quarter at 35 million in cash balance, today about 50 million. That's where we are on Friday, stock at $60, 17.7 million shares outstanding. Again, I would always caution you, in this business overtime, you've seen the ups you've seen the downs. Remember that bar chart I showed you, remember 15 times year-over-year we were up 10 times year over year we were down, so it is a volatile industry, the key to remember is that we intend to prosper whether business is moving up or moving down.

Upcoming investor communications. These are always on our website if for some reason they change we'll let people know. Other than the annual meeting we do our earnings release, we do it the night before to give you a chance to read it and digest it and then we do the earnings call the next morning. I have noted there's a lot of our competitors that like to do the earnings release and immediately jump on the earnings call, get it over before everybody's had a chance to digest the information. We like to make sure we get it out the night before, so you have a chance to read it, so hopefully if you're following Ruger stock you get a chance to ask a well-informed question the next day.

And again we like to think we are a high value proposition for our consumers, innovation, it's scalable you know we have two -- our 18 distributors that we work with, tried and true over the years. Lean methodologies and disciplined capital allocation and then a variable dividend policy, it's consistent capital allocation and something that works, both we think for our shareholders as well as for the customers -- the company, internally managing auditors.

And finally, at Ruger one of the things we want to do is become and maintain a company that our shareholders -- our customer are excited to buy from. Our associates to proudly work at and our investors seek for long-term returns. That's really in a nutshell what sums up want to be at Ruger, what we want our commitment to you or what we want to be in the future.

And now subject to the rules laid out by Chairman Jacobi, I'd like to open it up to questions and we'll do our best to answer them and if we don’t know the answer we'll get back to you on that.

Mike Jacobi

Before reading those, I'd just like to make one correction to one of the slides that Chris presented, the $60 stock price, the stock was up somewhere between $8 and $9 this morning.

Christopher J. Killoy

And I would say that's one note is internally, we don’t pay any attention as a management team to what the stock is at. People ask me, I meet them at a restaurant, they say why is your stock up today, I say I have no idea. Why did it they go down, I have no idea. And really what we think we like to think from a long-haul, if we run our company like we know we should hopefully we'll be a good investment for people who see Ruger as a long-term play.

We are not flashy, we don’t give forward looking guidance, we are not going to start giving forward-looking guidance. So bear with us, we're going to have ups, we're going to have downs, we're going to be competitive where that market is growing or contracting, we're going to do our best to leave it all on the field at the end of every quarter.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Mike Jacobi

At this time, we will open the floor to question from member of the audience who are here in person. [Operator Instructions].

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. I am Rabbai Michael Friedman, I'm joined by my colleagues here Father David Blench and Rabbai Evan Schultz. Together we represent the Do Not Stand Idly by Campaign to reduce gun violence in America. Last year Rabbai Joe [indiscernible], Reverent Tim Conder and Donna [indiscernible] attended this annual meeting. They presented to term Ruger with a request for information. Mr. Fifer at the time said that he and your leaders would look at it and we trust that you have done so.

40% of the guns sold in America today are purchase using tax payer dollars at the local stated federal level. As of today, a 118 municipalities and states represented by their Mayor's, their Chief of Police, their Sheriffs and their Governors have signed on to Do Not Stand Idly by Campaign. In doing so they've pledged that the next time they're jurisdiction needs to purchase fire arms for law enforcement, they will only purchase from a manufacturer who is willing to provide information about their development of the smart gun technology. We have issued this RFI on behalf of those 118 public officials.

In addition, the Do Not Stand Idly by Campaign asks manufacturers such as Ruger to provide information about their distribution network. We are concerned as I know that you are too that too many guns are following into the hands of the wrong people as a result of insecure distribution networks and bad apples dealers. Thus, we also request information about your distribution network of 18 distributors that you mentioned and their practices, so that we can all ensure that the distribution network is secure.

We ask Sturm Ruger would meet with public official who are part of the Do Not Stand Idly by Campaign and respond to this request for information. We are also working with another firearms manufacturer to develop a smart weapon designed specifically for law enforcement that weapon is expected to be ready for testing by police department this summer.

We believe this is a great opportunity for Sturm Ruger to continue to be a leader in its field, to work with Police and our Military to reducing gun violence in America. To ensure that your distribution network is pure and innovate in the area of smart gun technology and to improve its bottom line by bringing smart weapons to the market place. Thank you.

Christopher J. Killoy

Thank you Rabbai and we do have the RFI that you gave me earlier today and Kevin and I will take a look at that and I appreciate you being here and also appreciate your passion and concern for the issue. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

First of all, congratulations Chris. Second of all, I wanted to just talk about two things that you brought up. First of all, you brought up the facts that the decline in the industry has been greatly exaggerated and second of all, the expansion of smaller FFLs and manufacturers here.

Obviously, this has made the purchases pretty attractive for you, but I'm also wondering if it's sort of the effectively how you think about the balance between acquisitions and share repurchases. Have you sort of seen any additional M&A opportunities, is that something that looks incrementally more attractive, now that valuations may be little bit depressed and just in general how do you balance this two priorities?

Christopher J. Killoy

That’s a good question, obviously most people know we aside from the acquisition of Ruger Precision Metals, our metal injection molding facility in our city, we really haven’t been too active on the M&A side. We haven’t seen valuation really come down a lot of late, lot of times we look at -- the big picture the make versus buy. It's the category within the firearm space, are we equipped to do that our sells versus buy some. A good example being the suppressor business.

We have very talented engineers in New Hampshire that, frankly when the when the idea surfaced of doing a suppressor, we're thinking okay, we got to go hire a couple of engineers that know about suppressors, turns out we had like probably 20 of them that were very into suppresses, very active and literally had to cull the herd and tell them, no, you can't work on the suppressor projects, you have to go back and work on your assigned project. So and it was obviously a lot better for us to that, build it in house, design it in house and make it, rather than acquire, say a suppressor company.

So right now, we haven’t seen a big change in that valuation, I think overtime the smaller companies more likely they will go by the way side. Some of the smaller FLLs that have a manufacturing license, say they were just building AR platform products, it's probably a lot of them that won't be around next year, we're going to see some of those go by the way side, as that market has contracted, there were so many players in that market space and right now we're going through a period of time where there is still some inventory out there, there is a lot of deals out there.

Do you ever want to see the level of deals going on in the industry, subscribe to the CDNN newsletter and just looking where the price point are and you'll see those price points as they're floating lower from a lot of brands that you may not have even heard of, while that may not be impacted Ruger directly, because you never heard of that brand and whether they'll buy a Ruger, it's still up a consideration of retail for the consumers as those price points are being beaten down.

So I think we're going to see more fallout at frankly the manufacturer level and likely at the retail level as well. We think our distributors are largely very stable and one of things about the two steps distribution, for example with Gander Mountain’s recent bankruptcy filing, Ruger didn’t sell Gander Mountain Direct, several of our distributors do and they took a loss in some cases -- in several cases. But not impacting Ruger, so that’s why, Tom can still put that 99% current number up there.

So I think it’s going to change, I think we're going to see some of those smaller FFLs, both at the retail level and the manufacturing level, go by the way side.

Mike Jacobi

Chris, I might add to that. We view, I mean, this is your company as a shareholder, and so we view our ability to make acquisitions, we have substantial ability to make acquisitions because we don’t have debt and we have cash and we generally love cash. But we’re not going to make an acquisition that we don’t think is going to return to you more than you might get out of dividends and three years ago, we did a special dividend where we returned our cash back over to you. And we just don’t see those valuations in the industry right now.

Christopher J. Killoy

Any other questions?

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]

Christopher J. Killoy

You said military and police as far as, well, we’ve made some small steps there. One of the things that I mentioned, our concealed carry products, like LCP, LC9 and LCR. Even though those are sold largely through our commercial network as well as our network of law enforcement distributors, those three guns are the three of the most popular backup guns or secondary guns for law enforcement personal in the country.

Now the duty weapon category, say the pistol category, that’s a really a dog-eat-dog world. I did that for many years at Smith & Wesson. Most departments you are working with, their funds are limited. Number one, they’ve already got -- all their officers already have a firearm. So with every transaction, you got to do a trade. You’re looking to take those old guns on trade, get what you can for them, and then sell them new guns. A lot of those transactions are very, very low margin. Some of them are money losers with the companies involved may elect to do that just for the headline of the PR associated with getting a big department. And that can be a strategy, but overtime, you can’t bank press releases.

So largely we stayed away from there. I will tell you that two product categories that we’ve done extremely well with in recent period, the AR556 and the Precision Rifle, we’re seeing making slow but steady inroads with quite a few departments around the country. We’ve got test and evaluation units out with departments throughout country. Where we think those niches are very important. All of those deals were done with no trades involved. They were done at our normal law enforcement pricing, and we’re very comfortable being in those situations with the Precision Rifle, the AR, and again all of our backup weapons.

The American Pistol is for example is and will be a great duty weapon, but it’s going to take a time. You got a lot of tough competition out in that market with Glocks, Sigs, Smith & Wesson, Beretta, FN, all doing those no-money trades or low-money trades. And so for us right now, we think, we’ll take that business where we can get it, if it’s profitable. But by and large, we’re going to focus on, and the LE market would be the AR556 platform, Precision Rifle and then our backup weapons, the LCP, LC9 and LCR.

Mike Jacobi

Any other question?

Okay there being no other business to come before the meeting I'll ask for a motion to adjourn.

Unidentified Company Representative

Mr. Chairman, I move that the 2017 annual meeting of stockholders of the company be adjourned.

Unidentified Company Representative

I second the motion.

Mike Jacobi

May I have a voice vote on the motion, all in favor please signify by saying aye. [Multiple Speakers].

Mike Jacobi

The 2017 annual meeting of the stockholders of the company is hereby adjourned, on behalf of the Board of Directors I'd like to thank you for attending the meeting and for your continued support of the company, thank you.

