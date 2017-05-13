Deutsche Post's (DPSTF) CEO Frank Appel on Q1 2017 Results and Strategy 2020 Half Time Report (Transcript)

Deutsche Post AG (OTCPK:DPSTF) Q1 2017 Results and Strategy 2020 Half Time Report May 11, 2017 8:00 AM ET

Martin Ziegenbalg

Okay. Looks like we’re in for a timely start. A warm welcome from my side, Martin Ziegenbalg, Head of IR at Deutsche Post DHL Group, and I welcome you here in the room in London, but obviously, even larger number of you out there following this on the webcast, to basically 2 things: our Q1 2017 presentation and, even more important, our Strategy 2020 half time report, as we call it.

And so you see from the agenda for the day that we want to cover that we have decided to start with a more short-term stuff. Melanie is going to share with you the main observation and the main findings with the Q1 results just published this morning, and we’re going to continue, and Frank’s going to do that in the first part, on where we stand in the execution of our Strategy 2020. In terms of Q&A, we thought it might be useful to have rather crisped and focused Q&A on the Q1 results only before we get into the more long-term strategic stuff. We want to be finished by 4 at the very latest. So rest assured, there will be time for bio break in between. So we are going to have, during Frank’s part, some 10-, 15-minute time for a short coffee break. And I know you’re all long-term focused, and nevertheless, we decided to just quickly start with the Q1 results first and then turn over to Frank.

And with that, over to you, Melanie.

Melanie Kreis

Yes. Martin, thank you very much for the introduction, and good afternoon to you here in London. Good morning or good evening or whatever to those following us on the web. Yes, as Martin said, I want to do a relatively quick run through our Q1 numbers and then rather spend some time on your questions before coming to the probably more interesting part for today, the Strategy 2020 half time update.

So how did we start into the year? Is that working now? Yes. How did we start into the year 2017? I think the first thing to point out is that we had a very dynamic growth, which was partially coming from trends you’re all very aware of and familiar with, the eCommerce-driven growth on the parcel side, Germany, international, in Europe and outside Europe, but there was also quite good growth in the Forwarding business. I’ll come to that in much more detail in the subsequent slides. That all led to healthy revenue growth. For the group, we grew with 7.3%, excluding the acquisition effect of UK Mail and some smaller currency effect. We had an organic revenue growth of 6%. That’s the most dynamic growth we have seen in quite some time, and nicely, that was really supported by all our divisions. So I think that’s the first important message on the first quarter.

When you then take a look at what happened on the EBIT side, as a group, we reported first quarter EBIT of € 885 million. That’s the best first quarter ever in the current group structure. There is, however, a bit of a mixed development when you look at the EBIT performance of the different divisions. We had very good EBIT performance, both in Express and in Supply Chain, when you take off last year’s one-offs. Excluding the one-off gains from King’s Cross and offsetting cost of change on Supply Chain, both Express and Supply Chain grew 11%. Also, I think that was really a very encouraging start into the year. On the PeP side, we had progress on the EBIT side, but I know that some of you calculated with the three extra working days. It was a bit off a lower EBIT benefit, and I’ll talk to that on the mail page.

And finally, on Global Forwarding, Freight, you’re all familiar with this industry, volume growth seen in Air and Ocean Freight is a good thing, but we also saw a marked increase in freight rates. And as a forwarder, it takes time for us to pass it onto our customers. So we had a margin squeeze situation on the gross profit side. We compensated it, to a certain degree, with productivity, but bottom line, the EBIT of Global Forwarding, Freight was a bit below last year. So that’s the EBIT overview.

Last important sentence on Q1 is cash flow. You all know that the first quarter, in terms of cash flow, is not our strongest quarter, also because we have to pay for the civil servants. So traditionally, we have a negative free cash flow in the first quarter. The very positive thing is that, this year, we really had a positive operating cash flow. So the revenue, EBIT development really translated into cash flow.

With regard to guidance, we confirm our guidance for 2017 with only one change. We have reduced our tax rate. I said in March, the 19% is a very conservative number. We have now reduced it to 15%, because in the meantime, we were able to realized some of the measures we were already working on. For example, we were able to activate some additional unutilized tax loss carry forwards in Germany. So that was the first quarter in a nutshell.

Having talked now a lot on the first page, I’m going to bit briefer on the following pages. I mean on this page, you can essentially see what I’ve already said. On the top line, 7.3% revenue growth, organically 6%. When you look at the group EBIT line, if you exclude the Supply Chain one off effect, we also had 6% EBIT growth for the group. You can see the difference between PeP and DHL. The DHL numbers were clearly held back by Global Forwarding, Freight, and we also had the Supply Chain one offs in there. Excluding the Supply Chain one offs, DHL would’ve been at 8% growth despite the profit development in Forwarding.

Financial results, nothing special to mention here. On the tax rate side, last year, we had a 14% tax rate. This year, we have a 15% tax rate. So yes, there is a higher tax impact. And we also had a slightly higher minority impact that leads to the small decline in net profit. So much for the group P&L overview. I’m really going through it quickly because we still have a lot of material to cover, and I rather have time for your questions.

So looking at the cash flow. I already mentioned one of the highlights from my perspective, the fact that we have a positive operating cash flow in the first quarter. And as you can see, there was a contribution from OCF before changes in working capital, but you can also see the benefits of our more balanced working capital management coming through here. Overall, free cash flow was still negative, but 270 million less so than in Q1 2016.

The next page, having just talked about what happened on the cash flow side, is not surprising. Yes, we see the normal decline or normal increase in net debt, which we already see in the first quarter, but less pronounced than we have seen it traditionally. One number we have quite often commented on this page on -- it’s kind of like a bottom note, is our pension provision. We haven’t done so today for 2 reasons: a, it didn’t change compared to the end of 2016. It’s still around € 5.4 billion; and secondly, we have now included an extra sheet in the Investor Relations stat-book so that you have a transparent overview on this important element.

And with that, I’m going to leave the group perspective, and I want to quickly talk about what’s happening in the different divisions, starting with the PeP division. So on PeP, we had 3 more working days. And I know that mathematically, that is always a tempting thing to just extrapolate things based on working days. While there is naturally a certain correlation, but we have noticed, especially when we have multiple additional or multiple less working days in the quarter, there is a fading-out effect. So that’s kind of like a technical remark. The second thing we have to say is that the start into the year in Germany was very slow. The first week of January didn’t really happen. People were still on vacation, so, especially on the business mail volume. This week was not really a normal office week.

When you look at the numbers altogether, you can see the commenting on it in the right. First bullet point, you can see that, especially when you calculate it on a per-working day basis, the decline in the PeP volume was much more pronounced than what we had seen historically. We don’t think that there is a structural change. So what we also see very clearly is that in March and now also going into April, numbers are getting to a much more normal level. So it’s clearly something we’re also watching carefully ourselves, but I wouldn’t over-interpret that. The second number I briefly want to mention on this page, because it’s an outstanding number, is the 70% growth on Parcel Europe. So that is not organic growth. There is organic growth in the 18%, but you also see the first time impact of the acquisition we did here in the U.K. just before the year-end. € 139 million additional revenue are coming from UK Mail, which you see in this Parcel Europe revenue increase. So excluding that, the revenue growth would have been still 18%. Overall, you can see Parcel Germany, Parcel Europe and also the eCommerce activities outside Europe are continuing to grow very nicely and very healthily.

Coming now to the PeP P&L. On the revenue line, you see the 6.4% increase [Audio Gap] half of this is the UK Mail effect. So if you take that out, organically, the growth was 3.2%, as already met to a relatively small increase in Germany. On the international EBIT side, we also see the UK Mail effect. That’s about 5 million additional EBIT we see in the international number. And I think we have talked about it and we’ll talk about it again, that this is clearly still an area that we’re investing. So on that, don’t extrapolate too positively that it’s kind of like going to increase with that kind of rate on the EBIT. Cash flow, very pleasing on the PeP side, like the other divisions. So I know I was going to mention it specifically. And on the CapEx, you will see that we had some phasing issues for -- I think that’s also -- yes, nothing I would over-interpret in any way for the first quarter.

That takes us to Express. I mean, in Express, it’s basically the story continues. We continue to see very good growth on the TDI shipments. We had 8% growth in TDI shipments. There was now a positive benefit from the fuel surcharge that has led to the revenue per day number to increase a bit more than the 8%, 9.6%. So a very healthy dynamic as we had seen it in the previous quarters. In terms of regional growth profile, the one number I want to point out is the Asian growth, which was relatively low also in the previous quarters, but that is really intentionally because we are managing for yield out of Asia and the fact that this is working can be seen in the organic revenue per day development, which is kind of up -- or revenue per kilo development, which is up by 6%. So this selective strategy is really paying off. When you look at the margin, it has come down 0.2 percentage points from 11.2% to 11%. That’s really the impact of the expansion in the fuel surcharge, which we’re seeing here.

So on the Express P&L, yes, 13% growth on the revenue, 11% -- 11.5% growth on the EBIT side, good cash flow development on the CapEx due to phasing a little bit behind, but I think it’s a very straightforward and very solid quarter for Express.

That takes me to Global Forwarding, Freight and what is happening there. I think the first important thing, and we have also heard that from our competitors and I think that’s clearly what is happening in the market, is a really good message. Growth is back, both in air and in ocean freight. And you can see that nicely also in our numbers, almost 14% tonnage growth on the air freight side, very good growth on the ocean freight side. Growth is back, which I think is fundamentally, in terms of forward looking trends, a very healthy thing. A colleague of mine always says, you can’t shrink yourself to greatness. I think for this industry and also for us to move the EBIT in the right direction, doing that on a back of a dynamic industry is a good thing.

Nevertheless, now comes the not so good thing is, yes, we have seen quite high freight rates. They were high in the beginning of the year, staying all the way at a high level into Chinese New Year, which was early -- end of January. And then everybody expected that it would kind of like normalize. It did not. We actually had really a peak also towards the end of the quarter. And also in April, rates are staying at a high level, especially on air freight out of Asia.

The challenge that poses to a forwarder is that we have a time lag until we can pass these increased freight rates onto our customers. The team is working on it, and we’re making good progress, but it will take some time until we really see the benefits out of this volume growth, also in gross profit and in EBIT. And Frank is going to talk about Forwarding in much more detail in the Strategy presentation.

He’s also going to mention the progress we have made on the productivity side. We have really worked hard on our internal productivity. And we, thanks to the progress we have made there, have been able to compensate, to a certain degree,

The last thing I want to mention, IT renewal, frank is going to talk about that in much more detail, but it’s really going well and progressing according to plan. And you will have seen potentially what -- competitors were already using this system. They are implementing, are saying about it. That gives us a lot of confidence that we’ve really made the right choice here.

So yes, on the numbers, you see that the volume growth does end up in the revenue line. But you can then see on the gross profit, there’s only a small increase, and that’s more coming from other products than from air and ocean freight. And then on the EBIT, we are down year-over-year. One positive element is that despite this step-back in EBIT on the operating cash flow, also thanks to a more balanced working capital management, we have been able to make year-over-year progress. And with regard to CapEx, I mean, Forwarding, Freight in terms of CapEx is, by far, our smallest division, so nothing surprising there.

That takes me to Supply Chain. I mean, on Supply Chain, you’ve already seen that, in the course of the last year, we have been more selective in new business wins, and we have really focused on profitability, which has helped us to improve our margin. The nice thing is that now, in this first quarter, the growth rate organically has picked up. We are at 4.1% organic growth. At the same time, the EBIT has developed this, excluding the one-offs from last year, 11%. So I think those investments we made into Supply Chain over the last years in terms of standardization, getting rid of unprofitable business is really beginning to pay off here, and it’s visible in the numbers.

Yes, that is where you see it in the numbers, actually. So 4.1% organic revenue growth, good EBIT growth, excluding the one-offs, also on the OCF side and improvement year-over-year, and CapEx, there are some phasing topics. So I think nothing too spectacular to be mentioned there.

That takes me to our guidance. As initially mentioned, we are sticking to our guidance for the year 2017. No change but for the tax rate, which I already talked about. And we are also confirming our guidance for Strategy 2020, and we will spend the rest of the afternoon talking about why we believe that we are in a very good way towards delivering on our Strategy 2020 targets.

To wrap Q1 up, yes, dynamic growth on the top line, good development on the EBIT side, quite good progress on the cash flow side. I think it has made it a good start, a solid start into the year.

And with that, I want to close my presentation, and I think we’re ready for questions.

Martin Ziegenbalg

Exactly it. Probably it’s a good idea to, once we have the interim CEO of the Forwarding division with us, CEO Frank, to ask you both on the stage. And yes, maybe we can focus on the, on this set of data first.

And Mark, why don’t we start with you?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Because this is the most asked question this morning, what...

Martin Ziegenbalg

Sorry, there’s a microphone right next to you for the audibility of the external world.

Melanie Kreis

I was told -- I said we cannot present it like this, but apparently, it’s better for the people on the back because they can then also.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Because it’s obviously been the most asked question this morning, what comfort can you give us that you haven’t dropped out of your minus 2 to minus 3 letter reduction rate and that we’re not moving to minus 4, minus 5? And could you also just remind us, if that were to happen and it may do at some point, what sort of contingency plans do you have in place to cope with that?

Melanie Kreis

Yes. So I start? So as I said, we have really very carefully now, over the last weeks, follow the trends, and we have seen a much more normal pattern now in March and April. So I think that we are converging still towards the older range. Probably for this year, also taking into account the first quarter, we will probably more on the 3% side than on the 2% side. But I think structurally, we do not see a reason to say that E-substitution in Germany is going to get to a different level from where it was before.

But the really relevant question is your second question, because it is the fact that mail volumes in Germany will decline, like everywhere else. So the really important thing is how do we deal with that, and there are two elements to that. The first one is, thankfully, through the Parcel growth, we have an offset on the top line. And the second important element is on the operating side, how we operate the network in Germany. With mail volumes coming down, we have to find ways to make sure that the operating costs doesn’t get out of control. And Frank has a slide on that in his presentation for the Strategy 2020 update.

Martin Ziegenbalg

I think we’re going to cover that in a bit more detail later on. And maybe, if -- to be even more precise, when we talk about volume dynamics, accelerating through the quarter, that’s also taking the year to date rate much more into normal territory.

Melanie Kreis

Yes.

Martin Ziegenbalg

Okay, sorry. Dominic?

Neil Glynn

Neil Glynn from Credit Suisse. If I could ask two questions, the first one on Forwarding, so maybe for Frank. We saw decent OpEx growth in the first quarter. So labor costs were up 5%, which I guess is partially a function of the business still being very manual. Can you give us some insights, particularly with GP per unit under such pressure in the first half? To what extent does the risk there -- that the manual intensity of the business and cost inflation may prevent earnings growth within Forwarding this year, despite the volume growth? And then the second question on Express. Melanie, you mentioned, in APAC, you’re playing for price at the moment rather than volume. And I guess, for one, that’s obviously a little bit of an anomaly relative to the growth is back theme, but it also seems a little less sustainable. So I just wonder, is there a change in trend there in terms of appetite for expedited delivery? Or is there some work to be done in terms of communicating or getting customers to accept the pricing point for expedited delivery?

Frank Appel

Yes. So this is the old question, how much you really read into the detail of a quarterly P&L? Because there are some bookings always, once in a while, is in the first quarter, in the second quarter, whatsoever. So therefore, if I look in the really operational data, and I will show you some data, our productivity has increased significantly in the first quarter, and we believe that this will continue in DGFF division. So we really, at the moment, are living with the situation. I think everybody from the forwarders read the market differently. Nobody expected that kind of volume growth on one end and the increase in rates on the other. I’m looking more in, do we win good business? Yes, we do. Is the service quality good? Yes, it is. And is the productivity really going up? And just one quarter to -- just always comment -- we talk about the detail because -- and I don’t want to go into that discussion because there are, sometimes, some factor is a little bit higher and lower. There is not a 5% growth in number of staff. The number of FTE is pretty flattish actually year-over-year and that you see later on when I show you some productivity data as well.

Melanie Kreis

Yes. So maybe just one technical addition to what Frank just said. So when you look at the statbook, you see that actually in terms of number of FTEs, numbers are down. The increase in staff cost is primarily due to 2 factors. One is we restructured our Freight business here in the U.K. quite a bit. I mean, we laid off quite a sizable number of people here, and that severance cost is in the staff cost for the first quarter. That’s the first element. And the second element is, because of the volume surge, we naturally had quite a bit of paid overtime, and that is also leading to the staff cost increased. On the second question with regard to Asia, so I think it’s more of a phase, which we are, after a conscious decision, going through at the moment. I don’t think it’s an indication for less appetite for TDI out of Asia. It’s more a, yes, phase-off focus on years on our side, which we’re not going to continue with for the next year, right? So I mean, I think it’s really something there on very specific customers. We have just worked on yield management, and we have consciously said, "Yes, if we then lose the volume, so be it." And I think now with all the capacity crunch out of Asia, I think in hindsight, that’s even better decision, because clearly, aviation capacity out of Asia is a highly prized good at the moment.

Martin Ziegenbalg

All right. Why don’t we continue here and then you, Andy?

Chris Combe

It’s Chris Combe from JP Morgan. I just had a couple of follow-ups on Forwarding. If -- can you please elaborate on your expectation for the type of recovery you would expect in GP per units going forward? There seems to be some contrasting views in the sector. And to the extent that you expect a recovery later, how much of that would you ascribe to where your systems are today?

Frank Appel

Sorry. Are you...

Melanie Kreis

The systems.

Chris Combe

So systems, basically, is it an IT issue? Do you think when you have a better handle on your dashboard, you’d be in a better position to more quickly recover? So any elaboration would be helpful.

Frank Appel

Yes. I think what we have seen in the first quarter has nothing to do with the system. I think we are, and I will explain it later, we are making very good progress on the system development for the core, but also some other supporting systems we have. And we are, for those, in the rollout phase already. I think this is really the buying rates. We are much strong, longer, much higher than we expected, and that continued into March. And that has not push forward to the customers, and that has really led to the squeeze. If you see, we have more GP by 10 million, but that doesn’t cover, even if you approve the project, which is significant, we had so much more volume and, therefore, there is a squeeze on the P&L, but that is not related to the system. I think the system will fundamentally change processes and visibility to see certain things. But even a new system had not told us that the airlines are increasing the rates so much that the airlines are taking significant capacity out. The system can’t predict that either. So that is somehow what the airlines have done. And in addition, volume’s up. The PC market has grown, for the first time since 5 years, only a little bit, before they had a decline. So that has nothing to do with the system. The system will help us to improve productivity further.

Chris Combe

And do you expect to -- this recovery going forward for gross profit? Is that more a back half type event?

Frank Appel

Yes, I think it’s probably -- if you increase prices, they -- that doesn’t happen immediately because you have usually a mechanism, which gives you [Indiscernible]. There is still some lead time. So I would more rely that the second half would be stronger than the first half, if the volumes are stable.

Andy Chu

Yes. It’s Andy Chu from Deutsche Bank. Two questions, please. The first one is working capital. And you’ve made comments in the past about the focus on working capital, and clearly, that’s coming through in the numbers. Is it possible to give us a flavor of where you think you’ll land in terms of working capital for the full year? And the second question is going back to mail. And it’s also very difficult from the outside to work out the working day effect, but for the remainder of the year, I think you have six less working days. So as you see the calendar, should we take in any sort of negative effects from the working days? Or is that sort of in the mix?

Melanie Kreis

Yes. So on the first question, I mean, that’s essentially a slide I have in the strategy part later on. I think when you take a look at where we stand now, and that really credit to the focus Larry has put on that over the last years, we have made sure that the DSOs have increased only marginally. And we have, just from PeP alone, a substantial structural challenge there because more parcel, in terms of DSO, is completely different with the mail volume. So we had only a three day increase on the DSO side, but a significant increase on the DPO side. I think we are, in terms of efficiency, quite good. The focus now is on making sure that we maintain that good level and that working capital growth less than revenue. So expect for the year, and you will see that later in the strategy presentation, that there will be an overall negative outlook from working capital but it should be a small one, yes?

And on the PeP working days, yes, like I said, we shouldn’t overvalue for the positive side, the working day effect. And yes, clearly, there are less working days now in the remaining nine months of the year, but I think we have to make sure that we, overall, manage it. So I wouldn’t overvalue that either on the negative side.

Frank Appel

Yes. And I understand your concern. I’m not too much concerned about that because I have looked into that always as somehow you have to balance it somehow because there are different holidays once in a while. But if I look really what happened in January, that was hardly any business. And to our -- in the first week, and that to our surprise, if -- in hindsight, it was obvious. All German federal states had vacation, the full week. I actually tried to book, and then my family changed, again. They said let’s go skiing between Christmas and New Year. I called in some resorts, and they all had empty capacity.

Usually, that is completely blocked. So the whole people moved from the last week of December into the first week because they thought it’s cheaper. Actually, I heard from a friend that they have never seen a more crowded ski resort than this place in the first week of January. So it -- this is a point. The reasons why people are sending out mail is not depending on working days because this business is strong. Many information exchange is happening through other media already. So there is no need to keep just business running. There is still one bill a month, you have still the same number of birthdays. Advertising campaigns are not based on number of working days. It’s based on if you think there is a special date or whatsoever. So I would not over-interpret. I’m not concerned that we have now less working days. We didn’t get any benefit from the last December 2 days -- working days either. So in reset, we didn’t get any benefits. It’s just because the world is not based on working days. It’s on events and whatsoever. And actually, advertising mail is up on the quarter; on working days, not. But on total, we have more revenue than the year before, and that’s good news for me. I’m not worried too much about this working day assessment, and I think we have seen that last year as well that we should not too -- read too much into that. So I’m not concerned about it. I believe we will see a normal development on that, probably more the upper end, around 3%, in the range, but still not much worse than what we have seen in the past.

Martin Ziegenbalg

Okay. We continue with Matija and then Damian.

Matija Gergolet

Matija Gergolet from Goldman Sachs. Two questions for me, one Parcels. So Parcels, the first quarter, so revenue is up 6%, volume’s up 9.5%. There’s like a negative 300 basis points on pricing mix. Should we read something into that? Or will that normalize back? And secondly, on the tax rate. So I think at the full year, you mentioned you were working on a few projects. So now the guidance is lowered to 15%. Is there anymore project that you’re working on for the current year that could basically get an even better tax rate?

Melanie Kreis

Yes. So I mean, on the tax rate, just accounting-wise, you are, at the quarter-end, forced to book in line with the current tax calculations, and they are based on all the current legislations, all the current measures we are at the 15%. We are looking into other options. But I think at the moment, really, the 15% is kind of like the number, which is the full year projection based on all the stuff we have currently implemented. On the first question, I actually had planned to mention that, but I more forgot, because it is something which jumps into your eye, and you can interpret a big price crunch into this. It is actually a special effect you already saw in the fourth quarter. Within Parcel revenue, we have certain types of business fulfillment into manhandling business, where we have the revenue in there, but there is no real associated volume count. And we have cleaned out a bit of this business that was already visible in the fourth quarter, and that is also what is explaining this big discrepancy in the first quarter. So you should not interpret it as a new level of price war or something like that.

Martin Ziegenbalg

Right, Damian?

Damian Brewer

Damian Brewer from RBC. Can I ask two questions about Express, please? In particular, when you look at the Express cost base for Q1, could you give us a little bit more detail on how much that reflects the impact of capacity that you added to the business last year globally, which might not be either fully utilized or fully revenue-earning at the moment? And then secondly, just to come back to the question about yield versus volume. Can we interpret that -- and in the terms of parameters, that drive a focus on yield instead of volume merely being driven by capacity availability? Or are there other parameters that the Express business looks at in deciding, at any region, which strategy is going to follow in terms of pricing tactics?

Melanie Kreis

Yes. So first on the cost side, I mean, our cost blocks in Express are the aviation side, then the whole ground operations piece and then the indirect piece. On the aviation side, we actually had a very good development year over year. Yes, clearly, fuel is coming into play there. But when you look kind of at the unit cost on a fuel adjusted basis, that is really going in the right direction. So I mean, the KPI we look at there, cost per kilo, and that CpK number is actually down year over year. So I think they had really good development.

On the ground operations side, I mean, we have invested quite heavily, over the last years, in the extension of the big hubs and gateway. I think we have another slide on this also in Frank’s presentation later on. And here, we are seeing the step up in costs, but that is fully in line with what we had assumed. So there is an increased effect at the moment, but the 8% volume growth is already helping us to fill it. So it’s fully in line with what we had planned for.

On the whole yield side, I mean, that’s a very complex process with several key elements. I mean, the biggest element is our annual rate increase, the general GPI. Where -- when we decide on what GPI we put in for a country, we look at the currency development, but also clearly, it’s the capacity costs flying out and into the country. So that’s the first important element. The second important element is what we call our red and yellow card process. And there, we really look specifically at customers and trade lanes, taking into consideration the capacity situation, but also the yields we get from the individual customer. And that then leads to additional price adjustments, and that was part of what we now did on the Asian lane.

Martin Ziegenbalg

Okay. In the absence of any further question right now from the floor, there’s one question coming in from Dave Ross from Stifel, wondering about the information that you gave about what revenue and what profitability UK Mail added in Q1. Is that relation? What we should expect also going forward? Or is this just a starting point?

Melanie Kreis

No, I think that -- I mean -- and UK Mail was a listed company so you can also look at up what they had in terms of numbers before. So I think that’s kind of like in line with what we were expecting.

Martin Ziegenbalg

Okay. No further questions on Q1 that is from the web. Nothing here from the floor. So very convincing proof to my thesis that quarterly calls can be done in 45 minutes. Thank you for that. And okay, as I said, we’re going to continue now the Strategy 2020, covering a 7 year period, ‘14 through 2020, and we are only weeks away from exactly the midpoint of that 7 year period. And therefore, over to you, Frank, with our half time report.

Frank Appel

Yes. So we want to do that in a way that I give you, first, a group perspective. After group perspective, we should have the coffee break. Then I will give you more insight into divisional agendas in the way we are and what we want to achieve until 2020, talk a little bit about digitalization. And Melanie will then talk more about our overall cash flow consideration.

So let me start with maybe a summary time report from our half time report. So for the first half, we are -- I think we are well on track and we have delivered, as we expected, and you really can see tangible results in our numbers on the journey to 2020. We believe, and we will explain -- that I will explain. But now in due course, we have a very clear strategy, and we are very confident that we can deliver against that strategy. We have sufficient capacity to do that. Financial targets are intact. We will deliver, and repeating today, 2017, and we reconfirm as well our 2020 target. We are very confident that we can deliver that.

So in 2014, when we started, you saw this page that was the basis and still a base for our Strategy 2020. We are using that still consistently internally, but also externally. We said this is a company of family of divisions. We want to improve our margins through different measures. We are remain focused on, in our high engaging [police], delivering great service, delivering great results. And we believe that we are in the right market too. Logistics is a very attractive industry with fundamental growth opportunities. We want to do that as one global team, and we have done a lot of progress there. We want to connect the bits and pieces more to improve firmest quality, and I will show you some results there. And finally, we want to grow in the emerging markets rapidly and in the eCommerce area, not to name some other aspects. So that was the basis with a clear support of a clear, defined and strategy we had already given you before.

So that strategy was based on some structural market changes, as you can see here. That’s an old picture as well because they have not changed, actually. There is a trend from the more -- from the a trend which was -- we talked about 1.5times to 2 times global trade growth in comparison to GDP. We said, at that time, it’ll be more in line. I would come to some number in a second to show that, but that’s still true. It is not growing more rapidly and, by far, not as fast as it did in the decades before. We have a significant acceleration of eCommerce, nothing new about that. We have an acceleration of technology, and I will talk about that somehow, how we try to use technology in our business, and of course, sustainability, becomes a more important part of customers, societies, but also investors are asking more of that.

So if we now back the last years, how has been the grown be, -- the growth been? The growth has been slow, actually, than we anticipated in 2014, and here, you see some numbers. The developed markets grew more around something below 2%. We expected 2%. And the others were more in line. The emerging markets were on 5%. Overall, the growth was less, slightly less than we anticipated. We never expected significantly more than 3.5% overall anyway, but I think what we have seen was slightly less. So overall, you can say there was not too much tailwind from the economic environment.

If we go into the different elements, first, B2B. Here, reflected for the DGF and Supply Chain. The B2B market has grown slower than the anticipated growth that we have seen, and you see that here. We expected 2% to 3% effort, that definitely didn’t take place; around 4% to 5% in ocean freight; and even more in the contract logistics. None of the segment grew at that pace in the last 2.5 years. The pity is, we grew even less than that. As you know, in the Forwarding business, we lost market share in ocean and air so that our growth was even below the market growth. And in Supply Chain, it’s a mixed picture. We pretty were quite selective in the segment. We are interesting. I think we didn’t lose market share, but that’s more difficult to judge. But overall, the growth was not strong. In contract logistics, it was more intended in, on ocean. It was fully more a consequence of our not successful IT implementation that has, of course, a spillover effect. You know that we stopped in 2015, so in the middle of the period. So not surprisingly, we lost market share.

In, on the B2C side, all the businesses which are benefiting at the moment more than the others, the others will benefit more in the future, we have seen growth in two areas and the, even above what we have predicted in the market, and we have grown faster in Germany and also Germany than the market.

In Express, the growth was less than the, here, shown 5% to 6% overall, but we grew faster. And we believe that is driven because we gained market share in B2B, and we got additional tailwind from the significant growth in B2C. And that has helped Express, in particular. But overall, I think we are here, very good in -- in good shape, and eCommerce is, I think, a very strong supporter of our growth potential, as we predicted. So that’s more or less the market dynamics. So we have two divisions, one -- which definitely underperformed the market growth, one intentionally focused on certain areas, which has benefited the P&L significantly in Supply Chain; and here, two, we really benefit significantly from the additional eCommerce area despite that they are growing quite nicely as well in B2B.

So we had achieved -- some achievements as well, I think, some two achievements, and one, I think, where we get refocused on the right stuff. The first is we wanted to become the number one in eCommerce, and we got significant traction. I will show you that in the PeP part more in detail. But we, I think, really have taken right steps. So we started that in 2014. It was more like we want to do something here. Now we really have operations up and running.

They are contributing relatively small to the overall revenue and, in particular, more into the EBIT, but I think they laid a foundation for future success. We also -- to protect our German business, we have done this -- we have this long stride, and we have a good deal, which should help us to keep the German business in a healthy situation. I will give you later on some details where we hired people, how much we do joint delivery to give why this is a good protection for the profitability in Germany and why this is a good base to have these 3% CAGRs, as we promised. But at the same time, we have laid the foundation.

Finally, I think in Supply Chain, we are more advanced. When John Gilbert came in, he had a very clear plan about [Indiscernible] more specialization in certain areas and that is now paying off. You see they’re very nicely -- when you see the detail of the numbers, and I will share later on. In DGF, yes, we made a mistake. We corrected the course. But I think since then, we got traction on [Indiscernible] some evidence as well. I think we have a very clear plan what we want to do going forward.

So, overall, if you put the summary together, we would be even more advanced when we are now journey to 2020, if we had not been set back in DGF. Because if you go through that, we have delivered more than we guided you, 3% in PeP and the EBIT level. So here, you see the baseline, which was the prediction to 2020. You see here PeP has delivered almost a percentage point more than the -- than we set as a CAGR. Express has delivered more than the 10% for DHL with 12.6%. DGFF has declined, and that’s why the overall number for the group is not at 8%, but 6.8%. And Supply Chain delivered as well. So we have three division who are above what we have guided, and we would be even in better shape if we just had kept the profitability on DGF at the same level, than we had made for the group already.

So that shows you that is significant impact on us, but the other divisions are really execution -- have a very good execution, and that has led that we still deliver a significant increase. And by the way, we kept our central costs stable as well, despite some years has passed by in merit increase and whatsoever. So as we promised, we are on the right journey to bring it down below the 5 -- sorry, below the 0.5. We are now at 0.6 percentage points. So overall, I think that demonstrates that the plan was well executed. Yes, we had one challenge, and we are working on that, as I will explain later on.

That has led to, as well to a margin improvement or, in one division, margin recovery. Here, you see the asset-heavy and asset-light divisions. So Express has continued to improve. This is rolling 12 months or four quarter average. So Express is more or less like a straight line. PeP has kept the same level for a long period, which is both, I think, excellent results, I mean, if you take the challenge we have for mail decline, which is smaller in our country than in others, but we have some mail decline. And in the Supply Chain, we had a long stabilization because we have invested quite a bit, and now, it’s coming back. And we see, for the first time, a margin, which is in the range of 4% to 5%, as originally predicted for 2010. DGF is recovering. We have the first quarter. We’re definitely not helped that figure for the time being, but we explained already the part. I will explain you later on some other details. But overall, I think we have really improved overall the performance in the last 1.5 years. And if we have done that already before in DGF, we would be definitely even ahead of the 8% CAGR for the group.

In addition, because that’s important as well, we kept our focus on our carbon footprint. We have given ourselves as the first logistics company, early in 2008, a goal to improve our efficiency until 2020 by 40% based on 2007. We made it already last year. So it’s well ahead of schedule, and therefore, we have now given ourselves a target that, by 2050, we should have zero emissions on carbon. So that will give us a significant edge, to be honest, and we have heard that already in recruitment -- recruiting events that students ask more about that than anything else. That’s important. So that makes us even more attractive, despite the fact that we do something, which is good for the society. And I’m very pleased with the response we have seen so far from the public, from recruiting events, but also internally. It is a motivation for young people in our organization that we are committed to that goal. And that’s important, because at the end of the day, in the service industry, you are only as good as the people you have.

We as well invest heavily into our program, which we, certified program. We said by 2020, 80% of our population should be trained. We, I think we are well advanced. One division is completely done. Freight is well ahead of schedule. Forwarding is 50% trained. So we are really well on our journey. And the impact on engagement and service quality is just great. So that is really the secret miracle. I know it’s strange to talk to analysts and investors about that subject. But if something makes us different, this is probably which makes us different. I’m deeply convinced that this is the reason why Express has such a better service quality, why, as you see later, in DGF, again, we have a significant better service quality and feedback from our customers. This program really makes a significant difference for the engagement of our people, and that’s a long run. You don’t see that immediately in the next quarter. You really have consistency invest, and the feedback we get from our people is really amazing. So I’m very happy about that. By the way, we have also done something on eCommerce. We have now a combined eCommerce sales team, which is covering all major customers in the eCommerce market around the world. That is led by a colleague from the PeP division for, on behalf of the group. That’s very important as well. We have more visibility about the interaction we have as a group, and that’s important. And we also have, and I come to that later on, a vendor-neutral e-fulfillment.

So on the high-level group, before I go into the detail of the divisions, also another one, which shows you the expansion we have done in the last years in Europe. We started that more or less when we announced and transferred then some business. In the meantime now, we had 22 markets. In some, we have partners in the gray, light gray. We have partners by working together. And the yellow, it’s controlled by us. Air France is a mixture because we are working with -- partner together and have not full fledged last month delivery. We do domestic in Europe, and we also do cross border. And I think this is an important step forward. We really have created a platform. And most of the competitors started more focusing on B2B. So they are not advanced if you go to B2C. They are not better. They are large in B2B, some of them, but not better in B2C, and therefore, I think we can catch up and have developed really a great platform for B2C.

So last page on the group. This is what I’ve just mentioned, e-fulfillment. There is tremendous interest. We do a lot in supply chain, really, on e-fulfillment. We not -- never talked about that because it’s usually the online branch of retailers. So we do both. We have normal supply for warehouses or shops, and at the same time, we are providing our services in the online market. That is even probably more interesting going forward, not just for e-tailers, for B2C e-tailers, but also for B2B businesses.

In many industry, the online purchase is still at the early beginning. So companies who are producing for craftsman are usually selling through Home Depot and others. There is a tremendous interest from people who are buying these stuff in these markets, when wholesalers -- that they order that online. And that is an -- and completely un-captured market still, beyond the normal consumer e-tailing and beyond e-groceries. And you need these capabilities, and we are well equipped because we have solutions where we can share warehouses and fulfillment centers with customers. We are neutral to the industry. We are neither wholesaler nor e-tailer, and that is a big opportunity. And we have a lot of activities here already up and running, which are usually only a part of a warehouse because this business are not as large as a normal e-tailing fulfillment center. But I think you need the capability. So even the Supply Chain business, there’s a huge opportunity coming, which is not materializing at the moment, but will materialize going forward and will be a part of our success until 2020.

So overall, that’s the summary, as I umbrella before, and I’ll go after the break into the divisions. And we will not take a few minutes now because I think I should talk more about all the other elements first before we go to Q&A.

So we are well on our way to 2020. We have seen great progress, three division delivered more than we have promised, one has underperformed due to the reason. We are working, as I explained, the second, as well, massively to improve it again, and I’m very confident that this is doable. And that makes us confident with all the elements we have under our capacity that we really can deliver also 2020 goals and targets.

So thank you for now. We have now for how long, 10 minutes, 15 minutes?

Martin Ziegenbalg

Yes. Let’s do 15 minutes to keep the tension levels high. So see you in 15, i.e., at 12 past. Thank you.

Frank Appel

So let me continue. As you saw already before, we have a lot of pages to cover. It’s a little bit too many pages for three hours or so. So I will not go in every detail in every page, because some of the pages are also something which just gives you more information, so let me more highlight. You’re a fast reader and easy to digest a lot of information anyway, so I trust that you are capable, even if I don’t explain any detail. We have later on a Q&A as well.

So let me start now with the divisional agendas and starting with PeP. So we told you that at -- already in 2014, and we are progressing very well. We get a better balance between what is mail and parcel. And that’s good news because, overall, if the dependence on the fast-growing business gets larger and the dependence of this slow-growing or declining business gets smaller, that’s, overall, a good news. We promised in 2009, with our Strategy 2015, we want to stay above € 1 billion. We achieved that. And then 2014, we want to grow. We had a dip in 2015, of course, because we had a long strike, the longest strike in the history of this 527 years old company. So that hit, gave us a hit. But overall, if you take that out, we had nice trends in 2013 to improve our performance. And we are now really set here, the inflection point that we get to the balance of both businesses overall.

You asked already the question earlier how we can protect ourselves. Again, acceleration, potential acceleration of the volume, which we don’t anticipate, but if it happens, I think it’s described here. And these are two elements. On one, we still have a lot of joint delivery of letters and parcels. You see that here, 50% of all parcels are delivered through joint delivery. So that helps. If you lose the letters, you still can replace a part of the revenue for Parcels, and that’s an important area. We have done that other, different than some other parcel operation where they separated that. And if we have separated it, to reintegrate that, it costs you a lot of money because you have to upgrade your cost base, in the first place, because you need more vans or cars. So we have that in place anyway. It is in our P&L already that we have a lot of places where we need cars, otherwise, we couldn’t deliver parcels. So that is on the left side. So therefore, this is a good protection because we balance the decline with volume growth.

On the other side, you see here where the additional people comes from. You see that on the bottom. We see a reduction in the old mail delivery guys, which are the most expensive one because they have served long. So that has declined, and it will continue to decline. Also, our pyramid is somehow that our people, like everybody has, a lot of majority between the late 50s, late 60s employees, which will disappear, not in the next five years, but over time. You see that we had in the joint delivery, 5,000 more, but in the subsidiaries with the new contract, we added 8,000 since 2010. So that’s somehow where the shift comes. And these 2 things balance somehow the decline. And even if it accelerates that, we have to think about that how we can accelerate certain transitions here as well. So that is why we believe that, first of all, we don’t expect a bigger decline than 3%. And second, I think we can balance these 2 elements, the challenge we have from the decline. On the other side, that was also the reason that we said we should grow the 3% and not more, because there is a decline, and therefore, we said that the promise is 3% profitability improvement, not more. And I think we have delivered so far.

On the other side, this is the new network. And what is important as well, and that’s different from the past as well than we had already, footprints in parcel in the past, we are now really working on one network and not everybody has something different. So they have the same label, it’s one product, and that is a significant difference to the past. We are doing the same with partners. They are using our approach, because they are feeding into our network. And then we had -- in the first time, we had struggled. It was all different, and that have, was this big obstacle. Now it’s much more common. And you see that it’s not completely everywhere, but we are on a well journey to really create an integrated platform. And we are now, in all markets, visible after the UK acquisition, except Italy from the large, or France, Spain, U.K., Germany, and I think, therefore, we are well positioned to capture the potential.

We are also present in all dimensions of that. We are not only doing last month delivery domestically. We are doing the cross border in Europe and across the world, and we are doing e-fulfillment. So you don’t hear too much about that, but you can read it out, the -- we are doing that already in U.S., in Mexico, in India, Hong Kong, of course, in Germany, but also in Australia. And that is -- usually working in a way that Supply Chain is providing that, but the customer interface is done by PeP. So we are not rebuilding our capabilities. We are using the in house capabilities of a sister division who operates that on an arm’s length basis with their profit and the others have to sell that. And I think that’s the right approach, not copying the capabilities.

On international day, then, definite deliveries, we have created solutions, also return. We are not doing that from everywhere to everywhere, but we are doing that from these 11 original countries to the rest of the world. And we think that’s a smart way to do that. We have to go where the massive origin is, where the most stuff is ordered from, and then it’s shipped to the other markets instead of saying we have to be present everywhere. That makes -- reduces the complexity significantly, but makes return solutions very much easy as well.

And finally, we are now in several markets. Just a couple of weeks ago, we opened Chile and Malaysia. So we are now really -- U.S. is up and running for a while, India is up and running, Thailand is now up and running for 16 months, and the volumes are significantly above our best case scenario.

There is a market for quality product. Even in these competitive markets, they are looking for a quality product. We hear that. I hear that from customers. I’ve heard that in -- from Chile already a while ago that a large e-tailer said, Frank, please come to Chile with DHL in domestic delivery. We need your service quality. Because they used us already for cross border in Express. So that is what we are doing. I think this is really working very well.

The footprint is getting larger and larger, you see that here. This map will become more yellow more and more. We are already active in large countries like China. This is fast -- the cross-border business is rapidly growing. Australia, there’s a challenge now with the -- that de minimis disappears in Australia. The retailers convinced their government that de minimis goes down to zero. So we will see what that means for the inbound volume. But that’s a reality. Just -- these things are changing. The U.S. has just increased. Obama’s administration just increased the de minimis to $800, which is beneficiary to the import to the U.S. So I haven’t heard anything from new government about that, probably citizens love it, if they have to pay less duties on import. But anyway -- so that’s -- the world is changing. We are more present in more and more countries, and I think we really have made great progress. And we now have a concept. Chile and Malaysia were open in more or less in the same month because we have learned so much from India and Thailand that we now know how to do it. So I’m very optimistic that this will pay back.

So if you compare 2013 to now -- at ‘14 to now, we were just a German parcel company. Now we are quite strong in Europe and expanding internationally. If you fill it now, you see here the revenue growth, which is quite strong as well, and we will continue to growth. You have heard me saying and Melanie saying and Larry saying, Don’t expect too much to the bottom line. We really want to build scale here. And I say that to our colleagues who are starting, Don’t come to me and tell me we are profitable, but we have 3% market share. I’m not interested in 3% market share. We need a sustainable market position. If it takes longer to make a profit, that’s more important.

So therefore, our prediction is not -- there will be some positive contribution, but not huge. So Melanie said already, don’t accelerate the growth from $4 million to, whatever, $13 million in the first quarter, that this will continue forever. The more successful we are, the less the EBIT will grow, because we will open just faster new capabilities. And that. I think. Is our job to do because that will be the growth engine for then the next decade. So I’m very optimistic about that, and I see the benefits already coming, and the performance is good.

So in PeP to conclude and to summarize that somehow, I think we have really the right focus for Parcel. There is a tremendous opportunity. eCommerce will drive that. The expertise, the innovation, I come to some elements of that later on, the innovation we have is second to none. We had a very diversified customers as well. And that’s the reason why I think we will really profitable grow with the eCommerce going forward, and therefore, we definitely can confirm the 3% CAGR for PeP.

Express is our star performer in many dimensions because it’s like a straight line upwards in all dimensions. You see here the margin improvement, the overall EBIT has grown, the number of shipments has grown. We will open soon our Brussels, new Brussels hub, and you might remember, some of you might remember, Brussels was our major hub globally. The capacity we are managing now in our [indiscernible] hub in Brussels is larger than the volume we had when Brussels was a major hub for the world. So that shows you, and that is visible from 400-- 540,000 to 800,000 a day. So that’s really fantastic. And there’s a right balance between growth and yields. And yes, we have not grown in Asia as fast as some others, but we have grown more profitable in Asia. I think we have really the service quality when we can be selective, when we shall not bring everything onboard, particularly because there are some challenges at this business. You have seen that in the tutorial of Express.

And some of you probably were more concerned about B2C. We are not concerned about B2C, because B2C will bring us additional growth potential in that industry if you make it right. And you see that many indicators are healthy for the business, except one, which is last month delivery. Because, of course, if you have missed the [Thames], that’s challenging. But Express is rolling out currently an on-demand delivery system to many countries, very rapidly because they have build the platform to do it very rapidly, which has increased the number of [their systems] significantly. So you have to manage the last mile. But if you are focused on that because the rest is running like a Swiss clock, you can make B2C business profitable as well in our the premium product. It’s amazing how many people want to have these products next day because they don’t care about the extra cost. They care that they get access to these products. And that’s the reason why we see strong growth, and I think we are well equipped. We didn’t suffer that. We doubled the B2C share. We’re profitable as we have seen before. So I’m very confident that we can continue to do that if we are really looking in both: good growth, high single-digit, but also good yield, and not compromising in this network, just all for growth. That’s different in B2C in PeP, as I said, you have to build scale, first, therefore you have to compromise somehow in the profitability.

That’s the reason why we are predicting more or less a small contribution. Here, you have to find the recipe, and I think we found the right recipe for success. In addition, we invested heavily, which will give us good leverage not this year and next year probably, but afterwards, because these capacity is not full in the same way as the existing capacity. And you can’t operate without people such a new capacity. So you have more proportion and more people in hub and gateways when you would use in the same capacity as we have before.

So that gives us huge opportunity for growth and leverage going forward as well, particularly in 2019 and 2020. So I think that’s very smart, and Ken Allen and his team is doing, I think, a superb job in balancing these two challenges. So therefore, it’s pretty straightforward. We will continue to drive our TDI product. We get additional growth potential from B2C cross border, and that’s a focus. We are looking for the premium products here. We different ourselves with our, what Ken call, insanely customer centric culture. It’s really -- you know that from last year’s numbers. We have really mitigated a significant currency headwind by yield management without compromising on growth. We still have grown the fastest in the industry. And therefore, we will continue investing in growth, and therefore, we are very confident that Express will deliver their 10% contribution to our overall P&L.

Third division, and I’m a little bit hurrying through that, but most of the stuff, you have seen already before. Some of you always have said, Supply Chain, there’s always restructure, restructure and when is that over. It will never be over because we always will lose customers and we always will have bankruptcies or something, and that’s different. If you have a network business and you lose a customer, you don’t have to comment, because we don’t have to lay off people because they are not dedicated where just -- we can fill them with other customers. If you have a dedicated warehouse and the customer moves and you don’t have relations, then you are stuck. Therefore, there will be always something happening.

But you see, the overall trend is pretty healthy. We have now an 18% ROCE. And we will not show you the ROCE all the time, but this time we want to show you. So that’s a pretty healthy business, and that includes the goodwill we have so -- for excellent business. So it’s not just the business operating. Yes, it includes also the acquisition cost for the business. So it’s positive about the weighted average cost of capital for a while. It is now at an all time high. We now have the right margin. We have the right focus on the right customer groups. It is massively goodwill, but we generate significant returns on that.

Why could that be happening? Because I think John’s strategy is really pulling all the different levers. We are more focused on the right sectors, life science, automotive, technology. We have seen a very good healthy growth of 5% in these areas, which are the more attractive. Why they are more attractive? Because they are more complex. To ship perfect pallets around is easy, but to manage the inbound for car manufacturers -- I was just recently in Eastern Europe in a big plant, and what -- I don’t know which plant that was. But anyway, we just extended that business as well. We are mingled into the operation. So we are really working with the employees of that company together, and that is value adding. And it’s not just putting boxes into a truck, and that’s it. So they are doing sequence order so that the guys have an easier job by assembling engine or whatever they do. Labor productivity measured as EBIT per FTE is significantly up, and also overhead. That’s -- these are CAGR numbers. So overhead is down significantly too. So that’s a benefit of standardization and making it more simple, somehow, and that enables us to manage complex business for our customers. And that is the driver why the profitability has improved significantly. Yes, you will never see this kind of list you can expect from the network businesses because it is three to five years contract. But you will never see the downside risk of these kind of businesses either because you don’t lose all the business initially and the volumes, if you have less turnover from volume, you still have to -- the customers will pay us for managing the inventory or whatsoever. So that’s a very resurgent business with very good profitability development in the last years.

So we have only most -- [Indiscernible] the only global player here. You see that we are managing more than 25 square meters. We are in 60 countries, or 50 countries here. We have a really big footprint around the world, and that is a competitive advantage. Customers are looking for that, that they get the same solution in Czech Republic than in China than in India, in Chile and U.S. And we are really well-equipped now after John Gilbert streamlined that lot.

We also see the opportunity for eCommerce here. There is tremendous demand for these kind of solutions. As I said, not only B2C, don’t think only about consumer product. At the moment, B2B customers are nervous because they might bypass their current supply chain to the consumer or to the craftsman. But they all have to answer the questions, how do you serve these people online? If they don’t do it, others will do then for themselves. So they have to find answers, and we are well-equipped to help them to find that solution. So the fashion industry is more advanced. They have found the right balance between retail outlets and direct-to-consumer. As I said, the companies who are producing for craftsman or whatsoever have not found the right recipe and the other industry, which still have to do that. That creates, particularly Supply Chain, a huge opportunity, because many of these customers we are serving anyway. And we have a lot of fulfillment customers already in the network who quite often balance, so therefore, I see a huge opportunity. And there is an increasing demand for that, and I think the servings of, we call it here, clicks, bricks and clicks, I think, is a great opportunity for the Supply Chain business. Behind the scene, they are working for PeP anyway, as I explained to you already, so therefore, eCommerce will hit that industry quite heavily as well.

So therefore, we focus on scalable, standardized operations around the world on a global scale, and I think we have achieved that. We have the global presence, and we have great innovations, and I will show you later on some of them. So this organization, they have a fantastic CIO-COO person, who is really very innovative. I sometimes joke he’s a chemist, like I am myself. So that’s probably the reason. He’s not an IT guy, but he is a chemist from education, and that, of course, qualifies you for very different jobs, as I always say. And I think we have really here the potential to improve the margins to the range we have towards [indiscernible]. So I think Supply Chain is on a very healthy path to deliver the 10% CAGR as well.

So that leaves me to my own responsibility [indiscernible] even if it’s only now three weeks to go. So June 1, Tim Scharwath will join us. And there are some hopes as well from yourself and myself, but there were some downsides as well that we had a two-year time period where I had to do that in addition. Nevertheless, I think we made good progress. We have here the absolute GP. And you see that we lost, and we also lost the conversion. These respective numbers are for some of our competitors here. It can be higher. But we have not worst people, and we have not the worst footprint than they have. We have improved our margin, but we are still away from where we have been. So that’s just a description. I think we have really reenergized the organization and restabilized, but we have not closed the gap yet.

There are some encouraging signs underneath, which I believe are leading indicators, and this is shown here. So on the left, you see the drop in our customer satisfaction through our NFE journey. And in 2016, we recovered significantly, and I have more than enough anecdotal evidence. Customers who complained, large customers who complained to me are now sending me e-mails, "Thank you very much for the service improvement." So that has changed massively, and that is a leading indicator and not a lagging indicator. Financial numbers are lagging, and this is leading.

On the other side, the reason why that has been possible, you see on the right side, we have recovered as well. We never dropped that much, but we recovered beyond that, even our employee engagement, which I think is very important, particularly Forwarding. If the people got -- and you see it -- I say it constantly, if you see it, the ease is in the cash flow. We had a very good cash flow as well as in the first quarter in DGF. If the people are excited, they also collect the money for the service. They can in this business because not everything works like a Swiss clock yet. So these are early indicators for recovery.

And that has led also to significant productivity improvements and growth again, so you see that here. We have compared here the quarter before we had a change in management, Q1 2015, with the first quarter last year and the first quarter of this year. So what you can see here on the top is that we had, in the last quarter before I took that over, we still have seen small growth because we still were on the journey, let’s get volume into the system. Then we had lost significantly because we were internally focused because we had to first stabilize the organization. We lost significant volume in 2015 to air freight [Indiscernible] ocean freight. And now we have 14% growth.

Yes, we have taken a lot of people out in the system as well in 2016, but we couldn’t compensate for the volume drop, as you can see here. The labor productivity went down because the volume dropped faster than the people we took out. Now we turned it around, and you see we have higher growth. We can’t really deal 40% more volume with the same amount. Then most of the FTEs are temporary. It’s not that we are adding headcount, but we are adding overtime. But the improvement, 10% productivity improvement, if you take tons per FTE, I know that they are better as fires but we never report fires . So therefore, this is a good proxy as well. Fires are looking the same way as this one, in principle. So we have seen productivity growth. In ocean, we never lost that much. We always kept it more stable, and therefore, we didn’t have to take that many people out. And so therefore, we continued to improve productivity in both years. So that is, for me, more encouraging.

And of course, we have the GP per TEU, or tonnage, at the moment. But if our volume stays and then -- volume stays if we have a good economy. And if we have good service quality by highly engaged employees, that gives me confidence that we can turn around. They’re probably what we have seen in the first quarter. So -- and that is, I think, what I want to share here, because of course, if I put myself in your shoes, you would say, yes, this is now concerning again. The fundamental indicators are showing the right direction. We win business, we have good service quality, we improve productivity and we are making progress with our IT as well, as I will show you now.

So this is the history. We decided in autumn 2015 that we want to stop NFE, and we had this major write down or write off. So we then bend through the process, what is the best system. We selected that last spring, and we said now we go on. And I will show you later on the plan. We are very close to this first pilot country now with CargoWise. CargoWise, as you know, DSV is using that somehow, and they just announced in their quarterly result or annual result that they migrated UTi pretty rapidly on that system. The system is great. We hear that from our own employees as well.

So we have selected that. But we not only did that, we narrowed the scope as well. The TMS from CargoWise is less broad than SAP. So what we need is we need some other system surrounding that, and that is demonstrated here conceptually. So you have now the CRM tool. We have a CRM tool, and we are upgrading that in the moment and have upgraded already, which is still a legacy for NFE. It’s an NFE tool, but it’s good, and therefore, we keep it. We have upgraded that. We had several quotation tools for internal response, but also for external quotation, which we never used actually. So if a customer want to have a quote, now he can, in the first countries online, get a quote from our systems, which is a significant step-forward for the interaction. But we also have reduced the time to get a quote from our systems for request of the customers significantly for the [indiscernible] quotation tool. It’s not rolled out everywhere. We are, at the moment, rolling it out, but it will give us significantly better traction on smaller and midsized customers.

Then we have the EDM, that’s the electronic data, or document management system, which we had already for a while in the U.S., very nice. This is in the rollout, and we see nice pick up. It is really the documentation for the different files of the paper. We had, we have stations where they print up, over the network, seven times the same documents. Now it’s a centralized system, which is supporting. That was embedded in SAP as well. We had already one system. We didn’t roll it out because we said SAP will replace it anyway, so why should we do it twice? Now it’s a different strategy. We have it. It’s in rollout. We see already the benefits from it, because it gives us more internal visibility. It gives customers more visibility, and that’s appreciated.

TMS, I come to that in a second, we have a system operation irregularities, which is extremely important for service quality. So we get more visibility, and our customers are getting more visibility. This is, I think, more advanced than most of our competitors even have, because customers don’t want to know every detail. They want to know where things are going wrong, particularly in air freight. And that is what this system will help us to be better. In shipment visibility tools, we see that as well from , we hear that from our customers. We know skin. We have now label almost on every shipment, which we didn’t have. We have much more visibility and customers see this straight away. They have now significantly better information.

Why is that so important? Because many of our customers have, are audited like we are, and revenue recognition needs proof of delivery. So they don’t care about that the stuff is really there. They care that there’s a proof of delivery. Of course, it has to be compliant and proper. But it doesn’t help them if your shipment arrived even a day early, but we don’t have proof of delivery because the accountant say you can’t recognize the revenue because there’s no proof of delivery. So that helps quite a bit. So we are now in all, except for CargoWise, all these systems are in rollout because we have taken them, at the same time when we decided for CargoWise, and upgraded them and enable them to do that.

So in CargoWise, this is the road map. So that’s a rapid process for making such a decision and getting to the pilot. So we will start very soon the pilot in one country, and I’m very optimistic that we can start the rollout in the fourth quarter. If the pilot works, then we can start the rollout in the fourth quarter. That’s the timeline at the moment. That is a pretty rapid process. We see really encouraging signs that the people like it. We hear that. The organization is already trained. CargoWise, actually, brings an e-learning tool already with the software, which is good, which we have upgraded, of course, as well. So I’m very optimistic. All indicators are green on that front.

So if that’s all happening, of course, we should get more of that global footprint we have. We’re in 190 countries, about 100 or less than 100 our own operations. The rest is agents in the small countries. And they’re really small. Small countries are really less than € 20 billion GDP. So these are really small countries. We have highly qualified people in that business, and I’m very confident that we will see traction pretty rapidly from what we are doing. All early indicators are showing in the right direction.

So it’s not tricky because now a new colleague will come in, and of course, he has to deliver on my promises. But I would be still around. So I have given you my promises. I believe we are really at the right point, and we have the right strategy to execute that. Unfortunately, the rates, at the moment, are a little bit struggling. But that’s market somehow. Some of us have done some better, some have done worse. I think we have a compelling strategy to overcome that problem.

So therefore, I think we should continue to really improve the profitability. Chris asked already the question, do we need these systems to improve the quality underneath? I know the first quarter has nothing to do with the IT. The IT will help us further. Therefore, I’m very confident that we can close the gap to our competitors significantly on the 2020. Service quality is still something, which is challenging. The mindset of the organization is changing. You see that in the customer satisfaction. I always say, we have to repeat what we have done in Express. Service quality in the premium product on the Express business, where we are not competing with 4 companies, is a differentiator. How much can that be a differentiator in the air freight industry? It can be a huge differentiator, and that has to be the focus, and I think we are looking into that. And we can grow significantly the bottom line. We are well positioned to catch up. We are behind. That’s the reason why the company has not delivered 8% CAGR yet, but I think we can catch up and deliver. So that’s the divisional update. Overall, PeP is in good shape to deliver 3%, Express is well positioned to deliver 10%, Supply Chain is in good shape, DGF has a clear master plan to catch up.

So digitalization is the other theme I think we have to talk about today, and we did that in the break with some of you already. So there are two themes. Globalization was the theme of the last 20 years. It will not stop just because some populist think that protectionism is good. Every protectionist figures are pretty rapidly, but it doesn’t help anybody. So therefore, globalization will continue. But digitalization is the big hope for the future, particular for the service industries. If you go to our warehouses, if you go to -- in our stations, we are still working not very different than 20 years, 40 years, 60 years ago. Why, because automation is extremely expensive. If you compare a car manufacturing plant or a pharmaceutical plant or what a chemical plant now than 20, 40 years ago, it’s completely different. In our industry, it’s still the same. So that creates a lot of opportunities.

So to capture the right ideas, we have a very systematic approach with our innovation team, which are scouting trends because not all trends, not all technology are important for us at the current stage. We are looking for technology who makes our processes either better, more efficient and more effective or it creates opportunities beyond our current scope. That’s the idea. We are not a technology company and don’t want to be in technology. We want to be a service company, but we want to use data and artificial intelligence and whatsoever. So that is a process. This is a framework, and you will probably see that in future as well. Again, you have seen that from us several times. I like simple framework in setting direction because complexity doesn’t help anybody.

So we say technology should help us in two ways. We call this small i’s. It should help us to make our processes, as I said, more effective and efficient and the customer experience better. That’s on the left. There are many examples, and I believe we’ll show you some. On the other side, we have to think where are areas which are close to ours or where we have an unfair competitive advantage, which we should investigate, if that makes sense and I will show you too. And underneath, we need a culture, which can support both the existing business and the future. And I don’t have time today about that but maybe we spend that overall, we have the leadership attributes now established, which are common, well understood and which should support that, and we have massive training to support that.

So let’s highlight some crazy ideas you might think, but already active. So this is Baxter, which is a collaborative robot, which is able to see a human being and interacts with humans. So we are doing that already for packing and kitting. So that is where -- he learns. This robot learns from a human and is copying that what he has learned from a human, and he works next to a human. So you double the capacity pretty straight away. So we have already pilots up and running. It takes also some time because customers don’t want to move immediately and want to see first the benefits and whatsoever. So that is already up and running in several places. Autonomous trolleys following employees in the warehouse. They are really following. They are recognizing, "Oh, that’s my boss, and I walk or drive behind that." That’s good because heavy stuff you can put on it. So there are different concepts.

We don’t know which will succeed, therefore, we are not buying these companies. We are trying different partners to do that. Or the last one is robots in picking assistance. There are different way. I know I like still mostly smart glasses, where you get the information on the glasses and it accelerates you in what you’re doing and doing less mistakes. All that will deliver high single digit or more than 10% productivity improvements, I’m very sure. And in the service industry, that’s mind blowing. So we are usually trying to optimize 1% here, 1% there. This technology will deliver -- not tomorrow, but that creates a basis to make results in a significantly more efficient.

Drones are -- the more nicer name is UAVs. These are three examples how you can use them. I think two of them are more likely to happen soon. So the first one is our parcelcopter we tried with our pack stations to autonomous pickup and delivery networks, but regulation is not in place. As long as we don’t have a clear plate and a single identifier for a drone and a license to fly, then it will not work. So we have it on the streets. You can’t drive your car without a car plate nor a driver license. We need the same for drones. Everybody -- you need your some smartphone identifying, which is a drone which is in your garden is watching you, because that will limit then what people are doing stuff that you don’t like. So you need a [indiscernible] that you recognize this is a drone from Mr. XYZ, and if you don’t like it, you call the police, then he will stop that.

That is necessary, I think, because you probably have heard it as well. You’re sitting somewhere in a restaurant and then a drone comes in observing who’s sitting there. This is not the intention of drones. I think that has to be regulated first, and that will happen. But until then, this is a remote solution. What is very likely is what you see on the right, inventory management with drones. You don’t need humans any longer. It’s done by artificial intelligence because they can recognize what is a full package and what is -- or full rack and whatsoever. So the drones are flying through your aisles and they tell the system what is in, and you get a much faster inventory then. And the last one is that is more security. You definitely [indiscernible] security guards if you have drones on all your corners. And since the people don’t know until maybe for these drones, you don’t need the license plate. But in principle, this is civilians above your facility. You can’t even do that in principle even following the truck. If you have high-value product, why shouldn’t a drone fly behind the truck and is watching so then you don’t have to worry about if the alarm goes to the police because it’s monitored through anyway.

So these are all things, which will be able -- and we are experimenting and piloting that stuff because we believe these are the applications which will come pretty soon. It will take cost out. If you have drones, this is CapEx. Yes, you need some software and whatsoever and battery, but you will save a lot of -- ton on money on labor you usually have for that kind of stuff. And these are not the best jobs actually. The guards we have at the -- our warehouse are not the best paid and most attractive jobs you can imagine. So therefore, it’s good as well for the society because we are getting jobs out of the system, which are not the most attractive.

So third one is data analytics. We have done, we never talked about that, but we are doing already what, we have a lot of data scientists. In the meantime, I met recently our central team. I was impressed. I never met such a bright team in one room. So we have really great people, mathematicians, physicists, data scientists. It’s really impressive, from all over the world, and they are doing these kind of stuff. So our churn -- we are predicting with data, which customers are in danger, we might lose. We optimize route planning. We are classifying shipments to improve performance, delivery performance and whatsoever. So you can imagine whatever you can. We have data. We just need to manage them better and use them. That’s a pretty straightforward one. So these are all small i ideas where we optimize our processes to make our processes more effective and efficient. You will not see any benefits in our annual P&L, but that will help us already to get to 2020, I’m pretty sure.

So two ideas, which are more big Is, so the first is our Saloodo!, our trading platform for trucking, so where we met shippers and truckers. Some might say there are many in the market already. Yes, but none of them really has taken off. And why, because the problem is, and we see it as well, it’s now up four months, what we see is that it’s important that you balance demand and supply, that you really get success. Otherwise, it doesn’t scale. And the system is great, but it’s pretty tricky, somewhat, to get there. Our unfair competitive advantage is that for every shipment, which is posted, we have a quote. If you have a startup, you don’t know because you have no information. We have for every shipment, which is posted, we guarantee that you get one quote. None of the startups can do that because they don’t have the information. They are coming to us and can you share information with us. So we don’t need to do that because we have our own platform. So I’m very excited about that. And the nice thing about -- if it flies, we’re in the market. If it doesn’t fly, why should fly with somebody else? Because then there are some fundamental issues.

People say the whole industry will be over to -- more taken over by Uber-type cargo. There are some missing pieces, two things are, first, this doesn’t enlarge the market. There is not a market next to the trucking business, which is not used. There’s empty capacity, which is different by country and by destination. But there’s not like taxis and then there’s a huge market, which was not used for taxis. So that’s different in passengers. The second is don’t underestimate the complexity of cargo, shipment papers and all this kind of stuff. The point is -- recently, somebody said -- not a customer, said, Logistics is more complex than people think and passing -- traveling as a passenger is simpler. That’s not true. But what is true is that when we travel, this is traveling with us. If a parcel is traveling, there is no brain. Maybe that might be different in 10 years. There is no brain who can respond to what happens.

Our parcel, if it needs customer’s clearance, can’t show just its passport. If you go to -- I go to [indiscernible] -- if you leave U.K., you don’t have to show your passport but I have to show in Germany again. So we travel with our passport, and we show that there is no magic system, which I guess maybe in 10, 15 years, there might be, but not yet. And that’s the situation for cargo. So there is no extra supply, which comes into the market, through these marketplaces. It’s just a better mix and match. And nobody takes the complexity. That’s the reason why, in the backyard, we are still dealing with this stuff or our competitors who are posting here as well. So somebody is dealing then with the physical flow. It’s just a mix and match somehow. So therefore, I think we should not be to -- it is disruptive, but it takes longer than in the B2C world and in the passenger world. So nevertheless, I believe we have to do that, and we will do more of that kind. We have more ideas what we can do adjacent to our core because I think we have to be in that gate.

The other one is well known, the StreetScooter, which, of course, was, at the beginning, probably a crazy idea by one of my colleagues. I have to admit that I was wrong as well. Then he came to me and said, "We want to build our StreetScooter." I said, "Okay." But I have to say, it’s really amazing. And why is that amazing? Because we have, again, an unfair competitive advantage here. The unfair competitive advantage is that we need cars who are driving not more than 100 kilometers. Actually, they don’t have to drive more than 50 kilometers, and they don’t have to drive faster than 80 kilometers per hour. So we have demand for that on a big scale. That’s the reason why it’s good and deployed already 2,500.

If an OEM had produced such a car, The sun, the bill side to them, you name it, would be full and say, "These OEMs are completely cynical. They don’t know what the customer needs. They are just producing something nobody needs." We need that because we don’t need a car which can drive 300 kilometers. For what? Our couriers are driving 25 kilometers, on average, and they don’t drive faster than 80 kilometers per hour anyway. And that probably will reduce accidents as well. These guys don’t need air conditioning. Imagine an OEM had produced a delivery van without air conditioning. The Sun had wrote, "This is very customer-oriented." So that’s the competitive advantage.

Now others are coming to us, we have a first customer in our life, bought 80 of these vehicles, says, "Listen, I drive only 25 or 30 kilometers as well. I don’t need air-conditioning either, and I don’t need more than 80 kilometers per hour either." And there are lot of counties, small companies, craftsmen who are interested in that. So it turns around that we generated demand we didn’t anticipate. We wanted to have it for our own purpose. And that’s a great example, and I think we will find more of that kind of idea, where we have internal demand, which is huge, where we can create startup, scale them and then offer them to others. So I don’t want to be an OEM. So how long we do that? We will see later. But what I can tell you is we will have a breakeven company with a competitive pricing for this kind of stuff. They are not more expensive than what you buy in the market with the Classic and Sprinter, whatsoever, with a combustible engine. So that is amazing, and that is disruptive.

The trick is, the batteries are the most expensive part, and you don’t need so many batteries. And that’s the reason why the price is so competitive. There’s smart software as well in that, but anyway. So I think that’s a great example which is not our core, but it is necessary for our business to operate, and we have a competitive issue.

So in summary -- because we are running otherwise completely out of time. So the overall economic background, I think, is still in favor of our industry. I think we are very attractive industry. You have seen that we are on the right journey. In three divisions, we have done it already. In one, we have to catch up. We have strong improvement in cash as well. See? Melanie will now talk about that more in detail, and therefore, we can confirm today again that we are on a well journey, half time on our journey to deliver our 2020 goals.

And with that, I now hand over to Melanie. She now has a challenge to deliver even more to you. But sorry for my patience about these two ideas about Saloodo! and StreetScooter because I think that’s important what will happen in our industry going forward. Thank you.

Melanie Kreis

Yes. Thank you very much, Frank. And I do have a bit of a challenge now, first, in terms of timing, but secondly, also in terms of what I’m going to talk about. Because after listening to Frank talk about the digitalization and innovation, it’s going to be more of a technical machine room from my side. Then I put together the slides for my presentation. I was actually tempted to continue with all the great digital stuff we also do in finance and some of the other great ideas we’re pursuing as a finance organization. But then I realized we’re at Page 50 already, and so I really want to focus on some elements, which are top of my and the finance teams and the corporate board’s agenda, but, which I also think are relevant for you.

And that is, not surprisingly, talking a bit more about cash flow. I think Frank explained very well why we believe that the EBIT trends are intact. But I know from discussions with many of you that there are still questions of, hey, what’s happened between EBIT and operating cash flow and free cash flow? What can we expect in these lines going forward? So I want to cover that. And then I want to talk briefly about capital allocation and then recap on our finance policy.

So maybe just to start with an overview of what’s happened in these first three years of our Strategy 2020 in the first half time, so we generated close to €10 billion in operating cash flow in those three years. Out of those 10 billion, we invested a bit over half of it into CapEx to finance the growth and drive the growth agenda in eCommerce, but with also some of the other ideas Frank just talked about. We are clearly taking a long term perspective on our investments. Nevertheless, it is pleasing to see that, in this time horizon, we were already able to improve our return on capital employed by 1.6 percentage points.

We then lift up to the commitments we have given to you, our shareholders, that we want to have a participation from your side in the cash we generate, so we paid 3 billion in regular dividend. Last week, you got the dividend for 2016. The dividend we paid for the year 2016 was more than 30% higher than the dividend we paid for the year 2013. And on top of that, in line with our finance policy, once we had generated excess liquidity, we shared parts of this excess liquidity, more than 900 million, with our shareholders in the form of our first share buyback ever. So that’s a bit of a look back.

Now what is happening between EBIT and free cash flow? And as I said, it’s going to be a little bit of a technical machine room. I think we had that before. Four years ago, we did a tutorial on pendulum accounting and provision movements, and so I’m not going to go quite that deep. But yes, less take a look at, first, what’s happened between EBIT and operating cash flow. So when you look at this page, you can see that I’m going to cover two elements in more detail, changes in provisions and changes in working capital. So a quick comment on the two other elements which I think are a bit more straightforward.

The first one is on the depreciation side. You see the bump in 2015 that’s the end of e-write-off. I think other than that, it is a relatively stable area. Going forward, we will see a slight increase in line with the investment we’re making on the CapEx side, so I don’t think there should be any surprising developments there.

The second thing is on the taxes paid side. I mean, the correlation between tax and P&L and taxes in the cash flow statement is complex and there are some time lags and stuff, but generally, as a trend going forward, you should expect that taxes paid will go in line with the business growth we see on the profit development side, yes? So I think not surprisingly, that should be steadily growing in line with what we see on the profit side.

So those were the two easy bits. Now let’s talk a bit more in detail about what is happening in changes in provisions and in working capital. And then when you talk about what is sometimes seen as a black box changes in provisions, there are actually two big buckets there. The first one is changes in pendulum provisions, and I want to cover that first and then talk about the other provisions.

So changes in pension provisions. We have three important elements you have to take into consideration there. The first one are those plans which you can describe as defined contribution plans. There, it is relatively easy because what you see in staff costs and EBIT is also what you have in OCF. So that is going to develop in line with staff cost EBIT development. And in that category, we have two plans. The first one, our civil servants in Germany. We still have a bit over 30,000 civil servants in Germany, but the number is going down because since the privatization, we are not creating any new civil servant. So we expect that in 10 years’ time, the number of civil servants will come down by half, so that number will come down over time. It’s the famous payment we always do in January of each year, and you can see how that number has already come down over the last years.

The second element here are those defined contribution plans we have in place for our non-civil servant workforce that is partially, in some countries, a legal requirement, in some countries, we are offering voluntarily such plans to our employees. And clearly, defined contribution plans are what we want to have. We want to go away from the defined-benefit plans, we want to focus more on defined contribution plans for the obvious reasons that here, again, what you see is the staff costs is also what you have in terms of cash flow, no provisions on the balance sheet, much easier, much cleaner. So in line with our growing workforce, in line with our shift from defined benefits to defined contribution plans, we expect to see an increase in that category.

And that takes me to the last category and I think that’s the one you are most concerned about because it is a little bit less straightforward. Those are the defined-benefit plans. So on the defined-benefit plans, we have an element in EBIT in staff costs, but we also have an element in the changes in provision lines because we are paying out more on an annual basis than what we accrue in terms of new service obligations and staff costs. And you can see here in the bottom, the yellow part is the service cost element in staff costs in EBIT, and the dark gray numbers are those additional cash outs which we see through the changes in provisions line.

Now there are a number of factors playing into this, but generally, I mean the biggest portion of this plan is in Germany. And generally, this number is coming down because the number of people participating expense is coming down.

So what does that mean over all for the changes in pension provisions line? First of all, for this year, our expectation is that it will be a number of roundabout 250 million, and it will go down slowly, but steadily over the next years.

So that was one of the technical slides. I’m going to continue with another technical slide and then it will get better. So that’s kind of like the second block in the changes in provisions, the others. And you can see that there are different elements here. We talked about all of these elements in this capital markets tutorial in 2013. And we made predictions at this time on what you should expect. And the nice thing is that those predictions have really happened the way we set four years ago. So even though these are big numbers, they have a pretty good feeling on what are the drivers in the different buckets and how that is going to evolve going forward.

So in the interest of time, I’m not going to run through it all in detail, but in most cases, you understand the business logic behind it. So for example, on the restructuring provisions. Yes, in 2012, we still had significant U.S. cost of change restructuring provisions, which, since then, has come down substantially. There’s still some stuff left, for example, on real estate provisions, and they’re going to have quite a tail , but overall, this number has substantially decreased. And there will always be an element of restructuring provisions because in a business of our size, you will always have to restructure here and there but that is going to be in a much more normal level. Or another example, technical reserves that is associated to our insurance business. We self-insure, and with growing business, that piece is going to increase. So in the interest of time, I’m not going to read through each of these lines. I think if you have questions, we can talk about it later. I think the important thing is, we predicted what would happen in 2013. Those predictions proved accurate, and we are now giving you an outlook on what to expect over all for the next years.

In terms of numbers for this year, so our assumption is that out of this other provision line in the cash flow statement, we will probably have a cash out of roundabout 200 million. So if you combine pensions and others, we expect that for 2017, the changes in provisions lines will be somewhere between 400 billion and 500 billion, and then it will decline steadily going forward.

That was the most technical part of my presentation. I now come briefly to working capital, I think Andy asked the question already after the Q1 numbers. So you can see here what I mentioned earlier. Through the focus and Larry should own this topic, I think they have really worked very, very hard on improving our working capital management. You can see that, yes, DSOs have increased but only by three days, while DPO has come up by 13 days. We are now at a level where the focus is really on maintaining it. So this is a growing business, we expect that there will be cash out from working capital, but the clear focus of the finance organization is making sure that it grows less than what we see on the business side.

That was, in a rush, how we come from EBIT to operating cash flow and what is to be expected on the different drivers there. Now between operating cash flow and free cash flow, there are two categories which have not been too exciting over the last years. When you look at our net interest and our net M&A line, yes, that has really not been the big factor between OCF and free cash flow. The big element in between has been clearly net CapEx, and I know that this is a topic of special interest to you, so let me give you a more detailed outlook on what to expect on the CapEx side.

On PeP, you’ve heard it in Frank’s presentation, we are very pleased with the progress we have made over the last three years on the whole eCommerce side in Parcel Germany, also internationally, which is more asset-light. Overall, that has led to an increase in CapEx for the PeP division, and we forecast that this will also continue to grow. Clearly, not at the pace we have seen kind of like when you see -- when you look at the big jumps, but there will be growth in CapEx going into the eCommerce area.

On the Express side, we see 2017 as the peak year. There’s quite, I guess, already very clearly defined on the Express side what aircraft we’re going to buy, which hubs we are going to upgrade this year, so we have a very good feeling on predicting what will happen on the Express CapEx side this year. It will be a small increase from 2016. It will be the peak year, and we expect it to plateau.

I sometimes get the question or are we now getting into the phase we had before where you’re really stretching the assets, well, as long as this 8% TDI shipment growth continues, we don’t think that we will be in a position where we set the assets so we will continue to invest but it’s not going to increase.

To the two smaller CapEx divisions, I mean, on Global Forwarding, Freight, it is clearly our most asset light business and it doesn’t take a lot of CapEx. At the moment, we have a bit of CapEx going into the IT renewal, but that is also a relatively small number and nothing spectacular to be expected here. On the Supply Chain side, CapEx is driven by winning new business. Normally, when we onboard a new customer, that means that we have to invest CapEx on the warehousing or on the transportation side. So as long as we continue growing business in Supply Chain, there will be an increase in CapEx, but that should be on a moderate level. For the full year 2017, that means that we confirm our CapEx guidance of roundabout 2.3 billion. And for the next three years, thereafter, we foresee a minimal increase from that number.

On the next page, which I’m probably going to skip in the interest of time so that we have enough time for your questions, we’re giving you a more detailed breakdown on where the CapEx is going in the different divisions. I don’t think there’s -- yes, not much which should be new to you for example, on the PeP side, you can see that yes, indeed, the international Parcel expansion is relatively CapEx light, it’s mainly an OpEx play, as we have said before.

On the Express side, maybe interesting to see this big category other, if you may be wondering what that is, while that is of the fact that Express is present in 220 countries and territories, we have our own organization in more than 150 countries, so we have a lot of CapEx in the countries, in depots, vehicles and stuff like that, and that is taking up this other category.

So those were the elements between EBIT, OCF and free cash flow. An interesting related question is, how do we then think about capital allocation? Not only CapEx, but also OpEx. So how do we think about allocating capital within the group? And that’s a topic we could spend hours discussing and I want to give you at least a little bit of a flavor. And it starts as a problem because at the moment, our divisional colleagues have more ideas than enough so there is a healthy competition for funding and I think that’s great. It would be much worse if we didn’t have any ideas how to grow the business going forward. So we have regular strategic discussions. And then we talk about new growth ideas. We really have discussions on the corporate board level looking at the strategic fit of the different ideas. And I think for me, one of the key elements in this discussion is, can such an idea provide a differentiated offering to our customers, because if you don’t have a proposal, that you can clearly explain how this is going to be a unique selling proposition to the customers. The chances of that being a long-term, sustainable and profitable thing are relatively limited. So there’s a strategic element of the discussion.

Then there are many finance processes which are probably more straightforward then what you would expect. So we look for profitable growth, we look for cash generation, we look for capital efficiency, I think that is relatively normal. One element which is very important and especially at a point in time where we are doing more growth investments, where we also doing more things which are uncharted territory like, for example, setting up a domestic delivery network in Thailand, it’s very important that we talk about the risk profile of the different investments. And I think you all know, I mean, many of you have followed us for quite some time. That’s, yes, they were challenging years, 2008, 2009, where we had to unwind some of the investments and that cost us a lot of money.

So the two most important questions we ask on the risk side are: How much money will it take until we have a proof of concept? So how much cash do we really have to spend until we can judge in Thailand that this domestic delivery thing is working? That’s the first question. And the second super important question is: If you then come to the conclusion that something is not working and we take the decision to exit the business, how high will be the exit cost, because quite frankly, that was something in the past which created, when you think about the U.S. domestic Express business, a big problem for us because the exit costs were extremely high. So in order to go into those growth things after we have assessed the strategic fit, after we have the business plan which makes sense on all the financial KPIs, from the risk mitigation side, it is really essential to make sure that we are only getting into stuff where, if they don’t work, we have a very clear number on what the exit costs would be.

So I like this English expression, the proof of the pudding is in the eating. I think you will now ask me, can you prove that? Yes, well this capital allocation stuff is that really working? For me, that page is ultimately the proof and that is how our return on capital employed developing. And to use our own internal definition here which has proven very useful for a long time. So in the numerator, we have the EBIT, and in the denominator, we have our business operating assets, plus good growth. And our business operating assets have increased by more than 1 billion over the last four years since 2013, but at the same time, we have improved our ROCE by 1.6 percentage points. So I think that really shows that yes, despite the heavy investment that we have made over the last years, it is paying off on the financial return side.

The next page is a summary of all the stuff I have just rushed through so I think it’s nothing I have to go through in detail, and I hope that this is a helpful summary for you when you now go back to your models because it should give you an indication on what you can expect for the different lines in the cash flow statement.

I think, overall, given what I have just said on the changes in provisions line and working capital and stuff, clearly, the biggest driver for our operating cash flow and our free cash flow going forward will be the EBIT development. And I think on that one, we have already said that we are confirming what we’re aiming for in 2017 and 2020, and that should then naturally also have a positive development on the cash flow side.

So the last thing I want to, yes, repeat, and it’s not going to be new because it has actually been around since 2009, and here again, I really have to give credit to what Larry put in place briefly after he joined our company, is our finance policy. So we haven’t changed the finance policy, and I already said in London at the eCom tutorial six months ago that I have no intention to change it. So I just wanted to reconfirm our commitment to our finance policy. When you look at know what we have done over the last years, and also to the last 12 months, I think we have really delivered both in terms of gradually increasing of our ordinary dividend, but also with regard to, yes, when we accumulate excess liquidity, we are letting our shareholders participate, and once we have accumulated excess liquidity, again, we will, again, think about what is the best way to let you participate in this.

So conclusion, for the first half of the road towards 2020, thanks to the sustained EBIT growth momentum, we have been able to generate 10 billion in operating cash flow, and that has given us the opportunity to invest in a balanced way both into growth on the business side and into shareholders return. And then you now look on the road ahead, it’s not going to be super surprising that we want to keep the focus from the finance side on continuing to deliver on EBIT and on cash flow. I think one element is clearly to make sure that those growth investments we are making are transparent internally and also in a sensible way to you and that we have the right planning and controlling mechanisms in place for the growth investments so that we continue to generate healthy cash flows and are then in a position to take a sensible decision on how to best allocate it between growth into investments into future growth and returns to our shareholders.

So I rushed through it, but I think you will have time for some questions. Thank you very much, and I think with that, I’m handing back to Frank for the closing remarks.

Frank Appel

So we are almost done. We have time towards question. So just last two pages. I believe that we have demonstrated and we will continue to demonstrate that we will deliver EBIT growth and cash flow growth in a non-growing environment, and we are not changing our mind that the economy will not grow significantly faster than 3% to 3.5% going forward. We will continue to invest into our operating model. I think we have great ideas, and we want to continue to innovate and exploit and explore ideas to optimize our operations.

So if we come in the last page, our investment profile, we believe that we are a global powerhouse in a very interesting market. We have a clear path what we want to do going forward and lay the foundation moving beyond 2020. We have significant growth momentum in all our paths. I think we have increased our returns and we will continue to do so. I think we have clear evidence. We will continue to invest and grow, and we want to generate a great return for you as well just here with our dividend yield which I think is still a very attractive, despite the significant appreciation of our share price.

So with that, thank you very much for your patience and your attention. And now, we’re going to hand over now to Martin to moderate the Q&A. We might have to Melanie and myself.

Martin Ziegenbalg

Exactly. Thanks, Frank. And so with that, we want to be done and you want to be out by 4:00, so let’s focus on the questions that you do have. Jamie, we’ll start with you and then we go around Damien, yes?

Damian Brewer

Damien Brewer, RBC. Can I come back to two bits of the presentation? First of all, and hopefully, a relatively quick answer, with the eCommerce business sort of straddling parts of Supply Chain and NPAT effectively and what it does, if I was able to see that business alone given its growth, could you give us an idea of the kind of assets intensity or relative asset on intensity of the growth that’s been seen there, particularly as it becomes a bigger component of the business?

And then secondly, again something that straddles a different divisions on the country basis now seems to be heading towards some of the world’s biggest GDP growth and wealth FX. And it going all bit more detail about how your positioning yourselves within India to exploit the 7.8%, 8% GDP growth that’s predicted there for the next 3 years?

Frank Appel

Yes, I think on the asset intensity, I think we can say our fulfillment center are not significantly more capital intensive than normal warehousing operations of course that’s average slightly more because you have more sorting equipment but we don’t expect that’s the reason why it’s [indiscernible] You see an increase but that’s stronger the overall footprint and the intensity. In eCommerce Parcel, it depends where you go. We also see growth in air freight.

So in Express, we have the same asset intensity if you go through the same process like in Express. In Parcels, in Germany, we have the majority of CapEx because you don’t need that much CapEx in the startup countries outside Europe. In Europe, it’s different, the higher the labor structure, the more CapEx you usually have as well. There is not, in principle, a different pattern. So therefore, you should not expect that eCommerce will change our CapEx profile significantly. That will be my best estimate of that, and may Melanie want to add something.

India, I think we are a powerhouse, I was just there. We have a market leading position in all segments so we are a no doubt market leader in the B2B and now growing rapidly in B2C. We have some setback. You can read that in the reporting as well because the demonetization had significant impact on the short term. I believe that we will have very positive impact in the long run for India like the GST introduction which will help the business.

Supply Chain, we have the only multinational who has a footprint. Global Forwarding has gone very well, has done much better than many other countries in our business because we have a very nice footprint and Express is doing pretty good. So we have really a powerhouse. And the nice thing there is, we are the only multinational with such a broad portfolio for the domestic and the cross-border business, and we will benefit from the reforms occurring Indian government has taken significantly. So India is really a jewel in the crown for us. We have great people there, too.

Martin Ziegenbalg

Okay, Robert, we’ll continue with you, then Mark.

Robert Joynson

Three questions, if I may. First of all, on Express, it’s now around about 1 year since the market consolidated down from four large players down to three. Could you just maybe give some indication as to what extent, if any, you feel about benefited pricing discipline in that market?

Second question on PeP, could you indicate how much EBIT, if anything, is factored into the 2020 guidance from international Parcel? I mean, should we be looking at that as kind of a 0 EBIT business in 2020 and then becoming profitable afterwards or more optimistic than that?

Third question on Supply Chain. Now that the margin is at the low end of the 4% to 5% guidance that you’ve talked about previously, is it possible we could see a margin that’s above that range? Or would that be too optimistic? I guess the heroic forms of that business is really quite good.

Frank Appel

So we can both, we can answer all three.

Melanie Kreis

[Foreign Language]

Frank Appel

So on Express, I think we always were pretty open, what if that’s approved, the merger or not. We are relaxed and we are very relaxed at the moment as well. I think it’s good for the industry over all that there are three players. I think we have the best service quality around the world. So it’s a mixed picture of us. We are progressing. If I read what they said publicly, they want to migrate until 2020, that’s a long period. If I had told you that we want to integrate a company in 4 years, you were not particularly excited about that. But that’s your judgment on FedEx and I’m surprised about this kind of statement but anyway. The longer it takes, the better it is for us. Let’s assume this. So therefore I’m pretty happy with 2020 integration plan.

So I would say the EBIT is so difficult to judge, Robert, because of course, we will see positive contribution from parts. But the more successful we are, the more we will accelerate the growth, and therefore, it’s a little bit -- therefore, you should not expect a significant contribution. It may have turned out even better than we think at the moment but our current projection for 2020 doesn’t assume that we have a significant profit contribution from the [indiscernible]. So it doesn’t mean that the individual pieces might have a very positive, but I would like to take that money then to invest and accelerate the growth because the opportunities not forever. We need a significant stake in that and the best is that it doesn’t grow that rapidly because then we will accelerate as long as we are not having disaster.

So the guidance is based more that the majority of the growth will come from Germany than in the PeP area. Supply Chain business, always, if you deliver something, then the expectations is higher. You had higher expectations as well for the first quarter. I said today in Bloomberg and CNBC, the first quarter was perfectly aligned with our own expectations. This expectation were not adapted in the quarter. That was what we put already in place before because we knew that the market in Forward will be different and difficult and we did not want to inflate these working days because the slow start was the surprise summer but overall, the result was in line, and therefore, your estimates were slightly higher, so be it. I believe that we can deliver this year. I think the 4% to 5%, let’s make it and then see what we can do more but I don’t want to lift today the guidance for that area. I think we have improved the fundamentals of the business, as I have shown significantly and know let’s work through that and see what we really can deliver, but I don’t want to give you no higher promises than 4% to 5%.

Melanie Kreis

And I think that also comes back to what Frank said earlier the presentation. I mean, Supply Chain is the slowest moving of all businesses. So we are now working through contract and we’re seeing the benefits of contract we now took out or we have changed, or we have optimized operational performance. That just takes time. And so I think we need really the focus is now to gradually move upward.

Martin Ziegenbalg

Mark?

Mark McVicar

Mark McVicar from Barclays. Two questions. First of all, on the sort of the global eCommerce. What are the limits of the ambition on the domestic B2C delivery and returns business? I mean, we’ve seen you pop up in -- and we knew it about India, Thailand, Malaysia. Chile was not kind of an obvious one if we were looking on a global map. And is this something that you see being in 50 countries or limited to 20 countries or might it end up in 100 countries?

Frank Appel

I have not asked myself that question. I think we don’t have to be in 100 to be successful. I think this business is pretty much domestically-driven, and again, that is very much driven by how much really that business is growing. I think if we are successful in Chile, Malaysia and Thailand, we should accelerate our path because there are other markets as well who have significant population and we have the beginning of the eCommerce. So if that is 20 or 50 or 100, I can’t tell you at the moment. I think we have to learn that before we run, we should walk and really see the successes of what we’re doing. And the more that I feel encouraged that we can accelerate that, but you always only know that for the near future. So I think it’s too early to say, but I think eCommerce will be a phenomenon in all markets of the world.

Melanie Kreis

Yes, and just add to that, I mean, of course, we have some structured process in that which we have screened potentially attractive countries and there are obvious things to look for. What is the competitive structure, how could we really differentiate in the market, what’s the market growth potential and so on. So I mean, we have an idea of what potential markets are out there. But as Frank said, I think the focus is now to kind of like prove that it’s really working. What we have seen in Thailand, so far, has been encouraging enough for us to now start Malaysia and Chile, and that’s kind of the next step, and we’ll take it from there. But for each of the countries we enter, I can guarantee you that there is a separate discussion on why that is the right market to go in as well.

Frank Appel

I think you know what’s interesting, which I didn’t expect in the way as it happened is that despite that we announced in 2014, we see hardly any activity of our classical competitors in this field of outside Europe. So we are meeting their competitors which are either local or small startups. We hardly see any of the classical competitors and that’s surprises me. But that is a competitive edge we have now. The brand is very important. I hear that again and again and again. You are standing for high-quality and you have provided high-quality. Our customers want to see a trusted party to deliver the shipments and pick them up again. That is a competitive, that’s the reason why I’m surprised that some of our core competitors are not active in the field yet. So despite what we said already in 2014 and three years later, we really learned a lot, and that is, I think, an asset we have developed. That’s good.

The second, Melanie described, the discussions we have about the startups have changed in the last three years quite a bit as well. The question we ask now, as Melanie described, how do we get a significant market share? And what’s the burn rate? And what means market share and give us proof of that. What are the values or what is the differentiator we bring? What does it cost to get out of that again if it fails in four to five years? And these are different discussions. We are not looking at business plans because I said that would be wrong anyway. Give me an idea of what 10% market share might mean and what it costs to build it up?

And if we can’t make it, don’t come to me and say we made 2.5, Frank, after three years, 2.5, but now the future’s great, and then we shut it down and stop it. I don’t want to hang around stuff which is not working well because we didn’t find the right sweet spot and we are competitive. Thailand is a great example. India is a great example. Even in the U.S., we see significant growth. China, cross-border, we see tremendous growth. So we found all the sweet spots where we really are growing faster than the market. We’ve limited risk and have always in mind, what does it cost to exit that again?

So that was my key learning from some of the disasters we had in the past. Ask them what it costs to get out instead of being too much excited about a PowerPoint business plan which shows you how business, how profitable business will be in the future. That’s pretty, but the reality is, how do you gain market share? And if you gain, then you can be profitable as well that’s my conviction.

Melanie Kreis

For completeness, we do have business plans. We have just kind of like augmented approach beyond we only look at a business plan.

Frank Appel

I think if you look at how we spend time on the 2 elements I describe, it’s definitely more on the first that I described.

Melanie Kreis

I think we are having better discussions definitely true, yes.

Mark McVicar

My second question, just quickly, was on the management of eight fulfillment centers, and I totally get that if you got a multi- or and omni-channel retailer, you’re simply adding the management of the eight fulfillment piece to the install piece. That’s fine. When you’re winning business with the pure e-tailer, are you waiting for that before he actually has a e-fulfillment center or is he outsourcing that to you because he doesn’t want to run it once you set it up?

And the follow-up question is, do you see that some of the medium-sized and bigger e-tailers following the pattern of big bricks and mortar in store retailers, 15, 20, 25 years ago and saying actually, this is not our core business, we need to get rid of it and give it to somebody else. I mean, we saw this with, in the U.K. Tesco’s, Mark’s & Spencers, and these guys do not run their own fulfillment centers, they just run the stores.

Frank Appel

I think it’s a very scattered picture. So you find probably everything. Some startups have a good idea and say we want to have that and you should do it from day 1. So have started that and outsourcing that now for us because they see that they have not the skills developed. I think you find everything. Some of them saying, I don’t want to be in that business anyway. Some say, I want to keep it as a control for my own business. I think you’re doing find the whole -- it’s very much driven by also the entrepreneurs are running that. It’s very scattered and very different some helping. The nice thing is, we don’t need to -- we can only start one, we can start everything more the start of to taking over something. So that’s the reason I don’t know the answer because I don’t -- I’m concerned about this is better than that. I think we need a clear case why we can make money out of that if we see that, but you find that it’s different by country and its different by company, so there is no clear pattern.

Martin Ziegenbalg

Okay, Will.

Unidentified Analyst

Two questions please, and one on numbers. Just in terms of the free cash flow bridge, one sort of fairly significant numbers, just trying to bridge the sort of gross and the net CapEx. So in terms of disposal proceeds, what’s the sort of right number in terms of sort of 300, 350? Is that the sort of thinking of what that looks like going forward? And then in terms of the shape of the grid and obviously that focuses on growth, but there obviously has been some recent press over Williams Lea. I’m not sure if you’re able to say anything around Williams Lea in particular which is a fairly sizable business.

Melanie Kreis

Yes, so in the first question, I mean, I’ve purposefully talked about the net CapEx number in the cash flow statement because I think that is what matters here. And so I mean, the 350 which we have seen historically is probably a right yardstick. With this increase in CapEx, there may be also a small increase there but I think that’s not going to be a game changer. And I think on the Williams Lea, I mean, yes, we also read the rumors in the press, but I mean, as you would expect, we don’t comment on such rumors.

Frank Appel

And we have done that for the last nine years since I am in the office except one exception when you had your concern that we might buy some post operators, I refused. I didn’t refuse, I said, no we don’t buy any post operators because that was, when I started, it was a big theme why are you not buying since many of them IPO’d in the meantime? That was the only exception from the rule, we never comment and we stick to that since then.

Martin Ziegenbalg

Okay. We continue with Ed and follow up question on the web.

Edward Stanford

It’s Edward Stanford from HSBC. You mentioned all the potential of digitalization both as a customer benefit and as improving your own efficiency. Clearly, everyone else is looking at that as well. To what extent do you see that as also a competitive threat? And clearly, and this is a well asked question, but in the falling industry, to what extent is there risk you are dis-intermediated?

Frank Appel

So I see that entirely as an opportunity, not a risk because the promises is tremendous. As I’ve said, you of course, in the Forwarding industry, you have to watch it, we now have one already up and running with a trucking which is one at least I would say one significant lower complexity than the Forwarding business, but we have to think about that, too. But anyway, I think, overall, if you look into our industry, the opportunity comes from two things: managing complexity on behalf of others; and secondly, the opportunity for growth is that we take waste out of the machinery because that is what customers want to see and what society needs. So I think if we focus on that, there is more opportunity and not risk. You have a risk if you don’t move, but if you move, you can win as well. Therefore, I can’t see any downside of it, I can only see upside.

If you start thinking about, I always say, if you worry that your business will be substituted, you better cannibalize it. And that is what I tell all the folks all the time. Don’t be afraid of cannibalizing your core. That’s better than hoping that it will not happen. It will happen because if you have the small idea which is cannibalizing your products, somebody else will have the same idea. So see that as an opportunity. And then we have to find a way how we keep our profit and what whatsoever, but we have to respond to the customer need and if it is a great idea, implement that and don’t hesitate even if you cannibalize your core. And whoever hasn’t done that has suffered tremendously from that. So I’m not afraid. If there’s really an idea that global Forwarding can be replaced, which I doubt due to the some reasons I mentioned earlier but we don’t have time now to explain, that is a very different animal than booking.com or whatever. Don’t underestimate the complexity. The does it mean that it can’t happen, so therefore, we have to do something about it and if we are successful, that’s better, then we have a new business. If we are not successful, why others should be successful? Just because they are smaller or younger? it’s usually the limitation is the risk not to cannibalize your core. That’s the risk, nothing else. So I don’t see that as the risk therefore, I see that only as an opportunity.

Martin Ziegenbalg

Dominic?

Dominic Edridge

Just a question on PeP. Just thinking about it going forwards and obviously from what we can see. Am I right to think that as the parcel volumes and revenue gets bigger within the mix, that there will be a negative margin impact and can you give us some idea of the different contribution margin there between letters in general and in parcels just in some form of idea there? And the second thing is, obviously, looking at your sort of heat map, as it were, of looking at the joint delivery, set for delivery, as parcels gets bigger and, in theory, letters goes down, how will that change over time? And do you think that will look very different in 2020 to where we are now?

Melanie Kreis

Yes, I mean, on the first question, we get asked that quite a lot, we don’t disclose kind of like separate profitabilities for letters and parcels. I think when you look at how the PeP EBIT margin has evolved now with this massive shift which Frank showed in his numbers, we have stayed kind of like in the 8% to 9% range for PeP overall. So the fundamental shift we have seen has not led to a distortion or disruption on the EBIT margin side.

With regards to the delivery areas, I mean, at the moment, based on the strong parcel growth, we have increased both the number of parcel districts, and in terms of area covered, I mean, one parcel district of today is smaller than it was before. So that is one of the reasons. So there will be potentially areas converted into parcel purely delivery areas going forward. But the nice thing is that we can really decide on a local basis on what is the best approach. And that will depend on how the letter volume is developing. I mean, one point Frank made, it’s an important one. If you first want to install a joint delivery area, when the pure letter districts are done by bike or by foot, if you want to go into a joint delivery district, you need a partner van. So we have a very good platform there. And if we now take a step to say okay now it’s big enough that we just can one parcel and one letter, it’s easy to separate. So we are really in a position where we have optimal flexibility to react to what is happening in terms of parcel growth and may volume decline trends.

Martin Ziegenbalg

Here, one more.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, three questions on my side. Well, the first one is on Global Forwarding. So you have illustrated that you expect the roll out of the renewed IT to start in the fourth quarter 2017. Does that imply or do you expect that, that should lead to improved conversion margin already next year or is it maybe more like 2019, if you could comment on that?

Secondly, on the CapEx, particularly on Express, so you mentioned that you expect kind of stay flattish CapEx in Express. I’d just as know what is your underline volume assumptions to keep the CapEx flat? Because clearly, as you mentioned, the volumes go up, you need more CapEx , but if they go down. Is that consistent with your 5% to 7% range or you mentioned an 8%, there’s a small difference.

Melanie Kreis

Yes, I mean the 8% piece was what we saw in the first quarter, which was actually a bit more than we had assumed in our internal plans. I think in the market overview slide which Frank showed you, we say that we fundamentally stick to our forecast for the TDI volume growth market. So I think you can’t say 1 percentage volume growth more immediately gives you an additional CapEx need. I think what is now in place are the big CapEx expansions. I don’t think that was clearly a big chunk. We are also far down the track on the aviation fleeting. They are particularly on their own European fleet. We had to go through quite a bit of refleeting, that’s still working its way through. So at the moment, we continue to see a healthy growth, probably not on the 8% level. And I think we missed your first question of the DGF contribution.

Frank Appel

I can talk to that, but he had three questions.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. The third one was still on the Express side. I don’t know whether you mentioned, say, so spare capacity or system, but maybe also for Parcel. I’d be interested to know what kind of spare capacity do you see in your system for Express and perhaps also for the Parcel network, again, linked to the CapEx question.

Frank Appel

I think I don’t know the spare capacity, that’s difficult to judge as well because there are two Airfreight. Of course, we are not standing still. We are trying to optimize constantly what we got already. It’s not that this is fixed capacity and now that’s it. We are optimizing processes, then sometimes if volumes are growing, you can fly direct and then you have different usage of airplanes and additional capacities. So I think that’s very challenging to us exactly.

I think it’s healthy to say to keep going, we don’t need to increase the CapEx. We need the same levels going forward on that level somehow because, of course, in the last years, we had a lot of catch up as well. You said, we had said it already before, but you really see if you see also smaller countries grow then you see this is not up-to-date yet and now to state of the art and I think that it’s getting smaller on balance, that makes us confident that we can stay on that level.

On DGF, for sure, you will not see from that, from the IT system, a benefit next year. Even if we have productivity gains, we still have double costs for operating the new system and the last system in which dilutes that. And therefore, you should not expect any particular benefits in 2018 already.

And then what happens in ‘19 and ‘20 is very much dependent. If we are successful in and can really fast roll out, then of course, early in 2019 in the beginning we always said you should not expect too much in -- before 2020 and I think that’s probably the right saying still at the current stage because I would not jump now to something which we can’t deliver. Let’s see how the pilot works than get that rolling. And if it works what you get then, you get a pull from the organization. That’s important. We need to generate a pull from the organization. People say, I want to get it as well because I hear so much positive from our colleagues. And that is a momentum we have to generate in the next six months.

Martin Ziegenbalg

Okay, it gives us a chance to deal with a few more questions from the web or from the outside world. Our friend Tobias Sittig figured out that we no longer show a CapEx guidance as a percentage of revenue but we’re rather pointing to an increase. So what can we offer to Tobias in terms of what is our normal CapEx going forward?

Melanie Kreis

Yes, I mean, I said before that I’m not a huge fan of CapEx as a percent of revenue. Because I mean, when you think about the revenue line, just thinking about what is happening to the Global Forwarding, Freight rates at the moment, that has a huge impact on the revenue line. The fuel surcharge had a huge impact. Currency. So I think CapEx, as a percentage of revenue, is, I think, a less clear number than what we are saying in terms of the absolute numbers, which is why we purposefully gave you the indication on what to expect from the different divisions in absolute numbers. So in absolute numbers, for gross CapEx coming back to your earlier point, we say it’s 2.3 for this year, and then for the next two years, we expect a minimal increase, and minimal is really meant this way here. And as we said on the disposals, as that would be on the same order of magnitude than what we had seen in the last year’s is maybe a tiny increase.

Frank Appel

Which goes hand-in-hand with the fact that our annual current guidance is always given in absolute terms.

Melanie Kreis

Yes.

Frank Appel

Okay, one more Dave Ross from Stifel.

Dave Ross

We have seen a lot of headlines with Amazon insourcing a lot of their freight and transportation capacities in the U.S. Do you observe anything similar to that trend outside the North Americas and Europe and Asia?

Frank Appel

They have built some capacity in Germany already, and they probably will continue on the other side there, enlarging now, they are now doing grocery deliveries or food deliveries as well in Germany, but they have chosen us as their partner in the pilot. So I think I’ve said so often that we are partners. We have helped them to grow very rapidly in the areas where we have been their partners. We benefited from their business and we will continue to do so. If the growth continues in such a way, they need partners like us and we definitely will benefit from that. So I think the last announcement with the fresh product is a good example where they say yes, you are the right partner. This is a premium product in comparison to if you should books and they have chosen us because we have already an operation. I think we have to continue to be at the top end of what is possible with our product delivery, another example, very nice feedback we get from consumers. We are using that. So if we continue to do that, I think we will continue to grow with Amazon. And also in the U.S, the other players are growing still despite that they are building their own capacity.

Martin Ziegenbalg

Okay. So, I think we’ve made pretty good use of the past few hours in terms of spending a very [multiple speakers] spending a focused 45 minutes on the Q1 and obviously on the half term report. As always, we are now just out of [indiscernible] period. So we’re looking forward to staying in touch with you on the various details until future discussions. And with that, I think we conclude our exercise here today. So looking forward to see you joining us for the next 3.5 years on Strategy 2020. And thank you for joining, and also out there on the web, talk to you soon. Thank you, Frank. Thank you, Melanie.

Frank Appel

Yes. Thank you very much. And I hope that you saw that we not only delivered according to the plan so far with some ups and downs as always, and that will never change. But also we have a clear plan. We have not too many brand negative face that, you shouldn’t expect that we are more thinking long-term. Strategy 2025 is still some time to go before we come to that, so let’s work on what we have at the moment. I think we have a lot of our opportunities and good plans. So thank you very much for joining us today, and see you soon again. Thank you.

