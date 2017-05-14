Foamix Pharmaceuticals' (FOMX) CEO Dov Tamarkin on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX)

Thank you all for participating in today's conference call. Earlier today, Foamix released financial results and provided a business update for quarter ended March 31, 2016.

Participating on today's call are Dr. Dov Tamarkin, Chief Executive Officer of Foamix; Dave Domzalski, President of Foamix's US subsidiary; and Ilan Hadar, Chief Financial Officer of Foamix.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to Dr. Tamarkin. Dov please go ahead.

Dov Tamarkin

Thank you and good morning. In a recent communication, we reported the findings from two Phase 3 clinical trials of FMX101 for the treatment of moderate to severe acne. This clinical result suggested FMX101 works and has the potential to provide clinically meaningful benefit to patient. We have now expanded this program to include the third Phase 3 trial to confirm the benefits of FMX101 is still in the clinical trials. In parallel, we expect to initiate Phase 3 trial for FMX 103 in moderate to severe papulopustular patient very soon as originally planned. We firmly believe in the opportunities in front of us as we move forward our programs forward.

I believe, we have an exceptional pipeline of drugs in development which has the potential to set new standards in development and we have a committed team of people to bring this product through development. I sincerely appreciate the ongoing support of our shareholders. I will now turn the call over to Dave Domzalski to review the progress in the quarter in more detail.

Dave Domzalski

Thanks Dov and good morning to everyone on the call. As we reported on March 27 and last week, we conducted two Phase 3 studies with FMX101 in patients with moderate to severe acne which generate a positive results and statistical significance in all but one of the primary endpoints. Trial 05 demonstrated statistical significance in the absolute reduction in inflammatory skin lesions at 12 weeks and also investigator global assessment treatment success or IGA at 12 weeks compared to baseline. Trial 04 was statistically significant in the reduction of inflammatory lesions but not on the co-primary endpoint of IGA treatment assessment.

I am following the announcement of the top line results for our Phase 3 trial with FMX101, we had continued to conduct additional analysis of our data. We were able to report last week the statistical significance of pooled analysis of the co-primary endpoints from these two studies and that we reached statistical significance in certain secondary endpoints such as the absolute reduction in non-inflammatory lesions at week 12 and the percent change in inflammatory lesions at all-time points including weeks 3, 6, 9 and 12. Patient surveys from these studies show that a majority appear to have a high degree of satisfaction with FMX101 and these includes overall satisfaction, ease of use satisfaction compared to other topical acne treatments and product feel on the skin. FMX101 was generally safe and well tolerated and there were no drug related serious adverse events reported in the trials. Further to sharing the detail analysis we announced that based on the results of the first two pivotal trials, again Trial 04 and 05, we intend to conduct a third US Phase 3 trial in patients with moderate to severe acne.

This double-blind vehicle-controlled trial is planned to enroll 1,500 patients in the US who will be randomized 1 to 1, again FMX101 versus vehicle across an estimated 80 investigator sites. We plan to meet with the FDA soon to review our clinical program. We expect to begin enrolling patients in this third trial around midpoint of this year and report top line results mid 2018. Regarding our Phase 3 program for FMX103 in moderate to severe papulopustular rosacea, again based upon our experience with the FMX101 clinical program and acne and to hopefully confirm our previous positive Phase 2 results, we have decided to increase the sample size of the two upcoming FMX103 Phase 3 trials from 600 to 750 patients in each trial again for a total of 1500 across the two studies.

The goal of these two studies is to demonstrate the effects of FMX103 which again is 1.5% minocycline foam compared to vehicle and our goal is to demonstrate the effects of this product in treating moderate to severe rosacea which is a form of skin redness and inflammation that can be both physically and socially debilitating for its sufferers. We plan to begin these expanded trials around the same time mid-2017 as the acne program with the goal of completing the double-blind portion and reporting results also around the mid-point of 2018. Bayer HealthCare continues to achieve sales growth of Finacea foam in the United States. Finacea foam is a prescription foam product for the treatment of rosacea which was developed as part of a research and development collaboration between Foamix and Bayer utilizing our proprietary form technology platform. And for the three months ended March 31 of this year, we were entitled to royalties from Bayer in amount of $927,000 which is up 26% from the fourth quarter of last year.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Ilan to review our financial results.

Ilan Hadar

Thank you, Dave. Good morning, everyone. I will provide an overview of Foamix’s financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. Foamix ended the first quarter with $118.7 million in cash and investments compared to $131 million at the end of December 2016. Our first quarter use of cash for operation was $12.1 million versus $7 million for the same period last year. Revenues for the three month ended March 31, 2017 were $927,000 from warranties on sales of Finacea foam by Bayer Healthcare compared with $745,000 for the same period in 2016. The increase in revenue reflects increased sales of Finacea foam which were also 26% higher than fourth quarter 2016 sales.

Research and development expenses increased by $9.1 million to $12.7 million in the first quarter of 2017 compared to $3.6 million in the first quarter of 2016, primarily due to an increase in cost relating to the FMX101 and FMX103 clinical trial as well as higher payroll and payroll related expenses from additional employees. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $1.1 million to $2.8 million in the three months ended March 31, 2017 compared to $1.7 million in the same period last year. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses is primarily due to higher payroll and related expenses, advisor and consultant fees, market research expenses and higher rent and office expense.

For the three months ended March 31, 2017, we reported $257,000 in interest income in gains on investment compared to $174,000 in the same period last year. Our [indiscernible] for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 was $14.4 million or $0.39 per share compared to a loss of $4.5 million or $0.15 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2016. That concludes my financial review.

Now, I will return the call back to Dave.

Dave Domzalski

So I would like to summarize our first quarter report by saying that we believe our Phase 3 findings with FMX101 represent meaningful clinical progress. While we did not achieve statistical significance and only the IGA score endpoint in Trial 04, we believe the totality of our efficacy results from Phase 3 is quite positive and clinically important. Patient satisfaction with the drug appears to be high and a third larger Phase 3 trial will put us in a position to file our NDA during the second half of next year assuming the results are positive. This will be only a brief delay in submitting the NDA as our previous guidance was for the first half of next year. We look forward to meeting with the FDA soon to discuss this next trial. Our two Phase 3 studies for FMX103 in rosacea are expected to begin midyear as well with larger enrolment targets to support statistical power of the trial design. And finally, we are well capitalized today with sufficient capital to support both Phase 3 programs in rosacea and have capital sufficient to take us well into 2019.

So that concludes our prepare remarks. Now, we would like to open the call for any questions.

Ken Cacciatore

Hi, guys. Good morning. Real quick question about the upcoming study and training the clinicians or better training the clinicians or maybe you can talk about that to try to narrow down the variability when they are doing their assessment and you are talking about 80 sites. Just, how do you come up with 80? It seems like that just increases the potential variability fewer sites may take longer, but can you just discuss that how you try to control for those factors when you are enrolling this new study? Thank you.

Dave Domzalski

Yes, Ken. Sure. So obviously training is a very important component of any clinical trial and certainly when you are dealing with more subjective endpoint such as the IGA score, we put a significant amount of focus and energy and effort on this in our first two Phase 3 study, study of 04 and 05 and we certainly plan to only increase the amount of resources behind training of the investigators for this upcoming study. This will include everything from the 101 work that takes place between our clinical research associates with the investigators of the work that’s done at the investigator meetings themselves, all the significant follow-up work that happens at the site level. We’ve obviously increase personnel here in the United States to provide oversight for our CRO and I would say, we got to pitch into support from key opinion leaders and assisting with the training and another component is enduring materials. So having resources that these investigators can continue to call on and we can continue to supply to the investigators to do everything we can to ensure a level of continuity between investigators across the study when going through the investigator global assessment rating process.

Coming back to the site number, as we communicated previously, we are utilizing the same CRO or conducting the third study in acne as we are using for our two Phase 3 studies in rosacea. We believe actually that provides a lot of benefits to all parties. What we anticipate we will see synergies not just in cost and operational management but also at the site level. As you know, we announced that it will have two Phase 3 studies for FMX103 in rosacea that will utilize 80 sites split between the two studies where we intend to use many – certainly the majority of the same sites for the acne program. Our latest data we have on the investigators is over 90% of the sites were certified dermatologist, so these are sites that have lot of experience with acne with rosacea and will be able to provide significant oversight because we are using the same CRO and utilizing many of the same sites for both programs. So, all those lines are little higher. A big part of it is because it also allow for us to get the program done in a meaningful pace.

Ken Cacciatore

Great, thanks. Very helpful.

Douglas Tsao

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. Dave, maybe an update, I think, I had asked this question before as well as other analyst. You know ahead of the data just given the fact that you know approval for FMX101, it is a little delayed with the need to run the additional study. Does that effect how you are thinking about business development opportunities and potential partnerships and certainly the opportunity to pursue those as a means of perhaps mitigating your cash burn and obviously I think you are well capitalized so that’s not great urgency but certainly will be beneficial to provide some greater runway to the company? Thank you.

Dave Domzalski

It’s a fair point. I appreciate you bringing up. We talked about this in the past, so obviously we are squarely focused on 101, 103, they are obviously the big value drivers for the organization as we talked about this on multiple occasions over the past few years. We do – we are continuously looking at potential partnerships. And so we look at BDU and parts if you are looking into two fronts. One is on the commercialization side and as we said since the beginning, we intend to commercialize each products in dermatology. So when it comes to BD partnership certainly in the United States for FMX101 or 103, our focus is on developing these products and then commercializing them ourselves. When it comes to levering our technology, as you know we have partnerships in place with some Asia manufacturers and are most advances with Bayer. We potentially look at opportunities to leverage our pipeline through license agreements with other partners. We will continue to do that. So this approval process obviously it got to be something that makes sense for all parties. It got to be a project that make sense for the potential partner, it obviously make sense for us and has material upside potential for it. We will continue to look at those Doug and as they materialize and come together, we will obviously make yourself and our shareholders aware of that. So do we know it, I guess is probably the best way to answer it.

Douglas Tsao

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Vamil Divan

Hi, great. Thanks for taking my questions. I guess just wanted to ask little bit more about the credit landscape given that obviously not a major delay here hopefully, but little bit of a delay, Allergan talking yesterday both their new product in acne and rosacea. So are you seeing any evolving with this Allergan or otherwise evolving dynamics in the competitive side we should be aware of and then second question, I think this has been asked before as well, but in terms of the FDA, you made this announcements ahead of meeting with them. What if they don’t agree or what do they want additional changes done. How flexible are you guys there given you are making this announcement ahead of their meeting to further modifying things before starting the trials? Thanks.

Dave Domzalski

I will take the last one first, regarding the update and I will touch base regarding the competitive landscape. You know as we shared before, we again believe the totality of our data that we have been able to demonstrate for at the two Phase 3 trials. Overall, it’s quite positive and so as we shared on our last call when we announced our intent to conduct a third study really comes down to two options, one is can you submit the data as you have, we will finish our long-term safety program assuming that’s positive, continue to move forward and just submit the data for package the NDA so we can meet – we will meet with the FDA prior to that for pre-NDA meeting etcetera. They could say that its sufficient to file that doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s sufficient for approval and so there is obviously risk that’s associated with all that. During the past we have had very fluid, productive and instructive dialog with the FDA regarding our clinical program all the way back to 2014 in our pre-INDA meeting.

The guy is pretty clear from the FDA on these acne program that there is a need to conduct two studies and the endpoints that we have in our two studies having agreed upon with the FDA and the guidance that we’ve received and the communications that we’ve received is that you need to hit both endpoints for both studies. As you know, we did not hit one endpoint one of the studies. So we are doing all the operational prep work to move forward and conducting a third study and we have outlined what that study should look like and what the endpoints are and the intent is that the study is going to be from an endpoint perspective exactly the same – with basically the same inclusion criteria. We will obviously talk with the FDA. We plan to review the data with the FDA and obviously review our program. As we shared, our intent is to start the study around the midpoint of this year. Our hope is to obviously touch base with the FDA and communicate with the ENC prior to that time period. Either way if there are any modification to the protocol based on when we anticipate the timing to commence the study will take place and our estimate is to when we can actually get a meeting secure with the agency even if there is adjustments to the protocol. We believe, we will be in a position at a fair adjustments there will be minimal and that we can easily do that through a mem sort of protocol as we have done in the past.

So we believe this is the right strategy, the right approach, it’s a prudent and practical approach for everybody involved obviously our shareholders and obviously management and we believe this is the right approach as opposed to waiting which could be a couple anywhere from weeks to a couple of months. There is no downside to do all the operational prep work now and as I shared, if we need to make any adjustments which we anticipate, if there would be – there would be minimal and minor, we can easily do that through an amendment to the protocol and have no effect on the study itself. Regarding competition, we believe and have said at the beginning any new entries to the categories is good for the space, good for patients, good for payers, good for positions and so obviously we have seen the approval of the tetracycline product from Allergen for acne. We have seen the approval for the product to treat erythema associated with rosacea the ropa product for Allergen. We are obviously aware of the other products in development from other development stage companies. Again, we believe this is all positive for the category. There has not been a lot of innovation to this space over the last decade or so and so this type of work whether it’s Allergen of the companies and obviously we believe Foamix can bring significant innovation to the space. We believe this is good for everybody.

Dave Domzalski

Thank you, operator. Again, I want to thank everyone for taking time out of their very busy schedules. We know this is earnings call season. So thank you for taking time out of your schedule to join this call. And we look forward to keeping you updated on the progress for our pogroms and speaking with you soon. Thanks and have a great rest of the week. Take care.

