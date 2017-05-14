Reliance is now getting oversold and can have a bounce.

Price target for Reliance Steel & Aluminum... It could reach $73.14 before close on 05/19

What does this company do:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) is a metals service center company, which engages in processing and distribution of metals. Its products include alloy steel, aluminum, brass and copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, and titanium. Its services include bean bar and tube cutting, bending, forming and shaping, coil and flat roll processing, machining and manufacturing, plate and sheet cutting and burning, and special services. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Source: Forbes

Rationale behind this prediction:

The price target and prediction time frame has been computed by A-Vinci algorithm. This algorithm was quite effective as explaining the behavior of the stock in past 22 years - With the exception of 1 year in 2001 where it's 2 out 3 predictions were correct, in all other years, it's prediction on Reliance stock has been 100% perfect.

What are technical indicators telling about this stock:

We all love technical indicators as we can talk to anyone in financial word with our secret language. As of today, 4 of the indicators are saying I should buy Reliance, however three are saying, let's sell it and our RSI friend is neutral.

How are insiders playing this stock

Boy, I would love to be an insider on this stock. Seems like they have the art of finding the peaks, however not the bottoms, they are truly insiders

How is the short interest:

The short interest % is decreasing (over the period: Jan 1, 2017 to May 15, 2017) for Reliance steel and aluminum stands at -7.12%, which shows a decrease in the number of investors who are betting on the bearish trend for the stock.

How about Hedge Funds:

Hedge fund allocations show a positive signal for the stock. Funds like Victory capital management and Acadian asset management are increasing the allocations.

Are there any other stocks like this :

As you start looking at similar stocks to Reliance, you can check out WWD. It has shown quite similar behavior of trading over past few months as seen in the chart below

What do other websites say about Reliance

As we click on finviz link, we can see finviz is also showing positive fundamentals for the stock

Source: Finviz

Million Dollar Question: Do you believe in this prediction?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.