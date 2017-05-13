3 Big Oil Stocks With Big 5%+ Dividends To Boost Your Retirement Income

All three companies appear to have sustainable dividends, thanks to their growing cash flow and cost discipline. New projects will add to future growth of cash flow and dividends.

Retirees looking for additional income should consider buying individual stocks, particularly in the energy sector. Occidental Petroleum, BP, and Royal Dutch Shell offer dividend yields ranging from 5%-7%.

With interest rates still very low and the S&P 500 yielding 2% on average, high yields are hard to find.

Written for Sure Dividend by Bob Ciura

With the stock market sitting near an all-time record, high dividend yields are hard to find. The average dividend yield in the S&P 500 Index barely tops 2%. For many retirees, 2% isn't going to do it. However, buying only the stocks with the highest dividend yields can be a recipe for disaster. Extreme high-yielders tend to be a sign of fundamental decline. Many stocks with sky-high yields end up cutting their dividends, which defeats the purpose.

As a result, the major challenge for retirees is to find companies that not only have high dividend yields but also have sustainable dividends. In the oil and gas industry, this is even more difficult, as oil prices are less than half their 2014 peak.

The good news is, there are still high-yield oil and gas stocks that are committed to maintaining their dividends. Three Big Oil stocks that have preserved their dividends throughout the current cycle are:

BP (NYSE:BP): 6.8% dividend yield

All three stocks are on the list of 295 established 5%+ yielding stocks. And, even though this is a challenging time for Big Oil, all three companies maintained their dividends through the downturn. Occidental Petroleum has even raised its dividend regularly to keep its dividend growth streak alive. Occidental is a Dividend Achiever, a group of 264 stocks with 10+ years of consecutive dividend increases.

This article will discuss why these three stocks could be valuable additions to a retirement income portfolio.

European Oil Majors Offer Significantly Higher Dividends

Investors surveying the integrated U.S. oil majors, such as Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX), will mostly find dividend yields in the 3%-4% range. But for investors willing to consider international stocks, U.K.-based oil majors consistently offer higher dividend yields than their U.S.-based peers. BP and Royal Dutch Shell each offer current dividend yields of nearly 7%. This is more than three times the average dividend yield of the S&P 500.

Declining oil and gas prices have impacted both companies, but BP and Shell are helped by the fact that they are integrated majors. This means, in addition to exploration and production businesses, they have large refining segments that actually became more profitable as oil prices fell.

The drop in oil prices caused BP to lose $5 billion in 2015, but it had a much better performance last year. The company earned a net profit of $115 million in 2016, which does not seem too impressive, but returning to profitability was notable progress. BP's momentum continued in the first quarter of 2017. Underlying profit was $1.5 billion for the first quarter, an increase of $1 billion year over year.

Source: Q1 Presentation, page 8

Not surprisingly, the upstream business saw the biggest growth rates. BP's upstream earnings of $1.4 billion were a huge improvement from the $750 loss posted in the 2016 first quarter. This was because Brent crude prices averaged $54 per barrel in the first quarter, up from $34 per barrel in the same quarter last year.

BP has accomplished a return to consistent profitability by making deep cost cuts and selling off assets deemed non-critical to the future growth strategy. For example, BP cut capital expenditures by $2.5 billion in 2016, and the company generated $2.6 billion in asset sales last year.

Separately, BP's downstream unit generated $1.7 billion in underlying profit for the quarter. And, the company expects to receive a $200 million dividend in the third quarter from its investment in Russian energy giant Rosneft (OTC:RNFTF).

Going forward, BP expects free cash flow to increase in 2018, then accelerate significantly through 2021.

Source: Q1 Presentation, page 8

To accomplish this, BP will focus on cost discipline and growth in its most valuable areas of production. BP reduced capital expenditures by $1 billion in the first quarter. BP has seven major products set to ramp up in 2017.

Cumulatively, BP expects to add more than 1 million barrels per day of new oil equivalent production by 2021, compared with last year. And, BP expects to generate $4.5 billion-$5.5 billion from asset sales this year.

In addition, BP will benefit from declining fees paid due to the Deepwater Horizon settlement. BP estimates Deepwater Horizon cash payments will be in a range of $4.5 billion-$5.5 billion in 2017, most of which will be incurred in the first half. Payments will drop significantly thereafter; BP expects Deepwater Horizon cash payments to fall to around $2 billion in 2018, and then to a little over $1 billion from 2019 onward.

This gives BP the ability to sustain its current dividend, with the opportunity for future dividend increases if oil prices rise up ahead.

Meanwhile, Royal Dutch Shell has also seen a sharp recovery over the past several quarters. Earnings declined 8% in 2016 to $3.5 billion. The upstream segment lost $2.7 billion, up from a $2.3 billion loss in the previous year. Fortunately, Shell's downstream segment contributed $7.2 billion of profit last year. Shell generated $20.6 billion of operating cash flow last year, which allowed the company to maintain its dividend.

Things have improved to start 2017. The first quarter was a notable one for Shell on a number of metrics.

Source: Q1 Earnings Presentation, page 6

Net earnings more than doubled to $3.8 billion. The upstream segment went from a $1.4 billion loss in the 2016 first quarter to a $500 million profit last quarter. This helped Shell become free cash flow positive in the first quarter to the tune of $5.2 billion. In the same quarter last year, Shell had negative free cash flow of $16.3 billion. Cash flow from operations soared from $700 million to $9.5 billion year over year.

This is huge for Shell's dividend. The company covered its dividend, which required $3.9 billion in the first quarter, with operating cash flow and free cash flow. If oil prices can stabilize, or recover further, there is a very good chance Shell will sustain its dividend.

The first capital allocation priority for Shell this year will be paying down debt. Its gearing ratio expanded by nearly 10 full percentage points last year due largely to the huge $50 billion acquisition of BG. The deal gives Shell a huge position in offshore Brazil, which is an attractive area for future production growth, but it has also significantly increased the company's leverage.

As a result, Shell is pursuing divestments and reduced capital investments to try to raise cash. Shell has targeted $30 billion of divestments from 2016-2018. It has unloaded various assets in the U.K. North Sea and oil sands mining, which are not deemed critical to the future direction of the company.

At the same time, Shell is ramping up its major projects to further boost future cash flow.

Source: Q1 Earnings Presentation, page 13

The company expects to deliver projects in 2018 which should generate $10 billion in annual cash flow by adding more than 1 million barrels of oil equivalent production per day. The combination of reduced debt, lower capital spending, and higher production should raise cash flow enough to comfortably support the dividend.

Occidental: Big Upside From Rising Oil Prices

Occidental Petroleum is an exploration and production company. Unlike integrated majors like BP and Royal Dutch Shell, Occidental does not have a downstream refining segment to help protect against commodity price downturns. This is why Occidental's stock has been hit so much harder - its shares are down 20% in the past year and down about 40% from their five-year high.

In response, the company moved quickly to cut costs to help soften operating losses. Occidental cut its capital spending 49% in 2016. These measures helped Occidental generate $2.5 billion of operating cash flow in 2016. As a result, Occidental maintains its dividend. Not only that, it has continued to raise its dividend each year, even in the current downturn.

Source: Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference, page 6

When compared against the many exploration and production companies that have cut their dividends, such as ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Occidental's dividend track record is very impressive. It has an annual payout of $3.04 per share, which is almost exactly a 5% yield based on its recent share price. Occidental has paid uninterrupted dividends since 1975 and it has raised its dividend each year since 2002.

Occidental's heightened exposure to oil and gas production hurt it more than the integrated giants in 2015 and 2016. The good news is that it could also offer Occidental greater upside potential if oil and gas prices rally from here. Occidental's cash flow changes by $100 million for every $1 per barrel change in oil prices, and by $45 million for every $0.50 per Mmbtu change in natural gas prices.

If oil were to return to $100 at any point going forward, Occidental would be among the biggest beneficiaries because it is aggressively increasing production. For example, Occidental's production increased 7% in 2016. The most growth came from Occidental's prized Permian Basin acreage. Occidental's Permian production increased 13% in 2016.

Occidental has a huge position in the Permian Basin, with 2.5 million acres and over 24,000 operated wells.

Source: Morgan Stanley Energy Conference, page 5

Occidental expects Permian average production to increase another 13%-21% in 2017. Because it is the No. 1 Permian producer, Occidental has attractive growth potential moving forward. The Permian Basin is arguably the highest-quality oil field in the United States. The Permian is one of the few U.S. fields producing more than 1 million barrels per day. In addition to its vast recoverable resources, it also has low drilling costs. Occidental reduced its Permian operating costs by 25% in 2016.

The combination of long-life reserves and low capital intensity gives Occidental a competitive advantage. Such strong economics at Permian allow Occidental to generate enough cash flow to sustain its dividend even at these low oil prices. In 2017, Occidental expects Permian development and operating costs to be $6-$12 per barrel and $7-$9 per barrel, respectively.

Outside the U.S., Occidental has significant operations in the Middle East and Latin America. Last year, Occidental produced 268,000 barrels per day in Oman, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. Production hit a record in Oman and the UAE. The company continues to lower drilling costs, and as a result, Occidental expects free cash flow in its Middle East operations to increase by $300 million in 2017.

Lastly, Occidental's midstream business will benefit from growing exports. The company expects free cash flow to increase $150 million-$200 million in the midstream segment this year. Occidental has considerable momentum building in 2017. Conditions noticeably improved in the first quarter. Occidental earned a net profit of $117 million, which reversed a $272 million loss in the previous quarter. On a year-over-year basis, Occidental's earnings per share rose 50%.

If commodity prices stabilize, Occidental's dividend appears sustainable. And, the stock has considerable room for upside if oil and gas prices rise.

Final Thoughts

This is still a difficult time for Big Oil. WTI crude has recovered significantly off its 2016 low of $27 per barrel, but Big Oil isn't out of the woods just yet. The good news is, there are promising signs emerging for the oil and gas industry. If OPEC maintains its supply cuts, oil prices could continue to recover over the back half of 2017.

Share prices for BP, Royal Dutch Shell, and Occidental have barely priced in a recovery. But this gives investors the opportunity to scoop up these stocks while their dividend yields are still high. As a result, these three stocks are attractive options for investors interested in yields above 5% to supplement their income in retirement.

