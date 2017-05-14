Last Week Speculative Gold Longs Sold The Most Contracts In Over 5 Years - Ready To Buy?

The Trump administration's firing of James Comey is showing a lot of political volatility not priced into markets and the USD and we think gold will benefit.

Physical demand in Asia seems to be getting stronger as buyers feel more comfortable with the current gold price.

Speculative gold positions plummeted by over 48,000 contracts over the past week which is the biggest drop in over 5 years.

The latest Commitment of Traders (COT) report showed a massive drop in the speculative gold long position, as speculative longs closed out their positions at the fastest pace in more than 5 year. Interestingly enough, all the activity was on the long side as the short position barely moved during the week.

As for silver, speculators continued their massive sell-off as we saw both longs selling and shorts shorting. In terms of the silver speculative position, this continued one of silver's longest and fastest drops in the 10+ year history of the Commitment of Traders report

We will get more into some of these details but before that let us give investors a quick overview into the COT report for those who are not familiar with it.

About the COT Report

The COT report is issued by the CFTC every Friday, to provide market participants a breakdown of each Tuesday's open interest for markets in which 20 or more traders hold positions equal to or above the reporting levels established by the CFTC. In plain English, this is a report that shows what positions major traders are taking in a number of financial and commodity markets.

Though there is never one report or tool that can give you certainty about where prices are headed in the future, the COT report does allow the small investors a way to see what larger traders are doing and to possibly position their positions accordingly. For example, if there is a large managed money short interest in gold, that is often an indicator that a rally may be coming because the market is overly pessimistic and saturated with shorts - so you may want to take a long position.

The big disadvantage to the COT report is that it is issued on Friday but only contains Tuesday's data - so there is a three-day lag between the report and the actual positioning of traders. This is an eternity by short-term investing standards, and by the time the new report is issued it has already missed a large amount of trading activity.

There are many ways to read the COT report, and there are many analysts that focus specifically on this report (we are not one of them) so we won't claim to be the exports on it. What we focus on in this report is the "Managed Money" positions and total open interest as it gives us an idea of how much interest there is in the gold market and how the short-term players are positioned.

This Week's Gold COT Report

This week's report showed the second straight week that gold speculative positions fell. For the week, they fell a stunning 48,489 contracts, which was the largest fall we have seen in over 5 years. While the longs were closing out contracts at a fast pace, shorts were barely active on the week as they only increased their position by a measly 23 contracts - far below what we would have expected given the price action on the week.

Moving on, the net position of all gold traders can be seen below:

Source: GoldChartsRUS

The red-line represents the net speculative gold positions of money managers (the biggest category of speculative trader), and as investors can see, we saw the net position of speculative traders decrease by about 48,000 contracts to 100,000 net speculative long contracts. At slightly under 100,000 net speculative contracts, we are getting to levels which have been historically (at least over the past few years) good times to initiate long gold positions. The 50,000 contract level would be much more desirable, but still we are certainly not at high levels in COT gold positioning any more.

As for silver, the action week's action looked like the following:

Source: GoldChartsRUS

The red line which represents the net speculative positions of money managers, showed another huge decrease in bullish silver speculators as their total net position fell by around 21,000 contracts to a net speculative long position of 55,000 contracts. Silver's drop over the past month has been one of the most extreme drops in the past 10 years - though we were starting at an extreme high so we have yet to reach the lows seen in 2014-2016.

As we alluded to earlier, unlike gold, silver's drop this week was almost equally long closing out positions and shorts establishing new positions:

Source: CFTC

That shows some confidence from shorts that they believe the silver price can drop further. Based on the above data we see that the speculative short position of 35,000 contracts is approaching levels last seen in early 2016 - before silver took off for the first half of the year.

Source: GoldChartsRUS

While we still have a way to go before the short speculative position approaches its previous highs, it is certainly elevated compared to historical norms. Something positive for the long side.

Our Take and What This Means for Investors

In addition to speculative positioning dropping, we are seeing some positives in terms of physical demand in the East (primarily India and China). As Reuters reports:

Gold demand in Asia rose this week as a dip in bullion prices enticed buyers to make new purchases, with the metal being sold at a higher premium in top consumer China.

The international benchmark spot gold plunged to an eight-week low of $1,213.81 an ounce earlier this week. In India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, gold futures were trading around 28,000 rupees per 10 grams on Friday, down 4 percent in nearly four weeks. "Demand has been good in the last few weeks. Consumers are comfortable at the current price level," said Kumar Jain, vice president, Mumbai Jewellers Association.

While not a stunning increase in demand, it certainly shows demand for gold picking up, while Chinese silver price premiums have been rising as well.

Finally, we wanted to mention our thoughts on the Trump firing of FBI director James Comey. While it is beyond the scope of our piece to analyze it politically, it certainly had a reaction in currency markets as the US Dollar dropped on the news. This makes a lot of sense to us as it shows a loss in confidence that the Trump Administration will be able to make promised changes to healthcare and the tax system, as this divisive move will only increase animosity in the US Congress. Additionally, the FBI Director's reference to the President as "outside the realm of normal," doesn't ease the potential volatility that may come from the White House in the future.

Uncertainty, volatility, and a lack of cooperation in the US government on a scale that we have not seen a long time is not in our view a recipe for the historically low volatility seen in US markets. Whatever the reason for the lack of concern by investors, we think that this past week's political circus in Washington shows there is a reason to be concerned and cautious. That is good for precious metals especially considering that all of this is US Dollar-centric.

Thus, this week we will be changing our short-term view on gold and our medium-term view on silver. For gold, we are going from Neutral to Neutral-Bullish in the short-term as we are at much healthier COT levels, physical buying is picking up in the East, and we think there is a lot of risk in markets that is not being accurately priced in. The main reason we are not going completely bullish on gold in the short-term is that in our experience, gold tends to hit important technical levels after large momentum swings. In this case that would be the $1200 per ounce level, which we wouldn't be surprised to be tested by gold traders.

As for silver, we are maintaining our short-term outlook and we are going from Neutral-Bearish to Bullish in the medium-term as the extreme speculative positioning highs we have seen are behind us, and the risk-reward over the medium-term has improved significantly.

For those investors who have not repurchased some of their previous precious metals long positions we think its past time to buy back some previously sold positions. This means that we believe short-term speculators should consider increasing their precious metals positioning for a short-term bounce in gold and silver positions (SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV), and ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Trust ETF, etc).

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGOL, SIVR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.