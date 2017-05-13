Principal Financial Group: Still Cheap Despite The Rally

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) recently reported Q1 EPS of $1.27, which beat estimates by $0.06. The stock has seen a rally over the past year and is currently just 2% below its 52-week high of $65.67.

In light of this, is Principal Financial Group a buy at this time?

Company Overview

Founded in 1879, Principal Financial Group is a diversified financial services firm that divides its operations into four segments: Principal Global Investors, Principal International, Retirement and Income Solutions, and U.S. Insurance Solutions.

The company manages assets for investors around the world, offering pension accumulation products and services, mutual funds, asset management, income annuities and life insurance accumulation products.

Principal provides group and individual insurance solutions. It focuses on small- and medium-sized businesses, providing a range of retirement and employee benefit solutions, and individual insurance solutions to meet the needs of the business owners and their employees.

Principal Financial Group has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a workforce of 14,800 employees, and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa.

Competitive Advantage

As noted in previous articles on T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) and Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV), more and more investors have elected to take a DIY approach to asset management, preferring to take a hands-on approach to their investments. This growing trend towards investors directly managing their own assets rather than delegating the task to asset managers has called into question the future prospects of firms like T. Rowe Price, Eaton Vance, and Principal Financial Group.

However, just because more investors are adopting this DIY approach does not mean that most investors are doing so. In fact, most people will have neither the time nor the urge to take direct charge of managing their assets, which means that such firms are going nowhere anytime soon. More people does not equal most people, and consequently, the vast majority of the population will still delegate their financial affairs to asset management companies such as Principal rather than attempt to manage them by themselves.

Principal will also benefit greatly from its insurance operations, as insurance is not vulnerable to technological progress and people will always need coverage in some form. Population growth for the U.S. between 2015-2060 is projected to go from 321.37 million to 416.8 million, and as the U.S. becomes more densely populated, the demand for disability insurance and life insurance will become greater going forward. The trend towards a denser population will also increase demand for retirement solutions which Principal offers to its 19.2 million customers around the world.

Principal in particular will be able to avail of these due to the expertise it has institutionally developed over its 138-year history, which has given it prominence as a blue-chip finance company and the time required to establish itself globally as a preeminent financial firm which has $496 billion in total assets under management. These factors explain Principal's large customer base and its strong financial position: the company has $228.01 billion in total assets against $3.18 billion in total debt and holds $2.72 billion worth of cash on hand.

Principal's revenue and net income figures over the past five years further testify to its profitability.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2012 9.33 billion 806.60 million 2013 9.41 billion 912.70 million 2014 10.56 billion 1.14 billion 2015 11.99 billion 1.23 billion 2016 12.49 billion 1.32 billion

And, since 2012, Principal has paid consecutively rising dividends to shareholders, a solid five-year streak.

Valuation

Currently, Principal Financial Group is trading in the mid-$60 range with a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a forward P/E ratio of 12.01 and offers a dividend yield of 2.80% with a sustainable payout ratio of 36.90%. This suggests that in spite of it trading close to a 52-week high, Principal Financial Group is undervalued nonetheless. The question is, by how much?

Earnings per share over the past twelve months was $4.50, and EPS growth over the next five years is estimated to be 8.13%, leveling off to 5.40% thereafter. Using an 11% discount rate - the stock market average - and a DCF calculation, fair value for Principal Financial Group works out to be $95.11. The stock is undervalued by 32% at this time.

This view is corroborated by TheStreet, Inc., which rates Principal as a buy with an A- grade, noting that the company trades at a significant discount to its industry sector average of 29.22 and at a significant discount to the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) average of 25.27. TheStreet goes on to say that:

For additional comparison, its price-to-book ratio of 1.75 indicates a discount versus the S&P 500 average of 3.03 and a discount versus the industry average of 1.80. The current price-to-sales ratio is well below the S&P 500 average, but above the industry average. Upon assessment of these and other key valuation criteria, PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GRP INC proves to trade at a discount to investment alternatives within the industry.

Final Thoughts

Principal may be trading near a 52-week high, but remains undervalued by 32% nonetheless. Prospective investors seeking value stocks will be rewarded by a solid dividend payer with a robust financial position in Principal Financial Group.

DISCLAIMER: The author is not a financial professional and accepts no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.