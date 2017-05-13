Talen Energy's (TLN) CEO Ralph Alexander on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Talen Energy Corp (NYSE:TLN)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 10, 2017, 16:30 ET

Executives

Andy Ludwig - Director, IR

Ralph Alexander - CEO

Alex Hernandez - CFO

Bill Fleenor - Chief Accounting Officer

Analysts

Jeff Cramer - Morgan Stanley

Jason Mandel - RBC Capital Markets

Kalpit Shah - Allstate Investments

Charles Sharett - Credit Suisse

Larry Liou - JPMorgan

Sanjay Aiyar - Coherence Capital

Andy Ludwig

Thanks, Daniel, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the Talen Energy conference call to discuss first quarter financial results. Joining me on the call today are Ralph Alexander, Talen Energy's CEO, Alex Hernandez, Talen's CFO and Bill Fleenor, Talen's Chief Accounting Officer. Today's presentation is being webcast, and we are providing slides to the presentation, news release and Q1 financial statements on a new section of our website created specifically for our fixed income investors at talenenergy.com.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements, and we encourage you to review our financial statements to learn more about significant business that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements.

This presentation also will contain references to non-GAAP financial information that we use to measure our business. You can find the reconciliation between the non-GAAP financial measures we use and the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the appendix of our earnings release and in the presentation that we posted on the investor page.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Ralph.

Ralph Alexander

Thanks, Andy. Ladies and gentlemen thank you for joining us today and for your continued interest in Talen. Today's conference call marks our first full quarter of ownership following the close of the private transaction on December 6, 2016. The last five months have been a transformational period for our company and our people. Our new management team has moved on an accelerated basis to reshape the company and establish a framework to drive the performance of our firm which we now call Talen 2.0. As I've discussed with many of you, our strategy is simple and focused on fun generating high levels of cash flow within Talen. We're becoming lean by shedding excess and non-core assets, building muscle by driving operational excellence across everything we do, significantly reducing our legacy costs base while variablizing every cost we can to enhance our flexibility and managing risk to preserve the capital of our debt investors, owners and employees.

We take seriously the stewardship of your investment in our firm and I'm glad to say our team is made strong progress in this short period of time but there is much more to do.

Let me now turn to slide 6 and provide you a few summary observations on the first quarter. During the first quarter of 2017 Talen Energy generated $79 million of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted key free cash flow of 11 million. The quarter was characterized by an usually warm weather across our PJM and north-east footprint which reduced generation volumes across our fleet to historic lows. In response to this challenge external environment we continue to accelerate efficiencies inside the firm and have delivered approximately $60 million in SG&A, O&M capital savings during the first quarter. As an example of the rapid steps we took during the first quarter we reduced in consolidated our corporate headquarters in Allentown from six floors to two without affecting productivity. Alex will take you through the numbers both top line and cost in greater detail in a moment.

Operationally John Strauch, who leads the PJM fossil team made progress variablizing our cost space by renegotiating one of the company's call agreements. This initial agreement covers the balance of 2017 and will meaningfully reduce dispatch cost and increase capacity factors of the affected assets. Although we have more to do this is the visible expression of our strategy which when fully implemented can reduce the strike price of the commodity generation option across our fleet. I'm also pleased to report there will be terms Saskatchewan unit 2 to service on April 9th after a 36 days scheduled maintenance in fuelling outage. Our nuclear team which is led by our Chief Nuclear Officer, Tim Rausch completed the outage safely ahead of schedule and under budget. I will provide you with additional details regarding the important operational investments we made in Saskatchewan as well as additional opportunities for improvement going forward.

During Q1 and in April 2017 we executed a number of financial transactions that significantly enhanced the financial flexibility of the company. Many of you listening today participated in these transactions and we are grateful for your support. Alex will provide further details regarding the pro-forma impact of these actions on our capital structure and liquidity position. Our non-core asset sales progressing as planned. We recently executed a definitive agreement to sell approximately 1/3rd of our mechanical services businesses for cash. We expect the transaction to close during the second quarter and will provide further details at that time. Lastly we're reaffirming our 2000 and 2018 and 2017 [ph] adjusted EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow guidance provided earlier this year.

As you can see our new management team has been hard at work during our initial quarter at ownership. We remain on track to execute our plan despite the challenging external environment in our sector.

Turning to slide seven, slide seven gives you a snapshot of the weather anomaly we experienced this winter and its impact on our fleet during the first quarter. The winter months of January and February 2017 with the warmest on record during the past 123 years according to a recent study published by Noah [ph]. Just as the 2014 polar vortex was the tail event to the upside, the 2017 winter statistically resides in the tail wind measured against history. These events were the primary contributor to reduction of approximately 55% in the megawatt hours produced by our PJM fossil fleet compared to the comparable quarter in 2016. However frequent or infrequent these events may be historically we are not deaf to the implications for the sector in our company. We will continue reshaping Talen's fleet to an economically to a high value period by reducing fixed cost so we can navigate low value periods as the one we just experienced. Our commercial and fuel contracts need to provide the flexibility to move with our variable generation output both seasonally and year over year as market conditions change. The co-contracted negotiation during the first quarter is the first such example of a more flexible Talen 2.0. And finally our workforce arrangements need to continue to evolve to match the variability of our top line and our employee rewards which are being reshaped must be variable and driven by performance of our firm.

Turning to slide 8 I would like to ship discussions from PJM fossils to the operations of our PJM nuclear business. Saskatchewan is one of the cornerstone assets of our fleet. It is one of the largest nuclear power plants in the country with a 2.5 gigawatts of generating capacity. This asset continues on a strand of improving operational efficiency without compromising safety. We made a number of key changes in Saskatchewan in the first 100 days including reconstituting the nuclear operating committee with seasoned chief nuclear officers of the best performing plants in the company in the country. We also were very pleased to add Brad Berryman as our new site Vice President to enhance our nuclear leadership team and we continue streamlining the organization by removing excess management layers.

The impact of these early changes is beginning to take form as evidenced by the successful maintenance and refuelling outage the Saskatchewan completed in April. During the first quarter we made significant investments in Saskatchewan during the outage to ensure the continued safe and reliable operations of the plant. We completed the final modification of the unit two low pressure turbine blades which is the final step in a multi-year project to upgrade the turbine blades on unit two. We expect to conduct similar work next year on the schedule of unit one refuelling and maintenance outage which will complete the multi-year turbine blade upgrade project.

We also replaced approximately 1/3rd of the units uranium fuel, replace three large heat exchanges and perform hundreds of other maintenance activities. I'm pleased to report that our team which included approximately 2800 people at the peak of the outage completed the work with zero reportable injuries to a full time employees and outage contract workers. The capital investment we have made in the plant and operating efficiency improvements position the plant to generate record levels of power in 2017 which will continue to drive down the per unit generation cost and enhance cash flow from this asset. We also continue to advance the sale turning to slide nine of non-core assets on an expedited basis. We remain on track to deliver $125 million to $325 million of cash proceeds from non-core asset sales through 2018.

As a first step towards this objective I'm pleased to report that we signed a definitive agreement on May 2, to sell two companies with our mechanical services business. Two businesses have agreed to sell the [indiscernible] represented approximately 1/3rd of mechanicals business given the ongoing sales process for the remaining businesses to cash purchase prices undisclosed. We expect a transaction to close in Q2 of this year and we'll provide you with a more detailed update later in the year.

With respect to our going sale of the IEC pipeline the process is advancing as planned. We have receive significant interest from multiple parties in this asset and anticipate entering into a transaction during the course of 2017 with proceeds likely received during the course of 2018 given regulatory approval for an external transaction. We also commenced processes during the first quarter of the self-serving non-core real estate and our residential retail power portfolio. Retail is a small portfolio of legacy PPL residential customers that other parties are best suited to serve. We received strong initial interest in this process from multiple strategic parties. As discussed previously we retained the commercial and industrial business segment of our retail power business and will continue to grow it organically over time. Finally following the impairment we recorded for [indiscernible] and Montana Colstrip at yearend we're exploring various restructuring and strategic alternatives for these assets. Our focus will be on enhancing cash flows and reducing debt across the enterprise as we evaluate these alternatives during 2017.

With that I will turn it over to my colleague and Chief Financial Officer Alex Hernandez to take you through the Q1 numbers and capital structure details.

Alex Hernandez

Thank you, Ralph. The first quarter of 2017 marks our first full quarter as a private company. Although we're private we intend to maintain a traditional quarter reporting cycle to keep our debt investors apprise of the financial results of the firm. We're mindful of the need for continued communication with our debt investors and would like to preserve the liquidity of your investment in our capital structure during our time as a private enterprise. Let me now turn to Q1 and do the financial review after which we will open a call for your questions. Q1 was a challenging quarter for our company. Talen generated approximately 9000 gigawatt hours during the first quarter versus approximately 15,000 gigawatt hours in Q1 2016 which represents a 40% decline in volumes across the fleet and 55% specifically within our PJM fossil business unit.

Revenue was 809 million during the quarter driving a gross margin of 308 million. Contribution to our gross margin was balanced between energy and capacity revenue during the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was 79 million or 109 million on a cash credit basis adding back our non-cash nuclear fuel amortization expense as compared to 233 million in Q1 2016. Leverage adjusted free cash flow was 11 million compared to 123 million for the same period last year. Adjusted free cash flow during the quarter included a $21 million cash benefit from excess coal that we on sold to third parties at prices approximately equal to our prior contract price. As a result of managing our fuel purchases and inventories actively we were also able to avoid incurring significant cash rail costs as active management of fuel, rail and inventory are in early steps and reshaping the commercial arrangements with our kind of parties to match the challenge external environment or maximizing cash flow for Talen.

We ended the quarter with $35 million of unrestricted cash on hand and 73 million of total cash on hand including the restricted cash we have posted to exchanges. Slide 12 provides further detail regarding the underlying drivers behind a significant reduction in adjusted EBITDA in Q1 versus the same period last year. 102 million of the reduction was driven by lower energy margins due to lower realized energy prices and spark spreads. Capacity revenues were 54 million lower during the quarter driven primarily by lower period over period capacity prices. Additionally Q1 EBITDA was $21 million lower period over period as a result of the sale of the ironwood, crane and the Pennsylvania hydroplants. You may recall these asset sales were completed during the first quarter of 2016 as part of the first regulatory requirement established during the formation of Talen.

The table on the bottom right hand side of the slide drove down further into the composition of the gross margin and EBITDA decline. As a point of reference you will notice we are reorganizing the firm's business units to the segments you see here including PJM Fossible, PJM nuclear north-east gas, Texas Ercot, and Montana. As you can see here nearly all of the reduction in EBITDA was driven by lower margin at our PJM fossil business unit. Although a modest part of the margin decline is from the mitigation assets that were sold in PJM the decline is attributable largely to a reduction in clear capacity prices and to the warm weather driving low capacity factors that Ralph discussed earlier on the call.

Turning to the cost side, lower SG&A and O&M cost partially offset the significant top line decline. I would now like to give you an update regarding our progress on our cost and capital savings versus the targets we discussed with you earlier this year. In short a summarized on slide 13 we have made tangible progress and are very pleased to deliver an aggregate $63 million of cost reductions quarter over quarter. This result represents a significant portion of our full target for 2017 and gives us line of sight to achieving incremental savings during the remainder of the year. A key driver to the $29 million reduction in SG&A and O&M is reduced payroll. Headcount has decreased by approximately 268 people on a net basis since December 2016 and by 163 people during Q1, 2017. These reductions have been focused on management positions, corporate support functions and third party contractors' across the company. As the point of reference we had approximately 450 people at the Allentown. Headquarters when we took over the company last December so this represents a very significant reduction on a relative basis.

It is also important to note that these figures include additions we have made to our team to selectively upgrade talent across the firm. We continue to pursue additional savings opportunities on both SG&A and O&M without compromising our commitment to operational excellence and safety. On the capital side we saved $34 million in CapEx versus Q1 2016. Our capital savings in the quarter included savings in our fossil fleet, lower purchases of nuclear fuel and reduced levels of corporate spending on information technology among other items. We continue to make progress on rationalizing capital expenditures for the balance of the year and in focusing our planned investments on driving the economic availability of key assets during high value periods.

Turning to slide 14, this was a transformational quarter for our balance sheet and capital structure. Our rapid actions on the balance sheet in the first quarter are the product of our risk management philosophy of preserving liquidity, extending maturities and deleveraging. As many of you are aware we raised $900 million in two concurrent financing transactions that closed in April including a new $500 million seven years secured Term Loan B and a new $400 million five year senior unsecured bond. We utilize net proceeds from these financings and cash on hand to fund the repurchase via tender of $900 million of our 2019 maturity.

Through the course of Q1 we also retired approximately $100 million of bonds through open market repurchases funded with cash. Lastly, we took the opportunity to reprice the first tranche of our existing Term Loan B lowering LIBOR spread and cash interest expense by 100 basis points to L+400.

The aggregate impact of these actions is a balance sheet with a smooth and manageable maturity profile over the next several years. We anticipate the next maturities in 2018 and 2019 can be addressed with cash from operations, asset sale proceeds and can now be comfortably refinanced. These actions in previous open market repurchases in aggregate are anticipated to provide approximately one turn of deleveraging through 2018. Slide 15 provides an overview of Talen's liquidity position at the end of the first quarter as adjusted for the completion of the financing transactions I just referenced. We ended the quarter with over 1 billion of available liquidity, the components of this liquidity include are existing 1.24 billion revolving credit facility, 180 million of letters of credit drawn against a revolver and 35 million of unrestricted cash on hand. This cash balance reflects the fact that we utilized approximately 100 million of excess cash during the quarter to purchase and retire bonds in our capital structure.

I'm also very pleased to report that we extended approximately 900 million of commitments to Talen's revolving credit facility for five years through June 2022, 346 million of commitments currently mature in 2020. We are grateful for the strong support of our bank group in this revolver extension and we continue the dialogue to extend the remaining three year commitments for a five year period. As evidenced by our actions in the first quarter we will continue to actively manage our balance sheet and take advantage of opportunities to make investments in our capital structure or to refinance indebtedness based on market conditions and other factors. In closing I would like to reaffirm our 2017 and 2018 guidance that we provided earlier this year, given that we issued guidance on March 30, our guidance already incorporates a significant portion of the commodity market deterioration we have experienced this year. Our EBITDA and cash flow guidance also incorporates these significant cost savings we have discussed with you and we are on track to achieve to these cost and CapEx targets.

With that I will turn it over to the operator for your questions. We appreciate your interest in Talen. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Jeff Cramer with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Jeff Cramer

I just wanted to check in on the asset sales, I guess specifically the IEC pipeline looks like you're pretty far down the road, just in terms of kind of ball-parking asset value, can you give us a range on that or maybe specific to the pipeline is it from a technical perspective this is able to be reversed back to Philadelphia?

Ralph Alexander

On the guidance on pricing we're honestly right on the middle of all this so we're not going to give you any on that. In terms of the technical side that looks absolutely doable there's a step to do some repair and some valve reversal that's being engineered as we speak. Though we don't really see that as a as a risk at this point.

Jeff Cramer

Okay. How long in the pipeline in miles?

Ralph Alexander

There is two pieces to it--

Alex Hernandez

Yes 84 miles across the pipeline.

Jeff Cramer

All right, that sounds like that's fairly eminent. And then just on the guidance reiterating guidance, I believe you guys incorporated the softer conditions when you provided it during the road show. Would you say then that you're still kind of in the middle of the range or skewing one way or the other?

Ralph Alexander

Yes we have no change I think you should expect the word the middle of the range and we had the benefit of providing guidance late in the first quarter and there's no change from a week we made earlier.

Jeff Cramer

Okay. And then just thinking about--I haven’t been through all of what was released but just thinking about the hedge position for 2017, is there detail somewhere, can you help I guess from a percentage of pricing perspective kind of where you are at hedges right now?

Ralph Alexander

Yes, we're well hedged for 2017. I think the firms hedge profile is approximately 75% for 2017. It's about 50% or so for 2018 and that’s consistent with a strategy that we've conveyed since the closing of the acquisition and one that will continue to implement going for year on year.

Jeff Cramer

Okay. I guess from a value perspective or thinking about at what levels -- I mean that’s above current strip in both years [indiscernible]?

Ralph Alexander

We haven’t historically disclosed the hedge prices. I'd say we executed a number of these hedges beginning in December following the close of the acquisition, we took advantage of two to three periods of market dislocation and very advantageous prices at two or three single points during the winter and again -- and all the hedges that have been put in place for 2018 and beyond are at the current strip through the course of the first quarter.

Jeff Cramer

Just lastly and I'll turn it over, on slide 12 the Q1 results by region does that include hedge benefits?

Ralph Alexander

It does include the hedge benefits, yes.

Our next question comes from Jason Mandel with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Jason Mandel

Just a couple questions on the cost savings that was obviously a very and remains a very, very big focus for the company. Since it was probably a month ago we had pretty material communications with the market. Anything new that you're finding interesting as opportunities for cost savings or still kind of along the same major items?

Alex Hernandez

I think we continue to make progress as planned. We spent a lot of time during the transition period analyzing what we wanted to do upon closing and we have found fertile ground to take those actions, we're taking them quickly and I would say we're making progress probably a bit ahead of the pace that we anticipated and so we're on target to deliver the cost savings that we discussed earlier this year.

Ralph Alexander

Just a follow up there's some things that have been structurally not -- I think we can get to right now, have now used fuel cost as an example. Those are beginning to now get into the season where we can start the conversation. So I would say there's a lever there, there's levers on just again being quite forensic cost whether it's real estate taxes and we're kind of looking at everything right now. So as Alex said a lot of fertile ground, we haven't been able to quantify all that yet but despite over the next 90 days we will have a point of view. We're not done maybe the best way to say it.

Jason Mandel

And maybe I will just ask one more on the CapEx number for the quarter just looked a little lower than I was expecting, anything special in there or is that kind of the rate we should expect throughout the year?

Ralph Alexander

Not nothing special there, what we did describe was just changing the capital budget and philosophy of the firm to focusing on key assets and focusing on investments that enhanced the availability of the firm and of our plants during key periods of value and rather than thinking about capital investments during the utility planning year or thinking about it linearly again we think about it on a specific economic and cash flow availability period. So again the aggregate capital number that we gave you in the guidance is still what we anticipate for the balance of the year. It won't be exactly linear quarter on quarter but the aggregate number is still on target.

Jason Mandel

Okay. Maybe I'll just ask one last one if you don't mind, in terms of the opportunities in the capital markets you got some real moves in security pricing in the last couple months or so and some opportunity potentially to take out some interest cost. How do you think about the near dated maturities versus some of the opportunities to take actually take debt out at a discount and cut interest costs as well.

Alex Hernandez

It's a great question, look we are active in the capital markets. We always watch our security prices and evaluate the return that we would keep on those investments in relation to every dollar that we deploy internally within Talen. It's not a coincidence that since the acquisition on December 6, we invested almost $200 million in our capital structure in the open market buying back debt at very attractive prices that both reduce interest expense and delever the firm and you should expect that with excess cash flow we'll continue to evaluate the same, right. Now there are other factors around market conditions preserving adequate levels of liquidity etcetera there we will evaluate but you should expect us to be watching and acting closely if the market opportunity presents itself.

Ralph Alexander

I guess to reinforce that philosophically I think for the first time within Talen, as we look at capital expenditures there's now new competitor called a lot of pricing on securities where before it was just an expansion about investing in the capital assets on the ground, right now frankly you do the things you need to do for reliability safety and sought performance but the ability to do what Alex talked about is very, very competitive today. So yes for sure we will sell on top of that.

Our next question comes from Kalpit Shah with Allstate Investments. Please go ahead.

Kalpit Shah

I was wondering what your views on the power markets were and more specifically what your views on PJM might be?

Ralph Alexander

Yes, honestly one of the things that I've really, really tried to change the culture at Talen is not to have a view on this just assume that it looks like it is today. We're just not smart enough to figure out what the future holds. So we are pretty much believe that we owe -- this is the world we will be in for a while whether its CP or energy markets and how do we design ourselves be able to be competitive in that world. So I think that simply put it's something -- I don't think you'll see us depending [ph] too much on our vision of the future in terms of markets.

Kalpit Shah

And then in terms of target leverage metrics I think you stated earlier you want to decrease it by one turn by 2018, did that I hear correctly and then also you know would you -- what do you think for 2019 and 2020 and so forth?

Alex Hernandez

I think we started here the journey with about 4.5 times leverage on the balance sheet, obviously that’s taking up this year given the backward data profile of EBITDA between '16 and '17 but at the same time we're moving pretty aggressively on the deleveraging side and so when you add the retirement of the '18 maturity. The balance of the '19 maturity and the bonds that we have repurchase in the open market the sum total of that is somewhere between $700 million and $800 million and more than a turn of deleveraging, right, so ultimately the headline level of leverage will be determined by the market but you can bet that we are working pretty aggressively to maintain and reduce leverage over time and $700 million to $800 million is quite significant number given our cap structure.

Kalpit Shah

And where would you feel comfortable?

Alex Hernandez

Well I would like to keep leverage where we started right below five times but again ultimately the leverage profile of the firm will be dependent upon external market conditions in periods of low margin prices that leverage will pick up slightly as it's doing in 2017 and in periods of positive market dislocation will work to reduce it but I think if we can stay below five times we would target that.

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from Charles Sharett with Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Charles Sharett

Can you talk about the nuclear caucus that was formed in Pennsylvania? Any conversation that you have had with them, any expectations around that or things you're hearing in the states?

Ralph Alexander

Well I mean the total discussion around nuclear plants generally and the zero emission credits as [indiscernible] finally called. Just to step back Talen under the previous management was a pretty big part of the Absa Group [ph] which we still are. As you know Absa sued State of Illinois to block this act [ph] that were approved there. The Absa party line which Talen had was all about -- this was pretty much a pure theoretical economic argument in terms of the purest where we were talking about free markets all the time. We have changed that a bit, these markets are intervened on very frequently by regulators also things are happening to these markets. So our view is more of a level playing field and you'll notice we were not part of the lawsuits if you look closely at Absa went through. In terms of the nuclear caucus obviously to the extent Pennsylvania decides that it's best interest to go ahead and do something there we would certainly be supportive from that perspective. So we haven't been in discussions with pretty much everybody where we're new kids in town where we shaping our philosophy on who we want to go from a regulatory perspective as well as a positioning the fleet. So I think we will see this active pretty everywhere and looking at the best possible outcome for Talen.

Charles Sharett

Is there anything that you're in relation to any potential legislation or any bill that’s brought in front of legislation? Do you have any expectations on timing there or anything that you have on a checklist?

Ralph Alexander

Not really, I mean I won't say that it's happening faster than we thoughts. I mean no one thought this is actually be approved in the first place and its pretty substantial as you know. This is pretty much created issues across the entire regulatory framework right because folks [ph] sitting there gone, my gosh if these acts are going to be allowed everywhere and the states are now intervening whether they are renewable energy credits x, whatever they are, what do we do? As well as PJM, themselves the [indiscernible] is trying to figure out what is this all means. There's a lot of debate about this. I think it's pretty confused at this point and the states have particular things they're trying to deal with in terms of jobs which is really the driver. [Indiscernible] and PJM want to make sure that the that the grid in the system is actually reliable with base load plants that are not just gas, they are quite worried about that outcome.

So a lot of moving parts here but so to answer your question I don't have a set of checklist, I think this is early days for Pennsylvania, but there is definitely momentum being built obviously we will stay active and see what we can do. We're not in any way shape or form assuming it happens, but if it's going to happen this feels to be a pretty fertile time for positive change from that standpoint.

Charles Sharett

Just my last question, do you know they would ask or they would ask for the same sort of $17 subsidy that I guess Ohio or other states are asking for?

Ralph Alexander

Ohio is good for Pennsylvania. I think these really early days in Pennsylvania right now but that's a good place to start.

Our next question comes from [indiscernible] with AIG. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Most of my questions have been answered, but I just have a couple what kind of cash balance you're comfortable with on the balance sheet given the revolver capacity?

Alex Hernandez

Look we will try to maintain a cash balance around the current level you know $35 million to $50 million. We obviously have a very sizable revolver, provides us plenty of liquidity but I think operation we'd like to target maybe $50 million or so of cash on hand on restricted basis.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then in terms of perhaps taking a dividend, at what point or what kind of leverage level would make you comfortable in taking a dividend out?

Alex Hernandez

I think it's too early to say, we're focused on understanding the long term cash generation capability of the firm. We're focused on executing the asset sales etcetera. At some point obviously it'll be a purpose to return capital to our owners but at the moment I think we're focused on the internal strategy and on executing the transactions we've talked about. So I think it would be premature for me to give you any guidance there.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay so if you assume that asset sales proceeds for the near term will be used to pay down debt?

Alex Hernandez

We have utilized and again as we said before it's no coincidence that the remainder of the maturities both in '18 and '19 are equal to approximately the asset sale proceeds that we have shared with you. We also anticipate generating positive cash flow both this year and next in excess of the maturities, right and so again premature to give you specific guidance but we intend to use a meaningful part of those proceeds for deleveraging purposes.

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from Larry Liou with JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Larry Liou

Just a point of clarification on your 2018 free cash flow guidance that does not include non-core asset sales right?

Alex Hernandez

Correct that does not included the benefit of sales, its purely operational cash flow and so you would add the one to $300 million on top of the cash from operations.

Larry Liou

Right, but does it include -- it does include the 2018 $400 million maturity? Ain't that down I guess is that why the range is so--

Alex Hernandez

No, not at all. I think it's just the interest expense on that maturity but it's why because we are two years away, it is obviously unusual for companies in our sector to give visibility into '18, the reason we did was because it gave us some sense of the cost actions we're taking and the impact which increases over time but the asset sales are not included in that cash flow guidance nor is the repayment of that maturity other than it's impact on interest expense.

Our next question comes from Sanjay Aiyar with Coherence Capital. Please go ahead.

Sanjay Aiyar

You talked about 50 million of certain cash as a minimum until you work your way up there. If an opportunity presented itself would you be aggressive in using the revolver to deal with open market purchases?

Alex Hernandez

We would and we have in the past so it's specific to the security prices of our ted [ph] and where they go during the course of the year we also have to evaluate long term liquidity and near term liquidity which we've got plenty of in relation to capturing discount but it's an equation we run very frequently and so we would use that lever if available and if we thought it was the right decision in the context of all those variables.

Sanjay Aiyar

Okay. And then as far as hedging, I thought when you did the deal that the recent deal that in 2019 you had 18% hedged, is that still the right number and what are your thoughts on increasing that?

Alex Hernandez

Yes, that is the right number I think it maybe slightly higher today than it was given we're active in the market every week. I think our target that we've conveyed publicly is 25% that's driven largely by liquidity that we generally see available in a three year period if liquidity and market prices present themselves. We will certainly increase that to higher levels to continue to derisk the firm.

Sanjay Aiyar

Okay. And just back to the debt management, do you think you would say you would prioritize near term maturities or just IRR on discounted bonds if you're going to make open market purchases?

Alex Hernandez

It's a great question, look it’s a trade-off. You know obviously some of our longer term debt is trading at 20, 30, even 40 points discount and on the other hand the near term debt is trading at or close to par and so we will absolutely preserve liquidity to retire the near term maturities that is obviously the first objective but you can be sure that we're always evaluating where and if to invest capital across the capital structure.

Sanjay Aiyar

One quick last if I can, I know the company was just taken fully private but have the sponsors committed to if necessary injecting more equity you know capacity markets are weaker than expected or deleveraging needs to happen quicker than expected?

Alex Hernandez

Look there's no, I don't think we foresee a need for that to happen you know you see that the cash flow generation profile of the firm organically is quite strong given the actions that we've taken in the out years beyond 2018 which Ralph and I haven't spent as much time on yet. There are further opportunities for reduction and so I think there may be a number of levers internally to generate incremental cash flow that at this point would not necessitate the need for equity coming into the firm.

At this point we have no further questions. So I would now like to conclude our question and answer session and turn the conference back over to Alex Hernandez for any closing remarks.

Alex Hernandez

Thank you. We appreciate your interest in Talen and we look forward to our next investor update and to seeing you as well on the road. Thanks very much.

Thank you for attending today's conference. The conference has now concluded. You may now disconnect.

