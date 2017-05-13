Monogram Residential Trust's (MORE) CEO Mark Alfieri on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Monogram Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:MORE)

Q1 2017 Results Conference Call

May 09, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Kara Smith - IR

Mark Alfieri - CEO, President and COO

Peggy Daly - EVP, Property Management

Dan Swanstrom - EVP, CFO

Jim McGinley - SVP and Chief Development Officer

Howard Garfield - SVP and Chief Accounting Officer

Analysts

Michael Kodesch - Canaccord Genuity

Rob Stevenson - Janney Montgomery

Drew Babin - Robert W. Baird

Karin Ford - MUFG Securities

John Kim - BMO Capital Markets

Kara Smith

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us today for Monogram Residential's first quarter 2017 earnings conference call. In addition to the press release distributed this afternoon, we have filed a supplemental package with additional detail on our results and our portfolio, both of which are available in the Investor Relations section on our website at www.monogramres.com.

On today's call, management's prepared remarks and answers to your questions may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, those contained in Item 1A, Risk Factors of Monogram Residential's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, and its other SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed today. Examples of forward-looking statements include those related to revenue, operating income, financial guidance, as well as non-GAAP financial measures such as same-store results, FFO, core FFO, AFFO, NOI and EBITDA.

As a reminder, forward-looking statements represents management's current estimates, Monogram Residential Trust assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in the future. We encourage listeners to review the more detailed discussion related to these forward-looking statements contained in the company's filings with the SEC and the definitions and reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures contained in the supplemental information package available on the company's website at www.monogramres.com.

This afternoon's conference call is hosted by Monogram Residential's Chief Executive Officer, President and Chief Operating Officer, Mark Alfieri; Executive Vice President of Property Management, Peggy Daly; and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Dan Swanstrom. Also participating on today's call are Monogram Residential's Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer, Jim McGinley; and Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, Howard Garfield. Management will make some prepared comments, after which we will open up the call to your questions.

Now I will turn the call over to Mark.

Mark Alfieri

Thank you, and welcome to our first quarter 2017 earnings conference call. This afternoon, I will begin by discussing our year-to-date transaction activity as we continue to improve our portfolio and position the company for long-term growth. Peggy will follow with a summary of our market and our portfolio's performance. Dan will then discuss our quarterly results. After our prepared remarks, we will open up the call to your questions. As we said last quarter, investor demand remains strong for high-quality assets and cap rates are at historic lows on our non-coastal and lower area markets, allowing us to obtain attractive pricing on our recent dispositions, with a spread between those cap rates and cap rates in our core markets are at historical lows.

We sold 2 assets in December and January, The Reserve at LaVista Walk in Atlanta and Grand Reserve located in Dallas, for total proceeds of just under $100 million. And a weighted average unlevered IRR of approximately 9%. Through a 1031 exchange, we then acquired Desmond at Wilshire in Los Angeles, a recently completed project that is currently 37% occupied. This asset is expected to stabilize by year-end and leasing is in line with expectations. Similarly, during the first quarter, we sold Skye 2905 in Denver for $126 million, representing an unlevered IRR of approximately 9%. And in April we acquired Latitude in Arlington, Virginia in the D.C. market for $143 million. Latitude, a 265-unit brand new luxury building was 20% occupied at closing, and we expect to stabilize the property in the first half of 2018.

Finally, we sold The District in Orlando for $78.5 million and realized an unlevered IRR of approximately 10%, which enabled us to exit another non-core market. Year-to-date, we have completed dispositions of $247 million of assets in non-core methods, and acquisitions of $248 million of assets in our target core coastal markets.

We are very pleased with the year-to-date execution of our strategy, and while we know that selling stabilized assets and acquiring assets in lease-up will have a short-term impact on earnings, we believe strongly in the long-term benefit to our earnings durability and growth profile as well as our NAV. We expect that over time, as opportunities present, we will continue to complete strategic dispositions to reduce our exposure and/or exit non-coastal markets. At the same time, we intend to recycle capital to grow in our core coastal markets, which includes Southern California, Northern California, South Florida, Washington, D.C. and Boston Metro areas.

We believe that strategy has 2 distinct benefits. First, operating in fewer markets could create additional operating efficiencies and allow us to drive a better long-term operating margin. Today, we operate in 14 markets, but the majority of our NOI is from our core coastal markets. Second, we are concentrating our portfolio to be focused in coastal markets with strong long-term demand drivers, low home ownership rate, increasing land values and high construction cost. Since our listing, we have sold approximately $600 million worth of properties, exiting 2 markets and reducing our exposure in 4 non-core market. In addition to our development program, we have acquired $460 million of new properties in our core coastal markets.

I'll now turn the call over to Peggy. Peggy?

Peggy Daly

Thanks, Mark, and good afternoon, everyone. We continue to see steady demand across our portfolio, supported by continued growth and employment and high propensity to rent in our core market. We remain focused on finding the impact of new completions in most of our markets. The majority of new supply being added is Class A in the urban market in which we compete, as opposed to the historical preponderance of suburban new product. This new supply being delivered directly competes with our Class A product. Though we expect this to normalize over the longer term, the delivery of this new competitive product with aggressive concession packages did have an impact on our traffic in the first quarter.

The good news is that we have successfully increased our closing ratio, that is converting traffic to renters, and our leases were positive on a net basis. We believe much of the new products in our market has now been delivered or will be by year-end. And while we continue to work through the impact of this competitive supply, we can see the light at the end of the tunnel. But we are continuing to work diligently to improve occupancy, particularly in downtown, San Francisco, Houston and Denver.

Turning to our first quarter results, as always, please remember that all numbers given represent our proportionate share. For the first quarter, our same-store portfolio consisted of 35 properties. This is an increase from the 30 properties in our fourth quarter same-store portfolio as we added 8 recent stabilizations to our same-store portfolio for 2017, and then we completed 3 asset sales during the quarter, Grand Reserve, Skye 2905 and District. Our first quarter same-store revenue increased 0.4%. The growth was impacted primarily by occupancy being 80 basis point less than prior year, but was close to our expectations for the first quarter.

Though our turnover was relatively flat, we ended up with more early terminations than we previously anticipated, which affected occupancy for the quarter. We worked to backfill this vacancy and were able to reach 95% occupancy by quarter end. We would note that the majority of the occupancy dip can be activated to Denver, which has been and will continue to be impacted by new supply; and Boston, where we saw elevated job-related relocations in the first quarter. Regarding rental rate, the vast majority of the portfolio came in line with our expectations. Across the portfolio, new leases were down 1.9%, but renewals continue to produce better results with a rate growth as 3.8% for the quarter. On the expense side, our same-store expense growth came in at 1.7%, which was more favorable than we originally anticipated.

We realized favorable variances in real estate taxes, contract services, personnel and turnover costs, though we expect some of this benefit to be one-time in nature. As a result, our first quarter NOI was down slightly, which was within our expectations, posting negative 0.3% growth. Let me take a moment now to give a little more color on the same-store results in some of our markets. In Northern California, which represents 17.3% of our first quarter same-store NOI, we realized negative 1.5% NOI growth. Our occupancy was down in San Francisco by 80 basis points, but overall, we believe we are managing well through the new supply that has hit the market. Renewals remained stronger than new leased rents, and our 2 assets outside of downtown continued to outperform our in-town assets.

Southern California, which comprises 13.5% of our first quarter same-store NOI, posted 1.8% NOI growth. Our assets continue to perform in line with the market in Southern California and job growth in L.A. remains very strong, which bodes well for our most recent acquisition in that market, The Desmond. South Florida, which experienced an 8.2% increase in NOI and represented 8.5% of our first quarter same-store NOI, was our best performing market, though we are beginning to feel the impact of new supply in submarkets. Overall, however, we're very pleased with our Florida portfolio. Although Denver only represents 7.7% of our same-store NOI currently, we are seeing continued weakening of this market. While job growth remains positive, it is not at the pace we were seeing previously. This factor, coupled with one of the highest new supply pipelines in the country, has culminated in reduced occupancies in the market, increased concessions and lowered effective rents.

For the first time in many years, we are seeing the new leased rents decline. D.C., which represents 14.8% of our first quarter same-store NOI and posted 2.8% NOI growth in the first quarter, remains an improving market. Though job growth has slowed in D.C., it remains one of the top markets in the country. Our overall turnover is down in D.C. and our occupancy steadily improved throughout the quarter. We feel very good about D.C. moving forward.

Finally, in Boston, which represented 11.4% of our portfolio same-store NOI, we realized NOI growth of negative 2%. Most of this impact came from decreased occupancy due to early lease terminations as I previously mentioned, and we are seeing more supply in the suburban markets in Boston where our assets are located. That being said, our occupancy improved through the quarter and we feel good about the market as we move into prime leasing season.

As we move ahead in 2017, we expect our same-store revenue growth to strengthen as we move through the year, from increased occupancy as well as strength of renewal rent increases. On the expense side, we continue to expect that property taxes will be the major driver of expense growth this year as a result of the 8 new developments we are adding to our same-store portfolio, and prior year favorable outcomes which caused the comparable basis to be lower in 2016.

We continue to keep our controllable operating expenses down, which helps the overall expense outlook. Given these factors, our same-store guidance remains unchanged. With that, I'll turn the call over to Dan.

Dan Swanstrom

Thanks, Peggy, and good afternoon, everyone. In my comments today, I will summarize our first quarter financial results and then update you on our balance sheet and our development program. This afternoon, we reported first quarter 2017 core FFO and AFFO of $0.09. This compares to core FFO and AFFO of $0.08 for the first quarter of 2016. The year-over-year increases were primarily driven by the NOI contribution from both property stabilized in the past year and currently in lease-up, partially offset by the impact of disposition.

And on a sequential basis, our core FFO and AFFO of $0.09 was down sequentially from the $0.11 and $0.12, respectively, we reported in the fourth quarter of 2016. These decreases are primarily due to the impact of dispositions and an increase in G&A expenses, including $900,000 of severance costs. In our supplemental, you'll find all the details and itemized adjustments between newly defined FFO and our core FFO, as well as additional disclosures to calculate our AFFO.

Moving on to our balance sheet. At the end of the quarter, we closed on our $300 million credit facility, Monogram's first unsecured facility, consisting of a $200 million revolving credit facility and $100 million term loan. The facility also has a $200 million accordion feature which provides additional flexibility and was completed through the company's joint venture with PGGM.

Upon closing, we utilized $55 million under the term loan and drew $52 million from the revolving credit facility, both amounts at our share to repay all outstanding 2017 construction note maturities, which included 4110 Fairmount, Allusion West University, SOMA and Point21, and to repay 2 outstanding 2018 construction loan maturities on Muse and SEVEN. We are pleased with the execution of this unsecured facility which provides us additional capacity going forward and significant flexibility from both a balance sheet and portfolio management perspective. In connection with our March 2017 dispositions of Skye 2905 and District, we used a portion of each of the sales proceeds to repay the mortgage debt outstanding on each of these properties, which was approximately $55 million and $36 million respectively. Both mortgages had 2018 maturity dates. Subsequent to quarter end, we utilized our line of credit to initially fund, together with Skye 2905's net sales proceeds, the acquisition of Latitude.

Turning to our development program, with OLUME in San Francisco now stabilized, our development program now consists of 3 communities in lease-up and 2 under construction. In 2017, we continue to expect to stabilize ZINC in Cambridge and Nouvelle in Tysons Corner by the end of the third quarter, and The Alexan in Dallas and Caspian in Delray Beach by the end of the fourth quarter. As such, we remain on track to complete and stabilize all but one of the communities in our development program by the end of the year. We expect to realize meaningful embedded NOI growth and value creation from these properties as we achieve stabilized occupancy.

At that point, we will have just one committee left in our development program, Lucé in Huntington Beach, which is currently under construction and represents the bulk of our total remaining development cost to complete of approximately $74 million. In total, the overall projected NOI yield on cost for these development properties is 5.8%. It's important to note that completion and stabilization of these properties will further increase our concentrations in our core coastal markets. And as we move through the balance of the year, we expect the second half of the year to be stronger in terms of AFFO growth and these development assets as well as our recent acquisition lease-ups move closer to stabilization. As such, our full year 2017 guidance for AFFO remains unchanged. Overall, we are pleased with the progress we've made this quarter towards our goal of creating a stable portfolio focused in our long-term coastal markets.

That concludes our prepared remarks. We will now open the call for your questions. Operator?

Michael Kodesch

I guess maybe just to start with supply in some of your markets, you talked it about a little bit more broadly. But I was wondering if you could drill down maybe on some of the assets or supplies that relates to your assets. Can you just give us a little color as to what's going on some of your markets? Maybe what to expect over the next few quarters?

Mark Alfieri

Sure, Michael, this is Mark. I guess, property-by-property, I can go through the markets that are most exposed first. Downtown Denver still has a significant amount of supply coming in '17 and '18 as a percent of total supplies, the way we look at it. In other locations in Denver, not so much. Although, Cherry Creek currently has some supply coming. But after it's delivered, it clears up quite a bit. Miami has 3% to 4% of inventory and supply. A big portion of that is condo, as you know. We're still seeing very solid performance in our downtown Brickell Avenue property, and it's one of our top performers on the revenue side. Atlanta's starting to ramp up supply wise. Really in '18, we show it increasing.

And so the current aim here is, Michael, the geography, as we've said the last couple of quarters, of supply is changing. You're seeing a ramp-up in markets like Vegas and Atlanta. Vegas would be another market. And through 2018, we see increasing supply. The good news -- and Dallas, too, has a significant supply, really through 2018, in our primary market, which is Uptown, Oakland. The good news is, other markets are going the other direction. San Francisco has, in our particular locations, supply mitigating. L.A. is same thing. Huntington Beach is the only market in L.A. that shows more than -- out of the 2, since buying the 3, but that's all our property. We're the only property being delivered there. Outside of that, virtually all the rest of our submarkets, as we've said, towards the end of 2017 it really starts to decline, and the picture looks much better moving forward for the balance of the portfolio.

Michael Kodesch

Thanks. That's really helpful color. I guess then moving on to your purchase of the Latitude, on that 20% occupied right now. I guess, can you just walk us through kind of your thoughts there, what you're seeing with that particular deal that made it attractive at this point?

Mark Alfieri

Well, we had proceeds from dispositions and we've been tracking it. As we looked at this project when it was a development project, we have an opportunity to step in. Over time, this is kind of the way we built the portfolio buying from merchant developers and we just approached these developers. It's a great asset, protected location, right across the street from a rail stop. Really has -- checks all the boxes for us and what we want to be long term. And we had an opportunity to get in and get it pre-stabilized. And we fell like at a very attractive stabilized cap rate. We think we've created value already in that acquisition. 25 to 50 basis point spread on buying today versus at stabilized is what we've seen in the past, and we certainly think that's the case in with Latitude. But it is top 2 or 3 location in the portfolio for us for sure.

Michael Kodesch

Alright, Great. thanks. And I guess that's actually -- that's a good segue in terms of recycling the proceeds from some of these asset sales. I would say, you guys are probably trading at a pretty fair discount to consensus NAVs. How are you weighing stock buybacks or you even debt repayment versus acquisitions at this stage of the game?

Mark Alfieri

Well, Michael, it's always case-by-case for us. 1031s are -- they're not easy. You got to find the right return and the right location and the right sizing. And so, we're not always going to be able to do that. We sold Renaissance last year and used the proceeds to pay down debt. In this particular case, we had large capital gains or taxable gains on these properties that we've sold. And we were fortunate, our team was fortunate enough, to find replacement properties. But certainly the list is case-by-case, 1031, pay down debt, buyback stock and buyback JV interest. And by the way, the 3 properties that we sold were all JV interest, or properties that we acquired JV interest from our partners 1.5 years, 2 years ago, and it just gives us a lot more flexibility to time these things as we bought them out. So in a perfect world, we could accomplish all of these things when we're selling assets. And I think we will, over time, look at each deal, every scenario, whatever makes most sense.

Rob Stevenson

Any markets surprising you guys to the up or down side? You talked about, in the commentary, you gave a pretty comprehensive sort of overview. But any of that surprising to you, whether positive or negative, thus far this year?

Mark Alfieri

Well, I could say Las Vegas is performing very well. And there's a lot of momentum there. And we're seeing some nice revenue increases, and look for Las Vegas candidly to be the same-store leader this year. I'm also pleased with and surprised by the resilience and performance in suburban San Francisco, or Santa Rose and San Bruno properties are still doing very well. It's the reverse in-town, but we just haven't had the supply issue. And then Southern California just as a whole continues to perform well, and we're really excited about our portfolio there and it continues to improve. And really, some of the best is yet to come with Huntington Beach.

So, and candidly, the, I mentioned earlier, the supply in Miami had us a little concerned. But that Downtown Miami, South Florida property as a whole is doing really well. On the downside, Dallas is, in uptown, there's just a lot of high-end supply. And as a percent of total supply, it's a large number and it just keeps coming. So that's a market, while we're holding our own right now, uptown and downtown Dallas is going to be very competitive in the near-term.

Rob Stevenson

Okay's. In terms of dispositions, you guys have basically hit the guidance, the low end of the guidance range for both disposition and acquisitions. How should we be thinking about dispositions over the remainder of '17, unless some acquisition were to present itself? Are you guys basically only going to do incremental dispositions? If you can find a use of the proceeds, would you guys sell a couple more assets this year and push that up? How should we be thinking about that?

Mark Alfieri

Yes, we're going to look at it, again, case-by-case and as opportunities present. There is, it's an interesting market out there. And for certain types of properties, particularly the, what I described as non-core with a little value-add property, the compressing in cap rates is just phenomenal. And so to the extent that there are opportunities to monetize non-core properties in the 4s, we certainly will look at it. So it's going to be case-by-case. And we're always in the market talking to buyers and -- as they come in. And if something looks interesting, we'll certainly respond. But for now we're not adjusting our guidance on acquisition dispositions and will update you next quarter on that.

Rob Stevenson

Okay. And what is your -- what's been the recent conversations with your partners on some of the assets? I mean, are they reluctant to sell given the difficulty in redeploying the proceeds? Are they active sellers at the right price? How has that sort of been going recently?

Mark Alfieri

Well, we're always having those conversations on a quarterly basis with our partners. And there are certain assets and the portfolios that we've mutually identified that, over the next couple of years, are on the dispo list. And they're consistent with what we've talked about as our strategy, and that is focusing on exiting certain markets. And so we've got, certainly, a number of properties in those JV relationships that are on the list to sell if the right opportunity present.

Rob Stevenson

Okay. And then lastly, what was the spread between $247 million of acquisitions on a cap rate basis versus the $247 million of dispositions?

Mark Alfieri

We think it was in the 50 basis point range. We're hopeful that we're going to stabilize it better than that. But right now, on paper, it looks like about a 50 basis point spread.

Rob Stevenson

Okay thanks guys.

Drew Babin

Good afternoon. I was just hoping that you could clarify exactly what the disposition yield and the stabilized yield expectation on Latitude are? Kind of beyond the spreads, what specifically nominal and economic deals were on it?

Mark Alfieri

The stabilized yield on Latitude is in the mid to upper 4s, is what we are thinking today. And we've got strong leasing activity, and we're hitting our pro-forma, both on velocity and rent so far.

Drew Babin

Okay. And on the dispositions, the -- is there anything you'd say is a 50 bp negative spread? It seems like...

Mark Alfieri

Yes, the buyer cap rate on dispositions, Skye, District, LaVista and Grand Reserve, without a tax gross up, was about 5%. It was a on operations with that. So for the buyer, the cash [gross-up] would take that well down into the 4s.

Drew Babin

Okay, that's helps a lot. Thank you. And then just quickly on the operations side, I think you mentioned renewal spreads -- renewals going out in the first quarter kind of the mid-3s or so. Where are renewals tracking second quarter to date, or basically just starting April relative to the first quarter, have you seen any pickup into Q2? And what gives you confidence that those would kind of carry you to the revenue growth guidance for the full year?

Peggy Daly

This is Peggy, I'll jump into that. As I mentioned in Q1, our renewals were at 3.8% increase. In April, they were at 4.3%. And I we'll say, our May renewals went out and are coming in the upper 4s, closer to 5%. And by the time we get to June and July, we're pushing those renewals out between 5% and 6%. So we're really trying to take advantage of the peak season to push that as aggressively as we can. At the same time, we're very focused on improving occupancy, which we've seen grew steadily up over the last year now. Now that we've come off of a quarter where it was really high occupancy at the beginning of 2016 trending down, we're doing the inverse of that this year. So we anticipate our revenue growth coming up on both of those factors.

Karin Ford

Just to follow up on that last question. Can you just walk us through what needs to happen to get you to the low end and then to the high end of the same-store revenue guidance what you've started so far?

Peggy Daly

Sure. Again, this is Peggy. So let me first say that Q1, we actually came very close to what we anticipated. So we're on track with where we thought we were going to be. So the main things that we have to do, as I just mentioned, are continuing to focus on our occupancy growth. We had a weighted occupancy of 94.6% in Q1, ended the quarter at 95%. We did out in April closer to 95.2%, and we've continued to grow occupancy from there. So by the end of May, we anticipate to hit an occupancy level that should carry us through the remainder of the year, leading towards that growth. And then the flip side is really just renewal growth. And we really need our renewal growth to exceed 4%, and we're pushing above that now.

Karin Ford

Got it. Are you seeing sort of normal seasonal trends are better than you saw last year? How does the, as you're heading in the peak leasing season, how are the trends going versus do you normally see?

Peggy Daly

We're actually seeing our leasing trends go well. What we saw in Q1, and actually we've already seen so far in Q2, is a reduced amount of traffic hitting our doors. And I think it's primarily driven by the fact that our assets, virtually almost 98% of them, are all sitting in submarkets where there are a lot more choices today, a lot more new supply. So getting traffic through our door has declined, but our leasing activity has actually increased by 6%. So we're closing more of those leases as they come through the door. So I would say we're continuing to see a very nice uptick in seasonality. And especially as we, January and February were a little tough, but as we got into March, progressively in April and now so far for May, we are seeing a nice healthy leasing activity as well.

Karin Ford

What are the trends on concessions in your lease-ups? And what yield did OLUME stabilize to?

Peggy Daly

Yes, Dan?

Dan Swanstrom

OLUME stabilized at a 5.0% spread, which was slightly above our original budget that we have put out.

Peggy Daly

And as to the concessions, right now, we're getting close to stabilization on both ZINC in Cambridge as well as new Nouvelle in Tysons. We're actually hitting the 90% lease mark that's not occupancy yet, so we have to move those folks in and we have to deal with the turn of lease expirations over the next 3 months. But what we have been doing on both those assets is 1 month free upfront and 1 month free pro-rate, which is fairly comparable to what our competitors are doing or the market's doing given both of those submarkets have a tremendous amount of new supply. Here in Dallas, we have The Alexan. And at The Alexan, we're doing more anywhere between 6% to 10% concession there. But we really think there's activity there as well. Again, Alexan is sitting in that uptown, in-town Dallas submarket with more than ample new supply that we're competing with on a daily basis. So I think, overall, they're all moving in a nice direction. We have our property in downtown L.A., The Desmond, and we acquired that earlier this year. We've been almost -- we've been really moving through the lease-up nicely there. And at that place, we really do anywhere from 4% to 6% concessions, just depending on unit types to keep volume going. It's not a highly driven concession market there.

Karin Ford

Great, thanks. And just last one from me is on the balance sheet. I saw debt to EBITDA ticked up quarter-over-quarter. I assume that was due to the acquisitions, the non-stabilized acquisitions. Do you still expect debt to EBITDA to be down in the 8 times level by year-end?

Dan Swanstrom

Yes, Karin, this is Dan. With the recent sales of the stabilized assets, obviously with the lease-ups there'll be a short-term negative impact on net debt to EBITDA number. Given the reinvestment spread that Mark mentioned earlier, upon stabilization, we would have slightly north of 8x. But we think that the assets that we bought have a superior NOI growth profile over time. So we would hope that they would kind of take us back down into that 8x range. And then just big picture, also as Mark alluded to, we'll continue to evaluate opportunities to use disposition proceeds to pay down debt like we did in the second half of '16 on the Renaissance sale. And so ultimately, we would still look to kind of maintain or improve upon that general kind of 8 times plus or minus area.

Karin Ford

John Kim

Thank you. Just to confirm what you were saying earlier, Peggy. So the key to getting your -- to your same-store guidance for the full year is achieving renewal rate growth of 4% or higher. But I'm just wondering what you're expecting as far as occupancy and new leased growth for the rest of the year?

Peggy Daly

Well, our new leased growth for the Q1 was down 1.9%. And so what we're really trying to work towards is keeping that anywhere from only being down 1% to flat. And as we're progressing now into this peak leasing season, I think we're getting closer to that. So we really need -- I think the max we need is that those leases, the new leases, can't be more than 1.5% below the old. But I think we are getting close there. And then as far as occupancy goes, as I mentioned, we now moved well into the 95% range and above. And by the time we get through the end of this month until early into June, I think we should be at a healthy occupancy range in the 96-ish range, maybe a little bit above that, that will carry us through the balance of the year to achieve our numbers. And then on the expense side, as far as NOI goes, we've really come in a little bit more favorable on expenses than we originally anticipated. So that's playing in our favor. And we, some of it was onetime expenses in Q1. But the play here really is on real estate taxes, that's really driving most of what our guidance growth is on our expense side. And we are hoping and counting on a few of our appeals to really pull through where we may be able to come in under that or at the low end.

John Kim

So you're expecting occupancy to increase in your same-store pool?

Peggy Daly

Yes. We're expecting occupancy to increase, yes.

John Kim

Okay. And can you remind us, what percentage of your stabilized portfolio is in your same-store pool right now?

Peggy Daly

Well, we have 35 of our 50 investments, what percentage is that?

John Kim

70%, I think.

Mark Alfieri

Thanks, John.

Peggy Daly

Yes. Well, no, I was going more of value, I was going to go more towards value of NOI.

Dan Swanstrom

Well, we have 41 stabilized, 35 same-store, so that's 75%.

Peggy Daly

Right. Yes.

John Kim

Okay. So it looks like you achieved pretty attractive cash gains on your dispositions, and I think you mentioned a 9% unlevered IRRs. But did those sales come in ahead of your expectations? And I know you commented earlier by not changing your guidance, but any views on accelerating this program at all?

Mark Alfieri

Yes. It's interestingly, John, I think that as we're getting further into the year, at least to those specific type of properties I described, those with a little value add and Class A to A- and well-located properties, it seems like there's just, cap rates are even coming in a little more. So sure, there could be some opportunities for the balance of this year. And we're not going to change our guidance for now. We have to discuss what we're going to do with the proceeds and weigh all the benefits and talk to our partners. But yes, I think there'll be some opportunities for sure.

John Kim

You mentioned mid to upper 4% stabilized cap rate at Latitude. Did you give the same figure for the Desmond at Wilshire?

Mark Alfieri

Yes, it's very similar underwriting to the Desmond.

John Kim

And can you remind us how long it typically takes to get to stabilized on an acquisition? Or do you treat it the same as the development?

Mark Alfieri

The same. We pro-forma certain velocity of leasing per month and...

Dan Swanstrom

Yes, John. For Desmond, we expect it to stabilize by the end of 2017, and then Latitude is an early 2018 stabilization.

John Kim

And are you expecting any additional CapEx in those assets to get it up to your typical standard?

Peggy Daly

There is a few CapEx projects that we're doing that were all part of the original upfront cost built into the property, where we've done a few enhancements as we bought and to Monogramize it.

John Kim

Okay. So the acquisition price that you quoted and the price per unit includes the CapEx that you plan to put, okay.

Peggy Daly

Yes. Correct.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we have reached the end of our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the call back over to Mr. Mark Alfieri for closing comments.

Mark Alfieri

Thank you for joining us today and we appreciate your interest in Monogram. We hope to see many of you in person at [indiscernible] in June, and look forward to our call next quarter.

