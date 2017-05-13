Dividend Achiever Dogs Topped By Energy And Real Estate Gains In May

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five May top-yield Achiever stocks showed 0.49% LESS net gain than from $5k invested in all ten.

The energy sector again bubbled to the top of the yield list. GEL was top dog by yield, but AFSI, a Financial, accelerated in analyst estimated price growth as calculated.

Dividend Achiever dogs are noted for achieving 10 or more straight years of higher dividends. Some 265 Achiever equities are balanced by sector and capitalization. PFM is the tracking ETF.

Top 30 Achiever Dogs By Yield Came From 7 Sectors In May

Yield (dividend/price) results from here May 10 verified by YCharts for thirty stocks from seven of eleven Morningstar sectors revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

The NASDAQ Dividend Achievers Index is made up of 265 stocks with 10+ consecutive years of dividend increases that meet certain minimum size and liquidity requirements.

It is one of the best sources to find high quality dividend growth stocks.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs".

Top 30 Dividend Achievers

U.S. Dividend Achievers for this article were selected based on yield. A base list of 74 equities showing greater than 3% annual payouts was reduced to 30 when the bar was set at 4.2%.

Actionable Conclusion (1) Dividend Dog Metrics Selected 10 Top Achiever Stocks By Yield

Top ten Dividend Achiever dogs selected 4/4/17 showing top yields 4/7/17, represented four sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme: (1) energy [6 listed]; (2) utilities [1 listed]; (3) real estate [2 listed]; and (4) consumer defensive [1 listed].

Top Achiever stock by yield, Genesis Energy (GEL) [1] was one of six energy sector representatives listed. The remaining five energy dogs placed third and sixth through ninth: Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP) [3]; Buckeye Partners (BPL) [6]; Holly Energy Partners (HEP) [7]; TransMontaigne Partners (TLP) [8]; and TC Pipelines (TCP) [9].

The single utility placed second, AmeriGas Partners (APU) [2]. Two real estate outfits placed fourth and tenth, Omega Healthcare (OHI) [4] and W.P. Carey (WPC) [10]

Finally, the last loner found the middle of the list. The consumer defensive sector equity placed fifth, Vector Group (VGR) [5], to complete the top ten May Achiever top dogs by yield.

Achiever Dividend Vs. Price Results Compared To Dow Dogs

Graphs below compared relative strengths of the top ten Dividend Achiever dogs by yield as of market close 5/10/2017 with those of the Dow Industrials index. Annual dividend history from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the ten highest-yielding stocks along with the total single share price of those ten stocks made the data points shown in green for price and blue for dividends.

Achiever Dogs Are Long On Dividends In May

The aggregate single share price for the top ten Achiever dogs was 35% while the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the ten was 65% of their combined total. A prime dividend dogcatcher rule is to find stocks whose dividends from $1k invested exceed the single share price of the stock. The top ten Achievers earn a silver star for that accomplishment.

Meanwhile, Dow dogs show an overbought condition (in which aggregate single share price of the ten exceeded projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k each in those ten).

Actionable Conclusion (3): Dow Dogs Stay Overbought

The aggregate single share price for the top ten Dow dogs was 68% while the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the ten was 32% of the combined totals. The top ten Dow dogs get a black spot for their overbought stature.

This gap between high share price and low dividend per $1k (or overbought condition) means no matter which chart you read, these are low risk and low opportunity Dow dogs. The Dow top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend for April 2017 was $26.75.

In some contrast, the Achievers chart shows their list to be composed of higher risk and higher opportunity dividend pups.

Trailing the Dow, Achiever dogs prove less is more as their top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend showed as $13.58 as of May 10. That's a little over half of the Dow per dollar of annual dividend.

Actionable Conclusions: (4) Ten Achiever Dogs Showed 13% To 66% Upsides, While (5) One Showed A Downside Covered by Dividends And (6) One Showed A Loss Exceeding $30 More Than Dividends Earned To May 2018

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Wished (7) A 5.46% Median Target Price Upside and 9% Gain From 30 Dividend Achiever Upside Dogs Come April 2018

Achiever stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of May 10, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points, green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 9% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 8.7% in the coming year. Notice, price lower than dividend in the coming year forecasts no overbought condition for the Dividend Achiever top yield dogs. (Though the lines are moving toward convergence.)

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Actionable Conclusion (8): Analysts Projected 17.7% To 69% Net Gains For Ten Dividend Achiever Dogs By May 2018

Four of ten top dividend-yielding Achiever dogs were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. So this quarter the dog strategy for the Achievers was graded by Wall St. wizards as 40% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for April 2018:

AmTrust Financial Services (AFSI) was projected to net $690.56, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 81% less than the market as a whole.

Enterprise Products (EPD) was projected to net $256.30, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from thirty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% less than the market as a whole.

Genesis Energy was projected to net $254.00, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from thirteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% greater than the market as a whole.

National Retail Properties (NNN) was projected to net $242.80, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from sixteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 56% less than the market as a whole.

TransMontaigne Partners was projected to net $225.03, based on a median target price estimate from six analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 58% less than the market as a whole.

Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) was projected to net $221.27, based on dividends, plus the median of annual price estimates from eleven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 56% less than the market as a whole.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) was projected to net $214.96, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% less than the market as a whole.

Enbridge Energy Partners netted $214.50 based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates by thirteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% more than the market as a whole.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) was projected to net $203.48, based on a mean target price estimate from five analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

Buckeye Partners (BPL) was projected to net $177.11, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 27% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 26% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (9): (Bear Alert) Analysts Anticipated One Dividend Achiever Dog To Lose 11.85% By April 2018

One probable losing trade revealed by YCharts for 2018 was:

Mercury General (MCY) projected a loss of $95.78 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from three analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 54% less than the market as a whole.

Analysts Cast A 0.49% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Dividend Achiever Stocks To May 2018

Dog Metrics Found No Small Dog Bargains

Ten top Dividend Achiever dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Dividend Achiever dogs selected 5/2/17 showing the highest dividend yields as of 5/10/17 represented four sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: (10) Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Champion Dogs Delivering 14.0% Vs. (11) 14.06% Net Gains by All Ten by May 2018

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Achiever kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 0.49% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of those ten. The third lowest priced Dividend Achiever dog, Genesis Energy, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 25.4%.

The five lowest-priced dividend Achiever dogs for May 10 were: Enbridge Energy Partners; Vector Group; Genesis Energy; Omega Healthcare; and Holly Energy Partners, with prices ranging from $17.74 to $34.55.

Five higher-priced dividend Achiever dogs for May 10 were: TransMontaigne Partners; AmeriGas Partners; TC Pipelines; W.P. Carey; and Buckeye Partners, whose prices ranged from $42.73 to $67.83.

This distinction between the five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. - Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend Achiever dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: stories.barkpost.com.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, VZ, CSCO, PFE, INTC, GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.