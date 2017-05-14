BioAmber (BIOA) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

BioAmber Inc. (NYSE:BIOA)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 09, 2017 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Roy McDowall - Senior Vice President of Communication & Strategy

Fabrice Orecchioni - Acting CEO, President and Chief Operations Officer

Michael Hartmann - Executive Vice President

Analysts

Sameer Joshi - Rodman & Renshaw Research

Dirk Lever - AltaCorp Capital

Jeff Osborne - Cowen and Company

Roy McDowall

Actually, Leonie, it's Roy McDowall. Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to BioAmber's First Quarter 2017 Conference Call. My name is Roy McDowall, Senior VP, Business Development. And with me is Fabrice Orecchioni, our President, Chief Operations Officer and Interim CEO.

I would like to remind everyone that this conference call contains estimates and forward-looking statements that represent the company's views as of today, May 9, 2017.

Please note that all figures stated are in U.S. dollars unless specifically indicated otherwise. In our year-end earnings press release, which we issued at 4:01 p.m. today, you'll find reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure for any non-GAAP financial measures discussed on this call. Our 2017 first quarter earnings release is available on the Investor Relations page of our corporate website at www.bio-amber.com.

An audio replay of this call will be available in the company's website starting 2 hours after the end of this conference call.

Before I turn the call over to Fabrice, I would like to highlight our recent Toronto Stock Exchange listing. On May 3, BioAmber Inc. share started to trade on the TSX under the ticker BIOA, the same ticker and CUSIP under which it trades on the New York Stock Exchange. The TSX listing represents an important milestone for BioAmber. It was one of the preconditions required to release CAD 12 million that had been held in escrow since the end of December 2016. Our shareholders will recall that we raised $14.5 million in net proceeds in December, of which CAD 12 million was put in an escrow account. These funds were released to the company April 28, 2017, given that all preconditions were satisfied at that date.

We have now received all funds raised in December 2016 and January 2017. The total net proceeds were approximately USD 33 million: $14.5 million at a price of $4 per share and $18.5 million at a price of $4.75 per share. These 2 equity issues allowed us to accomplish 2 important objectives: First, it enabled us to reimburse the outstanding CAD 25 million demand loan and become debt free at the corporate level for the first time in over 4 years. Second, we were no longer reliant on the exercise of our IPO warrants as a source of cash. When we originally borrowed CAD 25 million from Bridging Finance, we pledged as security any proceeds we would receive from the exercise of the IPO warrants. By completing the 2 equity offerings and securing the last CAD 12 million with our TSX listing, we strengthened our balance sheet, reimbursed our loan and no longer needed to extend the life of the IPO warrants or induce or exercise by lowering the strike price. The IPO warrants expired today and the result is that there are 4 million fewer shares in BioAmber's fully diluted capital structure.

The TSX listing is also an excellent opportunity for BioAmber to broaden its base of shareholders in Canada. The company has increased its marketing efforts in Canada as it attracted a strong following amongst the Canadian investors. A number of institutional investors have expressed interest in industrial biotech and clean technology and more specifically in BioAmber. However, many of these funds require that the company be listed in Canada in order to buy shares. Securing a TSX listing makes BioAmber eligible for investment, and we believe that we can leverage our strong Canadian presence to generate additional demand for BioAmber stock amongst longer-term funds based in Canada.

I will now turn the call over to Fabrice for our operational and financial update.

Fabrice Orecchioni

Thank you, Roy, and good afternoon, everyone. As Roy mentioned in his opening address, I'm acting as interim CEO but my focus continues to be on ramping up Sarnia. Our goal is for the plant to become cash flow positive as quickly as possible, and much of my time is spent on achieving this. Attaining this is important objective requires 3 things: growing our sales of bio-succinic acid, lowering our production costs and consolidating our plant's fixed cost. We made progress on all 3 fronts in our first quarter.

Revenues picked up in the first quarter with a 46% increase in sales versus the first quarter of 2016. What is encouraging is that these sales excluded any sales to our largest customer, PTTMCC, who we have a 5,000 metric ton take-or-pay commitment for 2017. We are confident that this commitment will be booked in 2017 but as no sales from PTTMCC were recorded in Q1, they represent a potential base load for the following 3 quarters.

In reference to the macro pricing environment for succinic acid, in the first quarter, we saw material price increases in the chemicals we compete with. This is generating greater interest from potential customers to substitute petrochemicals such as adipic acid or isophthalic acid with our bio-based succinic acid.

We have also made exciting inroads into penetrating the PET market. Independent studies have demonstrated that our bio-succinic acid can be used as an ingredient in PET plastic bottles, which represents an addressable market that is several times bigger than the nameplate capacity of our Sarnia plants. Of course it takes time to develop any new application, but we are confident that our lower cost and greener alternative will make significant progress in the PET plastic bottle market by the end of 2017.

Turning to our cost controls. Despite higher natural gas prices, our variable cost have shown to be below our budgeted target when operating at higher throughput rates. We expect further cost reduction upon regulatory approval for the sale of our core products, which would convert the current expense into a revenue stream.

At an operations level, we saw further improvement in the overall operability of the plant. We have been making steady progress in plant throughput and recently hit a new record running briefly as high as 70%. While our sales do not yet warrant us operating at these higher rates for prolonged period, this achievement increased our confidence that we can operate consistently close to this level of throughput, and we have not identified any definitive barriers preventing us from achieving 100% of the design throughput in the course of next year.

Our fermentation process continues to demonstrate that it is extremely robust. We have not lost a single fermentation batch in 20 months of operation, a remarkable accomplishment for our proprietary biotechnology.

Finally, our commitment to preventative safety continues to pay dividends. As of March 31, 2017, our Sarnia operations team has extended its excellent safety record to 1,628 days without lost time injury.

Moving from our operations to our future growth initiatives, I would like to provide an update on our proposed joint venture in China with CJ Bio and the second plant we plan to build in North America. During Q1, our sales team made joint sales calls with CJ personnel to targeted customer in China, and their response to date has been very encouraging. We saw strong interest in locally sourced bio-succinic acid that could come from our CJ China joint venture. This includes customer currently purchasing petro succinic acid as well as customer interested in substituting Bio-SA for adipic acid in polyurethane applications and isophthalic acid in plastic bottles. Upon successful commercial testing in Q2, we expect to sign the definitive agreements in Q3 2017, and in accordance with CJ's guidance, production at the Chinese JV could begin toward the end of Q1 or early Q2 2018.

We continue to move forward on a second plant in North America. This facility will produce succinic acid and further convert much of the outputs into bio-BDO and bio-THF, 2 chemicals that have large existing markets. Our immediate priority is to secure project-level debt from either a U.S. or Canadian government program. Ongoing discussions with the U.S. Department of Energy Loan Program Office remain positive, and we expect that the upcoming OMB budget will provide greater clarity on the probability and time line of securing a commitment from the DOE.

In parallel, we are also progressing with the Canadian government working group that brings together several federal and provincial programs. As it stands today, the decision as to where we locate our second plant will still look to be a Q3 event.

Before I summarize the financial highlights from the quarter, I would like to touch on our effort to hire a new CEO. The board has hired Spencer Stuart, an internationally recognized recruiting firm, to undertake a search for a new CEO to guide BioAmber through its next phase of growth. The search is under way, and we hope to have a new CEO by the fall. In the interim, I will continue to act as the CEO while also guiding our operations.

Turning now to our financial highlights. Revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, were $2.1 million. The 46% increase relative to the same period last year was driven by an increase in the quantity of bio-succinic acid sold from our Sarnia operations. Cost of goods sold increased from $3.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2016, to $4.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, primarily due to an increase in the volumes sold partially offset by a reduction in our production costs.

General and administration expenses increased from $2.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2016, to $4.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. This was driven by onetime severance cost in connection with the departure of the CEO and CFO for a total of approximately $1.2 million and additional noncash stock-based compensation expense for $1.2 million, resulting from accelerated vesting of stock options associated with the departures.

Research and development expenses were $1.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, down from $1.8 million for the same period last year. This decrease is primarily explained by a reduction in research and development expenses to support the commissioning and startup of Sarnia's activity.

Sales and marketing expenses were $642,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, down from $1.2 million for the same period last year. This was due to the extended commercial role that Mitsui has assumed, particularly in Asia, which allowed the company to reduce the size of its global commercial team, resulting in a decrease in sales and marketing salaries, benefits and associated costs, including stock-based compensation and travel expenses.

The company registered financial income of $8.9 million for the 3 months ended March 31, 2017, as compared to a financial charge of $3.4 million for the same period last year. This variation of $12.3 million was mainly due to the noncash mark-to-market adjustment change of $12.7 million for the IPO warrants, the June 2009 warrants, the April 2011 warrants, the 2017 warrants. This income was partially offset by issuance cost of $350,000 associated with the 2017 warrants.

The company also incurred a $745,000 noncash gain on debt extinguishment from the renegotiation of our FEDDEV loan offset by the loss of the Bridging demand loan repayment. The company recorded a net income attributable to BioAmber Inc. shareholders of $106,000 for an income of $0.003 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, compared to a net loss of $10.9 million or a loss of $0.39 per share for the same period last year.

The adjusted net loss attributable to BioAmber Inc. shareholders for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, was $10.5 million or a loss of $0.31 per share compared to an adjusted net loss attributable to BioAmber Inc. shareholders of $8.1 million or a loss of $0.29 per share for the 3 months ended March 31, 2016. Adjusted net loss attributable to BioAmber Inc. shareholders is a non-GAAP financial metric that excludes, one, the impact of the change in fair value of the IPO legacy and 2017 warrants; and two, the noncash gain on debt extinguishment.

I will now turn the call over to the operator so we can field questions.

Sameer Joshi

Hello, good afternoon, Fabrice. How are you?

Fabrice Orecchioni

Hello, Sameer, I am good. Thanks.

Sameer Joshi

So a question about you mentioned the search for CEO and expect to have a new CEO by fall. How about the CFO? What is the stance on that?

Fabrice Orecchioni

So our Chairman, Ray Land, is assuming the interim role of CFO. And we intend to hire a permanent CFO, and we have initiated a search for a permanent CFO.

Sameer Joshi

And the time line is similar or faster than that? Do you expect to have someone by - in position by fall?

Fabrice Orecchioni

Well, it's hard to say for the time line, but we are expecting someone in time frame.

Sameer Joshi

Okay. So moving on to the actual results now. In Q1, you saw an increase in competitive petrochemical prices but then haven't you seen a drop in late March and April, which may affect your results going forward? And also, what is your outlook from where you said as to petrochemical costs and how Bio-SA is going to be in competitive in that environment?

Michael Hartmann

Sameer, it's Mike Hartmann, maybe I'll take that question if that's all right. I guess, just in regards to oil prices, we don't see week-to-week changes in oil prices as being significant for us. Even with today's slightly lower prices from a few weeks ago, it's still up substantially from a year ago as you recall almost a year ago was the trough of it. I think maybe the best way of looking at it is in with customers. So we continue to see the strong trend in new customers in Q2 that we saw in Q1. And right now, Q2 is looking significantly better than what we had in Q1. So as far as trends are concerned, we continue to see a very positive movement going forward.

Sameer Joshi

Okay. There was a shipment of $1.4 million that was initially expected in Q1. Did that ship in Q2? I'm sorry, Q4 versus Q1, I meant.

Michael Hartmann

Yes, that did ship in Q1. That was recognized in Q1.

Sameer Joshi

Right, right. Okay. You gave us a brief update on CJCJ, but what are the steps before they actually start building a plant? Like, what are the 1, 2, 3 steps that needs to be checked out before they can start building a plant in China?

Fabrice Orecchioni

Yes. So the plant is existing and we are talking about retrofitting a plant.

Sameer Joshi

Retrofitting, yes.

Fabrice Orecchioni

Yes, with minor changes according to CJ. So the different steps are the pre-commercialization step, which is ongoing, and it's going for the first half of 2017. And so CJ is doing some commercialization effort in China mostly. And once this pre-commercialization is successful, then we finalize the definitive agreement and we expect this LOI to be signed in Q3 of this year, 2017. And once we have signed this definitive agreement, the retrofitting of the plant is going to start. And according to CJ's guidance, the expected start of production at this plant would be end of Q1 of 2018 or early Q2 2018.

Sameer Joshi

Okay. A couple of questions about the market. Well, actually, you mentioned that you were able to produce at 70% utilization level, but you don't - it is not warranted because there's no market pull. On 2 fronts, how is - how are you seeing Mitsui getting any traction now that they're taking a bigger responsibility? And also, can you comment on the long-term Vinmar contracts that were in place?

Fabrice Orecchioni

Yes, sure. So let me start maybe with the Vinmar contract. When we started discussing with CJ for the potential retrofit of their plant, we saw the opportunity of serving the market in China directly producing in China. And serving the Chinese market from a North American operation is pretty difficult, especially at the current oil price due to the transportation cost, the VAT that we cannot recover and the tariff and the tax and duties to penetrate the Chinese market. So the opportunity of being able to produce in China with CJ and selling in the Chinese market is below us to address the significant market for us being a Chinese producer. And the premise in the Vinmar contract was to sell mostly in petro succinic acid institution, which is mostly in China. So when we signed this LOI with CJ, which is a great opportunity for us, we renegotiated the contract with Vinmar to terminate the take-or-pay obligation for plant 1, but their commitment remain for the plant 2 to and they remain a future equity holder of our plant 2. So this is for the Vinmar update.

As far as Mitsui is going, so Mitsui is actively developing the markets in Asia, in Japan and in other countries of Asia, in India as well. And they are making good progress and are heavily involved in the commercialization, marketing and sales of the joint venture.

Sameer Joshi

Thanks for that and just one last one. You may have already mentioned it I may have missed this, on plant 2, are we looking to start commercial production in 2019 time frame or 2018?

Michael Hartmann

That would be 2019, Sameer.

Sameer Joshi

2019, okay, got it. Thanks a lot for the questions.

Dirk Lever

Thank you very much and good afternoon, everybody. Maybe you can give us a sense of - so you were able to ramp up production to 70%. What kind of capital cost have you put into the facilities to get yourself to a point where you can hit 70%?

Fabrice Orecchioni

Yes. So actually, we briefly hit 75%. But since the start of the commercial operation date back in November of 2015, we have spent approximately $1.3 million on what we call design change. So adjustment, tweaking, the model making of the small bugs and problems that we saw at the plant to get to this point today. So it's pretty minimum compared to the overall capital investment of this plant, and we are doing that very cautiously, very carefully. We are very careful of our spending and the cash management. And we are doing that sequentially so that we do 1 small change and we test it and we do another change and we test it. And that's why we manage to keep the spending on design change very minimum.

Dirk Lever

Okay. And then so for the quarter, sales were $2.1 million. $1.4 million was brought forward from the previous quarter. So quarter sales were probably $700,000. That to me says that you're still discounting and people are still trialing your product. Is that a fair assessment? So it's still in the assessment stage?

Michael Hartmann

Dirk, it's Mike Hartmann. I mean, a lot of our customers are buying it in commercial use today. We do continue to sample certain customers, but as indicated, I think we had 7 new customers in Q1. So that's not for sampling. That's for new products going out, whether it's a substitution of petro or another application. We continue to see that trend into Q2 as well. So while you're right on the Q1 numbers, the Q2 numbers are tracking well above that and we're seeing great pick-up from a variety of different applications.

Dirk Lever

Yes. Well, that leads into where I was actually heading with this which was to ask if you are seeing an uptick, because that's pretty small sales for Q1. So when I look back to Q2, Q3 of 2016, your sales for Q1 '17 were effectively kind of in line with Q2. You had a pickup in Q3. Are you starting to see a ramp? Because that's a key question here. If we're starting to see a real ramp because will then say to the market and to everybody, you've gone from the point where people are testing your product to actually buying and using.

Michael Hartmann

So yes, I mean, just without giving guidance on quarterlies going forward, but yes, Q2 is looking significantly better than Q1 even with the $1.4 million pushed into it, that's not just the $700,000, but the $2.1 million. Q2 is looking, moving up that ramp that you were talking about.

Dirk Lever

Right. And is there any indication where your take-or-pay customers are going to actually start taking?

Michael Hartmann

Yes. So that customer has started buying this quarter.

Dirk Lever

Right. Because they were running into some plant problems of their own, as I understand. Have they said they've now been rectified and they could be at the point where they'll start being a steady customer as opposed to waiting for them to put some orders in?

Michael Hartmann

Like I said, they actually have started buying this quarter so, yes. And so we're looking for that as great base load for the plant going forward.

Dirk Lever

Okay. And then some time ago, well, a little while ago, I was reading about Nike and the likes, the running shoes manufacturers are starting to use what they would call a biodegradable product. And it seemed to be a C3 base as opposed to a C4 base. Have you seen indications of industrial use that would be along those kind of lines for your product?

Michael Hartmann

Absolutely. I wouldn't necessarily say biodegradable.

Dirk Lever

That's the term they used, I agree with you.

Michael Hartmann

But there are, in that area, there's a lot of different companies and we are working with a few of them for having more bio-based content in their products, which is important for them, reduces their carbon footprint. So that is definitely one area we have targeted.

Dirk Lever

Okay, great. And so you're starting to see some uptake or some interest in that. And I agree with you, that would be their marketing machine as opposed to the product just wearing away on your feet.

Michael Hartmann

Yes.

Dirk Lever

Okay. And then on the cost side, so I'm sure I've got this right. The $4.9 million in G&A, it sounded like there were 2 parts to severances each for $1.2 million. So is it fair to say then $2.4 million of that $4.9 million had to do with severance?

Fabrice Orecchioni

Yes, it's fair.

Dirk Lever

Great. And then on other cost, how are we looking for cost reduction, not just on an operating side, but I'm thinking of an overhead side?

Fabrice Orecchioni

So our overhead side, on the overhead side, we remain with the same comp rates burn that we have with same guidance that we have provided in the past.

Dirk Lever

Okay, thanks very much and go get those sales, you should need them and they will be really helpful. Thank you.

Fabrice Orecchioni

Thanks Dirk. Thanks very much.

Jeff Osborne

Great. Good afternoon. A couple questions on my end. I know you're not giving formal guidance, but is it a safe assumption, Mike, to assume, or Fabrice, that Q2 would look similar to what Q4 would have looked like without that revenue deferral that you're kind of catching up to that trend line? Or any comments qualitatively or quantitatively that you can steer to us to, as to what the shape of the quarter was? Because wasn't that the last quarter where P2C was running at a normalized run rate?

Michael Hartmann

Yes. We're not going to get into too much details on quarters, Jeff, but I would say that, we are definitely seeing a strong uptick from the previous 2 quarters.

Jeffrey Osborne

Got it. I think that your consensus model seem to have you hitting kind of full utilization at Sarnia in the middle of '18 at some point. Is that still the expectations with the variables that you have at play today or no?

Fabrice Orecchioni

So. Yes, our expectation remain that to hit the full capacity in 2018. So in the course of 2018, we don't actually said when, but in the course of 2018, yes, that's our target.

Jeffrey Osborne

Perfect. And then Fabrice, I missed your comment. You made a comment about the OMB and the DOE, can you just elaborate on that? Or what were you alluding to that needs to happen with the Office of Management and Budget as it relates to the DOE program?

Michael Hartmann

This is Mike Hartmann. They're supposed to come out in mid-May on the Offices of Management and Budget for and part of the DOE program, so we're trying to get more clarification as well. But we expect that literally in the next week or 2 from The White House.

Jeffrey Osborne

Got it. And then the last question I had, is there any way you could share what the applications are for the 7 new customers that you signed during the quarter, Mike, and then what the total customer count is at this point?

Michael Hartmann

Yes. I mean, it's polyurethane substitution, it's food and flavors. I mean, it's almost across the board in adipic acid replacement. So we're seeing it from a broad range of different end uses, which is great. And sorry, what's the second part of the question?

Jeffrey Osborne

I think in the past, you've talked about the number of customers that have tested and qualified the product being over 200. I didn't hear that stat. But then also, what is the number of paying customers? So you had 7 new customers. What's the cumulative number of people that have paid you over time?

Michael Hartmann

Yes, so we're over 50 customers now, and we continue to increase that 200 number. We're not going to give guidance or say exact how many people have qualified. But it's well over 200 now, and we're more concerned about those 7 new customers that we had in Q1. And again that tracking so far in Q2, leads us to believe we'll do very similar numbers to that going forward for Q2 as well. So that's the great news from just more and more customers coming in and buying for the first time. And then they become a bit of an annuity going forward then.

Jeffrey Osborne

Very good. That's all I had. Thank you.

Michael Hartmann

Thank you, Jeff.

Fabrice Orecchioni

Well, thank you very much, everyone. And this closes our earnings call for the first quarter. And have a good evening.

