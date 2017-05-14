16 Dividend Increases: May 8-12, 2017

I like monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks because I consider such stocks to be candidates for further analysis.

Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch list helps me identify candidates for further analysis. Companies can only raise their dividends regularly if earnings grow sufficiently. In the last week, 16 companies on my watch list decided to increase their dividends. The following table provides a summary of these increases.

The table is sorted by percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

• Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM)

WFM operates natural and organic foods supermarkets. The company's stores offer produce, packaged goods, bulk, frozen, dairy, meat, bakery, prepared foods, coffee, tea, beer, wine, cheese, nutritional supplements, vitamins, body care, pet foods, and household goods. As of March 8, 2017, the company operated approximately 460 stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. WFM was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

On May 10, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 18¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 28.57%. The new dividend is payable on July 11 to shareholders of record on June 30, with an ex-dividend date of June 28.

• Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI)

SCI provides of deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company provides funeral and cemetery operations comprising of funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and related businesses. The company also provides professional services relating to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, and cremation services. SCI was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

The board of directors of SCI has declared a quarterly dividend of 15¢ per share. The new dividend is 15.38% above the prior dividend of 13¢ per share. The dividend is payable on June 30 to shareholders of record on June 15. The stock will trade ex-dividend on June 13.

• Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Founded in 1938 and headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, TSCO operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company provides equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment. It also provides hardware, truck, towing, and tool products, as well as seasonal products such as heating and power equipment, lawn and garden items, work and recreational clothing, and footwear. TSCO operates retail stores under the names Tractor Supply Company, Del's Feed & Farm Supply and Petsense.

On May 9, the company declared a dividend of 27¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 12.50% increase. The new dividend is payable on June 6 to shareholders of record on May 22, with an ex-dividend date of May 18.

• CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

CNO is a holding company for a group of insurance companies operating throughout the United States. The company develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets. It sells insurance products through career agents, independent producers, and direct marketing. CNO was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

The board of directors of CNO has declared a quarterly dividend of 9¢ per share. The new dividend is 12.50% above the prior dividend of 8¢ per share. All shareholders of record on June 9 will receive the new dividend on June 23.

• Convergys Corporation (NYSE:CVG)

CVG is engaged in customer experience outsourcing. The company provides customer management services to communications and media, technology, financial services, retail, and healthcare industries in North America and internationally. It helps businesses to create customer experiences across multiple interaction channels, such as voice, chat, e-mail and interactive voice response. CVG was founded in 1998 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Recently, CVG increased its quarterly dividend by 11.11% to 10¢ per share. All shareholders of record on June 23 will receive the new dividend on July 7.

• TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

TEL is a technology company involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensor solutions. TEL offers its products to approximately 150 countries primarily through direct selling to manufacturers, as well as through third-party distributors. Target markets include automotive, industrial equipment and consumer devices. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

Recently, TEL increased its quarterly dividend by 8.11% to 40¢ per share. The dividend is payable on June 9 to shareholders of record on May 26. The stock will trade ex-dividend on May 24.

• National Healthcare Corporation (NYSEMKT:NHC)

NHC is engaged in the operation of skilled nursing facilities with associated assisted living and independent living centers. The company provides sub-acute skilled and post-acute skilled nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services, and home healthcare services. It operates in 10 states in the United States, with owned and leased properties located primarily in the southeastern, northeastern, and Midwestern parts of the United States. NHC was founded in 1971 and is based in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

The company announced an increase of its quarterly dividend of 6.67% to 48¢ per share. The dividend is payable on September 1 to shareholders of record on June 30. NHC will trade ex-dividend on June 28.

• MSA Safety Inc. (NYSE:MSA)

Established in 1914, MSA develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in North America, Europe, and internationally. Products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems, and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection, fire and rescue helmets, and fall protection devices. MSA is based in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 35¢ per share, an increase of 6.06% over the prior quarterly dividend. The stock will trade ex-dividend on May 19, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on June 10.

• Leggett & Platt Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

LEG designs and manufactures a range of engineered components and products found in homes, offices, and automobiles. The company operates through four segments, Residential Furnishings, Commercial Products, Industrial Materials, and Specialized Products. It serves manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, mechanical springs, automobile seating, and more. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. LEG was founded in 1883 and is based in Carthage, Missouri.

Recently, LEG increased its quarterly dividend by 5.88% to 36¢ per share. The dividend is payable on July 14 to shareholders of record on June 15.

• Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS)

CTWS, through its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company in Connecticut and Maine in the United States. The company derives its income from the operations of four subsidiaries, namely, Connecticut Water Company, Maine Water Company, Chester Realty, Inc., and New England Water Utility Services, Inc. CTWS was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Clinton, Connecticut.

The company announced an increase of its quarterly dividend of 5.31% to 29.75¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on June 15 to shareholders of record on June 1, with an ex-dividend date of May 30.

• The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

CLX manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. The company sells its products through mass retail outlets, e-commerce channels, distributors, and medical supply providers. CLX was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Recently, CLX increased its quarterly dividend to 84¢ per share, an increase of 5.00% over the prior dividend of 80¢ per share. The dividend is payable on August 4 to shareholders of record on July 19.

• HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI)

HNI designs, manufactures and markets office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, and Taiwan. The company's office furniture products include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, and tables. Its hearth products include a line of gas, electric, wood and biomass burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings, and accessories. HNI was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa.

Recently, the board of directors of HNI declared a quarterly dividend of 28.5¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 3.64%. The stock will trade ex-dividend on May 17, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on June 1.

• Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, PAG is an international transportation services company that operates automotive and commercial vehicle dealerships in the United States and Western Europe. PAG distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts and services in Australia and New Zealand.

On May 10, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 31¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 3.33%. The dividend is payable on June 1 to shareholders of record on May 22. The stock will trade ex-dividend on May 18.

• j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Founded in 1995, JCOM provides Internet services worldwide. Through its Business Cloud Services segment, the company provides cloud services to business of all sizes, from individuals to enterprises, and licenses its intellectual property rights to third parties. The company's Digital Media segment specializes in the technology and gaming markets, men's lifestyle products and services, and a variety of other Web-related products and services. JCOM is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Recently, JCOM increased its quarterly dividend from 36.5¢ per share to 37.5¢ per share, an increase of 2.74%. JCOM will trade ex-dividend on May 17. The dividend is payable on June 2, to shareholders of record on May 19.

• Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Based in Irvine, California, SBRA is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in properties for the healthcare industry. On March 31, 2016, the company's investment portfolio included 178 real estate properties held for investment and leased to operators or tenants under triple-net lease agreements, as well as 10 preferred equity investments. The properties include various healthcare facilities, senior housing, and an acute care hospital.

Recently, SBRA increased its quarterly dividend by 2.38% to 43¢ per share. SBRA will trade ex-dividend on May 16. The dividend is payable on May 31, to shareholders of record on May 18.

• Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

MCHP develops, manufactures and sells specialized semiconductor products for a wide range of embedded control applications. The company sells its products through a network of direct sales personnel and distributors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers microcontrollers under the PIC brand name and development tools to enable system designers to program PIC microcontrollers for specific applications. MCHP was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

On May 9, the company declared a dividend of 36.15¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 0.14% increase. The dividend is payable on June 6 to shareholders of record on May 23.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

As a bonus, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, TSCO, LEG, and CTWS.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The adjusted earnings growth rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

TSCO's price line is below the stock's normal P/E ratio line (in blue) and near the primary valuation line (in orange), so the stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in TSCO in January 2007 would have returned 18.3% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

LEG's price line is a just above its normal P/E ratio and significantly above the primary valuation line, so the stock is trading above fair value. An investment in LEG in January 2007 would have returned 9.8% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Finally, let's look at CTWS:

The stock's price line is well above both the normal P/E ratio and the primary valuation line, indicating that CTWS is trading at a significant premium to fair value. An investment in CTWS in January 2007 would have returned 10.3% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.