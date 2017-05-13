Vivint Solar's (VSLR) CEO David Bywater on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR)

Q1 2017 Results Conference Call

May 09, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Rob Kain - VP, IR

David Bywater - CEO

Dana Russell - CFO

Analysts

Brian Lee - Goldman Sachs

Krish Sankar - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Maheep Mandloi - Crédit Suisse

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Hardy, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the VSLR Q4 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Mr. Rob Kain, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin your conference

Rob Kain

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Vivint Solar's First Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call. Joining me today to talk about our financial results are David Bywater, our Chief Executive Officer; and Dana Russell, our Chief Financial Officer.

This call is being webcast and a supplemental investor deck is available on the Investor Relations section of the Vivint Solar website at investors.vivintsolar.com. In addition, we will be discussing both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures during today's call. We have provided non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliations in our earnings press release that was issued earlier today, and this press release is also available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

Please note that a replay of this call will be available within a few hours of the call today and available until June 30, 2017. After management's remarks, we will host a Q&A session.

During today's call, some of the statements we will be making constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements about the momentum in our business and financial, operating and other projections.

Accordingly, we wish to caution you that such statements are just predictions based on current expectations and assumptions regarding future events and business performance and involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

We refer you to the registration statements and periodic reports that we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, which are available on our website, in identifying important factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections and other forward-looking statements.

We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

With that, I'll turn the call over to David.

David Bywater

Thank you, Rob, and good afternoon, everyone.

Let me start my prepared remarks by saying how pleased I am with the overall momentum of the company. We delivered a solid first quarter in 2017 and met the financial objectives we discussed as we provided guidance during our fourth quarter conference call seven weeks ago.

Our operational efficiency, sales momentum, financial metrics and employee engagement continue to improve. And I'm excited to see the progress we are making and how that framework positions us for the rest of 2017. We feel good about the first quarter, better about the second quarter, and eager to see the momentum created in the first half of 2017 enhance our results in the second half of the year.

I am more convinced than ever that our disciplined approach is what the market needs, both benefits customers and will ultimately reward our shareholders. This is not an overnight solution, but it is a long-term approach to capitalizing on a vast market and continuing our quest to build a great company.

There has been some disruption in the industry due to organizations chasing activity without the required business fundamentals. We have seen a number of residential solar vendors with less sustainable business practices either exit the market or significantly change their business models. We believe this activity does not reflect the market opportunities that residential solar presents for those with sound business judgment and solid core fundamentals.

Over the past 12 months, we've been, we have invested heavily in the management, oversight, compensation incentives, and processes that we believe make us the best in the industry and the number one choice for quality residential solar assets. Although this investment is substantial, we continue to become more efficient and pride ourselves in delivering the very best the industry has to offer.

There is no doubt the market has changed over the past year. Small dealers have popped up and participated in the market. Consequently, we believe there are even wider variations now in the quality of their components, installation of workmanship and transparency. It is our decision that they currently have access to capital at favorable rates and have been enabled by capital providers, who in some instances have been complacent or uninformed about the quality and durability of the systems they accept, and that capital providers underwrite with loan products and tax equity. We believe this is changing, and there will be more scrutiny from customers and lenders, and we intend to promote our strength and be vocal about the differences between Vivint Solar and the rest of the industry.

There are a few players who have the sophistication, scale and expertise to attract tax equity investors. This is an advantage to a few large players in the industry. Small dealers who participate and originate systems with tax equity require the framework of a larger, sophisticated player like Vivint Solar. We believe we will continue to be the developer of choice for tax equity investors, who value happy customers with dependable high-quality residential solar systems.

Our high quality standardized operations, highly trained install teams and organizational structure allow us to migrate and adapt the business to take advantage of changes in the market. Our integrated process allows us to carefully control the customers' experience from the beginning to the end.

Given the number of markets we serve, we have become adept in dealing with the complex set of logistics, multitudes of local regulations and specific customer desires to deliver a unique solar system to each of our customers. We have been able to standardize best practices across all the markets we service, while maintaining the capability to meet the unique needs of each local market. We believe this provides us with the unique ability to deliver the highest installation quality. We believe this will become an increasingly more important differentiator, not only to our customers but those providing the capital to fuel the industry's growth.

In addition to install quality, we also continue to focus on delighting our customers at every touch point. Our net promoters or data indicate that we continue to improve at every juncture, which bodes well for customer satisfaction. Our customer satisfaction is improving while we're streamlining every aspect of our operational delivery model. We believe we can improve the customer experience while simultaneously being more efficient in the process and we are seeing the fruits of that approach across our company. This starts in how we sell, it flows through the underwriting and installation process and continues through ongoing support, post install. That is the Vivint Solar way.

We are eagerly awaiting the summer selling season. We are focused on providing differentiated value proposition to customers. We continue to move forward with our strategic relationship with our sister company, Vivint Smart Home. Together, we are operating a unified experience that allows customers to intelligibly manage both the generation and consumption of energy in their home.

The feedback from our customers and our sales force is that it's the clear and distinct differentiator from the competition. This framework should provide us meaningful momentum as we will facilitate dependable long-term assets with our unique operational capabilities. As we discussed last quarter, we have grown the sales organization and have added sales resources in key markets. For example, California has grown number of sales resources, and we ended the first quarter with higher active sales reps than any time in the past year.

The direct-to-home model is the foundation for our customer acquisition process, but we are beginning to enhance that with additional routes-to-market, such as the presence in retail outlets through kiosks. We are doing this in proven markets with proven talent that we believe will allow us to acquire these customers at competitive rates to our direct-to-home model. We believe these additional customer touch points will enhance our ability to attract customers and provide attractive returns.

We have also added key leadership resources to our inside sales team and believe our investment in this area will provide further leverage to acquire customers in a highly efficient manner. We are thrilled with the overall changes in the organization, the acquisition of the talent and the position we have in our target markets. We spent this last year resetting Vivint around stronger unit economics; more efficient operations, a better customer experience at every juncture; innovation that differentiates us from our competitors; and diversifying and enhancing our sales efforts and sales channels. Over the coming quarters, I believe we will see growth return, and the positive impact that it brings, to enable long-term success and sustainability. I'm excited about the foundation we have built and optimistic for the future.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Dana.

Dana Russell

Thanks, David. As David mentioned, the first quarter was solid, and we performed just as we'd communicated and in a manner that we expected. Our teams are operating with a predictable, disciplined approach to deliver high-quality results. Q1 installs of 46 megawatts was at the top end of our guidance. Our cost per watt of $2.98 in the first quarter was well within our anticipated cost structure that we communicated and well below the fourth quarter 2016 results of $3.08.

We continue to focus our selling efforts in key markets, and as we discussed last quarter, we continued to make progress on delivering strong economics for the assets we build and retain ownership in. Our average PPA rate in the first quarter of 2017 was approximately $0.139 compared to the average PPA rate in the first quarter of 2016 of $0.127, a 9% year-over-year increase. We're also making strides to deliver systems to customers who prefer to own their own systems.

Our loan and cash sales accounted for nearly 8.5 megawatts in the quarter, and this represented almost 19% of our total volume compared to approximately 14% in the fourth quarter and less than 7% in the third quarter of 2016. We believe this is important because we're meeting customer demand for a segment of the business that we would otherwise not address.

In addition, we receive a cash infusion from these system sales that run into the process. The margin on these system sales aids us in our ability to invest in assets where we retain ownership. We're seeing the results of this positively impact our top line revenues.

Product sales in the first quarter of 2017 was approximately $22.7 million in Q1 2017 versus $652,000 in the first quarter of 2016. Total revenue increased over $53 million in the first quarter of 2017 versus approximately $17 million in the first quarter of 2016. As we discussed last quarter, we believe our cap position is strong with $328 million in available capacity in our aggregation facility and 77 megawatts of contracted tax equity capacity at the end of March, with a strong pipeline of tax equity that will take us into 2018. We continue to see strong interest from existing project finance partners as well as new entrants to the market.

We believe we will install 44 to 48 megawatts in Q2. We expect that our cost per watt in the second quarter will be $2.95 to $3.05, and we believe the cost per watt for the full year will be $2.82 to $2.94. We are encouraged by the momentum in the business, the engagement of our employees, and our prospects for growth, and we believe the second half of 2017 we will continue to increase during the summer months, and we expect the full year installs to be between 210 to 230 megawatts.

And with that, I'll turn the call back to the operator for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from the line of Brian Lee with Goldman Sachs. Brian, your line is now open.

Brian Lee

I had a few of them. David, thanks for the color around the competitive environment. I was wondering if you could maybe dive into that in a bit more detail. Just, there have been some higher profile privates like the Sungevitys and Verengos of the world and maybe a few other others leaving the market. I know you said there are smaller dealers coming into the market. But when you kind of look at the puts and takes of bigger guys falling out, some of the smaller guys coming in, what does it all mean for you in terms of pricing share? And then maybe are there assets or sales offices you could add to your mix and that you're evaluating, anything you can capitalize upon in terms of what's happening from a competitive shakeout perspective?

David Bywater

Brian, good to hear from you, absolutely. So it's interesting, I think market rationalization is not necessarily a bad thing. I think a lot of business models are just -- the shakeout's not bad, right? We talked about this in the past? And -- so we seem to stay focused on what we're doing. I think the path that we're on, around sustainability, resonates more than it ever has. Back in August of last year, during my first earnings call, that was really the message of that earnings call, which is, we were really kind of taking a break from the industry and chasing down sustainability, and I think it's playing out in spades right now.

I think with regards to some of the shakeout, we've been very busy with recruiting. There's a whole bunch of talent that is interested in gravitating towards much safer harbors and much more sustainable harbors. And so we look forward to that and think that's a positive thing for us.

I think, with regards to pricing discipline in the market, I think people will also look at that, and we've seen some folks that have left that definitely have been on the lower end of pricing in the markets. And I don't think that was healthy with their pricing stuff. And so we hope that will also help rationalize the market a bit as well.

So overall, Brian, I mean, we just focus on what we can control ourselves that is sustainability, healthy unit economics, disciplined growth, delighting customers, putting on really good high-quality assets, and providing a really good sales experience, not only for our customers but for our employees. We think that if we continue to stay that course and be responsive to the market, we think we'll be able to continue to price correctly and attract the talent that resonates with our business model, and we think that will play well for us.

Brian Lee

Okay. That's great. I appreciate the color. Maybe on just the volume expectations as you move to the Q1, sort of resetting the decks, Q2 it seems like it's still tracking below on a year-over-year basis, but then to get to your full year numbers you're going to have to get back to some amount of year-on-year growth, if not a pretty decent number in Q4, just given the low comp from last year. What's giving you some of the visibility or confidence around back half of the year velocity, outside of just normal seasonality, to attain some of the higher numbers you do need to make your full year numbers? I know there's sales strategies that are in place that are giving you more activity, I suppose, but what else do you have in place that maybe is giving you that confidence?

David Bywater

Well, there's are a few things, I think, on the recruiting front, we're encouraged by that, given the decision that SolarCity made to leave the direct-to-home market. And so I think we're encouraged by that. I think second is the captive dealer program that we have with Vivint Smart Home, will pick up. They started their selling season a few weeks ago, and so I think that will give us some tailwinds. I think, with regards to our own organic growth, as that continues to mature and you see reps become more productive and proficient in selling, you see that maturation that occurs. We've also expanded into a few other channels that as they come online, they'll be complementary to our current growth as well. So there's multiple things that are converging that we think will be beneficial on the back half of the year. And I think, in the past it was kind of one pony to ride, and now we have multiple venues that are coming into focus, that we think converge and provide us with not only a more diversified approach to the market, but this is, I think, a deeper, richer pool. So those are really things that we're looking forward to, Brian, that I'm encouraged about.

Dana Russell

I think, Brian, too, we have doubled down in our key markets. So we've really strengthened those. I think we wanted to point out in the prepared remarks that we're at the highest volume of sales reps in California we've been any time in the past year. The overall number of sales reps is as high as it's been in the past year as well, so -- which has increased a lot over the last couple of quarters. So we feel good about that. That traction is starting to occur. We have introduced some retail activity with some kiosks, that David pointed out in his prepared remarks, and we're really on the very front end of the summer selling season with Vivint Solar. So we've talked about that for a while. We've put things in place there. We feel good about that, and the momentum we feel like is going to help us in the second half of the year. So those reasons give us a lot of confidence for the things we've put in place. And we've done that, at the same time, justifying that cost structure, bringing it down and increasing our selling rates. So we feel like we're in a very good position and feel very strongly about the momentum that we're seeing as we enter in the second half of the year.

Brian Lee

Okay. That's great. I appreciate the color. Maybe one last one, and I'll pass it on. I know this is pretty fresh, so I'm not sure how much you guys have done risk assessment around this. But the Section 201 trade case that has been filed seems to have potential implications for players up and down the value chain, including those downstream like yourselves. So I know it's not showing up in your inventory numbers as of yet, but do you guys anticipate buying ahead of this potential outcome? Are you seeing any impacts on pricing with the supply chain as of yet? And then just, I guess, at a higher level, again maybe too early, but do you see yourself putting in any sort of strategic maneuvering to make sure you're not mispositioned for a potential outcome that is not favorable for the industry?

Dana Russell

Thanks, Brian. You know, it's hard to know what the impact of that could be. Obviously, if there is something where there's a ruling and the President goes in and makes a decision to impact folks that are providing equipment, those panels to us, and raises the price on that, that wouldn't be a good thing for the industry, think it'd be harmful. We think it would impact a lot of jobs in the U.S. far more than what has been impacted as, what's created the issue there. But it's hard to know. It seems like there's some real barriers for that or a negative response to that, and that there's a lot that would have to happen for that to actually take place. So we're hopeful, we read all the same things, we've seen the Suniva conversations going on. We are active and involved with SEIA and sitting on the board of that organization as well. So hard to say where that could come out. Another one of those things that we would react to. We're not seeing a difference in terms of equipment pricing, our panel pricing. We're expecting that to remain about where we're buying panels today or lower. And we'll kind of see what happens during the future, but we think there's a whole lot of things that would have to occur for a ruling that would be negative and in favor of that filing that Suniva originated.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Colin Rusch with Oppenheimer. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

This is Kristen on for Colin. I'm sorry if you've answered this already, but can you just talk a little bit about how you're seeing PPA prices trending throughout the quarter and just in general?

David Bywater

Well, I'll take that one. In our prepared comments, actually Dana talked about that, and if you look at what we experienced this year over last year, we're up about 9%. So we're encouraged by that. Now that's a mix of both where we sell as well as the prices that we do. Last year, at the end of summer, we affected about 50% of the markets that we are in at that time and had done a nice price increase in those markets. But once again, we've also migrated to, more and more of our sales force, in markets that have higher PPA pricing. So that's kind of what we're experiencing, and I think that's actually an encouraging trend, that we're able to do that, improve the overall economics of the business and still maintain the volume that we've had this year as we work now to step up our growth. Anything you want to add to that, Dana?

Dana Russell

No. I completely agree with what David said there. The key markets that we're in, we've actually seen some price increases and price increases in several utilities that we felt were marginal. And we've been able to hold volumes in those price, in those markets, as we've raised some prices. And I don't expect that to change here in the second half of the year as well.

Unidentified Analyst

No, that's great color. I appreciate that. And if I could squeeze in one more. Just what can we expect in terms of tax equity raises for the balance of the year? Are you working with existing investors or a new set? And is there a potential for new tax legislation bottleneck?

Dana Russell

Hard to know on the new tax equity bottleneck. I think some speculation around tax rates could cause some disruption. But from what we've seen thus far, we have a strong pipeline. We've talked about that in the last quarterly call that we had, and again today in the prepared remarks. We feel very good about the pipeline. We feel like we have ample access to tax equity. It's as strong as it's ever been, and it's both people that we've done business with and had invest in tax equity with us in the past, as well as new entrants. So we have a strong pipeline that's already contractually committed. And we also have a pipeline of potential tax equity that we feel like is going to carry us through 2018. So overall, we feel it's a very strong market. And I think it is -- it's more limited to a few players now. So there's not a ton of people out there that have the structure, the sophistication and the track record that attacks tax equity, and we feel like we're one of those players. And if you are a small dealer, and you're looking for tax equity, you kind of got to work through one of the larger players.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Krish Sankar with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Krish, your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Kris Sankar

I have a few of them. First one, roughly 80-20 mix between lease and cash loan sales, and you guys said you're pivoting more to a sales model. Where do you think Vivint Solar's revenue mix looks like maybe two, three years down from now? Is it going to be 80% cash loan sales versus 20% leases? Or are we going to settle somewhere in between?

David Bywater

Krish, this is David. Thanks for the question. We are right there at that 20-plus percent balance right now. I think they will continue to gravitate up more. The reason why for us is we've looked at the market and we've surveyed the market and done a bunch of things. We think the market is probably closer to around 30%, kind of natural equilibrium point. And we really focus on our sales guys just giving them the tools, really efficient great tools to allow them to sell what the customer wants, the best solution for our customers. And so we're below kind of our equilibrium point.

And I think as we continue to train our folks, they get experience with selling loans where they have historically just been PPA only. I think that will continue to gravitate up. And we welcome that. We support that. We're customer-centric, and we'll continue to provide what's best for the customer. We've benefited from it as well. We think it's a good thing for the company. That upfront cash infusion is a good thing, and we also love the PPAs. And as long as you continue to sell PPAs in the right markets, they're both a good thing. And most importantly, if it allows our sales force to be relevant on 10 out of 10 doors, versus historically where they've only been relevant on seven out of 10 doors, we think that's also a good thing. So that's kind of my view on how this will gravitate over time. I don't know if that's going to take -- I don't know the timeframe it will take. It will naturally go that direction. So it may take six months, it may take 12 months, it may take 18 months or 24 months, but I personally believe it will gravitate closer to that over time.

Krish Sankar

Got it. Got it. That's very helpful, David. And I have two more questions. One is, I understand you're maintaining the full year guidance, but Q2 guidance for megawatt install is kind of flat versus Q1. And when I look at your history, you've pretty much always grown from Q1 to Q2, and we know this year Q1 is more depressed because of the California rain, so I'm kind of curious what's keeping Q2 outlook down relative to historical numbers. And then I had a follow-up?

Dana Russell

So, Krish, we've said over the last couple of quarters here that we've really revamped where we're going to operate and what we're going to do. We've done that and continue to do that through the second quarter. I think as we are in expansion mode, much of that expansion mode that we've been talking about, has been with the sister company of Vivint, and their summer selling season is just now kicking off. So we'll see some of that as we tail -- through the tail end of the second quarter. It's a little different environment than it was for us in prior periods, but we feel very good about the things we're putting in place. So when we look at it, we feel like third and fourth quarter will be stronger. We know that the overall sales organization, in terms of what we have reporting to us and selling for us directly, our captive sales organization, is as strong as it's been in the past year. That's recent developments here over the last weeks. We continue to be optimistic about that and continue to add to that organization. And so we feel that that's just the trend for this year. Much of that is a result of some of the new things that are put in place and certainly the relationships that we have with Vivint. And that's why we've given the guidance that we've given.

David Bywater

I'll just add a little bit to that, Krish. Just, once again, you got to realize that it was a reset year. We literally stripped down a bunch of the company and build things back up. But other things that the team has worked through was ramping that sales force and getting them to where they are, after they have been trained, and fully productive. The loan training wasn't trivial. To get a really good tool that works well for our partners and really making sure that our team is trained to sell that effectively, was a pretty concerted effort.

And so you have folks that can be recruiting or selling or they can be trained in a larger organization, and so it takes a fair bit of capacity. And then, you've done price increases. We've actually exited some municipalities where we just said, for us, we don't want to be there. And so we'll swap out some better volume for the less attractive volume. So everything we've done over the last year has been very methodical. And so it may look like we're just kind of stagnant, but underneath the water, we've done a lot of work to focus on unit economics and get the company positioned to where we want it to be. So anyway, just a little bit more color for you, okay?

Krish Sankar

I appreciate that, David. And then just one quick follow-up. To the extent you can answer this. Last week, there was a rehashing of the chatter about SEC investigation regarding disclosures on canceled contracts for Sunrun and SolarCity. Kind of curious, have you guys gotten that too? And do you have any view on that, that you can say?

Dana Russell

We can say that we haven't seen any investigation. I mean, the SEC hasn't been talking to us about this. Now when we look at the article that was actually written, we didn't take a lot away from that, from the standpoint that there was any real news there. I mean, part of the selling process that you go through, when you're knocking on doors or contacting customers, there is going to be some cancellations from the standpoint that customers, not everyone's going to proceed all the way to get an install. There's nothing wrong with that. And I think, for the most part, people have been very open about that.

I think the financial filings, I'm not aware of any news out there. I can't speak for those that were named in the article, but that's just a part of the process. I think where people would have a problem is if something that was actually installed, then became nonproductive or was canceled after the fact, after you've spent a bunch money on it. The selling process, though, that's included, is part of just going through the process of contacting people and determining who is a good fit and who is not a good fit for solar. Normal part of the process, and that's captured in our costs, and I'm assuming that it's captured in the other costs of the other organizations out there. So I think there is a bit of a witch hunt out there at times and some of the news that gets processed can be a little bit convoluted bit and not straightforward, and I think that's probably what happened in this case. But we don't see any issue with it in the industry, in general, that we're aware of, and we certainly don't see any issue with it inside of Vivint Solar.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Vishal Shah with Deutsche Bank. Vishal, your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

This is Rachel on for Vishal. We have 2 questions. So the first one is really about pricing and, what kind of pricing discussions are you currently have, with your module inverter suppliers? And then a follow-up to that would be, just on the back of the Section 201 case, what kind of tariff level do you think would be really disruptive to demand, from your standpoint?

Dana Russell

Well, module inverter pricing. So, in terms of discussions that we've had, and you can see it reflected in the presentations that we've put out every quarter, you can see, built into the installation process in our slides that we prepare, is the cost of our equipment. And the cost of our equipment has gone down over the past year, continues to go down. We think that it's stable from where it's at, and we'll see what happens here as we go forward with inverters and with modules.

But feel very good about it. I think, adequate supply of both, and improving prices on both, don't know how far that can go down and where that will that end up in the course of 2017 and beyond. But we certainly have felt good about it and feel like we're in a good spot there. Hopefully, that answered the question that you've asked around the key components there. As far as the tariff, on future tariff, what would be a good tariff? No tariff, that would be the best.

So that's where we'd like to be, I think you can see what's been proposed from Suniva. And that -- if that actually did come to pass, I mean, that would be a substantial increase on the cost per watt. They'd basically be doubling the cost per watt on modules. And so we certainly don't think that, that would happen. We don't put a whole lot of credence to that. We don't think it should happen. But, and right now, we're not looking for any tariff, obviously, and we're not anticipating one.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. Just, I guess the question was, theoretically, like, what level below the proposal would still be pretty disruptive, if you can share any color that would be great?

Dana Russell

Well, let's say that you had that tariff put in place, in terms of an IRR. What would that do to us in terms of IRR, that would, what's proposed would be pretty serious, you'd be doubling up the price of modules. And that would be a couple hundred basis points in terms of lowering your IRR. So it would still be, solar would still be viable, and we'd still operate and be able to function just like we are today. There may be some markets that you'd have to justify and maybe even increase the price in some of the marginal markets, if you are just going to absorb that.

But even if the entire tariff was imposed, which we don't think would happen, and we wouldn't -- we think would be way outside the balance of what could happen. But if that did happen, then I think you'd still be functioning and it would cause an impact, if none of it was passed on to the consumer, of a couple hundred basis points. So it wouldn't threaten the company, but it certainly wouldn't be advantageous, and it would make you justify some marginal markets that we operate in less frequently and that's sort of the impact. So anything between that would be better than that, and that's kind of the worst-case scenario.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. If I may just squeeze one more about storage. Can you provide some thoughts on storage solutions? And are you able to get any traction above that?

David Bywater

Rachel, this is David. We are definitely excited about having storage be part of our solution going forward. And I think over the coming little while, we'll share more and more about our strategy on that. But we definitely support it. We're definitely driving towards it. We think it's good for consumers. Prices are still pretty high. We think, over time, that will actually -- will come down. We think it's part of the fundamental solution to a lot of the kind of use and that curve challenge that exists out there. And so we're definitely racing towards it and working with a variety of folks to evaluate which one we want to fully endorse and support. So, no, definitely a positive thing, and we support it.

Operator

Your final question comes from the line of Andrew Hughes with Crédit Suisse. Andrew, your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Maheep Mandloi

This is Maheep Mandloi on behalf of Andrew. Just to pick up on tax equity. Could you talk about any challenges you're seeing in the market, especially to any expectations of a tax reform? And how is that impacting, either the cost of tax equity or how you structure those deals?

Dana Russell

Well, right now, we're not seeing any impact associated with that. I think there may be some considerations for people who say something that could possibly happen in the future. But as we've talked about, we really feel good about the position that we're in with our tax equity partners that are currently functioning with us, that we have contractual commitments from today, and then we feel like we have a strong pipeline there.

So overall, I don't think that there's been a whole lot of impact associated with any pending cuts on tax reform. So if something were to become more material or something were to become more concrete, obviously then it would take on a different nature and a lowering tax rate could impact folks' appetite for tax equity, the amount that they give or how much they want to participate in. But today, in the pipeline that we have and the commitments that we have, we haven't seen really any impact from that.

Maheep Mandloi

And just on the cash versus lease mix. How much do you expect for 2017, would it still be at the 20% level? Or do you expect it to grow? I know you have said it will grow in the future, but for 2017, what are your expectations?

Dana Russell

Well, we still expect it to grow. I think we're in the early stages. You've seen it grow from 7% there in the third quarter, 14%, we're at 19%. As David mentioned, we still are very bullish about tax equity and retained ownership of the assets that we're building. We used the same rigor, discipline, quality on systems that we sell. So we feel like that's going to continue to grow until we meet sort of a leveling there of the market demand.

And we feel like the demand out there for people who have the tax capacity and wherewithal to buy the systems themselves, where it's advantageous to them, that we'd be passing up that market if we weren't addressing that. And we feel like the natural sort of balance there for people who have the benefit where it's advantageous to them and they have the wherewithal and the tax appetite, is closer to 30%. And so we think that that's sort of a natural balance for us.

Now I would say there's a couple of markets that we participate in, Florida is a good example, where there's not third-party ownership. So we participate in that market, only with a loan or a cash sale. And so there's going to be those instances where that's going to be more than the 30% because the way we participate in that market is 100% cash or loan-type sales there. So it's going to continue to grow.

Maheep Mandloi

And just a last question from me. In light of all the different challenges in the tax equity market for your competitors and the mix of cash growing and all the moving pieces over here, how do you think about demand on a sustainable level, either in 2017 or going forward, for the general or residential market in the U.S.?

David Bywater

If you look at various research groups, they're still saying the market's growing at 20%. I think we see it definitely in double-digit growth. So we still think it's pretty strong growth, relative to other industries, definitely down from a few years ago where you had really unprecedented growth. But still strong demand out there. And so I think it's going to be kind of in that 10% to 20% growth range for the overall market. And that's very consistent with what other third parties are seeing.

Operator

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.