Heisenberg's Pressure Cooker

This is my best effort at a concise yet still comprehensive assessment.

I'm not sure you have a firm grasp of exactly what it is we're all participating in.

This is one of those posts that falls into the "things you don't want to hear, but things you need to hear" category.

I have generally found that politics is an unhelpful addition to the investment process, because it can be very difficult to separate one's own biases from a sober assessment of the issues at hand. Of course, there are times where it is useful to have political insight (Brexit, assessing the chances of U.S. tax reform, etc.), but those tend to be the exception rather than the rule in my experience.

That's from Bloomberg and it comes from Cameron Crise who, as a highly amusing aside, this week became the first cyber victim of a personal attack by Jeff Gundlach who regular HR readers know is trying, without a whole lot of success, to learn Twitter.

I won't go the Gundlach route with a personal insult. Instead, I'll just say that Cameron is wrong in the above-excerpted passage.

You cannot separate politics from the investment process. And even if you could, removing politics from the investment process doesn't remove "one's own biases." You cannot, by definition, "remove" biases of any kind from the investment process or from any other process for that matter. That's why they're biases.

And indeed, no matter whether your own political biases align with my own or not, I would certainly hope that you and I can agree on one thing: turning the blinders on vis-a-vis politics when making investment decisions is likely to have disastrous consequences.

Imagine you could flip a switch that would automatically blind you to any and all political news flow. Can you imagine how confused you'd be on a daily basis while looking at markets? It would be laughable.

Think about it outside the Western box to a get a kind of pure read on this (sadly, Americans are so obtuse when it comes to politics outside of Western democracies that thinking about such things is a bias-free exercise by default). Imagine you had no idea that the Politburo in China is committed to social stability at all costs and imagine further that your political filter kept you from consuming any information whatsoever about Beijing's politically-motivated interventions into markets. The last two years in Chinese equities, bonds, and FX would be the most bewildering thing you could possibly imagine. For instance, in summer of 2015, you would have been asking yourself this: "why is 75% of the market halted indefinitely?"

But maybe that's a strawman. That is: "Come on Heisenberg, no one is saying investors should ignore epochal, big-picture shifts in politics - that would be ludicrous - all we're saying is that to average investors, the daily, monthly, and even yearly political news flow is just noise."

That contention may have some validity if the market were comprised purely of rational actors and Bogle disciples motivated by a "buy-and-hold" methodology.

Simply put: that's make-believe land. And at the risk of ruffling some feathers, I think this particular platform perpetuates that myth.

See what you end up with when you combine the central bank backstop (the ubiquitous Yellen/Draghi/Kuroda "put") with legions of retail investors who, despite its ubiquity, aren't cognizant of how that backstop works to prop up markets, is a situation where everyone simply buys every dip. That clamps down volatility and effectively transforms otherwise highly relevant political outcomes into noise.

Again, this would be fine if i) central banks were never going to exit the market, and ii) the market were comprised purely of Bogle disciples.

But that's not the case. This artificial suppression of volatility has spilled over from equities (NYSEARCA:SPY) into every other asset class. Have a look at this:

(Goldman)

That dynamic creates opportunities for professionals. For instance, it has created what BofAML's Barnaby Martin this week called "a bonanza" for credit traders. Check this out:

(BofAML)

Now, what would you do if you were a pro in that situation and you had become convinced that volatility was never going to rise? Well, you'd sell protection (go long credit) on CDX and iTraxx, that's what you'd do. Here's BofAML:

Liquidity and tight bid/offers in the CDS index market has been pivotal for a number of investors to use the CDS product as a risk allocation tool, rather than a hedging tool that has been traditionally used. Close to record low implied and realised vols across credit indices has been a bonanza for investors that have been using iTraxx Main as the "liquid" long in European credit (chart 2).

Think about that for a minute. That's exacerbating the "substitution effect" whereby investors eschew cash bond markets for CDS indices when they want to go long credit. In English: why buy the illiquid cash bonds when I can express the same long position in a far more liquid way by selling protection on CDS indices, a trade that's a sure bet because volatility will never spike?

Do you think that doesn't matter for retail investors? Think again. Read that last paragraph a second time. If they're getting long credit via CDS, that means they're not getting long credit via cash bonds. That means the market for the bonds that underpin popular retail corporate credit ETFs like the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) and the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) is getting even thinner than it already was. This is precisely what I talked about late last year over at HR.

In the very same vein, the low volatility environment that retail is helping to perpetuate is allowing systematic strats like risk parity, CTAs, and volatility targeters to lever up. If volatility spikes, they're going to be forced (literally) to delever those positions into a falling market. It seems entirely possible that this could catalyze a concurrent sell-off in stocks and bonds because, after all, risk deploys the most leverage on the bond side of the portfolio (more on that here).

Meanwhile, the short volatility trade has become a textbook example of "picking up pennies in front of a steamroller" and modern market innovations (think VIX ETPs) are creating a nightmarish setup.

"AUM of inverse VIX Exchange Traded Products (such as the XIV) has grown ~$600 mn YTD while AUM in long VIX products have declined $460 mn," Goldman observed this week, adding that "in addition, short positions on the VXX, the largest ETP product, are currently in the 87th percentile vs. the last year."

Here's what the AUM convergence looks like:

(Goldman)

And here's what the VXX short position looks like:

(Bloomberg, Kevin Muir on the annotation)

Now to be sure, there's a good argument as to why this doesn't presage something horrific (for those interested, my friend Kevin Muir wrote a fantastic piece on this a few days ago). But you'd certainly be forgiven for thinking that a sudden reversal (i.e. a VIX spike) could be supercharged by the dynamic illustrated in the two charts shown above.

Again, that supercharging would itself be supercharged further by the deleveraging it would catalyze in systematic strats that have levered up on the back of low volatility.

And assuming this spilled over into other asset classes, it would also hit everyone who has participated in the above-mentioned "bonanza" that is the "long credit via selling protection on CDS indices" trade.

Perhaps the most important thing to understand about this is that thanks to modern market structure, this is not a "here's what could happen" scenario.

That is, this isn't Heisenberg's "well, if this happens, then maybe these folks will do this, which means these other folks will do this, etc." theoretical doomsday scenario.

Rather, a lot of what's described above is a "what has to and will happen" scenario. Recall this chart:

(Deutsche Bank)

The feedback loop described above is mechanical. It's preordained. There is no comment or argument you can make because it's a technical certainty.

So coming full circle, there's a double meaning here in terms of politics. If you're central banks, you can't facilitate or otherwise encourage these epic volatility smashes following epochal political shifts:

(Goldman)

When you do that, you're doing the market equivalent of violently suppressing popular uprisings. That is, you're keeping people/markets from blowing off steam. You're stifling healthy dissent.

As is the case in society, when you engage in a concerted effort to tamp down unrest, you create a pressure cooker situation where how people really feel becomes completely disconnected from the extent to which they're allowed to express those feelings. Here's what that looks like in markets:

(Goldman)

Eventually, pressure cooker situations explode. And the aftermath is always far worse than if you'd allowed people to blow off some steam occasionally.

Simply put, when "healthy corrections" are for all intents and purposes made illegal, you end up with "unhealthy" collapses.

That's what's going to happen here. And more worrisome still is the fact that it's looking more and more like this won't play out over six or eight months like it did during the crisis. Instead, it's looking like this could play out over six or eight days.

And sure, that will create all kinds of great opportunities for those who are willing to step in and pick up the pieces.

But I'm willing to bet that will be small consolation in the immediate aftermath.

