3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: May 14, 2017

Biogen's partner gets on track with gene therapy for retinitis pigmentosa

Retinitis pigmentosa is a set of rare congenital ocular disorders that eventually result in a breakdown of the retina. To date, there has been no approved therapy to help slow, stop, or reverse the damage caused by these genetic defects.

Now, Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) appears poised to enter clinical study with its version of gene therapy, based on recent results presented at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy meeting.

The company tested two vectors for X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, finding one adenoviral vector that was able to more fully restore expression of a gene called "retinitis pigmentosa GTPase regulator," or RPGR for short. The work was performed in canines, signaling rather advanced preclinical-stage work.

Looking forward: Gene therapy for eye diseases presents an interesting case study for the field as a whole since the eye is easily accessible and the diseases are sufficiently high unmet needs. The fact that there is no approved therapy for retinitis pigmentosa tells you just how tough managing this is! If BIIB can make a move into this space, it would likely prove to be huge. So, I would look to the relatively near future for an IND to start clinical trials.

AB Science halted in France for its study in mastocytosis

For AB Science's (OTCPK:ABSCF) clinical-stage agent masitinib, study has progressed furthest in treatment of mastocytosis, though there is a large number of ongoing phase 3 studies in other indications, ranging from melanoma to pancreatic cancer.

Recent results in The Lancet showed encouraging response rates for masitinib compared with placebo.

Recently, however, ABSCF announced that French regulators have requested a halt on its trials due to deviations on good clinical practices in clinical studies carried out from 2009 to 2015. The company noted that it was working to ensure that current trials are being run in a more robust way.

Looking forward: Masitinib looked promising, so something like this can throw the flight into a tailspin. It is noteworthy that the delinquent period ended when it put into place a plan to conform with good clinical practices, and in the press release, it details a number of areas that are no longer deficient, especially as regards to reporting of adverse events. This is something to watch carefully, as it could be a minor bump in the road, or it could signal substantial trouble for the company as it marches toward the clinical trial endgame.

Capricor and JNJ suspend studies in heart cell regeneration

One of the early holy grails of regenerative medicine has been the repair of heart tissue, and we've seen quite a few seminal events occurring first in the heart, such as the 3-D printed cells, which were very cool and exciting.

So there has been some further excitement for the promise of techniques like Capricor's (NASDAQ:CAPR) heart cell platform. CAP-1002, developed in partnership with Johnson and Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), had very early results shown in 2014. These findings suggested that CAP-1002 could reduce the size of scarring after a heart attack while improving ventricular function.

However, CAPR and JNJ have announced that this study, after several years, is not likely to reach its primary endpoint. And they have decided to cease development of CAP-1002 in this patient population.

Looking forward: This is indeed very disappointing news. Heart tissue regeneration looked like a sort of low-hanging fruit for regenerative medicine. While CAPR is continuing to pursue development in Duchenne muscular dystrophy with what it believes are more favorable odds, this announcement definitely casts a pall over the field. Hopefully, they will show these data soon.

