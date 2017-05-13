Sears Holdings: Cover At Zero

The debt relief is also under question, as the number of Sears assets decreases on an annual basis and solvency issue is going to arise soon.

The future of Sears Holdings is under question, as the management doesn't believe that things are going to change for the better.

Back in March, in its annual 10-K filing, Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) reported poor operating results during the fiscal year and said that substantial doubt exists in the company's ability to execute its goals and stay in business. The direct quote from the report states:

Our historical operating results indicate substantial doubt exists related to the company's ability to continue as a going concern.

Before we deep dive into the outlook and figure out what's happening inside Sears Holdings, let's look at the actual numbers that the company reported in order to understand what's really happening here. As we will see from the income statement below, revenue for fiscal 2016 was $22.1 billion in comparison with $25.1 billion Y/Y. The decline came mostly from lower sales and the closure of a number of Kmart and Sears stores. At the same time, the gross margin was only 21.2% in comparison with the industry average of around 27% for the whole fiscal year.

Source: Company's Earnings

Also, I should note that the cost of sales and administrative expenses decreased by $748 million, mostly thanks to the lower payroll and smaller budget for marketing campaigns. If you follow the news about the company, then you probably know that recently Sears presented its new plan, the goal of which is to improve the company's financial stance in this fiscal year by selling its real estate assets, closing more stores, restructuring most of its loans and optimizing its logistic processes. Since the plan is considered to be quite complicated, I'm not sure if the current management has all the expertise to execute it.

If we look at the historical data, we will see that Sears' sales started to plunge in 2006 and its net income became negative in 2011. And while at the moment, the company manages to avoid bankruptcy thanks to the closure of more stores, its assets are shrinking year after year, and in my opinion, it's unlikely that the company will stay afloat if it continues to do this in the foreseeable future, especially if it fails to execute its latest plan and make a deal with its creditors.

In addition, if we look at the overall retail market, we will see that the sales there are not improving. A year ago, the Commerce Department released a report in which it stated that during the 2015 Thanksgiving Day, consumers spent $102 million in comparison with $147 million in 2012. The decline came mostly because of the rise of online retailing and the increased number of internet shops that have far lucrative deals for consumers and more buying options. The trend of growing online sales and the decline of sales for traditional retailers is going to continue, and this is another red flag for long-term investors in Sears.

Besides the plunge in sales, the majority of modern retailers have a huge load of debt in their portfolios. According to Moody's, 19 retailers with Ca/Caa rating have $3.7 billion in debt that is going to be due in the next 5 years, and more than 30% of that sum should be repaid in the next fiscal year. As for Sears, the company alone owes around $3 billion to its lenders, creditors and bondholders and should repay that sum in the upcoming years.

Source: Moody's, Sears Filings

If Sears fails to relieve its debt, solvency issues will arise and it's highly unlikely that any bank is going to lend its helping hand as the company's finances will become very toxic to touch.

From the financial metrics perspective, it's very hard to value the company based on the traditional ratios, as the company has been losing money for a considerable amount of time and its ROA and ROE are negative.

Source: gurufocus.com

Conclusion

Let's be real here. Despite its long history and formidable legacy, Sears Holdings as a retailer is dying. The latest earnings report show that there are a lot of problems inside the company and the management itself doesn't believe that it can change the situation for the better in the foreseeable future. In addition, the debt relief is also under question, as the number of Sears assets decreases on an annual basis. And, as online retailers become more powerful, I don't think Sears has a chance to compete with them and it's likely that a bankruptcy issue is going to arise soon. I'm short Sears Holdings.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SHLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.