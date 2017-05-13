Is Chesapeake Energy A Buy Right Now?

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) has struggled to cope with the weakness in energy prices. But the turnaround of the Oklahoma-based oil and gas producer is gaining momentum, which was evident from its latest quarterly results. The company has earned praise from some analysts and financial bloggers who believe investors should be buying this stock. The company's shares look cheap, currently trading at 5.55x EV/EBITDA multiple of 2018 estimates, as per data from Thomson Reuters. By comparison, a vast majority of its mid-to-large cap peers are trading around 6x to 8x. But I believe this doesn't make Chesapeake Energy stock a buy.

Chesapeake has recently posted its financial results for the first quarter of 2017 in which its revenues climbed 41% from a year earlier to $2.75 billion, thanks in large part to the surge in energy prices. The average realized price for oil and natural gas rose 37% and 31.9% from Q1 2016 to $51.72 a barrel and $3.02 per thousand cubic feet, respectively. That pushed Chesapeake to a net profit of $75 million, which was the first quarterly profit for the company in more than two years. After excluding the impact of one-off items, Chesapeake earned a profit of $212 million, or $0.23 per share, which was its third adjusted quarterly profit in a row. The company's earnings and revenues are certainly heading in the right direction, as shown in the image below.

Chesapeake has also done an impressive job of reducing its cost structure, which has also helped its bottom line. Last year, the company said that its production expense was $3.05 per boe, which was one of the lowest in the industry. In Q1 2017, the company further reduced the expense to $2.84 per boe and aims to continue lowering it in the future. For the full year, the company has said that it will cut the expense by roughly 15% from 2016 to the range of $2.50 to $2.70 per boe. In addition to this, Chesapeake also expects to cut this year's gathering, processing and transportation expenses by 9.1% from 2016 to $7.00 to $7.50 per boe.

Moreover, Chesapeake is also targeting production growth of up to 4% for 2017, after adjusting for asset sales. The growth will be driven in large part by an increase in oil production to the range of 33.5 million to 35 million barrels from 33 million barrels last year.

So far, however, Chesapeake hasn't posted an uptick in oil production. In fact, in the first three months of this year, it produced 83,700 barrels of oil per day which depicts a drop of 12.5% from last year. However, the management has said that production will grow "significantly" in the second half of this year when the company will bring more oil wells online. The management expects to exit this year with oil production of 100,000 barrels per day, which shows a gain of ~20% from the Q1 2017 levels.

The growth in oil volumes in the coming quarters should have a positive impact on Chesapeake's earnings, though the company will also need continued support from energy prices. Sequentially, the earnings may decline owing to weakness in energy prices which touched this year's highs in the first quarter, with the spot price of WTI crude averaging almost $53.50 a barrel in February. So far, on a year-to-date basis, the prices of NYMEX light crude and NYMEX natural gas have fallen 14% and 13%, respectively. Prices could stabilize in the coming weeks at around $50 a barrel on the back of the drawdown of crude oil stockpiles in the US, uptake in demand associated with the summer driving season and the expected extension of OPEC and Russia's production freeze agreement, which will be partly offset by the surge in US shale oil production.

In addition to this, Chesapeake will likely underperform when compared to the likes of some of its other peers such as EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) which are targeting modest growth in total production and double-digit growth in oil production. Remember, although Chesapeake aims to increase oil production on a year-over-year basis, the projected growth is modest at best. Even if the company ends up meeting the top end of its guidance, its oil output would have grown by 6.1% from 2016. On top of this, Chesapeake's total oil equivalent production is forecasted to drop from around 635,400 boe per day in 2016 to the range of 541,000 to 562,000 boe per day in 2017 owing to lower natural gas and NGL volumes.

Chesapeake's biggest problem, however, has been its poor financial health. The company has made decent progress in this regard by bringing the net debt down to $9.27 billion at the end of Q1 2017 from almost $10.4 billion a year earlier. It also reported positive cash flow from operations of $99 million as opposed to negative cash flows seen in Q4 2016 and Q1 2016. But it still has a long way to go.

Chesapeake's debt translates into a lofty leverage ratio (net debt ratio) of 118.7%, which is likely the highest among all mid- to large-cap exploration and production companies, a majority of which have net debt ratios of around 30% to 40%. Moreover, although positive cash flow from operations is a good sign, less than $100 million of cash flows are far too little for a company that expects to spend $575 million as capital expenditure (estimate based on annual guidance of $2.1-$2.5 billion) and has to pay $114 million as cash dividends on preferred stock in each quarter. In the latest quarterly results, the company faced a cash flow deficit of $546 million after accounting for capital expenditure and dividends. Moving forward, even if this deficit shrinks meaningfully, I believe we are likely looking at a cash burn of well over $1 billion for the full year.

Conclusion

In short, Chesapeake Energy seems to be turning around, thanks to the uptake in energy prices, but it has much more to do. The company lacks a growth story, continues to operate under a large pile of debt and has a weak cash flow profile. I believe investors should stay on the sidelines.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the " Follow" link at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.