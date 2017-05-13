Genomic Health's (GHDX) CEO Kim Popovits on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 9, 2017 4:30 P.M. ET

Executives

Emily Faucette - Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Kim Popovits - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

Brad Cole - Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Phil Febbo - Chief Medical Officer

Analysts

Michael Sarcone - Deutsche Bank

Nicholas Jansen - Raymond James

Anne Edelstein - Bank of America

Aurko Joshi - William Blair

Sara Silverman - Wells Fargo

Steve Reiman - JPMorgan

Jack Meehan - Barclays

Brandon Couillard - Jefferies

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Takia, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Genomic Health's First Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Emily Faucette, Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. You may begin your conference call.

Emily Faucette

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Genomic Health's conference call to review our first quarter 2017 financial results. Please note, a copy of these prepared remarks that we are about to make are available to download on the Investors section of our corporate website, genomichealth.com.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that various remarks that we make on this call that are not historical, including those about our future and full year financial and operating results; our guidance for the year; our plans and prospects; our ability to leverage our existing commercial channel and infrastructure; the success and focus of our business strategy; economic benefits and value of our tests; growth opportunities, future products, product launches and our product pipeline; demand for our tests and drivers of demand, as well as correlations between test demand to present or future revenue; payer coverage, timing of revenues from payers and progress in reimbursement and patient access; effects of foreign currency exchange rates; international expansion; clinical outcomes and timing of clinical studies and publications; and our expectations regarding potential FDA or other regulation, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

We refer you to our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, filed with the SEC, in particular to the section entitled Risk Factors, for additional information on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Joining me on today to make prepared remarks are Kim Popovits, our Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President; Brad Cole, our Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer; and Phil Febbo, our Chief Medical Officer. Additionally, Steve Shak, our Chief Scientific Officer; and Fred Pla, our Chief Business and Product Development Officer, will be available during Q&A at the end of the call.

I'll now turn it over to Kim.

Kim Popovits

Thanks, Emily. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome. In the first quarter, we delivered 7% test growth and 4% revenue growth. Demand of our Oncotype test was strong as we continue to execute against our goal to grow our global invasive breast and U.S. prostate cancer business.

Specifically, we increased the number of U.S. invasive breast cancer tests delivered sequentially by 4%, compared with the prior quarter; generated 17% test growth and 29% revenue growth across international markets with continued strength in Western Europe; and continued to accelerate prostate test adoption with 40% volume growth and 26% revenue growth, compared to the same period last year.

Based on the strong prostate performance in the quarter and market research conducted earlier this year, we believe we continue to lead the market in low and intermediate-risk prostate cancer test adoption, and that this leadership will be further strengthened with compelling new data being presented this week at AUA. This, combined with expected near-term reimbursement for intermediate patients, sets us on a path to deliver our goal of 30% prostate test growth contributing approximately 40% of revenue growth in the second half of the year.

Beyond continuing to grow our market leading global breast and U.S. prostate business, we are focusing on expanding our life-changing impact across the cancer patient journey as we partner with Epic Sciences to launch Oncotype DX AR-V7 later this year and work to complete our Oncotype SEQ concordance study.

During the quarter, we also made important progress towards our goal of achieving full year profit with 40% operating leverage and $30 million in EBITDA. For the seventh consecutive quarter, we've delivered operating and improved the operating line by $6 million in the first quarter.

Taking a step back and looking at the bigger picture, it's simply unacceptable that more than $100 billion are spent each year on cancer drugs worldwide, yet only 25% of these therapies work for the patients to whom they are prescribed. The reality is that most patients don't experience significant clinical benefit and more than $75 billion a year is wasted on ineffective treatment.

More important than the wasted resources are the millions of people receiving treatments that are likely doing their body more harm than good, as well as those at high risk who are not identified for potentially life-saving treatment. With more than 750,000 cancer patients to date having optimized their treatment decisions with Oncotype DX, it is clear that Genomic Health is leading the industry to help solve this critical health issue.

Over the last decade, we have proven that precision medicine through genomic testing can be the foundation of a successful and sustainable business model. I could not be more excited about our long-term outlook as we continue to leverage a decade of investment in driving our business to profitability, while delivering precision medicine to cancer patients worldwide.

I'll now turn the call over to Brad and Phil to provide further detail on our first quarter financial results, our worldwide commercial and operations progress, and recent scientific updates. Brad?

Brad Cole

Thanks, Kim. In the first quarter of 2017, we delivered 7% growth in test volume or more than 31,580 Oncotype tests, which was in line with our expectations and a record quarter. In particular, we are pleased with our sequential test growth, which was up 5% and consistent with historical seasonal patterns. We saw increased demand across invasive breast cancer, both in the United States and internationally. And coming off a very strong fourth quarter in prostate, we delivered a sequential double-digit growth we had anticipated.

I will now walk you through the results across each of our key markets. Our U.S. prostate business continued to accelerate in the first quarter with 40% growth in tests, which was above expectations, and 26% revenue growth as expected. Specifically, U.S. prostate revenue was $3.3 million and contributed to approximately 25% of the year-over-year global product revenue growth. Approximately half of prostate revenue in the first quarter was from tests delivered for Medicare patients.

As you look to calculate relative share, it is important to remember that Genomic Health reports test results delivered to physicians for treatment decisions rather than the orders received. Additionally, the opportunity for the utilization of the Oncotype DX Genomic Prostate Score is 160,000 patients in the United States each year who are designated either very low, low or favorable intermediate risk by NCCN guidelines, and does not include high-risk patients or other intermediate-risk patients.

As Kim mentioned, we believe we continue to be the market leader in low- and intermediate-risk prostate cancer based on test volume performance over the last several quarters and recent market research. Prostate volume represented approximately 10% of total test volume in the quarter.

International test volume increased 17%, representing 25% of total test volume in the quarter and revenue grew net 29%, compared to the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, international revenue was up 33%. Total international revenue was slightly above our expectations at $13.4 million, due to strong growth in Canada, the U.K. and Switzerland, as well as the first revenues from France under the new Ministry of Health funding announced last year.

Year-over-year growth of approximately $3 million was equally split between volume and ASP growth. ASP improvement is a result of collection traction in the U.K. and Switzerland, and first-time payments in France. Additionally, our strong performance in Canada is particularly encouraging since it demonstrates that continued growth in a highly-penetrated market is achievable, much like our experience here in the U.S.

U.S. invasive breast cancer test volume and revenue were up just over 1% compared to last year. Specifically, U.S. invasive breast revenue was $64.8 million. As a reminder, in the first quarter of 2016, there was test and revenue carryover from our 2015 year-end enterprise system conversion. When adjusted to take this into account, U.S. invasive breast test volume and revenue were up 2% on a year-over-year basis.

We are particularly pleased with the continued market penetration of our U.S. invasive breast cancer franchise and the quarter-over-quarter performance, which was up 4% in test volume and in line with historic patterns. Revenue for this business tracks similarly, up 3% sequentially. Revenue from prostate, international and U.S. invasive breast combined was up of $4 million or 6% compared with the first quarter of 2016.

DCIS revenue was down year-over-year due to the CPT code and revised price issued in the second quarter of 2016. We expect the DCIS comparator to normalize moving forward. Test volume and cash receipts in the first quarter were at record levels. However, fluctuations in cash revenue resulted in total revenue being $2 million less than expected.

Historically, approximately 30% of our revenue is recorded on a cash basis from payers not on accrual, and is dependent on the level and the mix of cash receipts. In the first quarter, 27% of cash receipts became cash revenue, lower than our projection of 29%. Variations of this type have become normal and expected in our business and impact our forecasting. We expect second through fourth quarter cash revenue to return to higher levels.

Beginning in January 2018 with the implementation of the new revenue standard, ASC606, revenue recognition affected by this variability will be less volatile. 59% of tests delivered and 72% of product revenue were recorded on an accrual basis in the first quarter of 2017.

Our gross margin rate was 83.7% in the first quarter, consistent with levels in recent years and an improvement over the first quarter of 2016. Continuing cost efficiencies and growth in reimbursement levels on newer tests, such as prostate and in emerging markets like the U.K. and France, have enabled the company to continue to deliver gross margin rates well above 80%. We expect gross margin rate to range between 83% and 84% for the remainder of the year.

In the first quarter, we delivered operating leverage by continuing to grow the top line and improved the operating line by $6 million. Operating loss improved to $2.8 million compared to $8.8 million in the same period of last year. This $6 million improvement in operating income is double the growth of revenue of just over $3 million.

The greatly improved bottom line in the first quarter was a result of multiple factors, including continued revenue growth, efficiency gains, substantially lower royalty costs and reduction of bad debt reserves in the first quarter. Operating expense, excluding the cost of product revenues, was $73 million, about the same as a year ago.

Net loss was $800,000 in the first quarter of 2017 compared with $6.4 million in the prior year, representing $0.17 earnings per share improvement. Further, we delivered $6.7 million in positive EBITDA in the first quarter.

Turning now to second quarter 2017 expectations. We expect revenue of approximately $86 million in the second quarter, primarily due to our adjusted view on timing of CMS reimbursement for intermediate-risk prostate cancer patients. I remind you that prostate revenue growth is the key driver of our revenue in 2017, and we are pleased with our 26% revenue growth this quarter.

While our plan calls for revenue growth throughout the year, the delay in anticipated CMS coverage for intermediate-risk prostate cancer will negatively impact second quarter revenue by approximately $2 million. Now that we have a draft LCD for CMS intermediate coverage, we believe revenue will be a second half event following the standard posting, comment, review and finalization process.

Global test demand, historically, is seasonally soft during the second quarter. And as such, we expect second quarter test volume to be consistent with first quarter levels. We anticipate further and continued revenue traction in U.S. prostate, international and U.S. invasive breast cash revenue to result in second quarter revenue growth in the 5% range or $86 million. We expect our operating loss in the second quarter to be similar to the first quarter and to improve significantly as compared to the second quarter of 2016.

Returning to double-digit growth in the second half of the year is dependent on expanded CMS coverage for NCCN intermediate-risk patients, increased private coverage for prostate and continued growth in our global breast business. Given our strong international performance in the first quarter, we continue to believe revenue growth outside of United States will be in the high teens and expect our domestic invasive breast business will grow in the 3% to 5% range for the year.

I will now turn the call over to Phil to discuss recent clinical milestones.

Phil Febbo

Thanks Brad. Precision medicine is dependent on validated tests that provide insight into the biology of an individual's cancer and actionability into busy health care practices. Our Oncotype IQ portfolio of tests continues to bring outstanding value to patients, providers and global health care systems as evidenced by our continued growth in the Oncotype tests delivered.

In breast cancer where we continue to be the clear global market leader with the only genomic test incorporated into AJCC staging criteria, there is a growing effort by health care practices to systematically incorporate Oncotype DX into their workflows. In addition, as the randomized intermediate group of the TAILORx study matures, we continue to present and publish data supporting the validity and utility of our invasive test across broad patient populations and markets, including 20 studies presented during the first quarter at the Miami Breast Conference, St. Gallen International Breast Cancer Conference and the American Society of Breast Surgeons Annual Meeting.

In urology, we have important new data that establishes our Oncotype DX Genomic Prostate Score, or GPS, as the first and only test that predicts both the current state and future risk of a man's prostate cancer and provide individualized risk of both tumor aggressiveness and long-term outcomes. GPS has been developed and validated to help men diagnosed with clinically low-risk prostate cancer decide between definitive treatment or active surveillance.

During this past quarter, the most recent GPS data was presented at GU ASCO and the European Urology Association Congress. Most notably was Dr. Van Den Eeden's presentation of the successful primary endpoint results from a study performed in collaboration with Kaiser Permanente Northern California. This large validation study demonstrated that GPS can predict the development of metastasis.

Importantly, in this study, no men with NCCN very low, low or intermediate-risk prostate cancer and a GPS of less than 20 developed metastases. These strongly positive results extend and reinforce our unmatched suite of evidence, further confirming that GPS provides individualized information above and beyond the clinical and pathologic factors.

At the AUA Annual Meeting later this week, we will have four presentations that provide additional validation and utility for GPS, including its ability to predict prostate cancer specific death. The data is clear and consistent that GPS contributes significant precision to the individual risk assessment for men with prostate cancer, resulting in an increased proportion of men initially choosing active surveillance, having high confidence in their decision and staying on active surveillance.

Given the strength of the Kaiser Study results and expected impact it will have on clinical practice, we'll be incorporating these new findings into a significant revision of our GPS patient report that we'll launch following AUA. The new report will be the only to incorporate adverse pathology, risk of metastasis and risk of prostate cancer-specific death, providing individualized risks in a clear and easily interpretable format. We believe these important enhancements will further distinguish GPS in the market and increase adoption.

It is clear from market research that urologists are adapting genomic testing with more than one of every five men diagnosed with clinically low-risk prostate cancer now receiving a genomic test. An increasing proportion of men faced with this diagnosis are making more informed treatment decisions with their physicians and many are opting to follow active surveillance.

In fact, all of our utility studies demonstrate that when GPS results are incorporated, the management of localized prostate cancer is more aligned with guideline treatment recommendations than without GPS testing. This is due to GPS providing individualized risk assessment and greater confidence, enabling patients and physicians to safely choose and remain on active surveillance.

We believe that our growing portfolio of validation and utility data, together with our unmatched commercial channel, will continue to drive GPS' leadership position in the market and lead to the inclusion of genomic testing in all major guidelines. In oncology and urology, molecular diagnostics are increasingly important to optimize cancer care.

Across our Oncotype IQ portfolio, we have tests focused on tissue and liquid biopsies, analyzing DNA, RNA or protein. We are excited by our progress with Oncotype SEQ and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect as we continue to focus on developing and partnering to address unmet clinical needs by applying the right technology to capture the relevant biology for each patient across the cancer journey.

I will now pass it back to Kim to conclude.

Kim Popovits

Thanks, Phil, and by the way, happy birthday. Having successfully executed on our strategic investments to strengthen and diversify our business over the past several years, we are now on a path to sustained profitability.

Reimbursement remains a critical growth driver as we aim to deliver double-digit revenue growth in the second half of the year. As we have experienced, navigating the global reimbursement landscape is a challenging and uncertain process. Having pioneered value-based reimbursement for the field, we are confident in our ability to deliver expanded coverage for Oncotype DX tests.

Looking ahead, we plan to leverage our industry-leading commercial channel, unsurpassed scientific and clinical evidence, operational excellence and outstanding reinvestment expertise to deliver additional tissue and liquid-based tests under our Oncotype IQ Genomic Intelligence Platform.

With our goal of continuing to lead the revolution of precision medicine, we remain focused on: Realizing significant growth opportunities in our global breast and U.S. prostate cancer businesses; expanding our pipeline of innovative tests for patients at all stages of cancer treatment with the launch of the Oncotype DX AR-V7 test later this year; and delivering double-digit revenue growth in the second half of the year with improved profitability.

As the world's leading provider of genomic-based cancer diagnostic tests, we are committed to delivering additional novel tests to answer critical clinical questions across the cancer patient journey, from diagnosis and treatment selection to monitoring the effectiveness of therapy and the recurrence of disease. With our current success and future potential, we have never been in a better position to further our mission to make cancer care smarter.

I'd now like to open the line for your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Dan Leonard with Deutsche Bank. Your line is open.

Michael Sarcone

Hi guys. This is Mike Sarcone on for Dan Leonard. Thanks for taking my question. So first one, just a clarification on the intermediate-risk Medicare reimbursement, so we have the Palmetto draft coverage. Is this similar to the low-risk decision in late 2015 where Noridian will accept Palmetto's decision? Or do we need Noridian coverage for reimbursement?

Kim Popovits

Yes, it's similar.

Michael Sarcone

Okay, thanks. And then on U.S. invasive breast, you recently had a competitor launch a competing product. Can you just comment on what you're seeing in the competitive environment? Are you seeing them in the field?

Kim Popovits

Actually, as you can tell by our sequential growth and just market share in general, we do a lot of market research in this area and our market share remains very strong. And I'll just go back to what we've seen over the past decade plus with competitive tests, the real issue is around the clinical data and the ability of the test to predict chemotherapy benefit. And there just clearly is not another test that can do that.

So while we never take competition lightly and we think we're in a very strong position to continue and the data just keeps getting better for Oncotype, with AJCC staging, the anticipation of the TAILORx result. The TAILORx results we've already seen, we just have such a suite of evidence supporting Oncotype DX used in chemotherapy benefit that we think we're in good shape there.

Michael Sarcone

Okay, thank you.

Kim Popovits

You’re welcome.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Nicholas Jansen with Raymond James. Your line is open.

Nicholas Jansen

Hi guys, thanks for the questions. First, from me in terms of just full year guidance, I know you gave the second quarter update, but I just wanted to kind of get your thoughts as we think about the returning to double-digit revenue growth in the back half of the year, just some of the drivers behind that. What would it take to kind of hit the low end of the range? Just trying to get your thoughts on the full year outlook provided in February. Thanks.

Brad Cole

Yes. So the full year outlook that we provided in February stands. And the comments around second half really are unchanged from February in that reimbursement progress, both with CMS, which we're pleased to announce today that even though it's a bit delayed, it's there on the intermediates. And continued traction internationally and in our invasive business are important to growth in the back half of the year, but so is reimbursement progress in prostate. So the comments around revenue, double-digit growth in the back of the year is what's required to be in the guidance range. And that's our belief still that that's going to happen and we're pleased with the traction we're seeing sequentially in the quarter end tests and in the reimbursement that got posted last week at CMS, albeit a little bit late.

Nicholas Jansen

And just speaking on that last topic, just when do you expect officially, just from a revenue perspective, so what we model appropriately in the third quarter kind of the time line there of your base assumption? Thanks.

Brad Cole

Yes. If you look at the timing of posting to getting through the comment period to finalization of the process, it takes multiple months. So, we'd anticipate that there will be revenue from the intermediate patients later this year. I'm reticent to give you a day - a month, but it's a multi-month process from here forward.

Nicholas Jansen

Great. I will hop back in queue.

Brad Cole

Okay.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Derik De Bruin with Bank of America. Your line is open.

Anne Edelstein

Hi. It's Anne Edelstein, on for Derik. Brad, can you just maybe circle back on your comments about the conversion? I think it is to cash based revenue recognition in 2018. And I don't know if I caught it all, I think you said 27% of revenue was cash based this quarter?

Brad Cole

Yes. So my comments were that 27% of cash receipts became cash revenue, and we had expected and planned for some more in the 29% range. So that fluctuation of just 1% or 2% can have a $1 million or $2 million effect in the current period. If you look at the revenue that was booked in our financials, 28% of revenue came from cash revenue recognition.

Anne Edelstein

Got it. And on the new regulation?

Brad Cole

You're talking about the 2018 ASC606?

Anne Edelstein

Yes.

Brad Cole

Yes. That will change how we recognize revenue. There is still a bunch of work to be done to define that well, but it should reduce the volatility. Today, we recognize revenue on a significant piece of our volume when the cash shows up. In the future, we'll be able to book it in real-time and at lower recognition level, but the detail is to be worked out. But it will change volatility, I think; it will be good for all of us.

Anne Edelstein

Got it. So it will be more accrual like, then?

Brad Cole

Yes, that's right.

Anne Edelstein

And then I guess on the OUS business, it sounds like volume and pricing grew in line this quarter. Would you expect that same kind of levels of parity for the rest of the year?

Brad Cole

We expect that the rest of the year, we're actually going to see it be more in parity, as you mentioned. But I point out in the first quarter we had terrific revenue performance outside of the United States as we're seeing improved collectibility and traction in the U.K. as well as in Switzerland. And we got a little bit of a step up as we're getting paid for the first time in France. So we actually saw 28% revenue growth in the first quarter as opposed to 17% test growth. Both things will be more in parity going forward. I think we're going to continue to see a stream of payments from France, and we're going to continue to see the mechanisms that are working well in the U.K. continue into the future quarters.

Anne Edelstein

Got it. Thanks for the clarification.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Amanda Murphy with William Blair. Your line open.

Aurko Joshi

This is Aurko, in for Amanda. One question from me is, could you comment on competitive dynamics in Europe where some countries simply save in a kit-based approach? And then my follow-up question is do you have kit-based approach in the works?

Brad Cole

So, comment is interesting on the kit-based approach. I think we've taken a very much clinical approach to say that you really need to have the right data and start there. It's true that competitors, with the exception of one, are using a kit-based approach. But as I think Kim articulated earlier, the ability to have prediction is a significant difference maker. And so we think that's where our competitive advantage will continue to be. Should there be another approach required in the future? I think we'll be in a position to compete on a number of different levels.

Aurko Joshi

Thank you. And then a separate question is, do you mind commenting further on competitive dynamics in prostate and what you're seeing there?

Kim Popovits

Yes. Maybe I'll start there and, Phil, jump in. We're really excited about the new data that we've been able to present over the past couple of months, including what will come this week at AUA. So stay tuned and please make it a point to look that up. The other thing that Phil mentioned in his notes is a new report that will go along with that. So just as we've been out working with clinicians in really differentiating our test from the other tests that are out there and its specific development, to answer the question around act of surveillance, we feel like we are in really good stead and certainly, leading the market there in the low- and low-intermediate-risk group patients.

We're also in positive discussions with payers. Private payers, as Brad mentioned, needs to be moved forward to achieve our second half goals. So just in general, I would say that we're getting a great response to the clinical differentiation of the test, the clinical data and our ability to put together, I think, a report that's going to be a one-of-a-kind out there in terms of the number of questions that's going to be answering for clinicians and their patients. Phil, do you want to?

Phil Febbo

Yes. Just to extend on those comments. So the report currently focuses on the patient's current state of cancer and using genomics to predict the aggressiveness of that patient's tumor based on whether adverse pathology is present. With the new report, we're going to include that. But we're also going to include individualized risks for future risk of metastasis at 10 years and risk of prostate cancer-specific death at 10 years.

We'll be the only report, only test in this - in the field that provides both the near-term current state, as well as the future long-term states. And we find that urologists, some urologists base their decisions and their conversations with patients more on one than the other, and so we decided to have both as part of our report. And we're now validated to do that, and we are immediately reflecting that in the report.

Aurko Joshi

Great, thank you.

Kim Popovits

Welcome.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Tim Evans with Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Sara Silverman

This is Sara Silverman, on for Tim. I had a question on the favorable intermediate coverage decision. If you guys could give us some context, if you have any, on the delay behind your expectations kind of what happened there. And then how much of your test volume is in that favorable intermediate kind of bucket that would be now under coverage when the LCD gets finalized?

Brad Cole

Yes. I think our expectation coming into the year - this is Brad, was that around midyear we'd have, or even maybe a little earlier, we'd have coverage effectiveness, and that would have required a posting in the first quarter. And so we're couple of months removed from that. I think things have taken a little bit longer which they sometimes do with CMS. There's also been some additional regulatory timelines entered into the process here after 2017 was already started. So before we even - excuse me, after we were even providing guidance in that regard.

So it's taken a little long to get posting for a couple of different reasons, and secondly, your question around the size of the market. I think in our release, we identified about 30,000 patients who would be candidates for these tests. Who would now have coverage from - be Medicare patients and favorable intermediate risk. That represents, in our current experience, about 15% to 20% of our volume. So that would be turning, let's say, 15% to 20% of our current test volume into revenue upon posting of the coverage sometime later this year.

Kim Popovits

And maybe just adding - to be a little more specific when you're asking about delay and if you think about where our expectations were. Two things that did happen across the industry, post the new administration, was a brief hold by CMS on any regulation or any LCDs getting out period. So that was probably, I would speculate, maybe a month of that. And then there was also a new requirement put in place whereby Palmetto needed to notify CMS 21 days in advance for something being posted. So those 2 things together were the predominant reasons for the delay. And now we work into the new requirements for the process that's in place.

Sara Silverman

Okay. I actually think that's a good segue into my next question, which is a bit more macro. I was wondering if you guys could talk about how you're assessing the risk from the rapidly evolving health care policy landscape that we're in right now.

Kim Popovits

How - maybe could you be more specific in terms of...

Sara Silverman

Just with kind of all of the turmoil out there, recently with the AHCA passing in, I think, the House. Just kind of how you guys are thinking about all of the headline risk and potentially if there's any risk to populations that could be under coverage for your test.

Kim Popovits

Yes. So I would go back to some comments that we were making earlier. And in some respects, I think this probably plays to the strengths of Genomic Health in that we're such a data-focused company. So, I think that, going forward, data is really going to matter. Proving clinical utility, adequate clinical validation, again, a strength of our company. So in some respects, I think, that could work to our advantage. And clearly, the conversation around precision medicine is at center stage right now, and we really are the vehicle to make that happen.

So it starts with doing better diagnosis of disease. So, I think that we basically are in a great position with our data and our commitment to demonstrating both cost savings and clinical utility to be able to answer some of the questions or the concerns that are coming up in the conversations around how do we go forward both in precision medicine and health care in general. But more to come on that, and I - I'm just happy to say, I think, that we are regarded as a key stakeholder and a key voice in the conversation just based on the success and the work that we've done with the Oncotype DX tests.

Sara Silverman

Great. Thanks for taking my question.

Kim Popovits

You’re welcome.

Operator

Our next question comes from Tycho Peterson with JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Steve Reiman

This is Steve Reiman, on for Tycho. Maybe just to start on U.S. breast cancer, are you guys starting to see any meaningful positive impact from the new AJCC staging criteria on test volumes? Or is that expected to be more of a 2018 growth driver?

Brad Cole

Well, to remind you, it's effective in 2018. So, we clearly believe there's going to be an uptick in 2018. In addition, in 2018, I think PAMA will be in place, which is going to be a price uplift for us. And as well as - time will tell whether TAILORx will be accessible at that point in time. So we believe that 2018 is going to be a very, very strong year for U.S. invasive. In the back half of 2017, we think there's an effective AJCC, as people are prepping to get ready for the implementation of that. And it's clear that Oncotype is the only test in the staging guidelines that will help us in many ways, but it's going to take time and I think it's going to add momentum as we get later in the year.

Steve Reiman

Got it. And then QIAGEN recently announced that it was licensing an AR-V7 test from Johns Hopkins. Does this change, your view on the market opportunity? And then are you able to talk about any key point differentiation between their test and the one you're currently in the process of commercializing?

Phil Febbo

Sure. This is Phil. We're very excited about the AR-V7 Nucleus Detect and our partnership with Epic. And we specifically partnered with Epic because we felt the data was clear. They had the most specific tests for detecting that variant, and that's going to be the differentiation. What I mean by specific is that the Epic platform looks at displace variant, the AR-V7 displace variant, at the protein level and in the nucleus of the circulating tumor cell.

And in a paper published in European Urology just two months ago, they provided data that showed that understanding the expression in the nucleus is very important for the specificity. And with these test, it shows that men will not benefit from the androgen receptor signaling inhibitors. But because those drugs have revolutionized care, you don't want to have someone who's a false-positive, who you think is AR-V7 positive, who doesn't get those drugs but who could have responded. And that's where our test is so much better.

And the Johns Hopkins group certainly pioneers with their RT PCR-based test that looks at RNA just expressed in circulating tumor cells really helps establish AR-V7 as a biomarker. But there is already evidence that some of the patients who identified as positive using their tests, like QIAGEN will be commercializing, do benefit from the androgen receptor targeted therapy. So we really wanted the test that identified this proportion of men that really do not benefit, and that's why we've moved forward with Epic.

Steve Reiman

Got it. Appreciate all the color. That’s all from me.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jack Meehan with Barclays. Your line is open.

Jack Meehan

Thanks, good afternoon. Brad, you mentioned commercial coverage for prostate was one of the three factors critical to hitting the back half guidance. Where do you stand with commercial covered lives? And just how does that rank versus the other two to getting the revenue growth into the teens?

Brad Cole

Yes. So traction - volume traction would be Number 1 in our current indication where we got coverage. So we've seen nice growth, 10% sequential growth and we expect to see that kind of growth going forward. So that is a significant driver. I think that would be Number 1 or Number 2. And the other Number 1 or Number 2 would be the intermediate coverage. As we look at the year, it was a back half of the year in our plan, and it's certainly tertiary, but it makes a difference. So it's important. So we're in significant conversations with payers. We actually have what we believe are the things they need.

Certainly, from a data perspective, I think they would agree. But it comes down to some of the work we're doing within the payer systems around utility to demonstrate, that in their system, it gets used appropriately. And so we're making progress. Those studies are enrolling and the results are accruing. And that will, we think, result in coverage in the back half of the year from some important payers, but it's not the Number 1 growth driver.

Jack Meehan

Got it. Has there been a change in the commercial-covered lives in the last quarter?

Brad Cole

Not in last quarter, no.

Jack Meehan

Yes. Okay. Are you collecting all of the eligible prostate Medicare revenue at this point? Or is there still more you think you can get on that side? For the low risk, that is.

Brad Cole

Yes. We actually very pleased with the systems and data collections working here a year later. So we're collecting 90%-plus of the data that we're needing and the traction is really good on the - let's be really clear, the low and very low risk-intermediate coverage. And that's why there's upside with this latest posting for intermediate patients. And I think the system of collection is the same for them, and we've already been collecting that data. So when that turns on, it turns on. Unlike when we got posting and had to go through system changes and sort through with the requirements were. Those requirements are understood, and we're already collecting the data so we could turn the revenue on immediately. And one finalization, which is going to take a few months.

Jack Meehan

And if you don't mind, just squeezing in one more. Could you just elaborate on DCIS trends in the quarter? I think I get the pricing reduction year-over-year, but what were the volume trends as well?

Brad Cole

Well, volume wasn't up, but the primary driver of the change that we reported out was the pricing adjustment. So volume is flattened out a little bit. I think there's a significant opportunity there and we're not done with DCIS. We think there's really value. In fact, we've got new data and new report information coming later in the year.

Jack Meehan

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Brandon Couillard with Jefferies. Your line is open.

Brandon Couillard

Brad, I don't mean to torture you here, but the cash revenue in the first quarter you said was 27%, 28%. I think that was about flat consistent with last year. I mean, don't we typically see a slower cash collection period seasonally in the first quarter? And can you elaborate on why that exactly was the case?

Brad Cole

Yes. So you're right. I mean, over the last few years, we've had a little bit less - a couple of points less as a percent of cash receipts in the quarter, where in the first quarter, as payers are kind of setting up new things in their system, there's always a new refresh in the year, it seems. And so we had planned for that to be under 30%, and the back half of last year was actually over 30%. So we had planned for some seasonality. But in fact, it was even less than we had expected.

So last year, it was closer to 28%. And I'm talking to cash receipts. And cash receipts varies from total revenue. So there's a little nuance there. And we've been running to kind of 28% to 30%, and we were just under that. And that - now the numbers are big enough that a little fluctuation of 1% or 2% can create a $1 million or $2 million fluctuation in the reported revenue. But yes, it was seasonally lighter and we planned on it being somewhat seasonal lighter.

Brandon Couillard

Okay. And then in terms of the revenue bridge for the year even though it was $2 million lighter from cash receipts in the first quarter, do you think you make those up over the balance of the year? And then secondly, did you expect any catch-up revenue, any catch-up payment from CMS over the next three quarters now that you have the LCD in place?

Brad Cole

Yes. So the first part of your question, time will tell. We're not necessarily saying it's going to be one-to-one catch-up on Q1 because our expectations were a little higher, maybe they were a little too high. So let's say that this $2 million shortfall may or may not be caught up. But definitely, we're not planning on anything retroactively from CMS to say the posting date of last week. We won't put that in our plans that was not part of our guidance, but our guidance did include being effective in the second quarter. So, we do have a delay there. It'll be nice to get that, but we're not planning on it.

Brandon Couillard

Alright, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We will now conclude the Q&A portion of the call. At this time, I would like to turn the call back over to Kim Popovits.

Kim Popovits

Great. Thanks, everyone, and thanks for joining us on the call today, and always your interest in Genomic Health. We look forward to seeing you at some of the upcoming conferences.

Operator

And this concludes today's first quarter 2017 conference call for Genomic Health. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.