Tracking Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb's Portfolio - Q1 2017 Update

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb's US stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on their regulatory 13F Form filed on 05/12/2017. Please visit our Tracking Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb's Portfolio article for an idea on their investment philosophy and our previous update for the moves during Q4 2016.

This quarter, Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb's US long portfolio value decreased marginally from $10.64B to $10.60B. The number of holdings decreased from 92 to 88. 35 of those stakes are significantly large (more than ~0.5% of the portfolio each) and they are the focus of this article. The top three positions are at 27.20% while the top five are at 37.76% of the US long assets: Berkshire Hathaway, TJX Companies, Alphabet Inc., CarMax Inc., and Dentsply Sirona.

The firm is best known as the investment advisor of the Sequoia Fund (MUTF:SEQUX) which has a venerable 46-year track record. Their cash-allocation is currently at ~10%. The following top-ten stakes in Sequoia's portfolio are not in the 13F report as they are not 13F securities: Constellation Software and Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCPK:RYCEY).

Bill Ruane was a Benjamin Graham pupil.

New Stakes:

Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN), Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC), and Fiat Chrysler Auto (NYSE:FCAU): These are the three new stakes this quarter. The 2.10% of the portfolio PCLN position was purchased at prices between $1477 and $1789 and the stock currently trades at $1818. CACC is a 1.82% stake established at prices between $185 and $221 and it currently goes for $213. The small ~1% FCAU position was purchased at prices between $9.50 and $11.60 and the stock is now at $10.87.

Stake Disposals:

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) and Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX): These very small (less than ~0.5% of the portfolio each) stakes were disposed of this quarter.

Note: They had a ~4.5% ownership stake in MMYT as of Q4 2016.

Stake Decreases:

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B): BRK.B is the largest position at 14.03% of the portfolio. The last significant buying happened in 2012 when there was a one-third increase at prices between $76 and $92. The stock is now at $163. Last quarter saw a ~10% trimming at prices between $143 and $167 and that was followed with a ~30% selling this quarter at prices between $159 and $177.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX): TJX is a large (top three) ~7% of the portfolio position. It is a very long-term stake and the holding period is over 15 years. The stock has seen a ~15x return over that timeframe. 2015 had seen significant selling: one-third reduction at prices between $64 and $73. The pattern continued last year: ~45% reduction at prices between $67.50 and $83. The stock is now at $77.31. Ruane is continuing to harvest huge long-term gains. There was a ~5% trimming this quarter.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL): GOOG is a large (top three) 6.17% of the portfolio position. It was first purchased in 2008 and that original stake was almost sold out the following year. In 2010, a much larger position was built in the mid-200s price-range. Q1 2016 saw a ~18% reduction at prices between $678 and $765 and that was followed with another ~10% selling the following quarter at prices between $668 and $767. The stock is now at $932. There was a very minor ~5% increase last quarter and that was followed with a ~4% trimming this quarter.

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX): KMX is a top five stake at 5.42% of the portfolio. It was purchased in Q2 2016 at prices between $46 and $56 and increased by ~70% last quarter at prices between $48.50 and $66. The stock is now at $59.39. There was minor trimming this quarter.

Note: Their Q4 2016 investor letter revealed KMX cost-basis as $51.10.

Dentsply Sirona Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY): XRAY is a top five 5.14% of the US long portfolio position established in Q1 2016 as a result of the acquisition of Sirona Dental (NASDAQ:SIRO) by Dentsply. They had a 2.79M share stake in SIRO (~5% of the business) for which they received ~5M shares (1:1.8142 ratio) of Dentsply Sirona. Q3 2016 saw a ~75% increase at prices between $59 and $65 and that was followed with another ~12% increase last quarter at prices between $55.50 and $61. The stock is now at $61.65. For investors attempting to follow Ruane, XRAY is a very good option to consider for further research. There was a ~4% trimming this quarter.

Note 1: The original position in Sirona Dental was from 2011 and they have large unrealized gains.

Note 2: Dentsply Sirona was profiled in Sequoia's Q3 2016 investor letter: they are very bullish on the Dentsply merger (closed 2/2016) and believe management under Jeff Slovin is the right team.

MasterCard Inc. (NYSE:MA): MA is a large 5.13% of the portfolio stake established soon after its IPO in 2006 at a split-adjusted cost-basis of $4.50 per share. The original position was huge at ~2.4M shares (24M shares after accounting for the 10-for-1 stock-split in 2014). It was sold down by ~72% over the next two years. Since then, the stake was kept relatively steady as the stock marched higher to the current price of $117 per share. Last quarter saw a ~6% trimming and that was followed with a marginal ~2% reduction this quarter.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY): ORLY is a large 4.47% of the portfolio stake first purchased in 2004. Around ~1.9M shares (~3.8M shares after accounting for the 2-for-1 stock split in 2005) were acquired at the time at around $20 per share. Q1 2016 saw a ~18% reduction at prices between $232 and $277 and that was followed with another one-third reduction in the following quarter at prices between $253 and $278. It is now at $256. Last three quarters have seen minor trimming. They are harvesting huge long-term gains. The stock has had a tremendous run (~15 times return) over the holding period.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU): BIDU is a fairly large 4.30% of the US long portfolio position established in Q2 2016 at prices between $160 and $196. The stock currently trades at $187. For investors attempting to follow, BIDU is a good option to consider for further research. There was marginal trimming this quarter.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN): AMZN is a fairly large 3.69% portfolio stake established last quarter at prices between $719 and $845. The stock is now at $961. There was very minor selling this quarter.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW): SCHW is a medium sized 3.13% portfolio stake purchased in Q2 2016 at a cost-basis of ~$29. Last three quarters have seen minor trimming. The stock is now at $39.61.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK): MHK is a very long-term 2.86% of the portfolio position first purchased in 2001. The position became a significantly large stake in Q3 2002 when close to 10M shares were purchased at a cost-basis of around $50. The position size was reduced by around two-thirds in the 2012-13 timeframe at progressively higher prices. Since then, the sizing had remained relatively steady. Last quarter saw a ~25% selling at prices between $177 and $205 and that was followed with another ~28% reduction this quarter at prices between $201 and $232. The stock is currently at $231. Ruane is harvesting long-term gains.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC): WFC was a minutely small position as of Q1 2016. Over 5M shares were purchased the following quarter at a cost-basis of ~$51 and the stake is now at 2.59% of the portfolio. The stock currently trades at $53.02. Last two quarters have seen a combined ~10% trimming.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:JEC) and Waters Corp. (NYSE:WAT): These two ~2.5% portfolio stakes saw minor trimming this quarter. WAT and JEC are long-term stakes first purchased in 2011 and 2012 respectively.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG): Most of the ~2% portfolio position in CMG was purchased in Q2 2016 at a cost-basis of ~$433 and the stock is now at $489. Last three quarters have seen minor selling.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST): FAST is a 2.17% of the portfolio stake. The original position is from 2001 & 2002 at a cost-basis just under $10 per share. The stock saw three 2-for-1 stock-splits during the holding period and the current position is at ~4.5M shares. The stake saw consistent selling every quarter last year: ~60% combined reduction at prices between $37.50 and $49. The pattern continued this quarter: another ~50% selling at prices between $46 and $52. The stock is currently at $44.74. They are harvesting huge long term gains.

Primerica Inc. (NYSE:PRI): PRI is a ~2% of the portfolio stake first purchased in Q2 2010. It was kept relatively steady till Q1 2015. The following quarter saw a ~20% reduction at prices between $44 and $51. There was a ~31% increase in Q2 2016 at prices between $43 and $59. Last quarter saw a ~25% selling at prices between $53 and $72.50 and that was followed with a ~17% selling this quarter at prices between $70 and $83.50. The stock is now at $76.55.

Note: Their ownership stake in PRI is at ~5.5%.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) & WTS , Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC), Perrigo Company plc (NASDAQ:PRGO), Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), and Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF): These are small (less than ~1.5% of the portfolio each) stakes that saw reductions during the quarter.

Stake Increases:

Liberty Media Formula One (NASDAQ:FWONA) (NASDAQ:FWONK): Sequoia's Q4 2016 letter disclosed a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One. They participated in Liberty's acquisition of Formula One and acquired the shares at a discounted price of $25 compared to the current price of $33.15. The stake is fairly large at 3.7% of the portfolio.

58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA): WUBA was a minutely small 0.4% position in Q2 2015. The following quarter saw a ~130% increase at prices between $41 and $65. The stake had seen minor trimming since. Q3 2016 saw a two-thirds increase at prices between $44 and $55 and the position is now at 1.77% of the portfolio. The stock currently trades near the low end of their purchase price ranges at $43.20. For investors attempting to follow, WUBA is a good option to consider for further research. Last two quarters have seen minor increases.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF): COF is a very small 1.32% position purchased last quarter at prices between $71 and $91. This quarter saw another roughly one-third increase at prices between $82 and $96. The stock currently trades at $79.40.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), Emcor Group Inc. (NYSE:EME), and Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR): These very small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) stakes were increased this quarter.

Note: They have a ~5% ownership stake in BLDR.

Kept Steady:

IAC Interactive (IACI): The very small 0.84% IACI stake was left untouched this quarter.

As a percentage of the portfolio, the remaining positions are all below 0.5% of the portfolio each and so have limited portfolio performance impact.

Note: Although the position size is minutely small compared to the size of the portfolio, it is significant that they have a ~6% ownership stake in Trupanion Inc. (NYSE:TRUP).

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb's US stock holdings in Q1 2017: