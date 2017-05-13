Petroleum Geo-Services' (PGSVY) CEO Fred Davidson on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCPK:PGSVY) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2017 3:00 AM ET

Executives

Bård Stenberg - IR

Jon Erik Reinhardsen - CEO

Gottfred Langseth - CFO

Analysts

Fiona Maclean - Merrill Lynch

Christopher Møllerløkken - Sparebank 1 Markets

Bård Stenberg

Good afternoon to our international callers, and good morning to our U.S. participants. Welcome to PGS Conference Call, presenting the company's first quarter 2017 results. My name is Bård Stenberg, Vice President Investor Relations and Corporate Communications.

With us from management today are Jon Erik Reinhardsen, CEO; and Gottfred Langseth, CFO.

At today's call, management will make some short opening remarks referring to the slides available on our webpage and then open the lines for questions.

Before I turn the call over to Mr. Reinhardsen, I would like to comment on forward-looking statements that might be made during the course of this conference call. Certain statements made during this call are based on management's expectations and predictions of the future and are therefore to be considered as forward-looking statements. The company's actual results could differ materially from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. Factors and risks that could cause the actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements are detailed in today's press release and in the Annual Report.

I hereby turn the call over to CEO of PGS, Jon Erik Reinhardsen.

Jon Erik Reinhardsen

Thank you, Bård, and welcome to all that have dialed in.

We will start with Slide 3 in the presentation deck that we used earlier this morning. As already prewarned, we are off to a slow start for 2017, however, with a significant recorded order book increase. The first quarter reflects a quite challenging winter season with low project demand and excess supply. EBITDA, $30 million, however, prefunding level came in at healthy 118%, and overall, the first quarter is not particularly soft compared to the more recent low-cycle quarters with a relatively healthy revenue-to-investment ratio.

In the quarter, we completed the subsequent offering after the refinancing in the fourth quarter last year, delivering 35 million in additional equity. We also took delivery of Ramform Hyperion, the last of the Ramform Titan-class vessels, giving a better operating competitiveness, obviously, but more importantly, in the current environment, a lower cash flow requirement from CapEx going forward, which means we can do with a more low -- or it's easier to meet a free cash flow neutral operational level. Significant order book increase has necessarily improved the revenue visibility quite significantly for the current year.

And then jumping to Slide 5, order book, that you see have increased to $340 million by the end of the quarter, of which a significant increase comes with the backlog for prefunded MultiClient projects, which again, is part of the improved visibility for the next coming quarters when it comes to prefunding of the MultiClient work we plan to do.

There is also some increase in the backlog that is driven from volume and price increases that I will come back to later on. Vessel booking taken May 4 is 100% for the Q2, 75% for Q3, 35% for Q4 and 15% for Q1. Somewhat better than this time last year, in particular, when it comes to Q4 and Q1. And Q3 is significantly up from what we last reported, which was like 30%.

And with that, I hand over to Gottfred Langseth to take us through some of the numbers.

Gottfred Langseth

Thank you. I will start on Slide number 7, consolidated statement of profit and loss summary. Revenues of $154.8 million in the quarter compared to $203 million, Q1 2016. The revenue decline compared to Q1 '16 is due to lower MultiClient and Imaging revenues somewhat -- but very limited offset by slightly higher contract revenues. EBITDA, $30.1 million. Operating loss, $83.5 million for the quarter, impacted by high amortization rate in the quarter. We had an 88% amortization rate, which is a consequence of relatively low MultiClient sales and the linear amortization policy we applied for our library of completed data. We had impairments and other charges recorded in the quarter of $10.2 million and a net income -- or rather, a net loss for the quarter of $106 million.

And then to the next slide, Slide 8, Q1 2017 operational highlights. We had total MultiClient revenues of $79 million, half of that, $39.7 million of prefunding, which corresponds to a prefunding level of 118% when applied to the $33.6 million of MultiClient cash investment in the quarter. Late sales revenues were $39.3 million. The Marine contract revenues, $61.4 million, slightly higher than Q1 last year but still reflecting a challenging market environment and very low pricing for first quarter.

Moving to Slide 9. MultiClient revenues per region. The late sales in the quarter were dominated by Europe and South America. The Q1 prefunding was relatively low due to low MultiClient investment activity. Projects for the quarter were mainly in Middle East and Asia Pacific. We will have a gradual increase of well-prefunded MultiClient projects through -- increasing it through the second and third quarter. This will benefit prefunding revenues for -- progressively for these quarters.

I will then jump a couple of slides to Slide number 13, which has the heading Group Cost or Focus Delivers Results. We continue the strong cost trend. The cost is -- has a slight sequential increase in Q1 '17. This is primarily due to somewhat higher utilization on the fleet compared to Q4. Our quarterly costs will increase somewhat -- going forward due to Ramform Hyperion and Vanguard commencing operations in the first part of second quarter. Full year gross cash cost, still expected to end at $700 million.

Then moving to Slide 16, which will be my last slide, balance sheet key numbers. Liquidity reserve was 273.8 million at quarter end. That's a few million higher than at the start of the quarter. Net interest-bearing debt increased by 63.5 million, and that is primarily as a result of taking delivery of Ramform Hyperion in the quarter, which accounted for 87 million of the CapEx that we had in the first quarter. The total leverage ratio, 4.88 to1 at the end of March. We have some headroom to the requirement in our revolving credit facility, and it is fairly likely that the headroom will increase going forward.

With that, I end my part of the presentation and give the word back to Jon Erik.

Jon Erik Reinhardsen

Thank you, Gottfred. We move to Slide 20. Marine seismic market. We do see that the substantially improved cash flow among our clients, which we have seen being reported lately, has a positive impact on moving them into a more, say, controlled and predictable environment when it comes to seismic spend, even though still restricted by restricted budgets. We have, for the coming two quarters, seen some opportunities, in particular, in 4D production market and in certain short-term windows where there has been capacity constraints in certain markets, even though contract market is still challenging.

I see some analysts that try to interpret this as a predicting a market. I think what we try to do is not to do that but to state to what we have achieved in the backlog of the market for the coming two quarters.

Industry is more or less fully booked for Q2 and Q3. Still, limited visibility for the winter season even though, again, from the fact of the booking, the visibility is somewhat improved from what it was this time last year.

Then I skip to the slide number 23, which speaks a little bit, in particular, to the 4D since that's sort of an important element in us in understanding the booking for Q2 and Q3. And as you can see from the graph, 4D projects came to a low point in 2016. We had not anticipated this to go as deep. And we had a view that 4D would be more regular repetitive activity, but there has been a number of reasons for pushing these out in time. But of course, you cannot do that for an unlimited time then the value of 4D disappears.

So now we see they are coming back with strength, and we see more than a doubling of 4Ds in '17 over '16. And we have secured more than half of those as part of our backlog. We expect this activity to increase further. As we indicate here in our estimate for 2018, the main driver in the 4D market in volumes is North Sea, West Africa and Brazil. This is a market where we are well positioned. Several of these bid requests ask for multicomponent streamers, whereas you may all be aware, there are fewer contractors having that technology. Also, if you look at this in a broader sense on the Marine contract market, we feel this, over time, will trend to become a smaller share of the overall market. But as you see from the graph here, 4D is a sub segment of that market that actually will, in our view, grow significantly over the next few years, to come back to a more normal level.

We move then to Slide number 25, which is a more specific outlook to the next two quarters. I start by saying the same as we did this morning, when it comes to late sales, which is obviously the most difficult one to predict, we're off to a better start in Q2, driven by the UK license round that ended up favorably to where our data sits. Then to the contract markets, where you see we have tried to illustrate prices achieved in terms of day rate for contract last year versus what sits in the backlog for this year.

There's not estimating of what could come in the backlog, but it is what is signed as backlog for the two quarters that we refer to here. And we have tried to compare, also giving you numbers for share of capacity in contract and MultiClient in their respective quarters and also, even more detail give you some indication or some specifics on the regions we will operate in these quarters. One important thing to observe is we have a significant increase in MultiClient in Q3. That is the quarter where the Canadian market is mainly open for weather reasons, and that's where we then will add significant capacity to Canada in the MultiClient modus this year.

The comparable contract day rates are, again, compared to actuals versus contracted, up 15% in Q2, and we will deploy 70% of our capacity for contract in Q2. Similarly, it is up 35% in what is contracted for Q3 and that will represent 25% of the capacity for Q3. So on a weighted average basis, there is an average price increase built in here of about 19%. And this is driven by, as earlier referred to, some pricing opportunities and an increased share of 4D in the portfolio, where we can take out a better premium for the value of the offering we have.

We also see increased interest for seismic, which some of our clients call data with longer shelf life, meaning, you can use them for more than just a first exploratory survey and of course, by investing a bit more upfront, you save money by not having to do another survey before drilling and before production which we think is a trend that now, as the oil companies come back to more normal operations, might be reinforced and play to our favor. So that is a bit about contract, and it's also a bit about MultiClient. And combined with Gottfred's statement about healthy prefunding for these two quarters, there is at least a better refined detail of what to expect for Q2 and Q3.

To the next slide, slide 26. Guidance, only smaller changes. MultiClient cash investments expected to be in the range slightly below the approximately 275 million we guided at earlier, now 250 million to 275 million and similarly then this year of capacity used for MultiClient at approximately 50%.

Slide 27, in conclusion, significant order book increase, new build program completed, better position to generate free cash flow, adequate liquidity position, continuous focus on cost in CapEx, industry-leading MultiClient performance and needless to say, with a backlog visibility improved for 2017.

And with that, I hand over to operator for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Fiona Maclean

It's Fiona Maclean from Merrill Lynch. I wanted to understand a little bit more the competitive environment at the moment, both in contract in MultiClient. We've obviously seen a very nice increase in your backlog over the quarter, and you have -- you made comments earlier this morning about pricing. So we have a reasonably good understanding as to how the environment is treating you at the moment. Can you talk about what some of the main competitors within the seismic landscape are saying and doing as well and how they're behaving, particularly around pricing and margin?

Jon Erik Reinhardsen

Yes. I mean, what has been reported so far from peers is not consistent, pricing-wise, with what we are seeing. And I think it's been more driven by securing booking for the votes rather than trying to get more out of the pricing. That is a choice everyone has. You may be too early in a market that has the opportunity, and you may be too late and get stuck with idle capacity. So these are different decisions that will drive your results, basically. We have booked higher prices, and that's the only thing we state basically here.

MultiClient is a different game. Competition there involves a bit more than just pricing. It involves seeing opportunities where you think you can capitalize down the road on the overall sales so that you'll get, over time, healthy sales to investment ratio and a good cash flow over time. But in our experience, it's never hurt starting off with a good and high prefunding. In fact, the areas in the world where we have the highest prefunding are also the areas that are delivering the highest return. And currently, the two best areas we have MultiClient-wise is our two strongholds, the North Sea and Canada. But we are pursuing opportunities in many other markets. Currently, we have activity in Cyprus in connection with the recent license rounds there. Does that answer your question? Or would you like some more?

Fiona Maclean

No, that is fine. I have a follow-up. In terms of the vessel capacity that we have active in the industry today and the level of demand that you're seeing this quarter, next quarter and good into the winter, what is your best guess, from a timing perspective, when you would expect to see some of the stacked capacity coming back on to the market?

Jon Erik Reinhardsen

It's very hard to have a view on that. Most of the stacked capacity now does not have streamers and which means to bring them back, you need a $50 million, $60 million investment per boat. So there is a rational answer to your question in terms of you would have to see pricing 50-plus percent, up from where it troughed for that to make sense. And then there might be an opportunistic answer, which is people might be willing to take bets on an upcoming market and start to invest earlier in streamers. There's also delivery time involved here, but for us, it is, as we see it now, too early to consider increased investments.

There's also an element that I talked about this morning about expecting more swing or volatility between the two summer quarters and the two winter quarters than likely has been the case earlier since we have more active regions in the North Atlantic than earlier in terms of Canada, Ireland and the Barents, in addition to the North Sea. And in many ways, one of the key markets that were active in the winter season, Brazil, is muted compared to what it historically have been. And that's another uncertainty that should logically push the eagerness to buy more streamers out in time a little further.

Fiona Maclean

And my final question, if you were to take a decision today to reactivate a vessel that is stacked, and you chose to spend $50 million to $60 million on a new set of streamers, how many weeks or months would it take for that vessel to be then able to hit the market and start operating?

Jon Erik Reinhardsen

For us, that would be about a year.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Christopher Møllerløkken

This is Christopher Møllerløkken from Sparebank 1 Markets. Digging some more into the slide showing the price improvement for the summer season, which statement would you say describes the situation the best? Either that one, that your competitors sold out early and that you're left being the only player with available capacity and was never able to improve prices; or two, that prices last year, in second and third quarter 2016 were unusually low for you and that the price improvement in 2017 is more a reflection of PGS coming back to more normal levels; or three, that the clients wanted to use PGS technology and prices were of a lesser issue.

Jon Erik Reinhardsen

We don't have more alternatives?

Christopher Møllerløkken

If you have the fourth and final one, please tell me.

Jon Erik Reinhardsen

I think there is a mix of all in here. I mean, even the price levels we are up to now are not sustainable for this industry. So as I mean, we are coming from an unusually low pricing level last year for the whole industry, not only for PGS, but for the whole industry. Even those who claim they can live on lower rate run out of cash every quarter or lose cash every quarter. So there's clearly some miscalculation in terms of what cash breakeven is and what the actual cash burn is. So the industry needs higher rates to be sustainable.

And in order to give a decent return on capital shareholders, it needs even higher rates. So we are not talking about here any sort of a balanced state of market, but there is an element here of some of the others booking too early. There is an element of some desired technology in the 4D space. And of course, we're coming from an exceptionally low level that we have never seen before in the history of 3D seismic relative to cost levels. And all of those are elements of explaining what is going on here in principle.

Christopher Møllerløkken

You just delivered an EBITDA in the first quarter of $30 million and you are guiding for MultiClient utilization in second quarter, which will be roughly at the equal level. Even though you will have a bigger fleet with Hyperion and Vanguard being active, are you comfortable with the consensus expecting you to more than triple your EBITDA in the second quarter versus first quarter?

Jon Erik Reinhardsen

I mean, we think we have given you quite a lot of data points to do a reasonable assessment of the second and third quarter. And then there was some additional information given on the call. So yes, the percentage is up somewhat from Q1 to Q2 in terms of percent utilization. And as you correctly refer to, it's a percentage of a higher number. In addition, Gottfred said there is one more 2D vessel operating in the second quarter in the MultiClient space.

And in addition, there is more MultiClient Imaging reprocessing projects going on in the second quarter, which will raise the investment level over -- a bit more over the first quarter. Then we have given you price increase in the contract market that should contribute in the same EBITDA calculation. And then there was this statement from the CFO saying it's likely that the headroom under the covenant calculation will improve quarter-by-quarter for the next couple of quarters. And those are the data points we have given and are prepared to give at the current point in time.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Bård Stenberg

Well, that concludes the conference call. So thank you all for participating, and goodbye.

Operator

Thank you. That concludes today's call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

