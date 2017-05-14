U.S. Versus The World

As I think about global markets in mid-2017, I keep coming back to one pretty simple chart.

In the forty year period from 1969-2009, the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) produced a 9.85% annualized total return, including reinvested dividends. The MSCI World ex-USA Index (NASDAQ:ACWX) returned 9.53%, lagging the U.S. economy by just 32bp per year. Since the beginning of 2010 through April 2017, the U.S. has produced a 13.3% annualized return while the rest of the world has produced just a 4.7% return. The U.S. has outpaced the returns of the rest of the world faster than at any point in a nearly 50 year history of global equity markets.

A combination of Eurozone fragility, secular stagnation in Japan, and underperformance in emerging markets from a combination of the commodity correction and idiosyncratic geopolitics has left the rest of the world mired in neutral while the U.S. stock markets accelerated ahead. I have ran the U.S. stock rally hard. The question now is whether this outperformance is a sign that the U.S. is overvalued, the rest of the world is undervalued, or if there is a secular story in the United States that justifiably differentiates our domestic market from the rest of the world. It is likely to be a combination of all three, but sussing out the drivers of this differentiation is important in determining future performance of global equities.

One could certainly argue that part of the gains of the U.S. market relative to the rest of the world is a function of the dominance of the tech giants. The five largest components of the MSCI All World Index are Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). The rest of the Top Ten is rounded out by older American stalwarts - Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), General Electric (NYSE:GE), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC). It is the tech companies, however, who have reshaped the global landscape and helped drive the outperformance of U.S. stocks versus their foreign counterparts.

Multiples have expanded more quickly in the United States post-crisis. The simple chart below shows a multiple comparison between the S&P 500 and the MSCI World ex-USA Index. Global stocks are 18 to 46% cheap to U.S. stocks based on a bevy of commonly used multiples. Global stocks, on average, also offer a dividend yield advantage nearing 1%.

Source: Bloomberg (5/13/17)

In my "50 Predictions for 2017", I suggested emerging market stocks (NYSEARCA:VWO) would outpace domestic stocks. I also suggested that low volatility emerging market stocks, a subject I have written about recently, would post returns in the high teens. As of last week's close, VWO (+14.6%) and EEMV (+12.9%) are strongly outpacing the S&P 500 (+7.4%).

On the developed world side, I suggested that European stocks (NYSEARCA:VGK) would outpace the United States. That has borne out with the Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF returning 16.0% year-to-date. I also indicated that low volatility global developed market equities (NYSEARCA:EFAV) would produce low double digit returns, and that has held with a 13.0% return into early May.

While global stocks have outperformed in 2017, valuation gaps still suggest that they are poised to play catch-up to U.S. stocks after years of underperformance. Rebounding global growth and still easy global monetary accommodation should be tailwinds for stocks globally. Less stretched valuations globally augur for outperformance relative to more fully valued U.S. stocks.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.