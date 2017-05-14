Truett-Hurst's (THST) CEO Phillip Hurst on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Truett-Hurst, Inc. (NASDAQ:THST)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 11, 2017, 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Jerome Dyson - Controller

Phillip Hurst - President and CEO

Evan Meyer - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Operator

Good day. And welcome to the Truett-Hurst Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2017 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

Please also note that this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to [ph] Jerome Dyson (00:41), Controller. Please go ahead.

Jerome Dyson

Thank you and hello, everyone. I want to thank you for joining us today for Truett-Hurst earnings call for the third quarter of fiscal 2017, which ended on March 31, 2017. Joining me today is Phillip Hurst, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Evan Meyer, our Chief Financial Officer.

This afternoon's conference call contains forward-looking statements based on our current expectations. Numerous risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in these statements.

Many of the factors that will determine future results are beyond the company's ability to control or predict, you should not place any undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, and the company undertakes no obligation to update these statements, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise.

There are many factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements, including all the risk factors in our 10-K that was filed with the SEC on September 28, 2016, and also available on our website.

And with that, it is my pleasure to turn the call over to Truett-Hurst’s President and CEO, Phillip Hurst.

Phillip Hurst

Thank you very much, Jerome. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining our call today. During today’s call I am going to provide a few brief opening statements then turn the call over to our CFO, Evan Meyer to go to the financials in more detail and then back to me for brief business review and closing remarks.

Overall, the wine industry continues to grow, especially at the premium level, we call this the premiumization in the wine industry has been happening for about three years. Direct-to-consumer however still the fastest growing segment albeit on the smaller days as we have seen more -- and we have seen more and more pressure on supply as we prepare for the upcoming 2017 harvest. We have got a lot of rains here, the grapes are growing well, so we are hopeful that this harvest is much larger than last harvest and gives a little pressure on great pricing.

The third quarter for Truett-Hurst was a busy one. We finished moving our VML tasting room to our Dry Creek state and we are currently moving our wine equipment out of the winery that was leased on the Westside Road property to the new custom-crush facility for the harvest of 2017.

We have also received several prestigious wine ratings that I am going to share with you a little bit later today and I will provide an update as well on sales and marketing. Evan Meyer, our CFO will walk through this quarter’s financials and provide more detail on the bank and credit facility, including information on the rate we receive and our work on developing our renewal for next year.

So with that said, I will turn the call over to Evan.

Evan Meyer

Hi. Great. Thanks and thank you everyone for joining us on the call today. First, I’d just like to take a moment to welcome our new Corporate Controller, [ph] Jerome Dyson (4:11) who started with us on February 22nd. Jerome is over 17 years of international accounting and finance experience and brings a fresh perspective to our business along with his big four background in collection of professional certificates and I am very happy to have in here and welcome Jerome.

Jerome Dyson

Thank you.

Phillip Hurst

Welcome.

Evan Meyer

Okay. So let’s go to the financial update section of the deck we’d prepared for you today. Just -- so you guys just follow on. Slide four and six relate to fiscal Q3 while slides five and seven relates to the fiscal year-to-date period. So the first slide four presents the company’s statement of operations to the third quarter of fiscal 2017 which is the three-month period ended March 31, 2017. And to make it easier to follow on, I will be referring to the number of rows on the left hand side of each of the financial slides.

So with that row one, revenues increased 8.9% on sales of $5.3 million. That's an increase of about $400,000 versus the prior year. We saw 12.4% lift in wholesale segment mostly as a result of additional promotional activities for several of the company’s private label brands. On the DTC side which is our tasting rooms and wine club we were flat compared to the prior year.

Moving down row three, the overall gross profit percentage increased to 37.9% from 35.1%. The quarter experienced lower depletion allowance or sales discounts, which helped to provide improve performance. On the wholesale side we saw a 4.5 margin points decrease and on the DTC side we saw a 1.5 point margin increase.

On row 11, total operating expenses were $0.1 million or 7.5% higher over the prior year, primarily related to the payment fees for an additional sales rep that we hired for the wholesale segment and two other new hires.

On row 18, net income for the period was $65,000 versus $182,000 net loss in the prior year. Row 19 EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a non-GAAP financial measure we began presenting into this quarter. EBITDA was $39,000 of the current quarter versus $92,000 in the prior year quarter. Rows 20 and 21, OpEx as percent of net sales, as you can see, we have also leveraged here given the rate of increase in expense versus revenue.

Moving along to slide five now, which represents also the statement of operations, but for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2017. Row one, revenue decreased 14.2% on net sales of $17 million. This was a reduction of $2.8 million versus the prior year. We saw a 19.9% decline in wholesale and a 5.9% increase in DTC.

On row three, the overall gross profit percentage increased to 34.7% from 42.9%, an increase of 1.8 percentage points, primarily caused by the segment mix of the rate, the amount of DTC to wholesale.

On the wholesale side we had a 0.1 margin point decrease and on the DTC side we saw a 0.8 margin point decrease. On the DTC side we have been conducting a few more internet sales this fiscal year and on the wholesale side we experiencing our sales are more heavily weighted to some lower margin retailers.

Row 11, operating expenses of $6 million, decreased by $0.1 million versus the prior year and represents the company’s continued efforts on our on cost control. Row 18 net income for the nine months year-to-date was $537,000 versus a $17,000 loss in the prior year. Row 19, EBITDA, the non-GAAP financial measure was $1.4 million for the nine months fiscal year-to-date versus $722,000 in the same period for the prior year.

Okay, slide eight, presents the segment analysis for the nine months ended March 31, 2017. We have already touched on a lot of this already on first two slides that basically the takeaways here are year-to-date wholesale revenue decline caused by $2 retailers that had not being performing as well as they did in fiscal year ’16. DTC sales continued outperform at 5.9% increase over the prior year and the overall margin percentage embedded in the prior year, primarily due to the greater mix of DTC to wholesale.

Okay, slide nine shows select balance sheet data at June 30, 2016 versus March 31, 2017. Now similar to last quarter at first glance it appears as though we experienced a dramatic drop in cash versus June 30, but the reality is once again paid down in credit facility at 3/31 and increased the availability under the line we does not view this at June 30, 2016.

So for rows five and 12 to compare apples-to-apples we need to take the $0.5 million cash balance at 3/31 and added to the $5.7 million availability under the credit facility to arrive at $6.2 of sales in fact we have greater cash from resources at 3/31/17 versus June 30, 2016.

Another data point I would like to highlight is the company’s average not here on issue but the company’s average borrowings under the credit facility during the current fiscal quarter were $4.2 million versus average borrowings in the same quarter last year $6.6 million.

Range this year, so the minimum points or the maximum point was 1.3 versus the prior year was 5.3, so you can see the company has produced a much more stable performance in terms of its working capital and liquidity.

Row 11 you have seen the business generated about $1.7 million of working capital during the period, spilt for evenly between, they are inventories in AP on rows seven, eight and 10. We are in tax year similar to the previous quarter rates to a single customer to which we make one large sale per year that just happens to coincide with mainly the fiscal year June 30, as of June 30, 2016 that customers AR was 711 grants and zero 3/31.

So moving to slide 10, which we update regarding the bank and the credit facility, I have indicated in the 8-K that was filed yesterday, May 10, 2017. In Q4 the company was notified by a surrender that an $844,000 gain recorded in fiscal 2017 Q1 related to the VML/Westside Road lease termination was disallowed and excluded from the definition of EBITDA for purposes of calculating the company’s debt service coverage ratio.

That debt service coverage ratio is basically takes the trailing 12-month cash flow of the company, which primary -- the primary component of which is EBITDA takes that ratio of that to the company’s debt service on its credit facility and the company was required to maintain a ratio of 1.5x and for Q2 the company performed at 0.75x and 0.95x in Q3 and so that was the ratio that was calculated, meaning when we move the $844,000 gain that was recorded in Q1.

So the company expects to be in compliance with its covenants set forth on its credit facility as of June 30, 2017. The company is currently working with its lender in good faith to develop our new plan for the existing credit facility that expires on July 29, 2017.

And so with that, we will conclude our financial update and I will now turn it back over to Phil for the business update.

Phillip Hurst

Thank you very much, Evan. Excellent job. Evan has just completed the restructure of his department by hiring Jerome as our new Controller and the new Assistant Controller and I have to say team is performing very, very well in conjunction with the team that was here prior to when he got here. So, very pleased with the efforts. Thank you.

Before I start the formal business update, I just want to take a moment to focus on something that’s truly very important for company and that are our wine reviews. As you know most consumers around the country take lot of their purchase decisions on review that they see on the shop or they read magazines.

So it’s important that we continue to receive awards especially in the 90 point over on category. So I am very pleased to report you today the results of Robert Parker’s Northern Sonoma County Wine Rating, which just came out about two weeks ago and the results of prestigious North Coast Wine Challenge that takes place every year up here hosted by the Press Democrat.

As you will see on the slide we have five new 90 point plus scores from Robert Parker and this is especially important, because the premium wine and [ph] champagne (16:25) categories are very, very competitive and so very proud of these scores.

Our winemaker Ginny Lambrix and her team are doing excellent job. And also you will see the result of the North Coast Wine Challenge where got an additional four more 90 point wines and one very notable 98 point review and Gold and Best of Class on our fantastic [ph] THST Rock (16:54).

Needless to say, these scores validate our winemaking strategy but they also help us with our direct-to-consumer sales and help us found this credibility with both existing and new exclusive brand partners and it really differentiates us from our competition. It’s very nice to go into big customers and tell them that we have a 95 point or 94 point winemaker on our staff running our wine making.

So now I would like to move on to the business update, I would like to start with operations and production. As you have -- as we have discussed with you number of times in the past, the VML Tasting Room on Westside Road was closed and relocated to our Dry Creek estate at the end of December and that moving very smooth, although, as you can imagine two tasting rooms in the three small footprint has been a bit of a learning curve with all. But I -- teams are doing excellent job, sales are good, all things considered, so we are very pleased with that.

We have received the building permit to remodel and update barrel room that’s on the property right now, so we are going to begin construction in about 10 days or so and create a nice little VML Tasting Lounge. So our wine club members are very pleased with that. It shows that wine club members are very pleased with that as well. So we are confident that’s going to be a nice evolution for the property there.

We have also discussed that we have to move the wine making facility from same Westside Road location. We have to make about 700 tons of our ultra-premium clean wires and Dry Creek is in there and it’s allows with that facility probably about 40,000 cases.

So we are moving one of our wine making equipment, our barrels and our staff to custom-crush facility, brand new custom-crush facility and really this leasing space of that, so we are actually still managing all of our wine making and overseeing our own staff and own barrels ourselves, really just renting facility, the facility is called Sugarloaf. It’s the state-of-the-art facility just down the road from the company. We are really excited about our partnership, will be ownership there. We do hold a 40,000 case permit for the Dry Creek estate and we are investigating the potential to build our winery there as well.

As it relates to we’ve now really the most important segment in our business as we stabilize the other elements of the business, the focus is really on sales and marketing. As it relates to the Focus 5, we continue to grow the items that are already in place and we are seeing nice stability and growth there with those products and now starting to introduce some new items to those customers as well.

As you all know, distribution is critical in this country and we spend considerable time strengthening our distributor network over the last six months and our distributors are really starting to acknowledge and support the growth of our business. They are starting to understand the importance of the retail exclusive category. We have got a very important national account, meeting with our largest distributor Healdsburg next week. So it feels very good to get the attention and support of our big retail -- of our big distributors, also starting to bring new deals to the company as well which we haven’t seen before.

We are expanding our sales and marketing organization primarily really sales. We have hired a senior director for YouTube sales in Chicago, worked for several very prestigious wine companies in the past. He is only been on board for a couple of months now and making really nice impact on the company. We have promoted one of our people here to western region sales manager and we have an open position for a senior director for western sales as well. So making quite an investment in sales, but we are seeing some nice early results.

We are also looking to expand our customer base. We have talked about this in the past, the Focus 5 customers are doing well. We have done nice job focusing on them but it’s time to expand, reduce the concentration risks with those customers, so we have several new proposals are to several very large national change and I am hopeful that we will see some results of those efforts coming up soon.

Seeing nice results from some of the promotions that we have done over the past six months or so and one specific example, we ran a promotion with a very large customer on a key items. Sales were up 40% on that particular item and sale units are up 48% on that item. So this is a confirmation for both us and the retailers and our brands pull when there are promotion.

Finally I want to talk a little bit about our national brands, we have three national brands that we are focusing on now, Colby Red, the very important fast marketing brand with our partner Daryl Groom continue to grow for us around country was listed by United Airlines on the International Business Class last year. We have got on the proposal for Business Class again this year. That business is looking good.

We have a brand called Dearly Beloved, that brand has started as a private label for one of our Focus 5 customers about seven years ago. They gave us permission to expand that brand into retailers around the country and we have been very successful with that today and we look to expand that significantly over the next year or two.

And we have a brand called Healdsburg Ranches that we recently re-packaged and raise the price on and distributors are seeing very excited about that brand as well, but it’s new back into the market.

From a marketing perspective, we are evaluating new social media marketing investment from direct-to-consumer segment primarily as it relates to our wholesale segment we are really looking to partner with our large retailers for store tastings, which are very important displays and seasonal promotions that I mentioned earlier.

With all that said, I'll turn it back to the operator for any questions-and-answers.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question will come from [ph] Ethan Scar (23:55), a private investor. Please go ahead with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Good afternoon. And I'm curious I seem to get -- I'm getting lot of mail advertising from these companies that want to deliver wine to meet my house why other alcohol? And is that any possible growth opportunity to Truett-Hurst?

Phillip Hurst

Yeah. Absolutely. And nice to have you on call again, we appreciated. Yes. So we do that now. That’s a big part of our direct-to-consumer business. Our direct mailings to customers around the country, more and more states are up -- are opening for direct-to-consumer shipments and we are definitely taking advantage of that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. But, well, that’s good, I am glad to hear, but I saw these companies appear to be like more they local warehouses that just that only deliver, they don’t have a retail store, they only deliver to people who want to buy at homes, you order and they deliver it to you the same day or next day, I don’t know what is it, but I never use it?

Phillip Hurst

Yeah.

Unidentified Analyst

Is that kind of thing also possibility or not?

Phillip Hurst

Absolutely. Absolutely. All those direct-t-consumer options we are looking at right now. It’s a really fast growing segment of the wine industry. It’s a relatively small base right now but I would say all opportunity there.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. I looked on your website and also on the SEC’s website, I couldn’t find presentation that accompanied this -- the earnings release today, just where you have…

Evan Meyer

Yeah. We are checking on that now. We look at it before the call, while we are checking on it now. It’s a bit new to the team that’s starting here now, so we are working on the feedbacks, but it will be up shortly.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Well, this is in the first quarter, I have, many will find it, just let you know that, I don’t have…

Phillip Hurst

I think if the team…

Unidentified Analyst

I think it just -- it takes time apparently it takes time to display on the web, I don’t know what the situation is, but it has in the past, but now define sometimes, all interpreting to see with the call. What are the, it sounds you have lot of different items in the fire for growth, when we might be see the result of that, I guess?

Phillip Hurst

As soon as possible, the sales pipeline in the retail exclusive category is very long as you can imagine.

Unidentified Analyst

Sure.

Phillip Hurst

Private labels and retailers which is our real strategic history, decisions from big retailers, so it does take time, so it will take some time to see the results of those but we are definitely making progress. We will see results a little bit sooner as it relates to the national brand and so we are putting effort behind that now and yes, I mean, we have been telling you for awhile that we are rebuilding and stabilizing the foundation of the company and we are starting to see some of the results of that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Great. Well, I look forward to seeing future good results hopefully and thank you very much for all the hard work.

Phillip Hurst

Absolutely. Appreciate the comments.

Evan Meyer

So, Ethan, this is Evan Meyer, CFO. So if you go to the press release that issued under the -- at the end of the earnings call paragraph there is link, www.webcaster4.com that link there. If you click on that link you should be able to get the presentation there, that’s the -- at the PRNewswire website.

Unidentified Analyst

So that is at.

Evan Meyer

Is it today’s or Tuesday’s release?

Phillip Hurst

Today.

Evan Meyer

Today. This morning’s release.

Phillip Hurst

This morning.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Phillip Hurst

Okay.

Evan Meyer

Okay.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks very much.

Evan Meyer

Yeah. It’s put up.

Phillip Hurst

And if that doesn’t work you, you will have that up on our -- on the company’s website here shortly, within the next day or so, okay.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Great. Thanks so much.

Phillip Hurst

Take care.

Unidentified Analyst

You too.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] I am showing no, oh, we do have an additional question. We have a question from [ph] Paul Messerschmidt (27:55), a private investor. Please go ahead with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Good afternoon. This is Paul Messerschmidt. At recent investor I had the opportunity to visit your facilities way back in March during one of the tasting events. My question is to your inventory ratios seem to be increasing versus sales and I was wondering if that was part of a strategy or representative buildup of inventory of unsold product and was the intent to move forward in that sense and improve that ratio?

Phillip Hurst

Hey, Paul. Thank you for visiting us and being part of the company. Appreciate that. As it relates to inventory, you got to have inventory to build that a little bit, so as we get back to kind of the growth period of the company, we will build a little bit inventory, also the timing thing, depending on where we are at during the year.

We make a lot of wind down at [ph] Castle Rubble (28:58). We make delivery of that wine typically around this time of the year and inventory are down a little bit just before harvest and then go back up a little bit. So at any point in the year you will see the inventory change a little bit. In general we have reduced our inventory levels on purpose and tightened up our turnaround time, our production teams have done a really nice job and any point in time you will see a little variation in inventory.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. I appreciate that. Again I did the tracking on quarter-by-quarter basis and an annual basis as a part of the research project I was doing. I just sort of knows that trend was seem to be moving in a direction that look like more inventory was building up vis-à-vis sales and especially because sales were down a little bit.

Phillip Hurst

Yeah.

Unidentified Analyst

I also just wanted to echo the comment from earlier the presentation, I mean I went all of the websites, I was having problems there. I think the URL that somebody uses has the decimal point in the wrong place so your IT department should just make sure that they check that, which made loading of that particular page difficult on some browsers.

Phillip Hurst

Okay. All right. We appreciate the observation. We will get on it.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Thank you. And I have couple of bottle of my Truett-Hurst wine that I brought back and looking forward to having those maybe for dinner tonight. Thank you.

Phillip Hurst

Excellent. Excellent. Enjoy.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] I am showing no further questions. This will conclude the question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Phillip Hurst for any closing remarks.

Phillip Hurst

Thank you, Operator. I appreciate that. Just a few short words for everybody, as we have seen we have a very, very busy Q3 and anticipate another year of very busy activity as well, which we like very much. As the foundation of business and the company infrastructure strengthens, our primary focus is really now on sales and marketing, with an emphasis on sales, as I discussed earlier. We have the products. We have the distribution and we have the relationships with the big retailers and that is a very, very nice combination to have in this market right now. I am confident that our efforts will yield great results, because of those elements and I'm looking forward for the coming months. So thanks very much for joining the call and we will speak to you soon. Good-bye.

Operator

The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect your lines.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.