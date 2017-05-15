Coty, Inc.: Shares Rocket Higher, But What Is Next?

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY), a company that offers fragrances, color cosmetics and skin and body care products, is beginning a multi-year transformation to integrate the three personal products businesses (make-up, fragrance and hair care) it acquired from Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) in late 2016. The company's shares sold off in the months leading up to its closing of the PG transaction as its businesses were adversely affected by significantly higher-than-anticipated inventory levels in the market for the acquired PG beauty business, competitive pressures in its consumer beauty division and the distraction associated with its merger integration efforts.

As COTY's shares sold off into early 2017, we became interested in the company's shares once multiple insiders stepped up to purchase its shares near 52-week lows. Our interest arose from one of our favorite investment circumstances where the following factors are at play: 1) a transformative acquisition that causes near-term uncertainty; 2) multiple insider purchases near 52-week lows; and 3) a cost reduction synergy program arising from an acquisition. Although the company is at the beginning of its self-proclaimed long transformational journey, investors have already reacted positively to its most recent quarterly earnings report. In particular, COTY announced earnings that exceeded revenue and earnings estimates due to strong demand for its Calvin Klein brand and its recently acquired brands ghd and Younique.

COTY, to increase its market share in a competitive market and decrease its dependence on its perfume business, has entered into multiple acquisitions in the last year or so. As noted above, the company acquired more than 40 brands from PG, the personal care and beauty business of Brazil's Hypermarcas SA, a majority stake in online cosmetics retailer Younique and a high-end hair styling appliance brand, ghd.

With these transactions in mind, let us look at the company's high-level quarterly results first. In its latest quarter, COTY recorded revenue of $2.03 billion, a 6 percent increase on a constant currency basis and after adjusting year-ago sales for the PG acquisition. Excluding acquisitions, sales decreased 2 percent on a constant currency basis. The company, however, expects its current-quarter net revenue, excluding ghd and Younique, to decrease due to lost shelf space at retailers for certain PG brands. Such lost shelf space will continue to adversely affect its results for a few more quarters until COTY's marketing efforts (on brands such as COVERGIRL, Max Factor and Clairol) reverse the effects on such brands being "orphaned" by PG.

A positive with respect to the company's revenues was in Brazil, a market in recession where nonetheless sales increased in the double-digit percentage range as it sold more affordable and recession-proof nail polish and hair products. With this in mind, let us continue to review the company's most recent quarterly report.

COTY's consumer beauty revenues increased 5 percent due to contributions from Younique and Brazil Hypermarcas business. The company's luxury revenues increased 2 percent, while professional revenues increased 14 percent due to the ghd acquisition. COTY recorded a net loss of $164.2 million, an increase from $26.8 million a year earlier due PG-related restructuring charges. Adjusted earnings were 15 cents per share.

The company noted that fiscal 2017 is a "transitional" year in its five-year strategic framework to drive growth. COTY knows that significant work remains to address the challenges it is facing in some of its categories/brands. As noted above, the company's recent quarterly performance was driven by growth in its luxury division, flat performance in its professional beauty division, and an improvement but continued negative performance in its consumer beauty division. With this in mind, the company is focusing on the following to drive growth: 1) strengthening/nurturing its iconic global brands, including COVERGIRL, Rimmel and Clairol in its consumer beauty business; Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss and Gucci in its luxury business; and Wella and OPI in its professional beauty business; 2) cultivating a few of its smaller brands with higher growth potential; 3) stabilizing its remaining brands; 4) expanding the geographical reach of its strong portfolio and leveraging its global distribution footprint; and 5) ensuring that the company has the appropriate personnel in key roles.

To achieve the above goals to drive growth, COTY is: 1) repositioning some brands, including COVERGIRL, Max Factor and Sally Hansen, to reconnect such brands with consumers; 2) making significant changes to its innovation and product development to focus on spotting trends early and slashing its average time-to-market time frame from its current 12 to 18 months; 3) accelerating its end-to-end digital transformation into e-commerce; and 4) working to significantly redesign its in-store execution.

In addition to such in-house efforts to drive growth, COTY also has a merger and acquisition strategy to drive growth. With the company's strong cash flow and balance sheet, it intends to add businesses that improve its growth profile while remaining disciplined on valuation. Not only is the company working to drive revenue/earnings growth, it has been active in both working towards the integration of the PG business and achieving its targeted synergies. To date, COTY has realized close to $100 million in synergies in fiscal 2017 year to date. The company's effort to achieve such cost synergies is part of its ongoing push to achieve its previously announced $750 million cost synergy target with respect to its acquisition of PG's beauty business by fiscal 2020. (We should note our belief that cost synergy goals tend to be conservative estimates that companies typically exceed.)

COTY has significant long-term growth potential given its iconic and emerging brands and its detailed strategy to become a challenger and leader in beauty markets and drive sustained profitable growth over time. The company also recognizes, however, that its transformation/integration strategies will require time and effort given the near-term challenges it faces.

The company continues to target total four-year synergies and working capital benefits of $750 million and $500 million, respectively, with no change to the operating costs to realize both. (The company expects to cumulatively generate approximately 20 percent of the net $750 million synergies through fiscal year 2017, about 50 percent through fiscal year 2018, about 80 percent through fiscal year 2019, and the full $750 million through fiscal year 2020.) We became long-term investors in COTY shares earlier this year given our belief in the company's strategies to drive revenue/earnings growth, its over 2 percent dividend yield and insider buying by multiple company insiders near 52-week lows. We recommend that investors consider the company's shares on any overall market weakness.

Our view

COTY's shares recently surged higher by over 10 percent given that it announced earnings that exceeded revenue and earnings estimates due to strong demand for its Calvin Klein brand and its recently acquired brands ghd and Younique. Needless to say, we were pleased with such an outcome shortly after our two purchases of the company's shares. Despite such positive news, we are not overconfident given the company's own proclamation that its transformation is a long journey to drive more consistent revenue/earnings growth. With this in mind, its is certainly possible that COTY's shares could retrace its post earnings surge on a strong overall market sell off. We are content, however, with holding the company's shares for 3 to 5 years to collect its dividend and wait for the company's transformation to drive revenue/earnings growth and share price appreciation. As noted above, COTY faces uncertainty through difficult market conditions exacerbated by acquisition and cost synergy uncertainties. To combat adverse conditions, the company intends to strengthen its global brands, shift more resources to fuel the growth of its brands with higher growth potential, stabilize its remaining brands, and continue to expand the geographic reach of its strong brand portfolio.

COTY is on target to achieve its previously announced $750 million cost synergy target by fiscal 2020, which by itself will drive earnings growth. COTY's transformation will also likely achieve sustained revenue/earnings growth over the intermediate term. The company's transformation will also serve to expand its operating margins and improve cash flow generation. COTY also plans to further develop its power brands, expand its presence in emerging markets and increase its distribution by leveraging innovation. Further, the company is seeking to generate more than one-third of its net revenue from emerging markets over the intermediate term. Finally, COTY also remains interested in acquiring other companies and assets as part of its growth strategy. COTY is taking an aggressive stance towards stabilizing its businesses and turning around its consumer beauty business. In the near term, however, the company continues to face weak fundamentals and integration risks. Despite such adversities, COTY has a strong opportunity to transform key neglected PG brands and revive such brands in a competitive market where smaller brands have been taking share and consumers are moving to digital and e-commerce markets.

COTY's forward price-to-earnings ratio is about 25.45 based on fiscal 2017 earnings estimates of $0.77, and about 20.85 based on fiscal 2018 earnings estimates of $0.94. Estimates for both fiscal 2017 and 2018 have decreased in recent months. With the company's shares surging over 10 percent on its recent earnings announcement, it is likely that such shares trade in a narrow range until COTY announces significant news or an overall market sell off. As such, investors should consider COTY's shares on any overall market sell off for an intermediate or long-term hold. Over the long term, investors will benefit from share price appreciation and dividend increases as the company expands and drives revenue/earnings growth from the integration of its recent acquisitions, internal product pipeline innovation, product portfolio management and smaller bolt-on acquisitions to fill out its product offerings.

