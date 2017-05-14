Merus Labs' (MSLI) CEO Barry Fishman on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Merus Labs International Inc. (NASDAQ:MSLI)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 11, 2017 08:30 AM ET

Barry Fishman - CEO

Michael Bumby - CFO

Noel Atkinson - Clarus Securities

Good morning, and welcome to Merus Labs International earnings call for the second quarter of fiscal 2017. My name is Michael Bumby, Merus' Chief Financial Officer. Earlier this morning, we filed our financial statements and MDA on SEDAR and issued two press releases: first, our Q2 2017 earnings press release; and second, a notice that Merus has signed a definitive arrangement agreement with Norgine. Investors should refer to those documents for more details as well as a more comprehensive list of the factors and risks that could cause our results of operations and business outcomes to materially differ from those expressed or implied on today's call. Investors should also refer to the MD&A for a reconciliation of Merus' non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and gross basis revenues.

Thanks, Michael, and I welcome everyone to today's call. I will start by providing some very quick remarks related to our fiscal second quarter performance and then move to comment on the arrangement agreement with Norgine that was signed earlier today. After my opening remarks, we will be pleased to take your questions.

The second quarter of fiscal 2017 performance met our expectations with gross basis revenue of $25.9 million and adjusted EBITDA of $9.4 million. Our Sintrom technology transfer received a key approval in Spain last week, and we are pleased that our fiscal 2017 profit optimization initiatives are tracking well. Overall, we are on track to deliver our adjusted EBITDA guidance in the range of $44 million to $48 million for our fiscal year. We also announced that we signed a definitive agreement earlier this morning, under which Norgine will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Merus for $1.65 per share in cash, including the assumption of all debt obligations for a total enterprise value of approximately $342 million.

The transaction price of $1.65 per share represents a premium of 63% to yesterday's closing price of $1.01 on the TSX and a premium of 55% over the 30-day volume-weighted average price of $1.06. Norgine is a leading European specialist pharmaceutical company with a direct commercial presence in all major European markets. In 2016, Norgine's total product sales was approximately €300 million. They employ over 1,000 people across its commercial, development and manufacturing operations. Norgine is headquartered in Amsterdam and owns R&D and manufacturing sites in Wales and a manufacturing site in France.

After a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives on consultation with the company's financial and legal advisers and the special committee of independent Board of Directors, our board has unanimously concluded that this transaction is in the best interest of the company and our stakeholders.

We are pleased that this transaction appropriately recognizes the value of Merus' stable and diverse legacy product portfolio and our strong cash generation. The transaction is subject to court approval and the approval of the holders of at least 2/3 of Merus' common shares.

The company intends to mail out an information circular in the coming weeks that will provide additional details on the agreement, and a special meeting of the shareholders is expected to be held in July 2017. Directors and Senior Executive officers in Merus, who together hold an aggregate of approximately 5.7% of the issued and outstanding Merus common shares calculated on a non-diluted basis, have entered into voting support agreements with Norgine in favor of this transaction.

In addition to shareholder and court approvals, the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of all regulatory approvals and is expected to close by September 30, 2017.

The agreement also includes a non-solicitation covenant on the part of Merus subject to customary fiduciary out provisions that entitle Merus to consider and accept unsolicited superior offers and has a right in favor of Norgine to match any superior proposal.

If the arrangement agreement is terminated in certain circumstances, including if Merus enters into an agreement with respect to a superior proposal or if the Board of Directors in Merus withdraws or modifies its recommendation with respect to the agreement, Norgine will be entitled to a termination fee of $7.5 million.

Full details of the arrangement agreement will be included in a proxy circular to be mailed to Merus shareholders in accordance with securities laws. The board, after consultation with its financial and legal advisers, unanimously recommends that Merus shareholders vote in favor of the arrangement agreement.

The board has also received fairness opinions from both Rothschild & Company and Clarus Securities in connection with the agreement to the effect that, as of the date of such opinions and subject to the assumptions, limitations and qualifications set forth therein, the consideration to be received by Merus' common shareholders pursuant to the agreement is there from a financial point of view.

The transaction is structured as a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act in British Columbia. Further details regarding the terms of the transaction will be set out in an arrangement agreement which will be publicly filed by Merus on the sedar.com website.

This is very significant news for Merus, our investors and our employees. However, in the near term, it's business as usual for both companies, our employees, our customers and all other stakeholders. A detailed integration plan will be developed by a joint steering team with members from both organizations to ensure the process is managed effectively and carefully considers the needs of all stakeholders.

Thank you for your attention and interest in Merus Labs, and we will now open up the line to questions.

Noel Atkinson

I want to just ask a couple questions about the offer from Norgine. Could you talk about whether how this new offer came about from Norgine? And what was the process? Was this a sole inbound? Or was this a more, a result of a more extensive process?

Barry Fishman

Right. I think let me start off by saying we have used Rothschild as our financial adviser for several months. With their cooperation, we looked at a variety of strategic alternatives. One of the impetus for us to investigate a wide variety of strategic alternatives is that we had some inbound interest, which provided us with the opportunity to look at a wider range of options. So at the end of the day, the last three months has been quite busy for a small team of four people. And we're excited about the transaction with Norgine.

Noel Atkinson

Okay. Can you talk at all about the pricing of the Norgine deal versus some of that inbound interest you had?

Barry Fishman

I would say that at this point in time, it's probably inappropriate for me to comment on what other options we looked at. Suffice it to say that the entire board unanimously supports the Norgine proposal and we believe that the price is fair and good for all shareholders.

Noel Atkinson

Okay. Were there any, are there any financing or regulatory headwinds you see to the deal being completed from, on the side of Merus?

Barry Fishman

No, none at all. Mike, if you want to comment on that?

No, the standard sort of closing conditions are in place. But there's nothing that we see as a significant impediment at this stage to closing.

Noel Atkinson

Okay. And then just in terms of going to the actual product portfolio for a sec. Are there any milestones that are left in terms of the technology transfer to the new producers in order to kind of move forward now? Is it all completions? Are you moving forward as if the full $8 million a year of cost savings will now start to be realized?

Barry Fishman

Thanks for the question, Noel, and I appreciate it. Last week, we issued a press release with respect to this interim tech transfer. We did note that approximately 80% of the value of the overall tech transfer savings of $8 million has been realized and approved by the regulatory authorities. So we have, number one, both of our contract manufacturers have been approved to manufacture the product. And the Spanish market provided us with an approval on the active ingredient source. We are waiting, however to complete the additional 20%. Some select markets will call it much lower volumes than the Spanish market in order to complete the full 100% of all approvals required to achieve the $8 million run rate in tech transfer savings.

Barry Fishman

So at this time, I'd like to thank those who have joined the call for your interest in Merus Labs. And I hope you all have a great day. Take care, everyone.

