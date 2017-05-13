PharMerica's (PMC) CEO Greg Weishar on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

PharMerica Corporation (NYSE:PMC)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 10, 2017 10:00 ET

Executives

Berard Tomassetti - Chief Accounting Officer

Greg Weishar - Chief Executive Officer

Bob Dries - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Analysts

A.J. Rice - UBS

James Choe - Cowen

Steve Valiquette - Bank of America/Merrill Lynch

Robert Willoughby - Credit Suisse

Clayton Meyers - Barclays

Operator

Berard Tomassetti

Good morning and thank you for joining us for the 2017 first quarter results conference call. On the call with me today are Greg Weishar, Chief Executive Officer and Bob Dries, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

Before beginning our remarks regarding the 2017 first quarter results, I would like to make a cautionary statement. During the call today, we will make forward-looking statements about our business prospects and financial expectations. We want to remind you that there are many risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. In addition to the risks and uncertainties discussed in this morning's press release and in the comments made during this conference call, more detailed information about additional risks and uncertainties maybe found in our annual report on Form 10-K. Copies of our annual report on Form 10-K maybe obtained from the SEC or by visiting the Investor Relations section of our website.

PharMerica assumes no obligation to update the matters discussed on this call.

PharMerica assumes no obligation to update the matters discussed on this call. During this call, we will be referring to non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is available in our press release and in our Form 10-Q. We have made available to you, our press release and our Form 10-Q. In addition, this webcast will be on our website, along with the transcript from this call.

And now at this time, I would like to turn the presentation over to Greg.

Greg Weishar

Thank you, Berard and thank you all for calling in. We appreciate your attendance and interest in PharMerica. As we reported in the earnings release, PharMerica delivered strong financial results for the first quarter of 2017, achieving adjusted EBITDA of $31.3 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.42. As you recall, when the company released 2017 guidance last quarter, we pointed to several factors that would lead to growth in 2017. Number one, the launch of a new product focusing on growing share in the assisted living segment; number two, a sequential improvement in gross margin due to successful drug purchasing and cost containment efforts; third, a full year benefit of acquisitions completed in 2016; and four, strong growth in the diversified businesses.

I would like to touch further on these points. We launched ValueMed during the quarter. ValueMed is the new product offering that serves the rapidly growing assisted living market. Early results are promising as we have closed several opportunities and they are encouraged with the growth in the sales pipeline. Recall, there are about 1 million residents in assisted living facilities throughout the nation, growing about 6% per year. As the senior population ages, we expect robust demand for ValueMed’s comprehensive pharmacy service offering. ValueMed has the potential to be a key driver of organic growth in the core business over the next several years.

Secondly, due to successful drug purchasing efforts, we are realizing improvements in gross profit margin. Excluding the impact of the 21st Century Cures Act, which reduced Part B reimbursement in the specialty home infusion business, the gross profit margin would have improved on a sequential basis of 20 basis points. Third, the company made six acquisitions in 2016, four long-term care acquisitions and two home infusion acquisitions. The majority of these transactions occurred in the fourth quarter. We are on track to realize the full year benefit of these acquisitions by the end of May this year. So this is good news.

And lastly, we expected robust growth in the diversified businesses, and clearly, we saw that in the first quarter of 2017. The diversified businesses grew nearly 35% in the first quarter of 2017 versus the first quarter of 2016 and we are confident annualized diversified business revenue will exceed $1 billion by the end of this year. As most of you know, we began diversifying the business in December of 2012 with the acquisition of Amerita and Onco360 a year after that. The company’s diversified businesses will represent over 40% of consolidated revenue by the end of the year – this year 2017 and will represent about 50% of total revenues on an annualized basis by the first quarter of 2019.

Let me move now to acquisitions. During the quarter, the company completed two acquisitions, CareMed Specialty Pharmacy and Home Care Solutions. CareMed provides comprehensive specialty pharmacy services on a national basis and further bolsters the company’s position in the rapidly growing specialty pharmacy market. Going forward, the CareMed management team will focus on expanding therapies beyond oncology. Home Care Solutions is a local provider that has the necessary payer contracts to permit Amerita to quickly address the large Chicago market.

Looking forward, we continue to support a strong acquisition pipeline and we are actively pursuing deals in both the LTC and diversified businesses. This year, we are targeting 70% for diversified businesses and 30% for the institutional pharmacy business. With the CareMed and the Home Care acquisitions closed, we have a good start towards achieving 2017’s acquisition goal of $200 million in annualized revenues. As in the past, as we evaluate acquisitions, we will continue to be disciplined buyers and maintain a philosophy of not chasing earnings at the expense of bad acquisitions. We believe we have the capital structure to support the current acquisition program for the foreseeable future.

So with that, I will turn it over to Bob to walk you through the financials.

Bob Dries

Thank you, Greg and good morning. Key points regarding PharMerica’s first quarter 2017 financial performance are as follows. Revenues increased 6.1% from $534.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 to $566.8 million in the first quarter of 2017. The growth in revenues was driven by a sequential 9.3% revenue increase in our diversified businesses and a 4.4% increase in our institutional pharmacy business. The diversified businesses revenue was positively impacted by the CareMed acquisition that closed mid-March as well as organic growth. The institutional pharmacy business revenue benefited from sequential script growth of 3.5%, largely driven by acquisitions completed in the fourth quarter of 2016.

On a sequential quarterly basis, gross profit increased $4.2 million, while our gross profit margins decreased from 15.7% in the fourth quarter of 2016 to 15.5% in the first quarter of 2017. This decrease in gross profit margins was attributable to the negative reimbursement impact from the 21st Century Cures Act, which lowered gross profit by $2.4 million during the first quarter of 2017. Excluding this impact from the Cures Act, gross profit margins would have been 15.9% in the first quarter of 2017, a 20 basis point improvement sequentially.

SG&A expenses were $63.5 million in the first quarter of 2017 or 11.2% of revenues versus 10.3% of revenues in the fourth quarter of 2016. This increase in SG&A expense is primarily due to the timing associated with higher payroll taxes in the first quarter of 2017 versus the fourth quarter of 2016 as well as higher bad debt expense. Adjusted EBITDA declined sequentially from $35.6 million to $31.3 million in the first quarter of 2017. The sequential decrease was largely attributable to the aforementioned negative impact from the Cures Act, the timing of higher payroll taxes in the first quarter of 2017 and higher bad debt expense.

Interest expense in the first quarter of 2017 was $3.7 million compared to $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. As discussed during last quarter’s earnings call, the fourth quarter 2016 interest expense was lower due to an assessment and adjustment of the company’s mandatorily redeemable liability related to a prior acquisition to fair market value as of December 31, 2016, that resulted in a $3.2 million reduction in the liability and a corresponding decrease to interest expense. Absent this adjustment, the fourth quarter interest expense would have been $3.4 million.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share in the first quarter of 2017 was $0.42 as compared to $0.58 in the fourth quarter of 2016. Excluding the $3.2 million mandatorily redeemable interest expense adjustment noted above, the adjusted diluted earnings per share would have been $0.52 in the fourth quarter of 2016. The remaining sequential decrease in adjusted diluted earnings per share is attributable to lower adjusted EBITDA. Cash flows from operating activities were $72.2 million in the first quarter of 2017, due primarily to a decrease in inventory as the company realized the benefit from the company’s fourth quarter direct purchasing initiatives.

Looking into the second quarter of 2017, we plan on pursuing opportunities with respect to these strategic direct purchasing initiatives. Regarding guidance for the full year 2017, we are reaffirming our previous guidance as follows. Revenue in the range of $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion, adjusted EBITDA in the range of $132 million to $142 million, interest expense of $17.5 million, depreciation expense of $26.4 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share in the range of $1.75 to $1.95. Keep in mind the full year guidance includes revenue and EBITDA of approximately $100 million and $5 million respectively, related to acquisitions completed in the first quarter of 2017. Regarding the second quarter of 2017, guidance is as follows. Revenue in the range of $585 million to $605 million, adjusted EBITDA in the range of $33.5 million to $35 million, adjusted diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.45 to $0.48.

Thank you. And now, I will turn the call back over to Greg for some final remarks.

Greg Weishar

Thank you, Bob. Before we finish and go to the Q&A, I have some concluding remarks. We continue to be optimistic when we look at the company’s short-term and long-term prospects. This view is driven by the following. First, as we have stated repeatedly, PharMerica has unquestionably the best institutional pharmacy service model in the industry, with customer facing technology that lowers client’s costs and improves the quality of care. We are unique in the institutional pharmacy industry, an industry that has been chronically plagued by service failures. PharMerica typically doesn’t lose business due to service failures and that is primarily because of our superior operating platform. We believe the company’s best in class institutional pharmacy service model represents a long-term tailwind for the company, especially as we aggressively compete in the assisted living industry with the ValueMed product. Secondly, as I mentioned earlier, annualized revenues for the diversified specialty pharmacy businesses will be greater than $1 billion by year end and will represent about 50% of the company’s total revenues on an annualized basis by the first quarter of 2019, if not sooner.

The diversified businesses are positioned for continued growth, as we expand therapies beyond oncology and make continued operating and financial investments. And as we drive scale, we are confident we will see further margin expansion. And last, we are comfortable that the company’s diversification plan and organic growth strategies are on track. We are executing very well on the diversification plan we set up a little over 4 years ago. And we are making slow, but steady progress in the core institutional pharmacy business. So in summary, PharMerica’s first quarter provides a good foundation for continued progress towards achieving the company’s financial and operating objectives for 2017. And we remain confident the company’s business strategies will, over the long-term, drive earnings and shareholder value.

So with that, I will turn the call back to Glenda for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of A.J. Rice from UBS. Your line is now open.

A.J. Rice

Hi, everybody. Thanks. A couple questions, if I might. So if I look at the inventory days on hand, you were at like 43 days, had been a big spike at the end of the year, which you talked about doing strategic purchasing and seems like that’s helped to get your back down now to sort of 26 days, which has been more close to the norm for you, is – should we think about the benefit you got on the strategic purchasing as there was a particular opportunity in the first quarter and you took advantage of that, now we got to wait for another one of those opportunities to go on or is there any reason to believe that there is some lingering benefits to the rest of the year for that and is there any way to call out how big benefit that was for you?

Bob Dries

Yes. Hi, A.J. You are correct, I mean the change in the inventory balance decreasing down is the fact that those strategic purchases that were done in the fourth quarter, those ran through the P&L during the first quarter as planned, which drive to that growth. Your – second part of your question about as we look forward, we do plan in the second quarter to also, as I mentioned in my script, to initiate some strategic purchasing initiatives as well. And so that is in our plan to do that for the second quarter.

A.J. Rice

Okay. Are those opportunities mainly, I am assuming they are mainly on the specialty side or are they – is there something going on in the institutional side that’s allowing you to get those opportunities?

Bob Dries

No. A.J., they are drug specific. And so it would be both in the core institutional pharmacy as well as in the specialty side, so both of those are areas that we look at.

A.J. Rice

Okay. When I look at the revenues per script trend, you have obviously seen nice sequential increases and as obviously, specialty has gotten bigger and bigger, that’s probably having an impact on the aggregate corporate wide revenues per script trend, can you just give us a sense of more on an apples-to-apples basis, what you are seeing there, may be in the institutional side and I don’t know if it’s possible to do it on an apples-to-apples basis on the specialty side, but what would it look like if we were to look at those more on a comparative basis versus the prior year?

Bob Dries

Yes. A.J., we are not breaking those out separately. But I will tell you, I think that you are correct. And if you look at that, we are seeing nice growth in that revenue per script sequentially. And again, a couple of things that are driving that, again is the mix, as Greg talked about, as the diversified business is becoming the larger and larger piece of the total business. Obviously, those are coming forward at a much higher revenue per script, which is contributing to that benefit. In addition, as you look sequentially, the benefit of drug price inflation is another piece that benefits that, both on the institutional side as well as on the diversified businesses.

A.J. Rice

Yes. I guess that’s what I was trying to get at, do you have a – even maybe this is a not the specific numbers a sense of what kind of inflation rates you are seeing in the traditional institutional business and what kind of general inflation rates you are seeing in the specialty business?

Bob Dries

Yes. A.J., we are seeing that somewhere in the range of around 7% to 8%.

A.J. Rice

Okay. That’s like consistent on both sides of the business pretty much?

Bob Dries

A.J., yes, it is.

A.J. Rice

Okay, alright. And then my last question would be on the SG&A side, your – the release calls out the labor and bad debts, it sounds like in the prepared remarks, it’s partly the way the payroll tax reset worked, is it just sort of the normal seasonality that you have or is there something else going on, on the labor side. And then any commentary more on where – what specifically is the bad debt issue that – or pressure point you are talking about?

Bob Dries

Sure. A.J., on the payroll tax, it is a calendar event, where in the Q4, those are really the lowest level of payroll taxes and they reset as you go into the beginning of the year. And so that is a normal calendar event. And also as we move throughout, that will go down as well. And so I think that, that is a key piece. And again, as it relates to the bad debt expense being higher sequentially for that piece, a couple of things, again, as we look at that and evaluate the bad debt through our process, that derives our bad debt expense. I will also say a slight part of that sequential increase was the fact that the company did realize some recoveries in the Q4 period that lowered the bad debt expense. So when you look at that, it’s kind of a couple of factors, slightly higher in Q1, then also slightly lower in Q4 as it relates to certain recoveries that we have realized.

A.J. Rice

Okay, thanks a lot.

Greg Weishar

You are welcome.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Charles Rhyee from Cowen. Your line is now open.

James Choe

Hi. It’s actually James on for Charles. My first question is, last quarter, you remarked that you were looking to try to fix the Cures Act. Any updates on that front? And do you continue to expect no relief in 2017?

Greg Weishar

Yes. We have not forecasted any relief for 2017. And based on what we are – the tea leaves in the nation’s capital suggest that the best that we can hope for at this juncture is some relief in 2018. There’s a lot of legislative support for that. But from a CMS standpoint they are kind of pushing back. So we will continue to monitor that, but we are confident ultimately, we will get some relief from the Cures Act. And we are hopeful that it would be in ‘18. But that’s not a sure bet as we sit here today.

James Choe

Great. Also how does the acquisition pipeline look like currently? I know that you are expecting 70% diversified pharmacy, 30% institutional pharmacy. Is the pipeline weighted in the similar fashion? And do you expect acquisitions to be more back half weighted similar to last year?

Greg Weishar

I think we are anticipating that we should be able to move that up. We have always had that goal. But we do look at our pipeline today. And we think that we can probably close some of these things midyear, and that’s our goal. So if you think about our $200 million goal this year, which is double what we were historically, last several years. The main reason we upped that is because we included CareMed and home infusion company in our 2017 guidance. And we had pretty much closed those deals before – by the time that we closed the books on the budget and therefore in our guidance. So generally, we are looking at $100 million to the extent that we get opportunities in the specialty that we are comfortable with. That would potentially move that $100 million up. But we generally look 70% – generally we look at 70% of contribution coming from the institutional and 30% coming from the specialty.

James Choe

Okay, great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Steve Valiquette from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Your line is now open.

Steve Valiquette

Okay great. Hi good morning. Greg and Bob congrats on the results. I just have a couple of business mix update questions in relation to your specialty pharmacy assets that you keep doing acquisitions in this area. And pretty basic question and maybe just an update. I guess, first within specialty infusion, I mean, where do we stand right now on the revenue mix percentage that is dispensing drugs in an infusion center setting versus drug infusion in the home setting by a caregiver? I mean, are you racking up any bricks-and-mortar infusion center assets with these acquisitions, or is this primarily in the home setting?

Greg Weishar

We have kind of stayed historically away from the bricks-and-mortars. We might have a couple. And I think we do have a couple of bricks-and-mortars operations. But predominantly, 90% of our revenues come from home infusion. And the acquisitions that we make, typically, I don’t think we have made an acquisition yet where we have infusions with bricks-and-mortars. Maybe one of the acquisitions has a walk-in in their existing pharmacy, that kind of thing. But that’s not been a focus of ours.

Steve Valiquette

Okay, that’s helpful. And then the other question around that would just be – just any rough percentage of your revenue mix within your overall specialty pharmacy operations that are commercial reimbursement versus Medicare or government reimbursement, just any sort of rough breakdown would be helpful, too?

Greg Weishar

I don’t have that in front of me. So at the risk of – I would prefer to take that off-line, and it’s typically 50% commercial in specialty and in home infusion. But given where we are at now, I would like to get an update and give that to you.

Steve Valiquette

Okay, great. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Robert Willoughby from Credit Suisse. Your line is now open.

Robert Willoughby

Thank you. Greg, the beds – bed count looked like it grew for the institutional business sequentially anyway. Does your guidance assume some incremental success on that front, how meaningful could that be?

Greg Weishar

We are anticipating that we will grow organically the beds this year. And we are hopeful that we have seen the worst of our bed situation. But clearly that’s what I would consider to be always a risk in our budget. But generally, we have a way of finding a way to hit our guidance. But our goal is to sequentially grow beds second quarter, third quarter and fourth quarter of this year.

Robert Willoughby

And the reasons why you do lose the beds from time to time, anything new or different? Either there is obviously some customer failures or some mergers, you are saying it’s not a service function. I mean, where are these beds going when they do – when you do lose them?

Greg Weishar

Yes, they typically go – there’s still joint ventures being formed out there. We have seen rise and fall of that activity. But we still see some attrition as a result of that. We are seeing some – a lot of transactional behavior in the post-acute business as you should probably know, where folks are buying homes and maybe the pharmacy that – and where – it goes both ways. But sometimes it hurts us on a given quarter where we lose more to transaction behaviors, buying and selling of homes than we would gain. So that’s been a factor in some cases. And then third, we are starting to see homes closing, which is a concern. So those are the real 3 major drivers and they manifest themselves, given any quarter it could be one or the other or a combination of both.

Robert Willoughby

And separately, just it looks like the DSOs are ticking higher here sequentially. Is this just a mix issue as you based on what you have been acquiring, or is there some new challenge for you on collections?

Bob Dries

Yes, again, Robert, the DSOs actually in Q1 of ‘17 versus Q4, I mean, they ticked down slightly. They were at 38 in Q4 and they are 37.9 in Q1. And again, I think, just in general on the receivables side, again, we are comfortable with receivable and the allowance on the receivable. Again as our business grows with acquisitions, when the receivables are coming on with those acquisitions and again, the growth in the diversified business tends to tick up, the receivable balance. But again, very comfortable with the DSO, and again, we have a slight tick down sequentially.

Robert Willoughby

Alright. Yes, we look at it on trailing 12-month basis, and it’s gradually moved one-way, I thought it might deals adding a different profile to it. But it seems just kind of up and down a few days didn’t signal anything. That’s fine. Thank you.

Bob Dries

You are welcome.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from the line of Eric Percher from Barclays. Your line is now open.

Clayton Meyers

Hi, good morning. This is actually Clayton Meyers on for Eric. So just a few, couple questions. First question, you guys are still expecting about 50% revenue growth in the diversified businesses line. And I am curious you mentioned last quarter, you expect about 25% EBITDA growth. I am wondering if that’s changed in the quarter based what you are seeing as we haven’t heard a whole lot about the bottom line in the prepared remarks.

Greg Weishar

We continue – we have had, we had a little bit of reset with the Cures Act. But given – coming off of that point, we anticipate that we can grow our EBITDA margin faster than we can grow the top line as a result of some of the scale issues. So I think, 25% is a reasonable – is a conservative view of that.

Clayton Meyers

Okay, that’s fair. And then just going back to the pipeline, the acquisition pipeline, there has been many of the acquisitions that PharMerica has made have been in the infusion space. I am just curious if beyond infusion, you might think about expanding your manufacturer’s services proposition, particularly regarding Onco360, or if you feel that’s you are pretty solid and robust in that space to the ability that you need?

Greg Weishar

You are referring to hub services, is that what I’ve...

Clayton Meyers

Yes.

Greg Weishar

I think we always have our eye looking at those types of services, where we provide some hub services to pharma. And we have – we do have some revenue stream there today where we do, I wouldn’t call them full hub services. But we have taken one or two of the service offering that a typical hub would have. And so we are focused on building that revenue stream, but it’s not. I wouldn’t call it a material revenue stream today. But yes, so if we found the opportunity that we felt like we could buy or get deeper on the hub business at an attractive multiple, we would do that.

Clayton Meyers

Alright, fair enough. And I will hop back in queue. Congrats on the quarter.

Greg Weishar

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And at this time, I am showing no further questions over the phone lines. I would like to turn the call back over to Greg Weishar for closing remarks.

Greg Weishar

I don’t have any other comments. I appreciate your attendance again and your questions and we will logoff from here. Have a good day. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today’s conference. This concludes the program and you may now disconnect. Everyone have a good day.

