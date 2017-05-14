Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases - Week Of May 15-19, 2017

The week of May 15-19th is a very quiet earnings week as there are no Canadian Dividend All-stars expected to report earnings. That being said, there was plenty of action last week so let's take a glance at the week that was.

LAST WEEK - RESULTS

Last week there a number of All-Stars that were poised to raise dividends. Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV), Aimia (OTCPK:GAPFF)[TSE:AIM], CI Financial Corp (OTCPK:CIFAF) [TSE:CIX], Emera (OTCPK:EMRAF)[TSE:EMA], Lassonde Industries (OTC:LSDAF)[TSE:LAS.A] and Telus (NYSE:TU)[TSE:T] were all expected to announce. Of that group, four raised their dividends and one, Aimia Inc, took a fairly major hit this past week. Of note, both Franco Nevada and Telus are dual-listed which means they can be found on both the major U.S. and Canadian stock exchanges, while the others can be purchased by U.S. investors either on the TSX or through the OTC market. Here are my estimates vs actuals:

Both Franco Nevada and Lassonde Industries rewarded dividend growth investors [DGI] with an as expected raise. Franco Nevada continues to be one of the only reliable dividend growth gold companies as they announced a 4.5% raise to a new quarterly rate of $0.23/share. Of note, FNV pays out their dividend in US dollars. On their part, Lassonde has demonstrated a commitment to high dividend growth with a 20% raise for a new quarterly rate of C$0.61/share. As of end of day Friday May 12, their yield rose from 0.86% to above 1%.

Although CI Financial and Telus did reward investors with a dividend raise, both raises were significantly below expectations. That being said, it is not all that surprising as both of their dividend growth rates have shown signs of slowing down over the past few years, and their latest raise may be indicative of what investors can expect moving forward.

For the first time since 2007, when Emera had not raised dividends for 12 consecutive months, Emera has kept their dividend steady for 5 consecutive months. Should investors be worried? Not at all. As per their latest conference call management was quoted as saying " we continued to make good progress on our growth initiatives that we expect will grow earnings and allow us to continue to target our 8% annual dividend growth rate through 2020". Historically, Emera has no set pattern by which they raise dividends but investors should be comforted by the fact that the company remains committed to dividend growth.

Finally, we get to Aimia Inc. Unfortunately for investors, Aimia took a massive hit this past week, ending the week down 56%. The reason? Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) [TSE:AC], Aeroplan's largest customer, has decided to walk away from the loyalty program after their contract expires in 2020. What does this mean for Aimia's dividend growth future? Prior to Air Canada's announcement, Aimia's yield was already high as it hovered around 9%. As of close Friday, their yield is now sitting at 20.67% and in the near future at least, I would definitely not expect a raise and the company may even consider a dividend cut.

What about the others? Unfortunately for DGI, Alaris Royalty Corp (OTC:ALARF)[TSE:AD], High Liner Foods Inc. (OTC:HLNFF)[TSE:HLF], Finning International (OTCPK:FINGF)[TSE:FTT] and Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTC:BPZZF)[TSE:BPF.UN] all failed to announce increases. Alaris, Finning and Boston Pizza are all considered past due for a raise and they only have until the end of this year to announce a raise if they are to maintain their status as Canadian Dividend All-Stars.

CONCLUSION

Last week produced mixed results with a couple of companies disappointing with raises below expectations. In Aimia, we may have witnessed the demise of another Canadian Dividend All-Star in as many weeks, the other being Home Capital Group (OTC:HMCBF). Aimia will be hard pressed to maintain their status amid the potential for a significant decline in revenues to go along with a yield that is currently astronomically high. With Air Canada leaving the Aeroplan fold, the fear is that others will also soon follow suit and along with those concerns comes uncertainty for the company. Likewise, there are a number of companies that appear to be in danger of losing their status as All-Stars over the coming months. It has been proven time again that history is not a precursor to future success. Although, historical analysis does have a role to play, further due diligence is required. A company with Canadian Dividend All-Star or US Dividend Champions status does not guarantee it's a good investment.

If you would like to receive further articles related to this series, please click the "Follow" text at the top of this page next to my profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.