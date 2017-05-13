3M Is Undervalued By 18% Thanks To The Dividend

A dividend is just one of many ways a company can reward its shareholders by paying them out in cash. The investor can then choose to take the cash and run, reinvest it in the company, or invest it in a different company. After a company has made its net income for the quarter, it has the choice of what to do with it and the choices are usually to either plow the money back into the business for other investments or pay some of that money back to the shareholders in the form of a dividend.

Most Recent Dividend Announcement

3M (NYSE:MMM) recently announced a quarterly dividend of $1.175 per share with an ex-dividend which was set for May 17th, making the must own date May 16th if you want to get paid the dividend. This dividend announcement is in line with what was announced the previous quarter and will be paid to shareholders on June 12th. The dividend is currently good for a 2.4% yield on today's share price of $196.57. Based on trailing earnings, the dividend is good for a payout ratio of 56.8% which is pretty decent. From a cash flow perspective, the company has paid $2.7B in dividends over the past twelve months on operating cash flow of $6.4B which is good for a 42.2% operating cash flow payout ratio.

Potential Future Dividends

The company has been increasing its dividend for a long time, so there is lots of history to give investors a warm-fuzzy feeling. Earnings growth projections for the company are below average for a large cap diversified machinery company with a one-year growth rate of 7% (against an average of 10.1%) and below average five-year growth rate of 9.3% (against an average of 9.9%). With that said, I believe a 6% increase to the dividend next year would be much better because the earnings growth should be able to cover it. A 6% increase would constitute an annual dividend of $4.98 for 2018 if it increases the dividend anytime soon again.

Dividend Valuation

Now, let's get to the meat and potatoes, the dividend valuation model to determine a price that the stock should be at based on the dividend alone. Since I just mentioned that the company has been increasing its dividend for the past 58 years, we know that it has a pretty long history of increasing it and should continue to increase it going into the future. The dividend growth model equation takes the form of:

Annual Dividend [D] Rate of Return [R] - Dividend Growth rate [G]

Where D is equivalent to the current dividend, R is the rate of return desired by the investor, and G is the anticipated growth rate of the dividend. For the D value, I'm going to use the existing dividend rate of $4.70.

For the R value, I'm going to use 7% because it is the smallest of the two earnings projections I referenced earlier. For the G value of the equation, I'm going to use a dividend growth rate of 5% (to be conservative) because I definitely believe the company could increase the dividend by that much whenever it does it next to keep investors happy. When you plug and chug all the numbers, you get a stock value of $231 which makes the stock undervalued by about 18% from today's price of $196.57. For reference, the 52-week high on the stock was $199.90 during the earlier part of this month.

Conclusion

The dividend discount model is just one of many ways to value a company and should be taken into consideration while trying to evaluate a company. Assumptions are always made while using valuation models, and I believe I've selected some of the most conservative criteria for the valuation in this article. This valuation model shows the value of the dividend stream and that the stock is undervalued based on the dividend alone. The company has been around for quite some time and can definitely afford to increase the dividend when the next time comes around.

The company currently trades at a trailing 12-month P/E ratio of 23.77, which is fairly priced, but I mainly like to purchase a stock based on where the company is going in the future as opposed to what it has done in the past. On that note, the 1-year forward-looking P/E ratio of 20.56 is currently fairly priced for the future in terms of the right here, right now. The 1-year PEG ratio (3.38), which measures the ratio of the price you're currently paying for the trailing 12-month earnings on the stock while dividing it by the earnings growth of the company for a specified amount of time (I like looking at a 1-year horizon), tells me that the company is expensively priced based on a 1-year EPS growth rate of 7.03%. There are many ways to value a stock; with the dividend, P/E, and PEG methods being a common place to start.

After an initial foray into 3M that netted me a 13.4% return, I actually initiated my second position in 3M in late February and have been pretty happy about the purchase thus far. I will only purchase shares if 3M gets below $181 because I believe that is where it offers additional value. I've selected $181 because it is the middle of the stock's 52-week range.

I swapped out of Diageo (NYSE: DEO) in favor of 3M during the 2017 first-quarter portfolio change-out because I ended up turning a profit in the name (4.6%, or 11.8% annualized) and wanted to lock in those profits. So far, I have made some gains on the swap. For now, here is a chart to compare how 3M and Diageo have fared against each other and the S&P 500 since I swapped the names.

At the end of the day, it only matters what a stock has done for one's portfolio. For me, 3M is one of my smaller positions and has done well, as I'm up 5% on the name, while it occupies roughly 3.8% of my portfolio. I continue to believe in the name because it still has dividend growth potential. I own the stock for the dividend growth portion of my portfolio, and I will continue to hold onto the stock for now.

I am up 17.4% since the inception of my portfolio, while the S&P 500 is up 15%. For 2017, my portfolio is up 6.9% while the market is up 6.8%. Below is a quick glance of my portfolio and how each position therein is performing. Thanks for reading, and I look forward to your comments.

Company Ticker % change incl. DIV % of Portfolio Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) 23.7% 10.5% Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:WYN) 13.5% 4.1% AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) 12.9% 4.1% 3M Company 5.0% 3.8% PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) 3.5% 3.8% SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) 0.7% 7.3% Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) -3.6% 3.5% O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) -3.7% 6.3% Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) -4.1% 11.1% General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) -6.2% 9.6% Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) -17.8% 18.6% VFC MAY 19 2017 52.50 PUT (NYSE:VFC) -93.0% 0.0% Cash $ 17.1%

Disclaimer: This article is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. This article is meant to serve as a journal for myself as to the rationale of why I bought/sold this stock when I look back on it in the future. These are only my personal opinions and you should do your own homework. Only you are responsible for what you trade and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.