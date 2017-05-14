Finally A Bottom?

Introduction

Our view is that gold and silver are money. However, in today's financial system they are traded primarily as paper derivatives. One day, we believe that precious metals will be set free from their paper chains and leap in value. We can't predict the timing of this inevitable monetary reset; therefore, our strategy is to remain long precious metals while occasionally hedging downside risk.

We write regular columns on the SPRD Gold Trust (NYSEARCA: GLD) and the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA: SLV) which outline our week-ahead views and positioning.

Summary View

Last week, we cautioned readers to "not convince yourself that there cannot be more downside ahead for silver." Indeed, SLV was sold lower for two straight days before recovering to finish the week slightly higher. We added to our positioning here in both SLV and in silver mining stocks. While the bottom appears to be in here, there could be additional downside ahead.

The metrics that we follow suggest that now should be a good buying point for both GLD and SLV.

Technical Picture

Last week, we noted that "the bottoming process could take several days in a rounded bottom," and that is apparently what has happened last week in SLV. The reader will note that almost every bottom (and top) in SLV can be modeled in a rounded line. We would be more bullish for SLV if it had risen higher above the prior support line; one might view this area as "no mans land," where price can move in either direction, perhaps dramatically.

Our belief is that the drop below the prior support line provided the opportunity for short-sellers to cover before the next leg higher.

SLV bulls will want price to steadily rise above the $15.50 level and overtake $16.00 above (near the more recent low). It is of utmost importance for bulls to remain above the December 2016 low of $14.85. Below this level, the uptrend pattern from January 2016 may appear to be over.

Commercial Positioning

Here are the week-to-week summary changes in the Commitment of Traders ("COT") report published each Friday (with Tuesday's data). From Tuesday to Tuesday, the commercial shorts decreased their positioning by a dramatic 19.4% in the COMEX gold market and 20.0% in the silver market. Hedge funds decreased their long position in gold by an astonishing 20.9% and reduced their long position in silver by a whopping 24.8%. Make no mistake, these are enormous changes that suggest that a near-term bottom may be in place for both metals.

Even more bullish is the fact that open interest increased while commercial short interest decreased; this means that not only did commercial banks cover short positions, but they also added to their long positions.

Since the Tuesday COT report, there was a significant increase in silver open interest of 9.3%, as below. We cannot be sure if this increase relates to continuing short covering by the commercial banks, or whether they added to their short position; we are tempted to believe that the commercial banks continued to cover below the former support line. Why would they initiate new shorts at relatively the same price that they covered the prior shorts? Unfortunately, we won't know that answer to this question until next Friday.

Safe Havens and Alternatives

We have developed a couple of proprietary indicators that measure the relative value of GLD and SLV versus both safe haven assets (like TIPs) and mining shares. The premise of the indicator below is that SLV will mean-revert to follow both safe haven assets and the value of mining shares. This indicator is suggesting a bullish picture. This suggests that if safe havens and mining shares continue to rally, then SLV should outperform to the upside.

The chart below shows our indicator in black vs. the price of SLV in blue.

