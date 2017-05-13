J.C. Penney: Disaster Strikes

Department store retailer J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) released 1st quarter earnings Friday that were disastrous. The retailer's revenues and comparable same-store sales slumped, and the company missed analysts' consensus estimates by a mile. Though the company maintained its 2017 guidance as it relates to comparable same-store sales growth and gross margins, the 1st quarter was a big blow to shareholders.

J.C. Penney could not have gotten a worse start in 2017. The retailer said that its 1st quarter comparable same-store sales decreased 3.5 percent y-o-y while its comparable same-store sales declined 0.4 percent in the quarter ending April 2016. The retailer's total net sales also declined, falling from $2,811 million a year ago to $2,706 million in the 1st quarter 2017, reflecting a decrease of 3.7 percent. Analysts expected J.C. Penney to report a 0.6 percent drop in comparable same-store sales for the last quarter. The degree of the comp miss is a big deal, and the main reason why J.C. Penney's shares slumped on Friday.

Besides falling revenues and a big miss in terms of comparable same-store sales, J.C. Penney's net loss widened by a significant margin, reintroducing a level of uncertainty about the company's future not seen since 2013/4. At the end of the day, J.C. Penney said 1st quarter losses piled up to $180 million, much more than a year ago when the retailer booked a net loss of 'just' $68 million. On a per-share basis, J.C. Penney's net losses climbed to $0.58 compared to $0.22 last year.

J.C. Penney's shares slumped 14 percent on Friday and have now fallen way below the $5 price level, hitting a new all-time low, too.

Source: StockCharts.com

Guidance Unchanged

The good news was that J.C. Penney did not revise its 2017 comparable same-store sales and gross margin guidance downward. The retailer expects its comparable same-store sales to fall into a range of -1% to +1%, which isn't great, frankly, but certainly much better than the 3.5% comp decline in the 1st quarter. J.C. Penney further expects to improve its 2017 gross margin by 20 to 40 basis points compared to 2016.

Risk Of Downgrades Could Drive Shares Even Lower

J.C. Penney is in a difficult situation because it looked as if the company has turned things around, comp-wise. The 1st quarter was a disaster in terms of comps. As a result, uncertainty has come back which could drive the share price lower in the next several weeks, especially if downgrades hit J.C. Penney (which can be expected).

Your Takeaway

The 1st quarter was a really uncomfortable surprise in terms of comps and widening net losses, but the good news is that J.C. Penney has not revised its guidance, so the retailer is confident enough that the rest of the year will see some improvement. I would not recommend buying into J.C. Penney at this time.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JCP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.